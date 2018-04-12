The Silk Road And The Stars And Stripes

The much-discussed "trade war" between the United States and China is not really a "trade war," at all. The focus on tariffs, and President Trump's imposition of them, is just an armament, it is not the battle. The real battle is a struggle for power between the two largest economies on Earth where each one is trying to gain influence and prominence.

The right or wrong of it depends, almost squarely, on where you sit. If you are an American, it is one thing and if you are Chinese, it is another. I suspect, in the end, that President Trump will back down and that some sort of compromise will be reached. President Trump's negotiating tactics are well enough known and openly discussed in his book, "The Art of the Deal." That is the way the guy does business and it has obviously been a tactic that has worked for him in the past, so what else is new?

He demands more than he wants. He backs-up and tries to end up with what he wanted in the first place. Internally, externally, politically or economically, that is the way President Trump proceeds. I am sure that the Chinese can read these tea leaves and so they will respond accordingly. As investors, the more that we understand the tactics of the game, the better decisions we will make about the markets.

Oil has hit a three-year high in price. I am paying attention to this as the Middle East churns with political tensions. The bad side of this, of course, is the increased level of provocation in many oil producing nations. The plus side to this is the increase in earnings that will likely come from the increase in energy prices. I would be considering the equities, bonds, ETFs and Closed-End Funds that represent the energy industry now. There are always two sides to a sheet of paper and this side seems interesting to me now.

I continue to focus on Italy, as the election process continues. The European Union had been hoping, praying, wishing for Mr. Renzi's party, the centrist group, to be part of the new government. This does not seem to be what is taking place, however. It looks likely that the Five Star Movement and the right of center coalition will join forces in some manner. This is the nightmare scenario for the EU as it means that nationalists, of one sort or another, will lead the next government.

I do not expect any sort of referendum on the EU but what I do expect are demands made by the European Union to be rejected by the new government. That is when the fireworks will begin, in my opinion. Many Europeans are downplaying the situation and pointing at the strength in Italian sovereign debt but much of this is caused by the European Central Bank and the other central banks in Europe who have been loading up on Italian sovereign and corporate debt. There is the appearance of normalcy in Italy, but I think it will be short-lived and I am not a buyer of their securities. If you want to do a quick flip fine, but watch out below.

I continue to be amused with all of the talk of U.S. yields heading higher. All of the babble and blather and we are still well below 3.00% for the 10-year. The Fed mouths off and the demand for safety and yield continues unabated. If global tensions increase, Treasury prices may rise even more, and yields will go down, not up, as a result. I am not a buyer of the higher yields to come philosophy.

My biggest fear, at present, is the politics in the United States. The Republicans and the Democrats are at loggerheads, once again and the recent decision by Mr. Ryan to not run for re-election isn't helping. If President Trump goes after Mr. Mueller in any sort of serious fashion, then I expect serious political trouble and it may well roil the markets. It is something to consider as volatility has returned and as the Goldilocks days of 2017 are confined to history.

Whether you consider U.S. politics, Syria, Russia or China, we are in a moment of great uncertainty. That is how I see the markets now. They are very difficult to call with any precision. "Capital Preservation" is always the first ten of Grant's Rules and I bring them to your attention once again, today. Play the "Great Game" as you will but hold on to your capital. You may need it before all is said and done.