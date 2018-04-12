Heska: Attractive Opportunity

Business:

Heska Corporation (HSKA) is a pet healthcare company that offers a suite of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. 81% of Heska's revenue comes from its Core Companion Animal Health Segment (CCA) which focuses on serving dogs and cats. The segment includes revenue from: blood testing instruments and supplies (47% of total revenue), digital imaging products, single use diagnostic tests, and allergy tests and immunotherapy. The CCA products are eventually sold to or through veterinarians. The other segment Heska reports through is Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP) which accounts for the remainder of Heska's revenue (19%). Heska manufacturers the majority of its OVP products. The segment includes the company's 168,000 square foot FDA-licensed production facility in Des Moines, Iowa, which Heska uses to produce its private label vaccine and pharmaceutical products. These products are mainly for cattle, but are also produced for other farm-animals as well as dogs and cats.

Slip-up:

Heska had a rough 2017. After trading at a peak of around $110 in August, 2017, the stock took a prolonged dive to under $60.

The main cause for the sell-off was that Imaging had a terrible year (down 23% YoY), dragging Heska's total top-line growth down far below investor's expectations. Investors had been piling into this stock on high growth expectations, only to see those expectations squashed when imaging reported poor results quarter after quarter. Key events involved in Imaging's slide included: missed trade shows due to factors outside of the company's control, and a strategic misstep by Heska's management. Heska attempted to lease out its imaging equipment in addition to selling it outright. Management forecasted that this would lead to additional demand, but leases ended up cutting into the previous demand for selling outright. CEO Kevin Wilson admitted this was a mistake on the Q3 2017 earnings call, and said that this was not something the company would move forward with into the future. During their last earnings call, Heska announced renewed growth and mentioned that investors should expect to see double-digit growth from Imaging during 2018.

Opportunity:

Aside from the trouble in Imaging, Heska had a great year in 2017, especially in Blood Testing (a higher margin business line that Heska considers to be its core business), posting double-digit top-line growth. The core business is strong, and the long-term growth and earnings power ability of Heska have not been negatively impacted by the company's temporary slip-up. The stock popped up 13.89% to $68.98 after reporting strong Q4 results with a positive outlook for Blood Testing and Imaging going into 2018, and now trades at around $78. Heska is a company with solid long-term growth prospects in a high margin business and an expanding industry. The decision though also comes down to the valuation; the stock looks undervalued compared to its peers but fairly-valued to overvalued from an absolute perspective.

Industry Growth:

The veterinary market looks strong in the future from both a long-term and short-term perspective. In the short-term the broad market is expected to grow by about 5-6% in 2018 with expected 7-8% growth in diagnostics (which is a major profit center for veterinarians). As of 12/31/2017 there were 53000 practicing veterinarians and 25000 clinics in the United States.

The long-term outlook for the industry looks bullish as well. People are treating pets more like family members and companions and are thus becoming increasingly willing to treat their health problems. This, coupled with the trend of pets getting fatter, should continue to drive sales for the industry in the future. Keeping these trends in mind, as well as thinking about the general nature of the industry, it also makes sense that it has been historically recession proof. With Heska's innovative products and strong product ecosystems, they stand well positioned to both capture general industry growth, as well as to take market share away from competitors.

Product Ecosystem

Heska has been continuously coming out with new products, with 50% of revenue growth coming from products that have been developed since 2013. The pipeline for 2018-2022 looks strong, with notable products coming out for urine sediment and chemistry, fecal testing, a blood analyzer update (the Element DC5), and updates and expansion to Imaging.

The way Heska sells its products creates a strong ecosystem and provides it with cross-selling opportunities. In its core CCA segment, Heska typically will place out a point of care instrument (ex: blood analyzer) under contract, and then sell the veterinarians consumables as the product is used. This allows veterinarians who may not have been able to afford the equipment outright to use it, and to only pay for how much they use it. One new product that will contribute to the product ecosystem is Heska's Slate Hub product. The Slate Hub is an all in one wireless portable imaging tool that can perform various services (such as those listed on the company's website) through additional add-on items.

Heska's product ecosystem, along with its relatively capital-light business model, allow to company to achieve high returns on capital.

