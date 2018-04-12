Cross-Selling Can Drive Meaningful Growth For Medidata Solutions

Double-digit growth in revenue and FCF can support an attractive long-term return, but Medidata must get away from "noisy" quarters and start providing clean growth again.

Medidata appears to have around 50% share in its core business, but there is a much larger, mostly untapped market out there that can support multiyear double-digit revenue growth.

There's really no "steady state" for growth tech companies, and while Medidata Solutions (MDSO) has built a strong business with its cloud-based platform for the management of clinical development programs, management cannot afford to rest on its laurels. That's particularly true given that revenue growth decelerated through 2017 and both subscription revenue and backlog growth came in a little slower than expected.

With around 50% share and more than 80% of the top pharma companies in hand as clients, Medidata's growth is likely to come more from expanding its share of wallet with customers and selling them on the value of its offerings beyond its core RAVE electronic data capture (or EDC) platform. Given the increasing complexity and cost of clinical development, I believe Medidata has a better than fair chance of doing that, but rising competition is a threat. Even so, while I wouldn't care Medidata conventionally cheap, the valuation is reasonable enough to merit a closer look.

The Problem

Managing clinical development programs is an arduous and complex task, which is a big part of the reason that there is a sizable and varied industry devoted to helping med-tech companies (biotechs, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and so on) manage it. Medidata has developed, bought, and otherwise assembled a collection of cloud-based products into a platform that handles many of these tasks for the trial sponsor - including protocol development, trial management, patient recruitment, data capture and management, data analysis and reporting, and payments.

As a cloud provider, Medidata offers its platform on a subscription basis, and subscription revenue accounts for more than 80% of the company's revenue, with professional service revenue making up the balance. The company's RAVE EDC platform generates the majority of the company's revenue, but management has had success in steadily driving more and more customer adoption of other platforms (the average customer currently uses three products), as well as driving adoption from one-off clinical development programs to enterprise-wide usage.

All of this is underpinned by the growing complexity and cost of drug development. While there are large disagreements over the "real" cost to develop a new drug (or device), there's a lot less disagreement that that number is larger today than it was 10 years, in no small part because the FDA continues to demand more data on efficacy and safety. At the same time, drug development and trialing is becoming more complicated, with biopharma companies increasingly turning to genomics and biomarker today to try to access efficacy and patient eligibility. All of this supports the underlying argument for Medidata's offerings - they can help companies manage this process more efficiently and cost-effectively in a world where monitoring costs can be upwards of 50% of the cost of a trial.

Growth Through Cross-Selling

Medidata has the enviable position of being the market leader, with roughly 50% share and only one other serious top-end competitor (Oracle (ORCL), with around 30% to 35% share). Veeva (VEEV) has also moved into this market relatively recently and isn't a threat to be taken lightly but will need time to become more of a threat on the top end of the market.

With a large portion of the market already on the customer list (over 40 of the top 50 biopharma, almost all of the top CROs, 18 of the top 25 medical device companies), finding brand new customers really isn't likely to be a major driver. Instead, I expect Medidata to drive greater adoption of its full suite of products and more consistent use by its customers.

Medidata was a one-product company roughly a decade ago, but now offers over 20 products. While most of its customers (around 80%) do use multiple offerings, the average is 3.0 and has grown about 0.2/year over the last five years. About 20% of the customer base uses for or more products and its largest clients use an average of seven. Management doesn't provide similar information about how/which customers use their platforms on an enterprise-wide basis but driving more widespread adoption (as opposed to trial-by-trial or product-by-product) is nevertheless an opportunity as well.

What all of this means is that there is a significant ongoing cross-selling opportunity in play. RAVE is the flagship (and its used for about 50% of clinical trials), but data capture is only about 25% to 30% of the addressable market that Medidata serves. Patient engagement, include "e-consent", trial monitoring, patient randomization, image sharing, and genomic data mining are just some of the additional offerings, as well as payment systems to automate reimbursement to sites/investigators and data analytics.

