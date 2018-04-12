OIL Weekly: Ready To Shine

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in oil inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates and net speculative positioning fluctuations provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Then, I explore key global market and oil market developments to assess the impacts on the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude inventories rose unexpectedly, up 0.77% (w/w) or 3.27m to 428.6m barrels on the Mar 30-Apr 6 period, whereas Cushing storage ramped up 3.17% (w/w) to 36 m barrels. Oil storage seasonality remains under pressure during the beginning of 2018, providing a healthy support for OIL shares. Indeed, except from gasoline stocks, which are slightly above, crude oil and distillates inventories are well below the 5-year average.

Source: EIA

During the week, the five-year US crude oil storage spread steeply accelerated, up from 2040k to 5065k barrels, following healthy crude inventory build. However, considering OPEC's long-term production cut strategy, the spread might soon reverse, indicating oil market undersupply, which is positive for oil futures and therefore for OIL share appreciation.

Source: CFTC

Storage of refined products posted mitigated results during the reported period. Gasoline stocks were marginally up 0.18% (w/w) to 238.9m barrels, whereas distillates inventories declined slightly, down 0.84% to 128.4m barrels. Refineries increased output during the week, up from 93% to 93.5% ahead of high summer month demand.

Meanwhile, net imports posted a strong build, up 30.09% to 7.45m barrels, following U.S exports dip, down 44.6% to 1.21m barrels. This negative development poses a threat to U.S oil markets because with crude production close to its all-time high that means that without strong exports, OIL prices are going to collapse.

Source: EIA

During Mar 23-30 period, the number of active wells was down by two, U.S oil output continued on its ramping pace, up 0.62% (w/w) to 10.53m barrels. However, US output will likely to accelerate its current sluggish pace. Indeed, General Electric's Baker Hughes energy services firm announced that the number of drilling rigs lifted by ten to 1003 last week. This is bad news for OIL bulls and oil markets in general.

Source: Baker Hughes

Meanwhile, OIL dipped 3.96% to $7.02 per share following strong profits taking and equity sell off last Friday. Since then, OIL posted a strong rally, surpassing its latest strong resistance at $7.46 per share.

Source: etfdb.com

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on Mar 27 - Apr 3 period, crude's net speculative length declined 2.27%, from 715 770k to 699 545k contracts, following last two healthy builds. Concomitantly, OIL dropped rose 4.56% to $7.12 per share.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative positioning decrease is attributable to healthy long speculative shrinkage, down 2.92% to 829 287k contracts and is partly offset by strong short liquidation, down 6.31% to 129 742 contracts. Following last week's steep short accumulation growth, it is not a surprise that speculators lifted some of their positions. However, speculators remain highly exposed to the upside and rising volatility could rush speculator to realize some of their profits and thus bring additional downward pressure on OIL price.

Since the beginning of the year, WTI's net speculative positioning slightly decelerated, but is still up 12.07% or 75 332k contracts, whereas OIL climbed, 4.71% to $6.89 per share.

Recent geopolitical developments support OIL's rally

Since my last article, OIL rallied 7.22% to $7.57 per share, following a confluence of factors on the geopolitical side.

Source: Bloomberg

Indeed, trade war tensions alleviated significantly, after Chinese President Xi Jinping backed dialogue to resolve commercial dispute. The conciliatory tone adopted by the Chinese President on trade and Saudi Arabia active search for higher oil prices triggered recent equity and oil rally. Although, oil fundamentals have not changed so much, price action is mainly due to rising risk appetite. Moreover, increasing tensions in Middle East, following supposed chemical weapon attack on the town of Douma, Syria, this Monday, might fuel another punctual U.S strike on Bachar El Assad regime.

Meanwhile, WTI backwardation steepening on nearby maturities continued, bringing additional tailwings to OIL's rise.

According to New York Fed, oil demand is slowly declining, whereas supply steadies. Meanwhile, the residual curve slightly decelerated, but is still up, indicating that OIL is still highly influenced by exogenous inputs.

Concomitantly, 10-year US Yields lifted, from 2.7589% to 2.7717%, following dissipating trade splat fears and risk-on sentiment return.

Source: Bloomberg

During the week, the dollar index pursued its losses compared to a panel of major currencies, providing an additional support for OIL. The greenback is now trading in the middle of the horizontal range, initiated last January and recent dip provided additional momentum for OIL.

With US inventories posting an unexpected major buildup this week and speculative length on the decline, OIL bulls could be worried. However, relieving commercial Sino-American tensions, Saudi Arabia search for higher crude oil price and rising geopolitical pressures in the Middle East provide strong support for OIL. Moreover, OIL has recently overcome its latest high of $7.46 per share and is likely to continue to shine.

