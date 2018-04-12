Valuing Dick's Sporting Goods In A Positive Scenario Shows Only Modest Upside Potential

Secular Issues And Recent Trends

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was in a sharp uptrend for basically all of 2017 due to a combination of headwinds affecting the business. I could identify some key factors that influenced the company's performance in the past few years. In particular:

Increasing competitive pressures from e-commerce pure players such as Amazon (AMZN), exacerbated by the secular growth of digital commerce at the expense of traditional retailers and by the aggressive pricing strategies of the e-commerce giant, which is trying to gain market share by attacking traditional retailers' healthy margins and exerting strong pressures on pricing.

Declining foot traffic in North America and the consequent negative operating leverage generated by lower same-store sales. The decline in foot traffic is a result of the aforementioned shift to e-commerce and is worsened by the clear problem of overcapacity in the retail sector in the United States, where retail space per capita is estimated to be 4-5x higher than in other mature economies such as France, Germany, or the United Kingdom.

Increasing penetration of the brands' direct-to-consumer channel, both in-store and online, which is gaining market share at the expense of third-party retailers.

The strong headwinds generated by the factors indicated above led to years of decelerating growth and margin contraction, although DKS was able to grow the top line for several years through the expansion of the store fleet. According to the management, the company took advantage of displaced market share left by bankrupted competitors such as Sports Authority and the like. While gaining displaced market share worked quite well for the company in 2016, the situation reversed in 2017, as DKS started to report comps in negative territory right when the overall retail industry in North America started to experience a solid rebound, better levels of foot traffic and much healthier consumer spending, which allowed many retailers to report record sales during the last holiday season.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from filings and sentieo.com

Maybe the company really needs to take advantage of competitors to expand and is not able to grow organically in a positive environment, or maybe it was just a matter of time before the overall weakness in the retail industry started to affect its business. In any case, the overall trend is clear. Dicks Sporting Goods hasn't been able to grow organically for three quarters in a row, despite the solid improvements in the retail industry in the United States, while margin pressures continued to affect profitability, with adj. EBIT margin contracting 190bps to 7.4% of sales in Q4. In this context characterized by strong competitive pressures and general headwinds, I continue to believe that the stock is cheap for a reason. At 11.6x LTM EPS, the stock has attracted many bargain hunters for sure, but I believe the chances of making money on DKS don't make the stock attractive at the current levels once we consider the underlying risks. While in the previous articles I have focused on relative multiples, I want to extend the discussion of DKS' valuation to the field of intrinsic valuation, where we use the present value of the company's cash flows to calculate a fair value for the stock. In this case, I am going to use some moderately positive assumptions, in order to understand the potential upside from the current levels if things start to go well.

Revenue and Margin Forecasts

In order to calculate a fair value for DKS using the present value of the company's cash flows, we obviously need to forecast those cash flows using reasonable assumptions based on the information we have. The first step is forecasting revenue and margins.

We have seen that Dick's Sporting Goods is not able to grow the top-line organically at the moment. Most of the strength in the recent past has come from store openings, which will not continue at the same pace, per management's own admission.

In 2018, the Company expects to open approximately 19 new Dick's Sporting Goods stores but does not expect to open any new Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy stores. The 19 new openings translate into a 2.25% increase in the store fleet (845 stores as of 2017). I don't think it makes sense to assume a similar level of growth in the following years, for several reasons:

The overall shift to e-commerce will make it less and less convenient to expand the store fleet, especially if the positive economic and consumer spending environment continues to help retailers as it has done in the past few quarters.

The management is pointing to a slower growth in new stores, and it's reasonable to expect a further deceleration considering that 44.4% of the new stores in 2018 will be opened during the first quarter.

Using the annualized growth rate based on the three quarters from Q2 to Q4 2018, I estimate a 1.7% yearly increase in the store fleet, which itself could be quite aggressive considering the overall state of the retail industry in North America, and the fact that many peers with a large size and a strong competitive position such as Foot Locker (FL) have started to reduce their store fleets as well. Assuming that the new stores will generate 90% of the sales of a mature store, I estimate the revenue contribution from new store openings to be 1.53% per year.

