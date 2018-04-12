13 Reasons For No Inflation

The Fed-induced recession will come when short-term rates punch through long rates and cause a liquidity crunch in our financialised economy.

As the Fed continues to fight inflation with cost-push inflation the inflation will be eliminated with a recession when rates are again lowered in relieve the recession.

The effect of the recent Fed rate rise has led to some cost-push inflation with inflation ticking up in March.

The purpose of this report is to assess the impact of the latest inflation statistics, the impact of macro-fiscal flows and investment markets.

Inflation is attracting headlines at the moment, and the mainstream believes and fears that it is just around the corner.

The latest inflation data has just been released and is shown in the chart below.

The charts show that inflation ticked up a little in March 2018. As mentioned in my last monthly update the Fed is now creating cost-push inflation by raising the price of borrowing money, the price of which ripples through the whole economy.

There are two types of inflation:

1. Demand-pull inflation: This is true inflation where the aggregate demand in the economy has outrun productive capacity and puts pressure on prices as limited goods and services are bid up due to scarcity. This has just about never happened.

2. Cost-push inflation: This is where prices rise because a monopolist has unilaterally increased the price of a critical good or service. The 1970 oil crisis, covered below in more detail, is an example of this.

Are expectations for inflation being built up in the face of fundamental evidence to the contrary? It looks that way. Why and who gains? How can one benefit from this information?

One has the feeling at present that the mainstream propaganda is creating the expectation of inflation and rate rises and that they should be accepted as normal and even celebrated as a sign of an improving economy.

The great fear is that we have a return to the years of relatively high inflation that occurred in the late 1970's and early 1980's. The oil crisis period caused a fundamental change in both politics and finance that has led us to where we are today.

Personally, I do not see it, and these are the fundamental reasons why:

1. Neoliberal Economic Policies

From the end of the Second World War until the Reagan/Thatcher era public policy was based on full employment. The war had provided full employment and also reduced the workforce, and there was a case for providing jobs for soldiers demobilizing from the armed forces.

Massive fiscal spending won wars and so could win the peace too, and for many decades it did. The problem was this did not suite big business who wanted a larger share of national income, and the oil crisis provided the opportunity to change the financial landscape.

Time is important too. Twenty years had passed since the end of the Second World War and the generation of leaders and managers of that time had moved on and were replaced by a new generation of leaders and managers who had not personally experienced the power of fiscal spending winning world wars. This enabled monetarism and Austrian economics to flourish....again. Ideologies born in the commodity money days that have little or no application today.

The Reagan/Thatcher era abandoned the concept of full employment for the pursuit of low inflation. The problem at that time was inflation caused by high oil prices and made worse by high-interest rates. The counter-intuitive argument that one can cure inflation with more inflation.

Regulations, union weakness, innovative efficiencies, globalized cheap labor alternatives and the growing power of corporate America have directed the returns from production away from labor and into business earnings and profit.

The chart below shows how successful neoliberal economics has been.

The yellow portion of the chart above is the wages share of national income that now goes to business owner earnings and profits.

The worker has been encouraged to maintain his lifestyle and consumption level with credit instead of real income. This has led to an enormous growth of private debt at interest and is the subject of a separate discussion point below.

This trend is not limited to America. This is a global trend. The IMF and World Bank pursue policies, tied to promises of loans, designed to lower wages to become export-oriented and competitive. Note that the IMF and World Bank are both located in Washington DC and act as an international intermediary for the large American and European commercial banks.

The World Bank and IMF have a one size fit all program where each country is encouraged to become an export superstar like Germany if only they can crush internal wages to keep costs down and crush domestic demand to keep imports down and therefore the currency weak.

The big predatory banks then work their standard playbook:

1. Issue loans in a foreign currency (usually USD) to the target land through the IMF and/or World Bank with conditions attached such as austerity, free markets, freely floating exchange rates, privatization of public assets such as water, power, gas, bridges and highways, healthcare and education.

2. Attack the exchange rate to make the loans impossible to repay in USD. Cause a default.

3. Take proxy control of the government and enforce strict IMF loan and interest repayment strategies that involve selling off State assets at knockdown prices to foreign creditors, cuts to government spending with the aim of allocating as much of the national income to debt and loan repayment as possible.

