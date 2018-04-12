UPS: Delivering Value

In this article, I will be covering United Parcel Service (UPS), which is my selection for a beaten down dividend growth stock worth considering. In my previous article about Comcast (CMCSA), I noted that shares were down just over 21% since highs were made on January 24th. Shares of UPS made a closing high on January 13th and have since fallen almost 21%. There are three reasons why I believe UPS is a better selection than Comcast for a beaten down dividend growth selection: More Upside, growing market, higher dividend yield.

UPS Value

For an apples to apples comparison, I used the same method to value shares of UPS as I did for Comcast in my previous article. I looked at pre-tax earnings multiples since 2017 was impacted by tax changes in Q4, which skewed net income. I compared the current multiple to the multiple that UPS had, using the price on April 10th (or closest trading day) in previous years. As you can see, the average multiple for the previous 4 years was 15.77x pre-tax EPS. Currently, shares are trading at a discount to that multiple, and when I applied the average multiple to the current pre-tax EPS, I arrived at a target price of $130.89, which is 23.46% above the current price. On the other hand, Comcast had upside of 15.92%, which shows that UPS has more upside potential.

Pre-Tax Earnings Shares (Billions) PT Earn/Sh Price on this date Price to PT/EPS 2017 7,148.00 0.8617 8.3 $106.02 12.78 2016 5,136.00 0.8727 5.89 $106.42 18.08 2015 7,342.00 0.8904 8.25 $104.31 12.65 2014 4,637.00 0.9052 5.12 $96.79 18.89 2013 6,674.00 0.9284 7.19 $96.63 13.44 Average (2013-2016) 15.77 Target $130.89 Current Price $106.02 Upside 23.46%

Growing Market

The main difference between Comcast and UPS is that Comcast has its cable business, which like is in a secular decline because of cord cutting. This can be seen in visual form with the following chart from UBS showing that traditional video subscribers are in a decline.

Source: UBS

On the other hand, UPS business is not in a secular decline and the business is growing along with the growth of e-commerce and increased global commerce. It might have future competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), but the pie is still increasing and there is a lot of room for continued growth. The following chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve shows that e-commerce as a percentage of retail sales are just over 9%, which shows that UPS has a long run way even if Amazon were to come into the market. The second chart shows a more specific to UPS estimate of how online sales and growth in global commerce will be a driver for future growth. The data is clear; UPS has better growth prospects than Comcast because the markets that UPS serves are all showing positive increases.

St. Louis Fed

UPS Investor Presentation

Dividend

Shares of UPS are currently yielding 3.43%, which over 1% higher than the yield for Comcast, which stands at 2.24%. As far as dividend growth goes, Comcast does have superior growth over the last five years and is likely to have a higher growth than UPS going forward. Over the last five years, Comcast has growth their dividend 14.23%/year compared to UPS, which grew the dividend 7.85%/year. Even though Comcast is growing its dividend faster than UPS, I still prefer the dividend of UPS to Comcast because the yield is higher and as the following chart shows; if the stock price stays the same, it would not be until 2026 that Comcast would have a higher dividend yield than UPS.

CMCSA Growth UPS Growth 14.23% 7.85% Dividend Total Dividend Total CMCSA Yield UPS Yield 2018 0.76 3.64 2.26% 3.43% 2019 0.868 3.926 2.59% 3.70% 2020 0.992 4.234 2.95% 3.99% 2021 1.133 4.566 3.38% 4.30% 2022 1.294 4.925 3.86% 4.64% 2023 1.478 5.311 4.40% 5.01% 2024 1.688 5.728 5.03% 5.40% 2025 1.929 6.178 5.75% 5.82% 2026 2.203 6.663 6.56% 6.28%

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe UPS is a better selection for a beaten down dividend growth stock than Comcast. UPS has more potential upside, exposure to significant growth markets not in a secular decline, and a higher dividend yield. As I noted above, yes, there is the risk of Amazon entering the market, in the short-term there would likely be a decline, however, I think it could end up being a Costco (COST) type reaction from when Amazon purchased Whole Foods. Shares of Costco initially fell but have since rebounded.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.