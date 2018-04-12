American Airlines: Oil Impact Overplayed

Rising jet fuel costs could hurt short-term profits, but the stock is extremely cheap having already forecast strong profits at $60+/bbl oil.

Airlines are more efficient now and better and matching fares with costs.

After reporting a solid investor update for Q1, American Airlines Group (AAL) was absolutely crushed. Typical of the airline sector since the consolidation and resurrection of the sector, the stock took a $4 hit as the market overplayed the impact of costs.

Source: American Airlines website

Stick To The Facts

American Airlines provided a couple of crucial financial targets for the quarter and the year that the market absolutely blew right past in order to focus on cost aspects. The airline forecast solid total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) and EPS.

The Q1 TRASM is forecast to grow 3% to 4% and exceed original estimates for the quarter. The strong revenue growth is part of the equation that helps offset additional costs from higher fuel costs.

The company forecast EPS to reach $5.50 to $6.50 per share for the year despite already higher fuel costs factored into the equation. The mid-point number actually exceeds the $5.89 target of analysts.

AAL EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

These numbers are generally rather solid.

Oil Fears

The airline stocks are taking a hit due to rising oil prices and the impact to the operating costs. Naturally, flying is a fuel intensive activity and the price of oil highly impacts the costs of operating an airline.

Over the last five years, American Airlines hasn't always traded in the opposite direction of oil prices. The stock rose as oil prices dropped in 2014, but American's stock hit multi-year lows in 2016 right after oil fell to decade lows.

AAL data by YCharts

The issue really isn't the price of oil, but rather the ability of airlines to pass along the related costs in ticket prices. This is where the 2018 EPS guidance of $6 per share comes into focus. The company already guided to this EPS based on financial impacts of higher fuel prices.

The forecast for Q1 is a fuel expense of slightly below $2.2 billion. The fuel cost amounts to roughly 22% of the forecasted operating expenses for the period. The average fuel cost of $2.08 to $2.13 per gallon is generally inline with the annual forecast of $2.04 to $2.09.

The airline consumes about 4.5 billion gallons of fuel per year so a $0.10 rise in the price of fuel costs American Airlines about $450 million in additional annual costs. Airline fares have recently risen to offset the oil price jump.

Based on annual revenues of $45 billion, those additional costs amount to about 1% of total revenues. The impact could hit EPS hard, if not for the ability of American Airlines to raise fares to account for higher prices.

Back in 2013, AMR (stand-alone American Airlines) fuel costs were roughly 33% of revenue and even far exceeded payroll costs. Due in part to higher oil prices, American Airlines spent as much on fuel as the combined entity with U.S. Airways is forecasted to spend in 2018 on nearly double the revenues. The situation is not the same as the past.

Source: America Airlines Q4'13 earnings release

Once one realizes that costs fears are overplayed, the stock is incredibly cheap and easy to constantly buy on dips. The stock trades at only 6.5x forward EPS estimates.

AAL PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Even assuming the airline sector can't raise fares enough to cover rising fuel costs, the EPS would have to take a massive hit to not make the stock cheap trading at $45 with targets for earning over $7 per share next year. As well, don't forget that American Airlines isn't paying cash taxes, thereby boosting cash flows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines got clipped by more irrational fears. Higher fuel prices are a problem for the airline sector, but one the sector can handle these days. Buy American Airlines on each dip where the market overplays the impact of either costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.