It is what is going on in Greece at the moment and has been particularly effective in the third world for decades. There is no need to militarily invade a country anymore when one can financialize it instead.

I have seen the stock of unemployed people referred to in some mainstream economic publications as an "inflation anchor" and also an "inflation expectations anchor."

The result is low wages, government austerity, privatizations and unemployment.

The same policies are followed by the European Union as well, and they work too as the charts below show: Low inflation and high unemployment in advanced modern economies.

Almost the only major exception to the rule is China where expansionary economic policy also makes for low inflation and low unemployment.

Notice how strongly China is criticized in the mainstream press for being an unsustainable debt bubble on the edge of collapse. What the mainstream press does not recognize or have been instructed not to see is that China is using fiscal policy through state banks to fund expansion their economy. There have what is in effect a "war economy" put to peacetime use.

We are so conditioned in the Anglo West that everything must be funded with debt that we are not able to imagine anything else. The Chinese fund their expansion from equity created on the keyboard at the national Treasury and allocated for mostly productive investment rather than driving asset prices ever higher.

The missing ingredient in China is Western style austerity. The Chinese might also find it morally disgusting to use a stock of unemployed people as an inflation anchor. Or they might feel that people come before inflation or both. Or even that a fully employed and productive labor force is too valuable not to use. The chart below shows what wastage neoliberal economics creates with their stock of unemployed people.

The chart shows a 12 million gap. That is 12 million people that could have been productively employed, earning an income above subsistence level and adding both production and aggregate demand.

The chart below shows the relationship between inflation and wages.

The chart shows no discernable relationship between wages growth and inflation. For the most part wage growth falls and inflation rises!

A large stock of unemployed people is ideal for keeping both wages low and domestic demand low as well. Very deflationary. This policy is working well for the German business owners in Europe but cannot be applied to all countries equally as it is not possible for all nations to have an export surplus. One country's surplus is another country's deficit.

Another side effect of neoliberal austerity economics is a less healthy and well-educated population as public services are cut. This too is deflationary as such a society is not as productive and cannot command high prices for its services.

This policy approach ignores a crucial accounting identity, and that is:

Gross Domestic Production = Gross Domestic Income.

The Henry Ford concept that a worker should be able to buy what he produces.

This is shown in the graph below.

Any divergence cannot last long. A fall in income must cause a fall in production when markets are not cleared at the new lower level of income. Notice too how the trend line falls from left to right along the time scale.

Neoliberal economics inserted the following caveat into the accounting entity described above:

Gross Domestic Production = Gross Domestic Income + Credit

Now that private debt has reached 150% of GDP and stopped growing the formula no longer works.

If one cuts wages, income falls, and production cannot be sold.

2. The Very Very Long-Term Trend

The higher income growth, socially progressive phase between 1945 and 1970 was a historical anomaly caused by progressive social policies where income matched production and obeyed the GDP = GDI accounting entity identified in point 1 above. The inflation at the end was caused by the oil monopolist, not labor, as is covered in point 3 below.

What we now see since the 1980's is a return to the traditional battle of capital and labor where capital wins at the expense of labor and takes a larger slice of the national income pie. The worn out mantra of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. It is not new and what we are experiencing now is the norm and has been since at least the 1300's as shown in the chart below.

As one can see the long-term trend is down and normally it is very low for a very long time. We now see a return to the relative tranquility of the time between 1700 and 1900 where prices were written on brass plates because they did not change from one decade to the next.

The anomaly of the 1970's oil price inflation leads me on to the next point.

3. Low oil prices.

Oil price rises cause cost-push inflation. Cost-push inflation is when costs rise not because demand has outrun production as in demand-pull inflation, but rather a commodity monopolist has set the price at a higher level all other things equal. The Middle East oil cartel is an excellent example of a commodity monopolist abusing its market power and causing cost-push inflation. Most people think that oil is contained mostly in fuels that we need for transport and see the impact of the price rise at the fuel pump. The truth is that oil is found in most everyday objects such as plastics, rubber and paint. A rise in the oil price, therefore, causes the price of most things to increase.

The shale oil and gas technology revolution put an end to the Middle East oil cartel and more importantly has made the U.S. oil independent as it is blessed with a great deal of shale oil mineral deposits. Improved technology makes deep sea oil extraction profitable as well. Though both have bad environmental consequences.