Relative Valuation:

Comparing Heska to a select group of comparable companies in similar lines of business, the company appears slightly undervalued. The growth prospects and sticky product ecosystem of Heska compared to others in the industry may be a solid argument for higher multiples, but Heska's smaller size and less established brand name may be offsetting forces.

Peer Group

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): Zoetis is the largest player in the animal health business with a focus on both companion and livestock animals. Zoetis was previously a division of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) before it was spun off in 2012. Zoetis also supplies Heska with its Element COAG product. I assigned Zoetis the smallest weighting at 20% weighting due to large differences in market cap.

Abaxis Inc. (ABAX): Abaxis is another small company in the animal health business that focuses on supplying point-of-care blood analyzers to both the medical and veterinary markets. Abaxis is a primary competitor of Heska. I weighted Abaxis at 50% due to its similarities in business and size.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): Idexx is another main competitor of Heska as it also competes in both the companion and livestock animal spaces. I assigned Idexx a weighting of 30%.

Multiples:

PE: Heska's peer group trades at a weighted average forward P/E of 41.3x, which is slightly higher than where Heska trades today at 35x.

EV/EBITDA: Heska's peer group trades at a weighted average EV/EBITDA of 30x, which is higher than where Heska trades today at around 24x.

EV/Sales: Heska's peer group trades at a weighted average EV/Sales of around 7x which is higher than where Heska trades today at around 4x.

Weighting these multiples at 35%, 35%, and 30%, respectively implies that Heska is trading at around a 15% discount from its peers. Though some of this discrepancy may be attributed to Heska's smaller size and competitive positioning, it is only a recent phenomenon largely due to Heska's fall from $110/share in August, 2017, which as I described above can largely be attributed to overreactions over Imaging's slip-up.

Absolute Valuation:

Although Heska trades at attractive multiples compared to its peers, it still relies on relatively high multiples to justify its intrinsic valuation. The industry is strong and has attractive growth prospects for the future, but it's possible that Heska is merely undervalued compared to overvalued peers.

Though these high multiples make me slightly uneasy, and it's hard to justify any multiple expansion, it's clear that Heska is a very good business that is continuously growing its intrinsic value. With relatively conservative assumptions, Heska looks like it currently trades slightly above its fair-value of around $70/share.

Assumptions:

5 years of projections using an exit multiple of 23.5x EBITDA (where Heska trades today) to get a terminal value.

7% Top-line growth (in line with conservative guidance from management).

Slightly increased margins throughout projection period as sales shift towards blood testing and away from lower-margin products like heart-worm.

Operating expenses held constant, with the exception of slight increases in SG&A due to sales force expansion.

WACC of 8.3%.

Risks

Customers: Heska's three largest customers account for over 30% of its CCA segment revenue. Revenue from Henry Schein, Merck entities, and De Lage Landen Financial Services, accounted for 13%, 12%, and 7% of 2017 revenues. As long as Heska continues to deliver high quality products and execute its business model well, this customer concentration shouldn't be much of a problem, but it could potentially amplify a worst-case scenario. These numbers have also been decreasing as Heska has grown over the past few years.

Competition: The animal healthcare sector is very competitive and Heska is up against larger, more established competitors such as Zoetis and Idexx. Though Heska has shown so far that it is able to penetrate and take market share, it won't be easy going forward.

Ownership: A large percentage of Heska's shares are now held by passive mutual funds including Vanguard and BlackRock (BLK). In the event of a large market selloff it is likely that Heska's share would fall considerably.

Conclusion

Heska is a company with solid long-term growth prospects in a continuously expanding industry. The company's business model looks solid and its returns on capital are high. The stock looks cheap relative to larger peers in the industry, but the valuation is a little more questionable on an absolute basis as it needs a high exit multiple to be justified. I believe the temporary slip-up provided an attractive opportunity to buy the stock, but I am only in a small position for now. I also believe there is some price risk in the near future due to the high percentage of passive ownership and the relatively high multiples. If the stock gets beaten down again in the future, especially due to something like indiscriminate passive selling, it should be seen as another attractive opportunity to buy a good business.

