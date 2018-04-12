Shopping Center REITs: Sell Groceries Or You're In Trouble

As a whole, brick and mortar retail sales were strong in 2017 and this year should be even stronger. Service-based, food/restaurant, home improvement, and discount retailers have been thriving.

Unfortunately for retailers, Amazon plays by their own rules. For years, the e-commerce goliath has masterfully avoided taxes and extracted subsidies but now finds itself in the crosshairs of regulators.

In 2017, store closings outnumbered openings for the first time since 2009. Specialty retailers, in particular, have been “Amazoned” out of existence. Power centers struggle to fill vacated big-box stores.

Shopping Center REITs have had a rough couple of years. It's certainly not the "retail apocalypse," but there’s no doubt that e-commerce remains an ongoing threat to at-risk retail categories.

REIT Rankings: Shopping Center

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Shopping Center REIT Overview

Shopping center REITs comprise roughly 7% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Shopping Center Index, we track ten of the eighteen shopping center REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $50 billion in market value. American Assets (AAT), Acadia Realty (AKR), Brixmor (BRX), DDR (DDR), Federal Realty (FRT), Kimco (KIM), Regency Centers (REG), Retail Opportunity (ROIC), Retail Properties of America (RPAI) and Weingarten (WRI).

We separate the space into three categories: power/strip centers, grocery-anchored centers, and street-level urban retail. Grocery-anchored centers have historically commanded premium valuations relative to power centers, a premium that has expanded in recent years as e-commerce has encroached on the competitive positioning of many "big-box" retailers that reside in power centers. Shopping center REITs have been proactive in recent years in transforming the tenant mix into a more "experience-oriented" portfolio that is less threatened by disintermediation.

Bull & Bear Thesis For Shopping Center REITs

Fueled by the "retail apocalypse" narrative that is aggressively pushed by the financial media, consensus opinion on the shopping center REIT space is overwhelmingly bearish. Contrarian investors, however, can find a lot to like in the beaten-down sector. The bullish thesis centers around the postulation that, despite the continued growth of e-commerce, that brick and mortar stores will indefinitely remain the central hub of the retail distribution chain. The economics of brick and mortar remain superior to that of e-commerce and few retailers outside of Amazon (AMZN) have had sustained success in the pure-play online format.

Even Amazon, deriving bleak (and by many estimates, negative) profit margins in their retail segment, has become a traditional omni-channel retailer through their massive purchase of Whole Foods. With more scrutiny on e-commerce retailers and the upcoming Supreme Court decisions that are likely to finally enact a sales tax for online sales, the playing field may be leveling. Is it too late to reverse years of competitive disadvantage? Below we outline five reasons to be bullish on shopping center REITs.

The retail landscape, however, remains challenging for both retailers and retail REITs. Anemic wage growth during the recession, combined with the rise of e-commerce, has forced many large retailers to halt expansion plans and redeploy capital towards their e-commerce platform. Overdevelopment of retail space in the lead-up to the recession, particularly in less desirable trade areas, has left an overhang of supply that remains partially unfilled. Additionally, "big-box" retailers now desire less square footage in new and existing stores, requiring many REITs to redevelop and "de-box" properties. Same-store NOI growth for shopping center REITs has lagged the REIT average in every quarter since 2005. Below we outline the five reasons to be bearish on the sector.

Recent Performance

Shopping center REITs were the second-worst performing REIT sector in 2017, dipping more than 13% despite a solid year of retail sales and a 20% rise in the S&P 500. Over the last two years, the sector has lost nearly 30% of its value.

2018 hasn't been much better for the sector. Dragged down by interest-rate-related weakness across the entire REIT sector, shopping center REITs have dipped another 15% so far in 2018. Over the last 52 weeks, we have seen bifurcating performance between the higher-quality and lower-quality portfolios. Regency and Federal Realty have been the top-performers while Kimco, Brixmor, and DDR have been the worst performers.

Quarterly Performance

Despite the stronger-than-expected holiday season for retail sales, 4Q17 quarterly results were mixed. While seven out of the ten REITs beat AFFO estimates for the quarter, not a single REIT provided guidance above consensus estimates. Store closings have had a particularly negative effect on power center REITs. Still dealing with the fallout from the Sports Authority bankruptcy in 2016, the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy creates hundreds of new big-box locations that will soon be vacated. Demand for big-box locations remains anemic. Shopping center owners have been forced to redevelop this space, at significant expense, into smaller formats. REITs expect to be net sellers in 2018, which will be a further drag on AFFO.

On the positive, many REIT executives expressed optimism regarding the tailwinds from tax reform, a strong labor market, and robust economic growth that will fuel retail sales in 2018. Grocery-anchored and higher-quality power center REITs remain the bright-spots within the sector and are more shielded from the disintermediation of e-commerce than lower-quality portfolios.