An oil price surge now is highly unlikely given oil and energy alternatives now available. The U.S. has replaced the Middle East as the oil swing producer; as soon as the oil price rises, shale production increases to meet the market and lowers the price.

One of the few things that has a definite correlation to inflation is the oil price as the chart below shows.

The chart shows an almost 1 to 1 relationship between the price of oil and inflation. He who controls the price of oil controls inflation. Who should have this power? A group of Middle Eastern dictators or someone else?

The Fed made the inflation of the 1980s much worse by raising interest rates in order to lower inflation. This was effectively cost-push inflation on top of cost-push inflation. Fed Chairman Volker made the situation worse and prolonged with his misguided intervention. But was this deliberate in order to flush out the last of the fiscal thinkers and usher in the monetarists? Regime change.

4. Private Debt

Up until the Global Financial Crisis [GFC] or Great Recession of 2007-2009, the effects of which are still with us nearly a decade later, there was a strong rate of private credit expansion.

The credit expansion began in the Reagan/Thatcher neoliberal economic era as a means of maintaining aggregate demand while incomes stagnated. The financial industry was deregulated, and private credit expansion boomed.

One had the ridiculous situation well illustrated by General Electric (GE) where a company would have its productive arm making excellent products that people wanted to buy and use, and then a financial arm providing credit to enable those products to be bought. When the GFC came, the company was brought down by its financial arm and needed to be rescued by the lender of last resort, the State, and its currency creation powers.

It is at these times or financial crisis that big business seizes the sovereign powers of the State and use them to bail themselves out. At all other times, the sovereign powers are denied and belittled, whereas in reality one can win world wars with them.

The flow of private credit expansion was well over five percent most years. Some years saw peaks of over 15%.

The GFC ended all of that and credit expansion went negative and is now barely over 2% as the chart below shows.

The logic of raising interest rates is to control bank credit creation, to reign it in by raising the price of money. It times of high credit creation it could work but it does not apply now. There is next to nothing to reign in so why raise rates? Maybe think about raising rates when the lending rate goes above 5%. The growth in lending has never been this low since at least 1950.

While the flow of private credit has more or less stopped, the stock of private debt has reached never seen before levels as the chart below shows.

Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the Fed. When this process reverses money is destroyed as are the reserves at the Fed.

Private credit money always nets to zero over the long term as each loan is matched by a debt liability that is either repaid or written off.

(Source: Professor Steven Keen)

At its peak, private debt reached over 170% of GDP. Even now after a small retreat, the level of private debt is over 150% of GDP.

Professor Keen has shown that countries with a private debt to GDP ratio of 150% or more tend not to take on more debt. 150% of GDP appears to be a natural barrier.

Given the high level of private debt, the most likely action taken by most people in the private sector with excess disposable income is to pay down debt. Repaying loans is the destruction of money and deflationary.

The flow of interest on this massive stock of private debt with each Fed rate rise is significant as the table below shows.

(Source: Trading Economics dot-com data and author calculations)

The figures shown in the above table are conservative given that some banks pass on interest rate rises at more than the rise itself and also that many loans are much higher than the reserve rate. Credit card loans and auto loans are at much higher rates. The bulk of the debt stock is for property mortgages at relatively lower rates, but always more than the bench rate.

About half of mortgages are at fixed rates, and here the banks suffer a profit squeeze. The other half of the loan book is adjusting rate mortgages [ARMs] with trigger points that allow for automatic rate increases, often at much more than the official rate rise. Exploding rate loans came to be well known in the GFC era.

The recent Fed rate rise would have triggered some exploding rate loan increases and brought others closer to their trigger point.

One can see why the financial sector is keen for rate rises as they have mined the economy with exploding rate loans and need the consumer to get caught in the minefield.

Even a modest rise in interest rates will send large flows of money to the banking sector. This will be cost-push inflationary as finance is a part of almost everything we do, and the cost of business and living will rise because of it for no gain.

Most likely the impact will be inflationary for bank profits and deflationary for real economic profits and aggregate demand.

A rate rise is income deflation for Main Street and a win for Wall Street.

Fed rate rises can be seen as a tax. Each rate rise of 0.25% sends $7B (based on a 10% reserve requirement, the rest is created at a keystroke when the bank credits the borrower's bank account with his loan amount) interest income to the Fed on the money it advances the banks when they make a loan. The Fed funds rate is shown in the chart below.

