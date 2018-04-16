Yield Hunting: An Update On Our Core Portfolio

The current macro environment remains supportive, but we do see some dark clouds on the horizon that may signal to investors it's time to lighten up on risk.

However, we believe the main driver of the volatility is the withdrawal of liquidity and support from the Federal Reserve through quantitative tightening.

Our Core Portfolio has the goal of generating income for retirees or being the fixed income sleeve for accumulators. On the former we have highlighted on several occasions the predicament income investors and retirees are in today amid near record low interest rates. Previous retirees could invest in 6-month CDs as recently as 12 years ago and earn 5.50%. It's hard to imagine that today. In comparison, 5-year corporate bonds currently yield just 3.75% with significantly more credit risk than a 6-month CD.

Retirees are currently weighing the dilemma of investing more in stocks, despite the 9-year bull run and moderately high valuations or accepting low interest rates that are below their hurdle rates (required rates of returns to make their financial plans work). Most financial plans depend on their portfolios reaching a certain annual rate of return target. Forward estimates for portfolio rates of returns will likely be met over a long time horizon (10-30 years) but we have a large cohort of baby boomers at or near retirement today that are facing the largest risk in today's market: sequence of returns risk.

Sequence of returns risk is the initiation of drawing on your portfolio and then experiencing a large decline in portfolio value early in your retirement years. When withdrawing from an investment portfolio the impact is an increase in portfolio volatility. Think of retiring in 2007 and the next year seeing your retirement nest egg decline by 25-35% or more. At the same time you are pulling out an annualized 2-4% of the portfolio's value to meet your lifestyle needs. The result is a permanent impairment of your capital.

On the other hand you have accumulators who are still working and have at least 7 years before they are due to retire. For those with much longer time horizons, there is a decision to be made. Either they accept the equity risk and shift their portfolios away from low-yielding bonds or they can accept lower rates of returns. But our accumulator members are using our strategy for their fixed income allocation keeping their 60-40 to 80-20 stock-to-bond asset mixes but improving that bond return.

Remember, the long-term return for a bond portfolio typically ends up being the starting yield of when you acquired the shares. If you buy an investment grade bond fund yielding 3.75%, then your long-term total return is likely to be very close to 3.75%. Improving on that return figure is one of our primarily solutions for members.

Our Solution

We want to safely increase the yield of our portfolio to meet the income requirement needs during retirement. For those not in retirement, we are reinvesting that income back into the portfolio in order to compound the capital. We do this through our Core Portfolio approach, a portfolio of primarily bond vehicles that yield over 7.5% on a weighted average basis. This is a hitting singles and doubles approach over time.

We work to build a diversified portfolio of assets that reduce overall risk and help achieve our goals. The objective is to hunt for the best ideas on a risk-reward framework with a cap on total risk. We think this approach is a great compliment to dividend growth investing. Far too often we see investors who are "all in" on dividend growth or high dividend strategies while almost ignoring all of the risk. Instead of only accepting 2-4% yields with 5-7% dividend growth over a specific time period, we are focusing on yields of 7-9% with little growth and reinvesting (compounding) the flows.

This is a cash flow investing approach with no withdrawals meant to combat sequence of returns risk. The monthly cash flow generation is used to meet the retirees needs while not permanently impairing the portfolio when down. In other words, the investor should be ambivalent to price movements as long as cash flow remains consistent.

Current positioning is primarily in closed-end bond funds with a keen eye on interest rate and credit risks. Balancing these risks is a key feature of the portfolio though we are currently skewed towards an overweight to credit- while we like the higher quality (and lower yielding) segment of that market better today.

Closed-end funds (CEFs) carry more risk (volatility) as compared to open-end bond mutual funds and individual bonds. So we typically like to see investors "take" from the equity portion of their allocation just as much as from their fixed income. But we feel volatility on price in CEFs provides us with opportunity and that the true measure of volatility on these structures should be done on NAV movement.

In order to mitigate some of the risk of the Core Portfolio, we complement it with two other buckets: a safe bucket and a peripheral. This is where investors can toggle the amount of risk their customized portfolio contains. For instance, risk averse investors can have a large safe bucket which has very conservative (level 1) investments while positioning the Peripheral Portfolio in a safe manner. Risk tolerant and younger investors can have a smaller safe bucket that contains mostly dry powder to pounce on opportunities while their Peripheral bucket may have very long-term risky assets like individual stocks or equity ETFs.

Current Events

The portfolio returned 16.1% last year which when compared to the Barclay's U.S Aggregate Index's return of 3.54%, looks really good. Even compared to the S&P 500 Index which was up over 21%, the Core on a risk-adjusted basis performed well. But more importantly, the return of volatility more recently has showed the value of the approach. During a 2017-like market with record low volatility and an equity index that just melted up the entire year, everything works.

