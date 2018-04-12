Why Amazon Needs To Stay Away From A Flipkart-Walmart Deal

Something exciting is happening in the Indian e-commerce sector. As per several reports, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to grab a majority stake in India’s e-commerce giant and arch rival Flipkart (FPKT). What is interesting is that Flipkart has reportedly advanced its discussions with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for selling a majority stake, and the deal is likely to be sealed by the end of June this year. However, a separate report suggests that Amazon may have offered a "breakup fee" in the range of $1-2 billion for buying a majority stake in Flipkart. Although many analysts and experts might want Amazon to pursue this deal, I strongly believe that the company should stay away from acquiring any stake in Flipkart and let Walmart take the lead.

In its report titled India’s Digital Leap - The Multitrillion Dollar Opportunity, Morgan Stanley stated that it expects India to have the world’s third-largest listed financial services sector with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion by the year 2027. “We believe Internet access will double in the next 10 years and we estimate that 915 million Indians will be on the Internet by 2026,” said Ridham Desai from Morgan Stanley. With a population of more than 1.3 billion and a huge untapped market, both Amazon and Flipkart are fighting for market share in India's e-commerce sector. Only when we look closely, we see that it is largely a one-sided battle.

Investors need to take a closer look at Flipkart’s financials

Flipkart was founded in year 2007 by Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal, both of whom were former Amazon employees. However, things changed quickly when Amazon entered the Indian market in 2012. Fierce competition and price wars resulted in Flipkart posting a loss of $0.3 billion in 2016, and Amazon started narrowing the gap.

Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal were then given non-operational roles, and Kalyan Krishnamurthy was appointed as the Head of Business. The management restructuring didn't help much as far as the company's financial performance was concerned. Although the group’s revenue went up by 29% for the financial year ending in March 2017, its losses increased by a massive 68% to $1.3 billion during the same period.

(Image Source: Factor Daily)

One of the biggest reasons for this loss was Flipkart’s valuation loss (from $15.2 billion to $11.6 billion) in April 2017, when it raised capital through Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Investors must note that Flipkart has never made any profit since its inception in 2007.

If Amazon somehow does end up buying a majority stake in Flipkart, it will be taking an additional burden of a company that is only surviving on foreign investors’ money (refer to the figure above - SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was the last major foreign investor to put money on Flipkart). Besides, Amazon will also have to invest additional capital in strengthening Flipkart’s inferior supply chain, data analytics and seller management process.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Amazon reported a loss of $3 billion for its international business (along with a massive drop in its cash flows), and this loss was largely attributed to its India-based operations. Acquiring Flipkart will further widen these losses for the company.

Amazon could face regulatory hurdles in acquiring Flipkart

Amazon and Flipkart are the two main competitors in India’s e-commerce sector, and have somewhere between 75% and 80% of the total market share. This means that Amazon will have to go past several regulatory hurdles in India if it has to acquire a majority stake in Flipkart. The deal will have to go through the Competition Commission of India (NYSE:CCI), and it is possible the CCI may put several conditions and restrictions on Amazon. That is something Jeff Bezos may not want, after all. On the other hand, Walmart is not a direct competitor to Flipkart and has already completed its due diligence on the Indian e-commerce giant.

Conclusion

In April 2018, Amazon reported a massive growth in its cloud computing business in India. Amazon Internet Services (re-seller of Amazon Web Services in India) contributed $99 million in 2017. Even Amazon Prime membership is doing well in India. “India continues to be a good story for us... In fact, more Prime members joined India's Prime programme in the first year than we've seen in any other country in the history of our world," said Amazon’s CFO, Brian Olsavsky. Investors must note that Flipkart does not have a cloud computing and web streaming business in India.

When it comes to Indian e-commerce market, it is all about long-term commitment and cash flows. And this kind of commitment is only possible from a company that has deep pockets and patient investors who are ready to wait for a few more years. Instead of getting into any potential legal, financial and technical complications (i.e., if it tries to acquire a majority stake in Flipkart), Amazon should rather maintain its focus on winning the Indian e-commerce market. And for this to happen, it needs to back out from the likely Flipkart-Walmart deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.