A bank makes its money on the spread between the interest rate on which it lends and the cost of funds. The Fed will advance bank reserves to cover any loan generated by a bank as part of the Federal payment system.

Credit expansion is limited only by the number of creditworthy borrowers ready, willing and able to take out a loan.

The Fed makes a return on the reserves it lends out at the rate of 1.75%. 80% of the Fed's profits are deposited with the Government Treasury. The Treasury/National Government is the issuer of the dollar and has them in infinite supply; it does not need the Fed profit income. Like taxes, the Fed earnings vanish from the money supply and appear on no official measure of the money stock such as M1, M2 or M3.

The positive side of a Fed rate increase is that the income from Treasury Deposits rises to the new higher rate. The table below shows how Treasury Deposit interest payments rise over a range of interest rates.

When one looks across both tables in this section on sees that:

1. For each 0.25% interest increase the banks pay $7B more for loan reserves and pass this cost onto borrowers, plus a margin. The $7B is paid to the Fed who then pays it to the Treasury who then deletes the money from the economy. It is functionally the same as a tax and is deflationary.

2. For each 0.25% of interest increase, the Fed pays $52B of coupon interest on Treasury deposits. This is "state money" and adds dollars to the economy and grows it.

The balance of the transactions are:

1. $45B is added to the money supply, and

2. There is a redistribution effect in that it takes money from borrowers, who tend to be Middle America, and pays dollars to Treasury deposit holders who tend to be banks and the wealthy. It gives dollars to the rich who have a lower propensity to spend and a higher propensity to save and so less real goods, and services are consumed, which is deflationary.

Overall the impact is inflationary or stimulatory as at the end of the day the Fed has added more money to the economy and enlarged the supply of the money stock. This is the opposite of the intention of the rate rise which was meant to "fight" inflation. It is like fighting your enemy by feeding and looking after him and then wondering why he is stronger than you and keeps getting bigger.

Another point about Treasury Deposit income is that a large portion of Treasuries are held by foreigners which means the income flow goes overseas and so adds to the current account deficit which is deflationary for the domestic private sector.

5. Demographics

Demographic trends are not inflationary. One of the lessons from Japan is that a country with a shrinking and aging population is unlikely to experience inflation - in fact quite the opposite. Aggregate demand sinks with the population decline and income decline. The stock of productive capacity serving a falling population must deflate with falling demand and respond with lower production levels.

Older people do and consume less. The biggest population cohort ever, the Baby boomers and moving into their quieter years. Aggregate demand drops and is deflationary.

The next biggest population cohort, the millennials, is entering the workforce loaded with student debt, high medical insurance costs, car loans and high real estate prices. Now paying for things that the Baby boomers got for free from the State in the progressive years between 1945 and 1970.

Population growth is a key element to economic growth.

Neoliberal austerity economics also plays to this trend. The population is unlikely to want to expand and put children into an austere world of expensive privatized public services on ever diminishing incomes.

6. Technology

Technological advancements are putting increasing downward pressure on prices at the macroeconomic level. We see this not only in the tech industry but also the food and energy industries where prices have declined substantially due to the abundance of these resources.

Technology advances lift productivity.

Given the prevailing weak political and economic leadership, improvements in technology to make life better are the most likely source of relief from neoliberal austerity economics.

Any improved efficiency that lowers the cost of business and living adds to income and grows aggregate demand.

This is deflation of a good variety.

7. Denial of Monetary Sovereignty

The government and the body politic have convinced themselves that it is bankrupt and needs to save money with austerity politics with cuts to public services such as health, education, and infrastructure. This is a complete denial of monetary sovereignty.

To "repay" the "national debt" the government seeks to tax the private sector and cut government spending as much as possible. This is very deflationary as it drains dollars out of the economy, slows growth and causes unemployment and the degradation of the public realm and populace.

The issuer of the currency, such as the U.S dollar, is not monetarily constrained. It can expand the money supply at no interest to the limits of the real resources available to it to buy, past this limit demand-pull inflation occurs.

The chart below shows the relationship between inflation and government deficit spending, as represented by the level of Treasury deposits that by an arcane law are required to be issued to MATCH the deficit spending. Note that I wrote MATCH as they do not pay for the spending. The money comes into existence each time the Treasury instructs that a private bank account is marked upwards to pay for a good or service from the private sector.

