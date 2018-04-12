My 2017 Scorecard

From time to time I like to look back at the investment decisions that I've made in order to determine where I need to improve, if what I thought at the time has panned out, or if my thinking behind each decision was way out in left field.

However, rather than keep it all to myself this year, I decided to put it forth in an article in the hopes that what I've learned in the past year can help you.

What I Got Right

Avoiding Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

When I originally wrote about Kraft-Heinz, I had a boatload of misgivings - suffering along with all the rest of the packaged goods space, while having previously muted its international growth prospects, signifying the need to be acquisitive to grow, all while having a balance sheet with liabilities already at uncomfortable levels. In my view, a burgeoning dividend growth commitment and the Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) backstop wasn't enough to cancel out these negatives and I stayed away.

Not much has changed. Revenue was up in the fourth quarter, but for the year was down negligibly. Of more concern to me however, is that 2017 finished with negative free cash flow.

Investors are in a holding pattern until they acquire something, I'm afraid. Rumors have ranged from a renewed stab at Unilever (UL) or sniffing around the Coca-Cola Company (KO). Converse to a commenter in the original article stating that my article was horrible timing (in their defense, the article followed another price decline), my timing was impeccable in saving the wary from further pain.

Avoiding Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY):

Not much has changed since I wrote about Bed Bath & Beyond back in September - margins have continued to decline, leading the continued deterioration of return on equity, return on assets, net income, cash from operations, free cash flow, etc. They are now also dealing with negative trailing twelve month revenue for the first time in a decade.

On the plus side, shares outstanding will soon be half of 2008's total. I remain positively stoked that I don't have any.

Avoiding IBM (IBM):

Since my article in July calling it a value trap, not much has changed for IBM. Euphoria set in in the latter part of 2017 on the back of earnings announcements that in my view did little more than break the streak of declining quarterly revenue. For all the talk of Strategic Imperatives, we are multiple years into a meandering turnaround that is bound to make some envious of Microsoft (MSFT).

Yes, the dividend has doubled since 2011, and there's plenty of cash to keep the dividend growth going. This has combined to make the garden-variety IBM shareholder incredibly patient. However, with the outlook for IBM still uninspiring, the jury is out on whether or not shareholders should be.

Exiting Chevron (NYSE:CVX):

Depending on your time horizon and whether or not you are bullish towards this particular commodity determines whether or not you think this belongs in the "win" or "too early to tell" column. For my tastes it is decidedly the former.

Though oil prices have historically been woefully wrongfully predicted, those who have espoused the thesis of "lower for longer" oil prices appear to have won the day.

Alternative fuels are progressively more competitive by the day, the world's largest exporter of petroleum is trying to transition to solar, and the wave of the future seems to be banning internal combustion engines, with multiple nations already pulling the trigger.

Apart from the run up that seemingly all stocks shared surrounding tax reform, this stock has largely been dead money since I stated that I had exited my position. I expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. On the plus side, recent dividend growth has been higher than I expected, with the most recent raise being 3.7%.

Recommending Dr Pepper/Snapple Group (DPS):

The investment thesis 50 weeks ago was simple: sales of carbonated soft drinks have been in decline for a decade, with revenues at Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO) showing as such. In the face of this, revenues were going up at Dr Pepper, margins were improving, and acquisitions were accretive (though maybe not as much as management optimistically thought). I thought this was the perfect acquisition for someone with a long-term time horizon (explicitly in the article, "a couple of decades"). It turns out that the investor with the long-term time horizon happened to be Keurig Green Mountain. However, a buyout was never part of my original investment thesis.

Sitting in a La-Z-Boy (LZB):

Back in August, investors of La-Z-Boy were hit with a veritable one-two punch. The Chief Accounting Officer turned in her resignation and eight days later, the company reported quarterly results which saw a margin decline. The result had the shares dropping over 25% of its value over the course of a few days.

