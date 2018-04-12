Money Magic - Finding Alpha On The Sidewalk

Finding huge piles of safe money on the sidewalk (actually finding alpha) is actually easy given modern, economics-based financial planning software.

You can seek alpha via investing but will rarely find it unless you know something the market doesn't.

Seeking alpha - a higher mean return for the same risk - is one thing. Finding it or some other free lunch is another. Efficient market theory, which predicts the immediate exhaustion of all risk-free arbitrage opportunities, rules such freebies out. Indeed, as the old saw goes, "If an economist saw a $100 bill on the sidewalk, she wouldn't pick it up since it couldn't be there."

I'm an economist, but I see $10,000 to $500,000 dollar checks - made out to different households everywhere I look. These checks are a metaphor for strategies ­­­- money magic - that produce higher lifetime Social Security benefits and lower lifetime taxes, and, get this, transfer money from the afterlife to the here and now.

Let me illustrate with a made-up, 50-year-old, Pennsylvania couple, Sue and Sam. Sue earns $200,000 annually, Sam $100,000. Both expect their earnings to keep pace with inflation. They have no kids, $100,000 in a checking account, $900,000 in retirement accounts to which they and their employers each contribute 3 percent, and a $1.5 million house with a $300,000, 20-year mortgage, a monthly payment of $1,800, and $10,000 in other annual housing expenses. They are counting on a 1 percent real return, which is the safe return being paid today on long-term TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities).

What can Sue and Sam spend, in today's dollars, on an ongoing basis through age 100, which is their maximum ages of life? (Yes, the chance that both make it to 100 is remote, but they need to plan for this possibility in case it happens.) Suppose that Sue and Sam's sustainable spending is X and I can raise X to Y at no extra risk. Then Y-X is larger alpha. If Y is a lot larger than X, that's money magic.

But how can one compute X, let alone Y? After all, figuring out what spending this couple can maintain requires knowing all the benefits they'll receive and all the taxes they'll pay down the road. But the future paths of Sue and Sam's benefits and taxes depend, in part, on the future path of their income, including their asset income. And asset income depends on how much was saved, which comes back to how much was spent. Hence, spending depends on benefits and taxes, and benefits and taxes depend on spending.

Economists call this a simultaneity problem. Solving it requires some prodigious computational algorithms. My company's lifetime financial planning tool, located at www.maxifiplanner.com, fits that bill.

Let me use MaxiFi Planner to raise Sue's and Sam's living standard by almost 50 percent with no risk!

I'll start by delaying their retirement and Social Security benefits by four years. This raises their $107,810 sustainable discretionary spending (baseline X) by 21.7 percent. Next, I'll defer their retirement account withdrawals till 66. This raises their annual spending by another 0.7 percent or 22.4% over baseline. Trick 3 is having each spouse wait till 70 to collect Social Security. Now the couple's living standard is 29.03 above baseline. Trick 4 is having each spouse (and their employers) contribute to their retirement accounts through age 66. This leaves their annual spending 29.7 percent higher than initially.

Trick 5 - having them double their 401(k) contributions, which also leads to a doubling of their employers' contribution match - puts their living standard 33.0 percent over baseline. Trick 6 is taking their retirement account benefits in the form of single-life, inflation-indexed annuities. This puts their living standard 34.5 percent higher than its starting value.

Trick 7 is having the couple retire in Texas, where there is no state income tax. This brings their spending to 35.3 percent over baseline. My last trick is having Sue and Sam downsize their home by half when they move. This plus the prior tricks leave Sue and Sam with a 46.2 percent higher living standard than without my abracadabra. To Sue and Sam, being able to spend 46.2 percent more for the next half century is like finding a pot of gold worth $1,968,357. This is the present value increase in their lifetime discretionary spending compared with the base case.

If Sue and Sam could earn 4 percent real for sure on their assets, they could also raise their living standard by close to 50 percent. But Wall Street is yielding only 1 percent real. Hence, seeking alpha in the financial market is a lost cause. Instead, Sue and Sam and all of us need to look in our backyards, where all our personal financial decisions are waiting to be optimized.

