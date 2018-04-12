4 High Growth Dividend Champions

In the latest issue of Master Investor magazine I looked at four high growth “dividend champions”, i.e. companies that have grown quickly whilst raising their dividends every year for the last decade or more.

I thought this would make a nice change because in recent months I’ve mostly written about high yield stocks and the occasional high-profile disaster. That sort of thing isn’t to everyone’s taste, so this month I thought I’d look at something completely different.

The dividend champions in this review are a little different from most dividend champions, largely because they’re also high growth companies. So instead of dividend stalwarts such as Unilever (NYSE:UL) or Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), this review starts off with a couple of very high growth, market-leading internet stocks in the form of Moneysupermarket.com (OTC:MNSKY) (OTC:MYSRF) and Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) (OTCPK:RTMVY):