I had no intention of holding the shares for the long-term, but thought I could benefit from what I thought was an overreaction by buying a position, and then writing covered calls until the shares were called away.

The strategy worked like a charm (surprising since I am still a covered call novice) and I have been out for a couple of months now. But even for those who did not write covered calls or sell the stock, you're still sitting on a 24.88% gain.

Avoiding Briggs & Stratton (BGG):

Inclusion of this in the "right" category probably depends on time horizon, as one can see by the price chart over the past nine months. In my article, I noted that there would be short-term price appreciation simply due to name recognition and the prospect of dividend growth alone. But longer-term, Briggs & Stratton would need to fix its issues in order to make me a believer. To date, they are still being taken behind the operational woodshed by Toro (TCC). There is no hint of this changing.

Too Early to Tell

Recommending AT&T (T):

A recommendation from the "too early to call" camp is the position I took in AT&T as a second utility play with the old Lowell Miller term "growth kicker". The Latin America piece is intriguing, and it puzzles me that the Department of Justice would have a problem with its proposed merger with Time Warner. In an era where content is king, AT&T would become a vertically-integrated media company. However, in the interest of full disclosure, I wrote covered calls that ended with my shares being called away. I am currently mulling a re-entry.

Buying/Recommending Cracker Barrel (CBRL):

It has been only five months, so the story I envisioned when I purchased Cracker Barrel has yet to play out. Delivery and catering are becoming a bigger piece of the story. The new coffee is great. Holler and Dash are gaining a foothold. Even though shares are above where they were purchased and recommended, it is far too early to call this a win.

Buying/Recommending Kroger (KR):

It is a well-worn story so I won't rehash its merits here. Amazon (AMZN) purchased Whole Foods Market, and this by default will automatically lead to the death of every other grocery store. I thought this thesis was really overblown and that Kroger had enough scale and vertical integration (owning their own farms, etc.) to not take this lying down. I purchased shares and started the covered call engine.

Apart from brief euphoria, shares trade roughly where they did when the announcement was made. While shares of a grocery store should not enjoy premium valuation multiples due to the nature of its business, in my view, shares of Kroger are priced as if they will never get anything right again. I don't think this is accurate.

Buying/Recommending Main Street Capital (MAIN):

After a multi-year sabbatical from the business development company (BDC) space due to some pain with Prospect Capital (PSEC), I decided to dip my toe into the water and take a position in Main Street Capital.

There is much to like about the company which in my view is the best in the space. An internal management team means that management's interests are more closely aligned with those of shareholders, management takes equity interests in companies as well as debt, and shares consistently trade above Net Asset Value, which in the BDC space is a good thing.

According to buyupside, the total return for MAIN since my article is roughly 1% annualized. However, it has quickly become a bedrock in my retirement portfolio, and I anticipate the same for the foreseeable future.

Recommending United Parcel Service (UPS):

Here is another one for the "too early to call" pile. I compared UPS with FedEx (FDX) roughly a year ago. Margins were better for the past decade, leading me to think that the brown shirts were historically the better operators.

I bought it roughly a year ago roughly $1.50 from where it's trading now. I exited in the run up at the start of 2018 because I didn't feel it was deserved. It is on the list to get back into, however I am having misgivings. UPS is sitting on the doorstep of massive capital expenditures that FDX has already undertaken. UPS should remain a good income play going forward, but I think the gap between it and FDX is about to start narrowing.

Avoiding Amdocs (DOX):

Back in August, there was a lot that was intriguing about Amdocs - no debt, being on the vanguard of the new media front (OTT for the NBA, NFL, vimeo, etc.), and an attractive dividend growth/share buyback story. However, their revenue was too tied to the telecom industry and specifically AT&T for my liking.

If you avoided it like me, you have missed out on a whopping 2.84% total return (according to buyupside). However, fellow SA contributor Mike Arnold has outlined a pretty compelling thesis for accelerated revenue growth for Amdocs, as well as making the case that it would be a worthy takeout candidate for a company like Cisco (CSCO).