In late January, the market began to gyrate and volatility spiked- something we conveyed to our members was likely to happen. The withdrawal of Fed support and the start of their quantitative tightening phase -- along with the large short volatility trade -- was our rationale for that change. The initiation of quantitative easing and growth of the Fed balance sheet provided markets with substantial amounts of liquidity and resulted in lower interest rates, especially the long-dated. Asset valuation is based on a discounted cash flow model whereby future cash receipts are discounted back at the prevailing interest rate. When that figure is lower, the value of the asset is higher, and vice verse. All at the same time that the Federal Reserve is raising short-term interest rates.

Now that we have switched to a quantitative tightening environment here in the U.S., and will be there globally by the second half of this year, that liquidity support is being withdrawn. Coupled with that is what appears to be a slowing of the synchronized global growth story and you have a recipe for increased volatility.

This is evident in the yield curve which has been flattening for well over a year now. The spread between the 10-year yield and the 2-year yield recently has been bouncing around post-recession lows of 50 bps. At the current rate of decline, the yield curve will invert sometime in the middle of 2019.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

This is a great indicator but not the only one in predicting the onset of a recession. There is so much manipulation in interest rates by central banks around the globe that the spread may no longer be indicative of a recession threat.

Looking at other interest rate indicators, the forward curve for the 1-month U.S. Overnight Indexes Swap (OIS) rate has inverted after the two-year time frame. In other words, the market is assuming a reduction in Fed Funds rates in very early 2020. JPMorgan notes that this inversion is a significant development as it only occurs rarely in history. In the last two decades, it occurred in 1998, 2000, and 2005.

However, leading economic indicators remain bullish and provide a key insight into the health of the U.S. economy and where we could be heading near term. These indicators include the following economic and non-economic data points:

Stock market

Manufacturing activity

Inventory levels

Retail sales

Building permits

Housing market

New orders for capital goods

Money supply

Yield curve spread

Consumer sentiment

Most of these indicators are positive and have been trending higher in the last year.

Today, current recession risks are low but that can change very quickly. To combat the bear markets that accompany recessions, we have been lightening up on risk overall. That includes moving up-quality in both dividend paying stocks and into higher-quality bonds. Seeing ahead of time the need to sell is virtually impossible. Most people recognize that market timing is extremely difficult. Therefore, we gauge where we think we are in the business cycle and slowly adjust to the recession-resistant portfolio over the course of many quarters.

Financial Genius Is Before the Fall

The allure of financial euphoria can be a hard siren to counter. Our quote from a few newsletter's ago from JPMorgan sums it up best: "Nothing so undermines your financial judgement as the sight of your neighbor getting rich." Whether that is from bitcoin, Amazon, any other FANG stock, or some other asset, the allure of those riches can be hard to overcome.

This is a byproduct of investing in a late cycle. Where are we in the cycle? If we were to use a baseball analogy, it is likely we are in the 8th inning. Not because of duration but because of the Fed tightening as well as euphoric behavior and increasingly lenient- and in some cases, sloppy- lending standards. That remaining inning and change could last as much as another 18-24 months.

There is a great book that may be available at your local library. It is titled, A Short History of Financial Euphoria: Financial Genius Is Before The Fall written by John Galbraith. The author discusses those who speak out about things that are counter to the current sentiment of the euphoria. He goes through several instances when people warned about the future only to be laughed at or ridiculed. Had the book been written more recently instead of back in 1990, surely he would have included similar findings in 1999/2000 and again in 2007 (similar to The Big Short).

Galbraith warned that in order to be a successful investor you must resist two compelling forces to avoid getting scooped up in speculative mania. The first is that rising portfolio values create a positive feedback loop which helps reinforce the need for more and more gains in the future. That is the internal. The second, the external, is the pressure of the crowd and their seemingly superior financial opinion. That gets us back to the JPMorgan quote above, that nothing undermines your financial judgement as much as seeing your neighbor becoming rich.

This occurs most frequently later in the cycle. We are often amazed how often investors believe that they can get out when the conditions during which they bought, changes. We estimate that 18-24 month time frame by the interest rate curve and the time it will take to invert.

So How Did We Do Recently?

Above we noted that the market has changed since the start of the year and that volatility is likely to remain elevated as support from the Fed is withdrawn. We have now seen more 1% moves in the S&P 500 index (SPY) in 2018 compared 2017, and we are only in April. That level of volatility is likely to continue. The correction started on January 26th after the index had risen 7.39% in just under four weeks.

SPY data by YCharts

That is when the volatility started in earnest. In the subsequent 10 weeks, the index lost all of those gains and then some.