Occupancy remains strong at 95% despite the flurry of store closures announced in the first half of 2017. Same-store NOI growth has moderated to just under 2%, down from 3% achieved in 2016 and 3.5% in 2015. Leasing spreads continue to be robust at 10%. If we see a slowdown in store closings this year (which we expect, based on the robust pace of retail sales), we expect to see moderate occupancy gains and a modest acceleration in same-store NOI growth in 2018. Small-shop occupancy dipped slightly, but surging small business optimism bodes well for future occupancy gains.

Many REITs reported increased cap-ex and tenant improvement allowances, a function of the changing retail landscape and a potential drag on FFO growth. The retail development pipeline, however, remains muted as new ground-up development remains almost non-existent across the shopping center space. As outlined above, the lack of new supply growth has been a saving grace for the sector. While other REIT sectors are dealing with the effects of significant new development, supply growth in the retail space has averaged less than 0.5% per year since the recession.

Aligned with underlying fundamentals, private market valuations have bifurcated as well, but not to the same extent as private market valuations. Based on estimated cap rates, grocery-anchored centers have appreciated 0-5% over the past year. High and average-quality power center valuations have fallen 5-10%. Lower quality power centers, particularly those without a grocer, have seen cap rates expand and valuations decline between 15-20%, a significant one-year change. On average, shopping center REITs trade at an estimated 5-15% discount to Net Asset Value. As a result, REITs expect to be net sellers in 2018, which will be a further drag on AFFO.

Recent Developments

On earnings calls and at the recent NAREIT and ICSC conferences, several key themes are being discussed. Overall, executives continue to express confidence that the flurry of store closings in 2017 was an unusual blip that should subside over the next year. Many executives acknowledged the intense challenge of remaining competitive in the changing retail landscape. Below we discuss the four most important recent trends and developments in the sector.

1) Retail Sales Have Been Strong

First, retail sales were strong in 2017 after a record-shattering holiday season, and sales are expected to be stronger in 2018, powered by tax cuts. Historically, shopping center REIT fundamentals, particularly same-store NOI, have been closely correlated with growth in retail sales. Despite the rise of e-commerce, traditional stores remain the central distribution hub of retailers. Retail sales, particularly in the traditional brick and mortar categories, continued their positive momentum in February. The past twelve months of sales in brick and mortar categories climbed to the strongest rate since 2016. Brick and mortar sales rose 3.0% on a TTM basis while non-store (e-commerce) sales ticked higher to 10.4% growth.

Our favorite chart below shows the "Amazon Effect," or lack thereof, in many of the retail categories. Restaurants, furniture stores, grocery stores, and building/home improvement retail sales continue to be strong. Even in the "retail losers" category, we've seen a recovery in the general merchandise and clothing categories in recent months, which are now in positive growth territory YoY. Only the electronics and sporting goods/books categories have seen negative TTM growth.

2) Tax Rate Will Provide Extra Boost for Retailers

On top of the windfall from stronger retail spending, retailers will get an added bonus from tax reform from changes to the corporate rate. There was immense fear early in 2017 within the retail industry that tax reform would entail a transition to a "territorial tax" system which would upend retail supply chains through the institution of a "border tax." This would have been a worst-case-scenario outcome for retailers, particularly clothing and electronics sellers. Instead, the final version of the tax reform package was essentially a best-case-scenario outcome for retailers. Per the WSJ, the retail sector pays some of the highest effective tax rates among all US industries. Lowering the corporate rate to 21% is expected to significantly improve the financial health of US retailers.

3) Store Closings Are The Wildcard

While retail sales are poised for growth and retailers should be in better financial health, the shopping center sector will need better luck in 2018 and 2019 when it comes to big-box store closings. Shopping center REITs are disproportionally invested in these big-box power center assets and comparable underweight grocery-anchored "neighborhood" centers. The high-profile bankruptcies of Sports Authority and Toys "R" Us become even more profound issues when considering the fact that demand for this big-box vacated space is almost non-existent. Best Buy, one of the relative outperformers among specialty big-box retailers, has opened just one new big-box store in seven years.

IHL Group points out, however, that while big-box retailers have been weak when it comes to net expansion, the total retail landscape remains quite healthy. In "Debunking The Retail Apocalypse," the firm notes that while the first half of 2017 had seen elevated store closings, this trend sharply reversed in the second half of the year. IHL points out that for each company closing stores, 2.7 are opening stores.

4) Amazon in The Spotlight

For several quarters, we have discussed the impact of Amazon on shopping center REITs. Our research indicated that, for years, Amazon has played by a different set of rules than traditional retailers. The e-commerce Goliath has masterfully avoided taxes and extracted subsidies that have given the firm a distinct (and perhaps artificial) competitive advantage over brick and mortar retailers. In "Amazon's Big Mistake" we predicted that it was only a matter of time before the company found itself in the crosshairs of regulators.

