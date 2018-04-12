Syria A Serious Threat To World Markets (Podcast)

U.S.-China tension and even North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are lesser threats to global stability than Syria.

Just as allowing debt problems to fester makes future solutions more costly, the price tag for having kicked the can down the road in Syria may prove devastatingly high.

Syria had been contested by a variety of weak factions but today is armed to the teeth with Russian and Iranian backing.

The lesson: Supporters of peace and prosperity must remain ever vigilant about economic and military threats while they are mere brushfires, easy and cheap to put out.