Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/10/18: AVEO, IFF, OPK, ICTSF, DXLG, NEWM, HCAP, CONN

Includes: AVEO, CONN, DXLG, HCAP, ICTSF, IFF, NEWM, OPK
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/10/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • Icts Intl (OTCQB:ICTSF), and;
  • Aveo Pharm (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Destination Xl (NASDAQ:DXLG);
  • New Media Investment (NYSE:NEWM);
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP), and;
  • Conns (NASDAQ:CONN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Pcm (NASDAQ:PCMI);
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ);
  • 2u (NASDAQ:TWOU);
  • Trinet (NYSE:TNET);
  • Red Hat (NYSE:RHT);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR);
  • Movado (NYSE:MOV), and;
  • Lgi Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK);
  • Spectrum Pharm (NASDAQ:SPPI) , and;
  • Ihs Markit (NASDAQ:INFO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Growth Equity Opportunities Iv

BO

Aveo Pharm

AVEO

B

$2,115,036

2

Atzmon Menachem

DIR

Icts Intl

ICTSF

JB*

$1,221,000

3

Reed Michael

CEO,DIR

New Media Investment

NEWM

B

$411,250

4

Jb Capital

BO

Pcm

PCMI

B

$246,086

5

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$243,088

6

Daly Brian

HR

Conns

CONN

B

$142,128

7

Mesdag Willem

DIR,BO

Destination Xl

DXLG

B

$85,900

8

Jmp Group

BO

Harvest Capital Credit

HCAP

AB

$72,349

9

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$40,492

10

Shavel Lee

VP,CFO

Verisk Analytics

VRSK

AB

$37,838

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Babinec Martin

DIR

Trinet

TNET

AS

$5,432,847

2

Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon

CEO,CB,DIR

Ihs Markit

INFO

AS

$3,868,800

3

Oberoi Arun

VP,SO

Red Hat

RHT

S

$2,303,700

4

Lipar Eric Thomas

CEO,CB,BO

Lgi Homes

LGIH

AS

$1,832,250

5

Moyer James C

DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$1,701,108

6

Cote Richard

DIR

Movado

MOV

S

$1,193,716

7

Kenigsberg James

CTO

2u

TWOU

AS

$836,130

8

Shrotriya Rajesh C Md

DIR

Spectrum Pharm

SPPI

AS

$772,113

9

Campion Thomas D

CB,DIR,BO

Zumiez

ZUMZ

AS

$610,025

10

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$595,402

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.