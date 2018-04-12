UNG Weekly: Why The Commodity Pool Is Not Yet Prepared For A Rebound

UNG’s fundamentals are fragile and the commodity pool downward trend will not end anytime soon.

Stocks of natural gas continued to decline, establishing their lowest level since the “Great Polar Vortex” of winter 2014.

Introduction

Welcome to my US Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) Weekly report. In this report, I analyze recent changes in natural gas inventories, based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates; speculative positioning length of natural gas provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); and key fundamental developments that influence UNG’s evolution.

Natural gas stocks

According to the EIA, U.S. natural gas storage declined slightly, down 29 Bcf to 1 354 Bcf on the Mar 23-30 reported period. Natural gas inventories are largely below the 5-year average and slightly below 2015 levels. However, with injection season approaching, lower storage levels mean that additional bullish pressure will build on UNG as compared to previous years.

Source : EIA

Indeed, the 2013 and 2014 winter seasons registered the coldest temperatures in the last decade, withdrawing record natural gas amounts. This had a significant impact on natural gas prices, as can be seen on the figure below. Given that current storage is between 2014 record low levels and 2015, I believe that the coming injection season is likely to provide a healthy support for natural gas futures prices and thus for UNG shares.

Moreover, the 5-year natural gas stock spread decline continued during the week, posting a record difference of 1 403 Bcf compared to the 5-year mean. In recent years, a large negative spread has somewhat supported UNG price. However, with U.S shale boom, natural gas storage might replenish quicker than expected and therefore offset UNG appreciation.

Source: EIA

During the week, natural gas supply remained flat week on week (w/w) at 85.8 Bcf/d. Dry production was slightly up 0.51% to 79.6 Bcf/d, but was slightly offset by lower Canadian imports, down 4.7% to 6.1 Bcf/d. For the coming week, dry production will likely post a healthy increase, following Baker Hughes’ advanced rig count indicator, which increased by 10 during Mar 29-Apr 6 period.

Demand during the week decelerated steeply, down 6% w/w to 83.9 Bcf/d, following sluggish power generation and weak residential consumption. Both declined by respectively 1.7% w/w to 22.8 Bcf/d and 12.9% to 25.3 Bcf/d. More important, exports posted moderate figures over the week. Indeed, Mexican exports declined from 4.4 to 4 Bcf/d, due to Los Ramones pipeline maintenance, whereas liquid natural gas (LNG) exports advanced from a 18.2 to 21.4 Bcf.

Given the above, natural gas future price on May delivery continues to dip, triggering with it further headwinds on UNG price. Despite a second record natural gas inventory low after the 2014 “Great Polar Vortex”, I do not believe that UNG could rebound over the next week, knowing spring demand sluggishness and surging U.S natural gas supply.

Source: Trading View

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on Mar 27-Apr 3 reported period, net speculative length on natural gas declined 3.15% to negative 98 849 contracts compared to 95 732 contracts on the prior week, whereas UNG’s commodity pool lost 0.58% to $22.23 per share.

Source: CFTC

Net speculative positioning deterioration is attributable to moderate long liquidation, down 2.06% (w/w) to 329 692 contracts, and is partly offset by marginal short unwinding, down 0.88% (w/w) to 428 541 contracts. However, with injection season close by, speculative bets should slowly turn more bullish, providing therefore a solid support of UNG.

Since the beginning of 2018, speculative length surged by 29.65% or 41 652 contracts, whereas UNG dropped 7.53%, due mainly to the funds expense ratio and rollover costs.

UNG’s fundamentals still under pressure

With a high probability of colder temperatures over the 6-10 day outlook, weather is likely to cause a rebound on UNG in the short term. However, the impact could be minimal given that mild spring temperatures are usually not prone to trigger excessive electrical consumption or residential heating demand.

Moreover, according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the number of nuclear outages increased in the Lower 48 during the weekend and should continue to do so as we approach peak maintenance season. Besides that, current weather pattern is as bullish as it can get for this time of the year, however poor heating demand will offset this effect.

Furthermore, strong natural gas production remains the main driver behind UNG weakness. With U.S dry gas production expected to rise to an all-time high of 81.7 Bcf/d in 2018, national gas demand projected to hit new records of 78.2 Bcf/d, and LNG exports facilities not yet ready to deliver the excess production, UNG short-term outlook will likely come under further downward pressure.

Given the above, I expect UNG to edge lower in the short term. Even if the weather remains bullish for the coming days, it will provide marginal upside for the commodity pool.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.