When modeling comps, we should take into account the recent trends and the several headwinds that DSG's current stores are facing, such as the increasing market share of the e-commerce players, the strong pricing pressures, and the overall promotional environment. In this context, I think flattish/moderately declining comps is what we can reasonably expect from DSG. Even in a positive scenario, I can't estimate less than a 0.4% yearly decline in comps mainly as a result of pricing pressures, which would bring total top-line growth to 1.13% per year.

The situation with margins is a bit more complicated since there are several sources of margin pressure and not many factors that should help profitability in the long term. One of the main problems is e-commerce because:

The expansion in this channel is dilutive to margins for the majority of third-party retailers both because it carries higher variable costs (free shipping, fulfillment, returns) and because e-commerce customers are more price-savvy and can easily and quickly compare prices across many platforms.

Amazon and other e-commerce players have implemented aggressive pricing strategies in order to gain market share ("your margin is my opportunity" philosophy), which is eroding retailers' pricing power quite fast.

The effect of e-commerce on margins differs across industries and retailers, but not many third-party retailers are seeing a positive effect. In any case, it's enough to look at the recent trends to understand how serious the margin dilution problem is for DSG. The constant margin dilution in spite of a solid revenue is actually the main fundamental problem we have seen at DSG. Adjusted EBIT margin contracted from 8.8% in 2012 to 5.6% in 2018 while revenue was 38% higher, showing a complete lack of operating leverage and significant margin pressures that don't seem to soften much as time passes. In the same period, the cost of goods sold increased 43%, which suggests that only part of the margin dilution is coming from pricing pressures. The difference with revenue growth may be in large part explained by pricing pressures that affected revenue. SG&A expanded 43% as well, in part reflecting the significant costs needed for the e-commerce business.

In addition to the margin pressure generated by e-commerce players, the promotional environment, and the higher SG&A expense related to investments in the digital platforms, the company has implemented a price match guarantee that intends to roll up as time passes, which will limit margin expansion even in a scenario of improving costs. I think I am using reasonable assumptions if I estimate a downward trend for margins based on the factors discussed above, and the management's own words confirm that margins will continue their downtrend in the near future:

Source: Q4 earnings call

In my positive scenario, I estimate an 80bps contraction in operating margin this year (much less than the 120bps contraction expected by analysts) and a slower but constant decline for the next four years (25bps per year). Five years from now, I assume that revenue trends will start to improve a bit as a result of a better equilibrium between traditional stores and digital platforms, and that EBIT margins will expand slightly as a result of improving efficiency and a slight operating leverage, two assumptions that are quite aggressive considering the secular growth of e-commerce. Revenue growth is forecast to move slowly towards a terminal growth rate of 2.8%, which will be reached in 2028, while EBIT margin is expected to slowly expand to a level of 4.5%. Therefore, this is my forecast for DSG's revenue and operating margin in a positive scenario:

Source: Author's calculations

Starting from these assumptions, we can build a DCF model to estimate a fair value for DKS. This is the result:

Source: Author's calculations

Some Clarifications:

The cost of equity was calculated using the capital asset pricing model, using the 10-year U.S treasury bond's yield as a risk-free rate.

The beta was calculated on the S&P 500, using 2-year weekly data.

The terminal value is calculated assuming a 2.8% terminal growth rate, which corresponds to the 10-year treasury bond, as suggested by Damodaran.

I adjusted the value of total debt adding the present value of operating leases since these off-balance items should be considered as financial obligations too. The discount rate used is the same for financial debt and operating leases (6.83%).

Final Thoughts

I have calculated a fair value for DKS using moderately positive assumptions. I assumed the company will be able to stabilize margins at a quite healthy level compared to the profitability of e-commerce players and that top-line growth will remain positive and will start to accelerate a few years from now, basically implying that DSG's fundamental problems can be easily solved in the medium term.

Even in this positive scenario, the upside from the current levels appears limited to just 27%, not so much considering the stock's recent volatility, the several structural headwinds, and the likelihood that the positive scenario will not materialize. Should the company fail to stabilize margins, which is likely considering the lower marginality of the e-commerce segment and the effect of negative store expense leverage, the bottom-line may continue to decline fast and compress the stock price further. In these conditions, I still think it's not worth betting on DKS at the current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.