Qorvo And The Sleight Of Hand

Famous magicians, Penn & Teller, hosted a show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." The popular show lasted several years. A few of the best magicians actually fooled the famous pair earning a "five-star trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act in Penn & Teller's world-famous show." It wasn't easy. Most of us appreciate the hard work, skill and thought that magicians use to sleight us into believing unnatural is natural. Birds from hats, endless chains of handkerchiefs pulled from sleeves fascinate our eyes. Anyone who has sat in front of a set of hands masterfully hiding the unimportant, forcing a focus on magic and "the" important, enchants us. Their sleight of hand amuses, entertains and benefits our lives.

The investing world changed with the introduction of the Internet. Massive amounts of information became instantly available to the masses. The really free flow of information and opinions concerning the health of public companies carries with it a two edge sword. Small investors truly can access quickly prudent data once only available to large investors and brokerages. But, it also allows the quick distribution of tainted, biased opinions coated with false cloaks of supposed truths. Modern news so often feeds a narrative of editorials claiming it as fact. Financial news is no less infiltrated with the narrative approach (if it does not fit the narrative leave it out or spin it), than the rest of the media.

All companies face this issue, but smaller thinly traded equities are most vulnerable. Vindictive analysts can create narratives or use other clever tricks to seek a name, or to get revenge, or to manipulate short positions, or for other reasons which can dishonestly destroy a stock price.

It doesn't always work. A famous short trap caught some of the world's most dishonest traders in 2008 whose naked short position in a German company, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) turned extremely south during the merger between Volkswagen and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF). A search reveals how a large contingent of naked shorts had been somewhat successful in driving the price of the stock lower with a continued heavy naked short attack. What they didn't know nor was the German market willing to reveal is that Volkswagen had been quietly eliminating its outstanding shares. When the news hit of how little the outstanding share count was, one of the most painful and deserved blood baths cost some large disingenuous traders billions upon billions. Volkswagen for one nanosecond was the world's priciest company reaching a stock price of over 1,005 euros.

Smaller companies, thinly traded companies, are always at risk from market manipulators. We applaud Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) for its recent multi-prong defense of its stock price in spite of short-term weakness. Their approach is worth mentioning.

Companies have several tools for defending a stock even during short-term weakness. The tools include: clear long-term communications regarding fundamentals, massive stock buybacks, insider purchases and ingenious presentation.

Clear Communications

For the first prong, clear communications, the company does focus its investors and analysts toward plausible long-term models, potential results and its ability to mitigated risk. Qorvo from time to time issues detailed presentations which fulfill masterfully the company's viable long-term profitable position. We included a few slides from its 2017 investor's day presentation. The first slide illustrates its market projected growth. It isn't small, projected at 47% CAGR. In the second slide, the company clearly lays out it competitive advantage. Qorvo is a complete state-of-the-art solution; the others fall short.

Stock Buybacks

In the second prong, stock buybacks, the company has been aggressive. From the March 2015 quarter through June 2017 quarter, the company conducted large buybacks. It heavily repurchased during those early lower revenue and lower stock priced quarters. Listed immediately below are the statements from the quarterly business news reports.

Qorvo repurchased approximately 760,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $65.87 (March 2015)

Qorvo repurchased approximately 602,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $83.10 (June 2015)

Qorvo repurchased approximately 9.1 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $500 million (September 2015)

Qorvo repurchased 4.6 million shares of common stock for $250 million (December 2015)

Qorvo repurchased approximately 10.0 million shares of common stock. (March 2016)

Qorvo completed its $500 million ASR, retiring an additional 400,000 shares, with $250 million remaining in the Company's share repurchase program (June 2016)

Qorvo repurchased $91 million of common stock in the fiscal second quarter and today announced a new $500 million share repurchase program (September 2016)

Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of its common stock for approximately $31.9 million (December 2016)

The weekly chart included below shows the period of time when the company purchased millions of shares or almost 20%. The importance of stock repurchases are not just to defend price, they also have huge positive future earnings benefits.

Insider Purchases

In general, management has sold exercised stock options. The company thus far has not used this tool of insider purchasing for positively influencing stock price.

Ingenious Presentation

For the last prong, ingenious presentation, the one we consider most important happened during Qorvo's most recent conference call. Qorvo had an ace of trump and played it wisely.

The company with the sleight of hand switched an ordinary deuce to an ace. Cleverly, Qorvo chose to hold its conference call a day ahead of Apple (AAPL), its largest customer, keeping the analyst world focused on Qorvo, not others. The company already knew that the December in-line results and extremely weak March guidance created primarily from Apple's dud iPhone cycle would crush its stock if presented unchecked. The price of Qorvo shares should have been crushed, but weren't.

During the early conference call, the company answered this question, "Okay, thank you. And then further ramp at your largest customer in the second half of calendar '18 do you expect those content gains to be let's say more or less than what you saw in this past ramp?" with this sleight of hand answer, "This is Eric. I will take that. We are currently projecting we will have the largest actual generation-over-generation content increase we have seen driven by many product categories and then we see tuning continuing to increase, envelope tracking as well as BAW-based product." The statement was primarily referencing its ASP with Apple.

Two simple, clever and ingenious steps, hold your conference ahead of the bad news and trade a deuce for an ace put Qorvo in control for its investors. The price jumped almost $20 the next day. Again, with its short-term results, it should have been crushed.

Although, we can only speculate what the price would have done had the company waited to report after Apple, past experience loudly speaks that at least for the day after Apple, the price would have crushed. We also suspect that the positive news contained in the company report would have only partially succeeded in repairing damage. In our view, timing and presentation were everything.

We should note that since the February announcement, analysts have taken another look at the value for the new Qorvo business and concluded that it will be smaller than their initial guess. With this re-evaluation, its stock has fallen. But, the investor still has benefited in that the price has held technically flat. One analyst wrote of Qorvo's future business, "Qorvo is 2.9% lower today after Nomura has downgraded to Neutral on concerns the firm may have less share in the new iPhone than previously expected."

We applaud Qorvo's management for its clever, bold manner and best effort to protect short-term and long-term investors from the antics of Wall Street. We wish others would learn and follow. We also encourage our readers to research the German auto merger. The underlining facts are to say the least, interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.