SPY data by YCharts

What we want to build is a portfolio the withstands these draw-downs while earning us the income we need and desire. We may not keep up during those melt up periods like we saw in the first four weeks of January but avoiding the large corrections or bear markets (when it comes) is imperative in our strategy.

We were down in February but only slightly more than half a percent. However, this was better than both of the comparable indices with the S&P 500 down 3.69% and the Barclay's U.S. Aggregate (AGG) being down nearly 1%. In March bonds did provide their buffer with the bond index rising 64 bps while the S&P 500 fell another 2.54%. Our Core Portfolio rose 1.40% besting both indices handily. Lastly, in April, the Core is so far up 85 bps (thru April 8), while the S&P 500 is down 1.35% and the bond index down 5 bps.

Feb

Feb Mar Apr (thru April 8) Core Portfolio -0.52 1.40 0.85 S&P 500 -3.69 -2.54 -1.35 Barclay's US Agg -0.95 0.64 -0.05

Over the three-month period (through April 8), our portfolio is up 0.70% while the S&P 500 is down 4.92% and the Barclay's U.S. Aggregate is down 0.91%.

While we do not espouse a "trader mentality" we have made several shifts in the portfolio in order to insulate from the perceived risks we believe are lurking. The portfolio is positioned today with an eye on balancing credit and interest rate risks but also a big focus on quality. Approximately one year ago, we began shifting away from an overweight in high yield (junk) bonds where we saw spread compression acting like a tailwind. This does not mean shunning all non-investment grade- in fact, we recently added a mostly junk debt fund to the Core Portfolio. But overall, we want to focus on higher quality. Today, those spreads are near the post-recession lows and do not offer up the return potential that we would normally consider when investing in junk credits.

"I made my fortune by selling too early." -- Baron Rothschild

Being prepared and taking some gains off the table after an incredible run over the last 9 years, to us, seems like a no-brainer. As the quote suggests and the section title "financial genius before the fall" indicates, selling early is not necessarily a bad thing. And by selling early, we are not talking about going to all cash and sitting back waiting for a crash. The quotes mean taking some gains off the table and helping de-risk the portfolio a bit.

After all, dividend-paying stocks will fall in a like-manner with the market. The S&P 500 fell 57% peak-to-trough in the last recession and dividend paying stock funds fell almost as much. The 3-4% dividend yield was off little value when the market value of the position fell by half.

Dividend and dividend growth investing is a great retirement strategy but investors must recognize the risks associated with any equity long-only strategy. Keeping different buckets for assets and keeping a risk budget for each is a central part of our strategy for investors. These buckets are there to reduce total risk by easing sequence of returns risks in addition to diversification and correlation benefits evident in modern portfolio theory.

Conclusion

Our strategy remains the same: the mitigation of sequence of returns risk. While that doesn't necessarily mean the elimination of risk, especially equity risk, it does mean creating a no-withdrawal portfolio with the underlying pieces allocated to three different buckets. By allocating to a safe bucket, which can be drawn upon during times of severe portfolio and market stress to meet lifestyle needs and allowing the portfolio to recover, we have a means of sequence of returns mitigation. Second, the power of the Core Portfolio is to generate significant cash flow to meet all or a sizable portion of that lifestyle income need. Third, a long-term bucket that is a compounding component meant to outpace inflation and supply a diversification benefit in addition to superior capital gains.

We typically find that the best investors are those that do not feel compelled to make significant adjustments to their portfolios on a regular basis. That is the primary goal: To generate income and carry a portfolio where they do not have to sell a share in order to meet their needs.

A combination of dividend paying stocks and ETFs, baby and individual bonds, REITs, preferred stocks, and CEFs together, invested with an eye toward the underlying risk components, we believe is superior positioning for today's market. While we advocate this for retirees and near retirees, that is not to say an accumulator couldn't use this strategy as well. Even if they are an 80/20 investor, applying these tools to their fixed income allocation (the 20%!) can help produce significantly better results over the net 5-10 years.

The best investors who follow this strategy are the ones who can ignore the price volatility and absolute value of the portfolio. By doing so, they have essentially created their own annuity that is marked-to-market every day. When meeting with clients, we often here about owning real estate for the income because real estate assets do not fluctuate in value. We would disagree with that as real estate simply isn't market-to-market -- yet. In other words, the clients like it because they do not have to realize the behavior and emotional bias of seeing the value "down" while collecting their rental income. But in reality, the value of the property is certainly fluctuating day to day, month-to-month as interest rates change, supply and demand in the market changes, and ancillary things like weather can impact valuation.

This is why we like to tell members to read the weekly and monthly, watch for trade alerts, but make changes sparingly once the portfolios are set. In fact, only checking the portfolio once a month, or better yet, once per quarter, is in many cases the best course of action. But, you need to have the plan created and portfolio constructed before you can be in a position to essentially put your portfolio on the back burner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.