Site support, which includes monitoring and payments, is an opportunity that looks about as large as the core EDC opportunity. With Medidata's new strategic monitoring offering, companies can replace on-site monitoring with central monitoring, improving efficiency and compliance. With Medidata's automated payments offering, sponsors can significantly reduce payment cycle times to the clinical partners - something which generates a lot of goodwill and greater willingness to work together in the future. Although uptake of the payments offering has been slower than hoped (and competitors like Greenphire are executing pretty well), this remains a meaningful growth opportunity.

I also expect cross-selling of the company's analytics capabilities to become a more significant opportunity in the future. Clinical trials can generate a blizzard of data and conflicting signals. As new therapies are increasingly patient-specific in their efficacy, analyzing that data is a critical ability in figuring out which drugs truly are worthwhile and which patients can benefit most from them.

Growth Through Changing With The Times

As I said before, Medidata has grown its product offering significantly over the last decade, both through internal development and bolt-on acquisitions. As the clinical world continues to evolve, so too must Medidata.

One such evolution is the globalization of the market. Medidata already has a strong international presence, with major customers in the U.S., Europe (including companies like Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), and Japan (companies like Takeda (TKPYY)), and the company is positioning itself for the rise of China as a more significant force in the biopharma world.

Medidata also has to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers. There are somewhere around 30 to 40 functional technologies involved in managing the clinical development/trial process, and Medidata doesn't currently cover them all. At the same time, the market itself is evolving new needs.

One example is the potential growth in master protocols. Today biopharma companies typically run standalone trials, giving patients an experimental drug (or combo) and comparing the results to a control group (which may get a placebo or a conventional standard care). In master protocols, there are series of trials that may study multiple therapies for a single disease, a single therapy for multiple diseases, or both. This approach can generate more useful answers more quickly, but there is a lot more complexity in the process.

Master protocols require intensive planning and coordination, including robust data management capabilities. It also typically requires competitors to cooperate and share data, and you can imagine how eager some companies are to do that. Even so, there is a growing push for master protocols and I believe it represents a meaningful opportunity for Medidata - not just in EDC, but in randomization, patient management, trial logistics, and in creating synthetic control arms. Synthetic control arms repurpose data from prior studies to create dynamic synthetic control groups, and Medidata has data on over 4 million patients across more than 13,000 prior studies.

The Opportunity

While Medidata may have around 50% market share today, it's share of its total addressable opportunity is far smaller - likely around the mid-single-digits. Now, not all of that $10 billion to $12 billion in market potential across study management, outcome optimization, site support, patient engagement, and study planning may be truly addressable, but I think the point stands that Medidata has a lot of opportunity to grow by getting its customer base to adopt more of its offerings.

As far as competition goes, Medidata and Oracle have most of the largest players locked up, but I wouldn't ignore the risk that Veeva gets its foot in the door. Although switching costs can be problematic, not all of these large players use Medidata or Oracle on an enterprise-wide basis, and Veeva may be able to convince one of these larger customers to try them on a single-trial/project basis. What's more, although success with the marketing team doesn't mean success with the R&D team, Veeva's strong presence in life sciences CRM gives them credibility and access to the decision makers.

On the margin side, I believe gross margins are already about as good as they will get, but I see meaningful opportunities to leverage operating expenses in the coming years. Although the company will need to continue to spend substantial sums on R&D (and marketing), I believe Medidata can pick up around four points of margin leverage over the next five years and upwards of six points over the next ten years, supporting meaningful improvements in adjusted free cash flow.

All told, I'm modeling low teens revenue growth and high teens FCF growth over the next decade and the resulting fair value supports a fair value in the low-to-mid $70's. I'd also note that a 6x forward EV/revenue multiple, fairly reasonable by the standards of "enterprise SaaS" valuation would support a fair value in the high $60's.

The Bottom Line

I don't pay much attention to technical analysis, but even I recognize the chart over the past year doesn't look great. What's more, there have been disappointments with the pace of subscription revenue growth, insider selling, and the curious handling of the departure of the former COO. All of those are relevant risk factors to keep in mind. That said, Medidata should start seeing a reacceleration in its revenue growth and if/when that happens, I believe there could still be worthwhile upside here, not to mention the long-term opportunity in driving greater adoption across its customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.