Amazon may have made a significant strategic PR mistake by acquiring Whole Foods, which could compromise their ability to continue to operate in the ethical and legal 'grey area' that has enabled them to offer free shipping, avoid sales taxes, and systematically undercut local suppliers. We sense that the populist drumbeat against Amazon is getting louder, similar to the backlash that Wal-Mart faced in the early 2000s.

A flurry of recent academic studies and articles have been written that examine Amazon's oftentimes ugly underbelly including Amazon's Antitrust Paradox in the Yale Law Journal and Will Amazon Fool Us Twice: Why State and Local Governments Should Stop Subsidizing the Online Giant's Growing Distribution Network. Besides the issues of anti-competitive pricing practices and tax avoidance, critics contend that, without the government-supported USPS, Amazon would not be able to offer the generous "free" Prime delivery options that have been contributing to the "demise" of many specialty brick and mortar retailers.

While we don't believe that regulators are likely to go after Amazon directly, we do believe that the "playing field" may less uneven over the coming years. Notably, the US Supreme Court has taken up the online sales tax dispute. It appears likely that all online retailers will soon be subject to sales tax, removing a key "discount" that disadvantaged physical retailers. We believe that until drones or self-driving technology becomes commercially available for e-commerce last-mile fulfillment, on a perfectly level playing field, using brick and mortar as the primary distribution channel remains the cheapest and most economical 'delivery method' for consumers. The key question remains: Even if the artificial incentives are removed for online retailers, is it too late to reverse the momentum?

Valuation of the Shopping Center REITs

Despite the recent underperformance, shopping center REITs appear only moderately attractive across cash flow-based valuation and Net Asset Value metrics. Shopping center REITs trade roughly in line with the broader REIT Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) average. When we factor in two-year growth potential, the sector appears mildly expensive relative to other sectors. Using an aggregation of analyst estimates of NAV, we see that shopping center REITs trade at a roughly 15% discount to NAV.

Similar to the mall sector, there is a significant bifurcation in valuation metrics between higher-quality and lower-quality REITs. The high-quality names including Acadia, Federal Realty, and Regency, command significant premiums to the average. Lower-quality names, including Brixmor, DDR, Retail Properties of America, and Weingarten, trade at sizable discounts.

Interest-Rate Sensitivity

While they are more bond-like than mall REITs, shopping center REITs are not highly sensitive to interest rates nor are they particularly sensitive to movements in equity markets. Over the past three years, shopping center REITs have exhibited factor sensitivity that is roughly in line with the broader REIT average.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology).

As a sector, shopping center REITs straddle the line between the hybrid and yield REIT category. As we see below, the high-quality grocery-anchored centers have higher interest rate sensitivity while the lower-quality power-center REITs exhibit less interest rate sensitivity and more equity risk.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Shopping center REITs are one of the highest-yielding REIT sectors, paying an annualized dividend yield of 5.2%, above the REIT average of 4.0%. To do so, though, these REITs payout 95% of their available free cash flow, limiting their flexibility to deploy the capital towards redevelopment, acquisitions, or increased dividends.

Within the sector, we note quote a bit of divergence in dividend yield, which is inversely related to the quality of the underlying portfolio. DDR pays the highest yield of nearly 10% while American Assets pays a yield of just 3.2%. Several REITs are paying dividend yields above their 2017 free cash flows, so investors should expect more modest dividend growth from these REITs in future years.

Bottom Line: Retail Apocalypse Could Become Retail Euphoria

Shopping Center REITs have had a rough couple of years. While there certainly isn't a "retail apocalypse," there's no doubt that e-commerce remains an ongoing threat to at-risk retail categories. In 2017, store closings outnumbered openings for the first time since 2009. Specialty retailers, in particular, have been "Amazoned" out of existence. Power centers struggle to fill vacated big-box stores. Unfortunately for retailers, Amazon plays by their own rules. For years, the e-commerce Goliath has masterfully avoided taxes and extracted subsidies but now finds itself in the crosshairs of regulators.

As a whole, brick and mortar retail sales were strong in 2017 and this year should be even stronger. Service-based, food/restaurant, home improvement, and discount retailers have been thriving. A sharp bifurcation has emerged within the shopping center sector. High-quality grocery-anchored REITs appear poised for continued growth while lower-quality power center REITs will continue to struggle.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view grocery-anchored and high-quality REIT as the most attractive-valued names including Retail Properties, Urban Edge, and Regency Centers. To see where office REITs fit into a diversified REIT portfolio, be sure to check out our other REIT Rankings: Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