In effect, the national debt is the net money supply.

The chart shows that there is next to no or even a negative correlation between government spending and inflation. The mere act of adding bank reserves to the system puts downward pressure on the interbank target rate.

Until a "Copernicus moment" (Copernicus discovered that the Earth revolved around the Sun and not the other way around) occurs in economics and public policy, the deflationary effects of a voluntarily constrained mismanaged economy will remain.

The mainstream discovery that the national government deficit = the non-government surplus will herald in a new Golden Age.

National Government Deficit [G] = the Non-Government Surplus [P] is an accounting identity as immutable as GDP = GDI.

Similarly GDP = National Government spending [G] + Private spending [P] + Current Account Balance [X].

Three immutable accounting identities to apply to real-world economics:

GDP = GDI

GDP = G + P +X

G = P

One can work out the sectoral balance using the current account balance and the national government balance to see how the domestic private sector is fairing.

Recent, current and projected sector balances are shown in the table below:

Private Sector [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] 2016 0.6% -2.6 % 3.2% 2017 1.08% -2.42% 3.5% 2018 Congress budget 1.79%# -2.5%# 4.29%#

(Source: Trading Economics, FRED and Author calculations based on same)

*estimate to be updated when the end of year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates

One sees that thanks to the national government deficit the current account deficit is met and also that the private sector is net saving and able to grow financial assets in 2017 and 2018.

Recessions tend to occur when the private sector balance is negative.

The private sector balance is by no means strong. The table below shows the private sector balance of some other countries as a comparison.

(Source: Trading Economic dot com and author calculations)

Notice that America does not feature on the list of most positive private sector balances in the world, it does, however, feature on the list of worst private sector balance in the world shown below.

8. The Current Account Deficit

America has a current account deficit as shown in the chart below:

About $500B of electronic dollar credits are exported overseas each year in return for real goods and services from other countries.

When money leaves the domestic economy for any reason the effect is deflationary. The outward flow of funds reduces the stock of money in the domestic economy thus making the remaining stock worth more.

The current account is ongoing and not likely to change, nor should it. Importing goods from overseas and adding to our real resources is much better than the equivalent in taxes to drain off the same amount of money to control inflation.

$500B leaving the economy each year makes room for the government to add the same amount back in with no inflationary effects. It could provide free health care and education and improve infrastructure. All three activities would provide domestic jobs, a better productive base and a better standard of living.

The problem is that the government does not add enough back into the economy to take advantage of the sovereign privilege of having a currency that other countries want to save in and are willing to exchange real goods and services for.

9. TIPS point the way

Treasury Inflation Protected Securities - (OTC:TIPS) telegraph what the market believes the inflation rate to be in future years. As the chart below indicates. The chart is telegraphing no inflation.

The chart above shows 5-year TIPS and compares the real and nominal yields on 5-yr Treasuries (red and blue lines) with the difference between the two (green line). The latter is the market's expectation of what the CPI will average over the next five years. With 5-yr inflation expectations today at 2.15%, the market is reasonably sure the Fed will be able to hit its 2% inflation target (on the core PCE deflator, which tends to run about 30 or 40 bps lower than the CPI). The market sees future inflation that the same as we have now and have had for decades.

10. Investable Funds

Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

Similarly, the worker who has his stagnant wage taxed has even less purchasing power than before and can buy even less. Across the economy, aggregate demand for goods and services is reduced. Propping up Middle America with credit, no matter how cheap, has met a natural barrier at 150% of GDP. Professor Steve Keen's research has shown that an economy with a private debt level of 150% tends not to take on more debt and crashes when the interest rate on the stock of debt consumes income that would otherwise have been spent on real goods and services in the non-financial economy.

The lower the interest and therefore debt service, the larger the stock of debt can become.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), put it best when he said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

This speaks to peer to peer lending rather than credit creation by private banks. This is rich people investing their savings in more income producing assets such as shopping centers, offices, homes for rent, factories, etc. The greater the stock of savings that one can access for investment the less the interest rate will be.

This trend to inequality will continue, the recent tax changes are evidence of that.

11. Ricardo's Law of Rent

One key economic law that one nearly never hears about is Ricardo's law of rent. Banks understand this law very well. The law of rent, set in a modern context is that "the land price takes all the economic gains and reflects them as a higher land price."

