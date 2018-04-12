BP - On The Move

Source: Oil Rig Image

British Petroleum (BP) is the worlds' eighth largest oil and gas company by revenues. BP displays a number of attractive characteristics ranging from a sizable dividend yield of 5.61%, annual revenues of $200 billion and a market capitalization of $137 billion. BP has experienced substantial share price appreciation over the past two years gaining close to 50% as the company benefits from better crude oil pricing and reduced oil spill retributions. BP offers investment appeal (at the right price), as a result of the company's business strengths, high dividend yield and growth prospects.

Why Invest In BP?

Increasing Energy Demand

A growing global population, as well as increased economic development, will facilitate increased energy needs. Individuals rely on energy for heat, light, and mobility. With the United Nations anticipating that the world population will grow from 7.3 billion today to 9.2 billion by 2040, energy demand will increase drastically. Population growth and increasing standards of living for individuals in developing countries will precipitate strong growth in energy demand. Over 70% of the increased energy demand is anticipated to come from developing countries, led by China and India. Furthermore, industry, commercial enterprise, and economic development will contribute to increasing energy utilization. Historically, the industrial sector has been a significant energy user (ex. in the United States, industry accounts for 33% of energy usage). Although greater energy efficiency measures are being implemented, the energy sector will still experience strong future demand.

Source: BP Annual Report 2017

A Changing Energy Future

BP is globally recognizing a changing energy environment. The company has incorporated a variety of energy sources into its revenue stream ranging from oil and gas to biofuels. In the immediate future, BP is focusing on continued expansion in gas and oil to accommodate increased market demand but is also recognizing and pursuing energy opportunities in renewables.

Source: BP Annual Report 2017

Growth Avenues

BP exhibits exposure to lucrative developing markets. BP has established a strong presence in India; the company has invested close to $8 billion, now employs over 7500 people, and has a presence in the oil, gas, and petrochemical segments. India is the third largest energy consumer in the world as well as one of the largest importers of liquefied natural gas. India's plans to increase liquefied natural gas imports to 70 million tons per year by 2022 enables BP to capitalize on this lucrative revenue opportunity. Furthermore, BP has established a strategic alliance with Reliance Industries Limited, conferring strategic advantages such as access to the world's largest refining facility as well as RIL's project management expertise.

BP displays a number of promising endeavors. The company's exploration of the Zohr oil fields marked the largest gas discovery in the Mediterranean, Taurus and Libra oil fields added significant gas production to the Egyptian market, and BP's Trinidad gas operations promise 200 million cubic feet of gas per day when fully operational. BP is also operating one of the largest tight gas projects in the Middle East, the company has conducted the largest onshore seismic and 3D subsurface modeling assessment, and also shows promise from Australian gas and oil development (North West Shelf Project).

A Break From the Past

Over the past decade, BP has operated amidst regressive factors ranging from continued reparations for the disastrous BP oil spill as well as disadvantageous commodity swings in crude oil pricing. However, these business impediments are fading as crude oil prices rise and disaster retributions fade. BP along with oil companies, in general, will benefit from the continued recovery in oil prices, as crude pricing has been continually elevated over the past year. Increased crude pricing affords greater revenues, more oil/gas exploration, and better coverage on dividend payments and capital expenditures. If crude pricing stabilizes around the $60-$65 range, BP will benefit from improved cash flows.

Source: Markets Insider Crude Price

Furthermore, BP has paid out $65 billion in clean-up expenditures, legal fees, and penalties in relation to the Gulf Oil Spill. BP has overcome substantial past financial headwinds and is returning to a state resembling financial stability. BP settled government lawsuits for $21 billion (to be paid through a structured payment plan) and has been paying out incrementally reduced yearly reparations. Payments decreased from $6.59 billion in 2016 and $5.3 billion in 2017 to an anticipated $3 billion in 2018, $2 billion in 2019, and $1 billion per year after that. The main takeaway from this is that the worst is over and the stranglehold on cash flow is gradually being diminished. BP is very forward-looking as cost reductions and lessened Gulf payments are likely to provide upward mobility to the stock price.

Dividend

BP has consistently been a high dividend payer. The company has sustained an increasing dividend yield for the past six years. BP's dividend yield has also consistently surpassed the oil and gas average of 4.52% and furthermore even if slight alterations to the yield are made, investors still benefit from a high paying 5.0+ percent yield. Something to note though is that BP's dividend payout is not well covered by net profits (0.4x coverage), however, as a result of lessened oil spill retributions, dividends in the 5 percent range should be well covered by net profit allowing for BP to roll more money back into the business, save up for acquisitions, or increase dividend payments.

Financial Assessment

Balance Sheet

BP exhibits an adequate balance sheet. BP displayed mixed results across its balance sheet. The company has exhibited sizable cash reserves from long and short-term investments. BP's short-term investments (although slightly depressed) are around $25 billion and the company's current long-term investments total $36 billion up from $30 billion in 2016 and $28 billion in 2015. However, BP has a sizable accumulation of debt, close to $70 billion, up from $65 billion in 2016, and $49 billion in 2015. One thing to note though is that BP still exhibits a positive net worth position of $100 billion and although long-term debt levels comprise roughly 70% of the company's net worth, debt is well covered by operating cash flow (29.8%, greater than 20% of total debt).

Income Statement

BP exhibits an adequate income statement. The company has increased total revenues to $240 billion, exhibits better gross profit retention, as well as slightly improved operating and net income. However, over the past couple years BP's income statement reflects vagaries in revenue, operating income, and net income (however, this is a byproduct of BP's cyclical operational segment-the oil and gas business).

Valuation

BP is slightly overvalued. Although BP displays a moderate price to book ratio of 1.4, lower price to sales ratio of .06, and high dividend yield, BP's PE ratio of 40.51 (exceeds the moderate benchmark of below 15) and the company is overpriced based on future cash flows. BP's current share price of $42.78 exceeds the company's future cash flow value of $34.22.

Conclusion

I think BP offers a moderate risk proposition. Although it's true that the company exhibits vulnerabilities in substantial debt accumulation, BP shows great promise from a growth perspective, long-term debt is well covered by operating cash flow, BP offers a sizable yield, and the company is outgrowing past impediments. At the current valuation, I would not issue a buy rating as I'd prefer to acquire BP at a greater margin of safety. If the market continues to spiral downhill amidst rising interest rates, a potential trade war, and tech headwinds, BP's stock price may retract toward the high $30's, at which point I would buy and hold long-term.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you found this article insightful and would like to be notified when I publish future stock articles, make sure to click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. If you would like to read more of my articles you can find them on my SA page here. I am also available to further discuss topics of this article in the comments section below

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs or investment objectives. The presentation of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.