Recommending Sonoco Products (SON):

Not much has changed since I recommended this company in October. There has been two years of declining revenues, but yet management has been able to increase margins in the face of this and commodity fluctuations - namely, OCC, tinplate steel and resin (HDPE).

In the article, I stated the necessity to wait for a pullback, and in response to a reader question, narrowed my thinking to around $45.00. This price has yet to be reached. However, it is a woefully boring company that has raised its dividend every year since I was in the terrible twos. There are worse places to put your money - like the companies in the balance of this article.

What I Got Wrong

Avoiding GATX (GATX):

Frankly I am thoroughly flummoxed by this one. In my view there are tons of red flags in opening a position in GATX - declining revenue, railcar supply outstripping railcar demand, outstanding debt which would take 16 years to pay off, and roughly a quarter of the shares outstanding sold short.

I was convinced that GATX bulls (and I couldn't imagine how there could be any) could get a better price to add to or start a position post-haste after the subsequent earnings report after my article. However, according to buyupside, the return has been over 12% since my article, and I have no idea why. I think this may be a case study in "Don't go past your circle of competence."

Buying/Recommending EPR Properties (EPR):

To date, my position in EPR is the biggest loser I have in my retirement portfolio, with the chart looking eerily similar to the ski slopes that they own. I would buy more, but I'm already overweight as it is (I weight my retirement portfolio by percentage of income rather than market value).

There have been positive developments. A TV show featuring tenant TopGolf has debuted on the Golf Channel which will undoubtedly lead to awareness and hopefully revenue. AMC has entered an agreement at the forefront of reversing Saudi Arabia's 35-year ban on movie theaters, tapping into a massive growth market while making it easier to pay rent here at home.

However, in investors' eyes all this has been cancelled out by a school in its Education segment filing for bankruptcy (even though it only accounts for roughly a dime of Adjusted Funds from Operations). Add to this the pain that has befallen most every REIT due to concern over rising interest rates, and shares have been in a world of hurt.

Although this counts as a "loss" by any stretch of the imagination, I continue to hold shares due to my belief that with my time horizon, these events amount to little more than blips on the radar.

Buying/Recommending Compass Minerals (CMP):

I bought Compass Minerals for my own portfolio on 7/25/2016 at $69.20, but didn't put the article together and subsequently recommend it until 01/13/17 when it had already crossed $80. I recommended waiting until around $75, but current prices are well under that level also.

There are still things that have not changed. Not only do they still have the most enviable assets in the space, they are still the lowest-cost producer. They are continuing to diversify with Plant Nutrition as well. I continue to hold my shares and have no intention of exiting any time soon. But those who bought simply based on my recommendation are seeing red.

General Electric (GE)

In a word, woof. I was so impressed with the candor of John Flannery as he went on the self-flagellation tour in the fourth quarter last year. However, there was a ton I got wrong about this one. Most glaringly, in a case of mind-numbing naivete, I thought the dividend could be left alone because a) it has essentially been the only reason to own the company for the past decade, and b) a case could be made that costs could be cut elsewhere to not have long-suffering shareholders take it on the chin again. I couldn't have been more wrong. Things are simply much worse there than many people realized, including myself.

In early November I set a limit order for $16 in the hopes that I could get a 3% yield and then write covered calls waiting for the turnaround. However, I then left for Uganda and spent way too much time while I was there hoping that my order didn't get filled. I took that as a sign to cancel it when I got back, thinking there are much safer 3% yields out there. Unfortunately for shareholders, the question of safer 4% yielders could be answered in the affirmative as well.

Summary

So there you have it. My brain largely had a good year, but I am by no means perfect in my recommendations. I enjoy learning about new companies and arriving at a deeper knowledge of those I thought I knew. The compelling ones get added to my retirement portfolio. So if you found value here, make sure to follow me to get future updates. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be personal advice or a recommendation for you to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence. Happy Investing!