This law is to economics what the law of gravity is to physics. America does not keep a record of its land prices and so in the chart below Australia has been used as a proxy because it does record its land price growth.

Each technological improvement, better infrastructure, health, and education results in more productivity and efficiency and thus more income, economic rent. As income rises from these improvements, the land rent rises to capture them. As the land rent rises the valuation of the land rises as well. Banks then mortgage this increased valuation thus adding a debt charge against it and thus capturing a good portion of the economic rent. Around five percent long-term average.

The chart below shows household debt, mainly for mortgages against the land, as a percentage of GDP over time. Again Australia is used as a proxy.

What this means is that the cost of accommodation whether buying or renting continues to grow and take a larger portion of gross domestic income. When this is securitized into mortgages an ever greater portion of gross domestic income is allocated to debt repayment and debt servicing and not on real goods and services.

Debt repayment and debt interest do not produce anything. When this cost rises there is no matching physical production of goods and services, no value added, just bank interest income created out of nothing. Cost-push inflation, the product is the same but costs more. This is made worse when interest rates rise as even more gross domestic income goes to empty production.

This is inflationary for land however deflationary for real goods and services as less gross domestic income is available to purchase real goods and services produced, so less are produced.

The chart below shows core inflation with and without shelter (shelter is another term for land rent and debt service on mortgages) included in the measure. One sees that without the shelter component the real economy has a much lower inflation rate.

The problem though is that the Fed looks at core inflation with shelter prices included. The shelter price is mainly debt service to private banks which increases when the Fed increases interest rates. Through this price mechanism, the Fed can create inflation by itself increasing the shelter component which is in effect bank loan interest.

The real inflation rate for the real economy, and not the financialized economy, is falling. One sees a clear falling trend from left to right since 2008 in the core inflation measure.

12. Inversion of the yield curve

There is a definite hard limit on how high the Fed can raise rates in its Don Quixote battle against inflation, and that is the inversion of the yield curve.

The chart above plots the stock market, 10-year bond yield and the Federal Funds Rate. The grey bars are recessions. The key takeaway is that every time the Fed raises rates above the 10-year bond rate a recession follows, and rates are again lowered. A huge stock market crash occurs as well which we as investors need to watch out for.

Next time around the inversion level will be at a low level similar to the 1950's when we had a good economy at close to full real employment.

We now have a sick financialized economy that has long forgotten the knowledge the leaders and managers of the second world era took for granted about the value of strong fiscal spending driving aggregate demand and full employment of resources.

The interest rate spread between the Fed funds rate and the ten-year bond is narrowing, they will cross at a low level, and the Fed funds rate will be lowered, and we will have even lower interest rates for even longer. Probably zero with an even lower negative interbank rate like in Europe and Japan.

13. Bond yields

The chart below shows bond yields since the change in trend in the 1980s.

Chart technicians can relate to this chart. A channel has been drawn around the highs and lows of the bond yield. Even with the fuss over inflation fears at the moment the ten-year bond has not broken out of its long-term channel downwards and will most likely get near the top of the channel and come down again to obey the long-term trend of massive private debt and low-interest rates needed to support it.

How does one benefit from this trend macroeconomic trend?

Low rates for longer benefits users of debt who enjoy low-interest rates on leveraged funds.

The best category of investment that springs to mind is Mortgage REITs, due to the direct link to the land price, Ricardo's law and low cost leveraging.

Another category is the leveraged ETNs such BDCL and CEFL that offer leveraged access to broader measures of the stock market such as the S&P500 and Closed-End Funds. All these ETNs offer high dividend income too, normal dividends leveraged higher by two times at LIBOR rates.

Symbol _______ ETF Name _____________________________________________________ (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORL) ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (REML) Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MRRL) ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (CEFL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed - End Fund ETN (BDCL) UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN

One should note that the above ETFs and ETNs have incredible dividend returns of 20% or better. These instruments are well covered by Seeking Alpha's Professor Lance Brofman. I follow him and read all his articles and recommend them.

At the present rate of Fed rate rises, I would estimate the next recession and stock market crash is two to three years away and that if you are exposed to real estate it will not matter much. If you are exposed to the stock market it will be another big short opportunity and needs to be watched closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL, BDCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

