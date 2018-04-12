Silver Weekly: Get Ready For A Big Bull Move

Focus on SIVR: the best ETF to play a super rally in silver prices.

Speculators have never been so short silver, the CFTC shows.

Silver rallies on escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia.

Pinterest

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

To do so, I start by analyzing the changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for silver. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about silver ETF holdings is from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency that tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers extended their bearish bets to reach their largest net short fund position on record over the reporting period (March 27-April 3), during which spot silver prices edged down 0.7% from $16.54 per oz. to $16.43.

Silver's net short fund position - at 5,718 tons as of April 3 - increased by 861 tons or 18% from the previous week (w/w). This was exclusively driven by short accumulation of 1,074 tons, which was slightly counterbalanced by long accumulation of 213 tons.

Money managers have liquidated a massive 4,699 tons of net long positions in silver since the start of the year after slashing another 7,587 tons in 2017.

The magnitude of speculative selling in the year to date is significant in so far as it represents around 17% of annual physical demand.

Silver's spec positioning is materially stretched on the short side, which leads me to suggest that a powerful wave of short-covering is likely to follow in the course of this year.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought ~39 tons of silver over March 30-April 6, during which silver prices edged down 0.2% from $16.33 per oz. to $16.37.

This was the fourth consecutive weekly net inflow. Most of the silver inflows came from the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), whose holdings surged ~37 tons or 0.4% over the period.

ETF investors were net buyers of ~215 tons of silver in March, corresponding to an increase of 1.1% in silver ETF holdings. This suggests that investors were keen to take advantage of the February sell-off of 5.4% to add to positions.

ETF investors are net buyers of ~77 tons of silver in the year to date after leaving their holdings little changed in 2017.

As of April 6, 2018, silver totaled 29,285 tons, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

Global macro view on silver

The macro backdrop for silver has turned notably friendlier since the start of the week, judging by the fall in the dollar (DXY as a proxy) and US real rates (10Y US TIPS yield as a proxy).

Source: Bloomberg.

This is essentially owing to geopolitical turmoil. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia have escalated substantially after an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government in Douma on April 7. US President Trump criticized Russian President Putin for backing Syrian President Assad.

Trump tweeted on April 8:

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!

The Russian government warned that in case of an American strike against Assad's regime, Russia would shoot down the missiles and target the positions from where they were launched. The geopolitical tensions have reached a new level following yesterday's US President Trump's tweet, warning Russia to "get ready".

According to Donald Trump, the relationship between the US and Russia is worse than it has never been, including the Cold War. The escalation of geopolitical tensions has resulted in an accelerating weakness in the dollar (on stronger haven flows in favor of the yen and the euro) and a material fall in US real rates (on rising inflation expectations driven by the oil rally).

This friendlier macro backdrop for the precious metals complex should lead to a stronger speculative demand for silver, which is consistent with the recent appreciation in silver prices (+2% so far in April).

Trading positioning

While I do not have any positions in silver yet, I wish to focus on the best ETF available in the market place to play a possible rally in silver prices.

It is the ETFS Physical Silver ETF SIVR.

Contrary to SLV, SIVR is much cheaper in the sense that it proposes a lower expense ratio, which is the fee that investors need to pay to the ETF issuer. While SLV has an expense ratio of 0.50%, SIVR offers a much smaller expense ratio of 0.30%.

Unless you are an institutional investor looking to trade big size, liquidity conditions in SIVR are well enough. The average daily trading volume is in the tune of $329 million.

In this context, I will exclusively analyze the SIVR in my forthcoming Silver Weekly reports.

Let's have a look at the SIVR technical chart.

Source: Trading View.

SIVR has gathered upward momentum this week, in the process of breaking above its 20 weekly moving average, viewed as a solid resistance in recent weeks.

SIVR is up nearly 2% on the week, on track to end the week in the green for the first time in three weeks.

A firm break above the 20 weekly moving average could attract momentum-based traders to jump on the long side. The likelihood of a bullish breakout (i.e., a break above the downtrend line from the 2016 high - red line) would therefore rise substantially. This constitutes my base-case scenario.

As I wrote in my latest article (Silver: Speculators Are Lost, Demand Is Great, published on April 10), I expect a notable rebound in SIVR in the course of Q2, because (1) the materially stretched spec positioning on the short side should normalize and (2) the healthy fundamentals of the silver market (especially thanks to robust industrial demand) should reassert themselves.

Such a bullish breakout could prompt me to open a long position in SIVR in order to play a super rally alongside gold.

I have been long gold already since mid-2017. I was initially long SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) but decided to reverse my position in favor of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) earlier this year, due to lower costs.

In contrast to silver, my trading view on gold became clearly positive in the summer of 2017 whereas it remained cloudy for silver. This was due to the emergence of a bullish breakout in gold, which emerged in June last year. But this was not the case for silver, which led me to stay cautious toward silver. In fact, I was proven correct to prefer gold to silver in H2 2017 - gold rose a good 5% while silver edged up only ~2%.

Nonetheless, I recognize that if a bullish breakout in silver were confirmed in Q2, silver could outperform substantially gold in the following months, pushing the gold/silver ratio to a more normal level.

Stay tuned.

Final note

My dear friends, thank so much for showing your support by pressing the "Follow" button and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

ETFS Physical Silver Trust ETF | NYSEARCA

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.