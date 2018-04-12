Amazon Thesis Part 2: Figures Don't Lie, But Liars Can Figure

This article is a sequel to my first installment on the extremely powerful effects of compounding, and why it is particularly important for Amazon investors to understand this phenomenon.

Are Amazon Share Investors Among The 'Earns It' Or The 'Pays it'?

Amazon (AMZN) has been described as the most powerful company in the world. But how will Amazon fare, in the longer term, against the most powerful force in the universe? Compound interest has been described by Albert Einstein as, 'The most powerful force in the universe'. Einstein is also quoted as saying - "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it." It is vital for investors taking a long position in Amazon to be acutely aware of, and to have a deep understanding of the power of compounding, and to understand whether it will likely work for or against Amazon and its shareholders. My thesis covers four main points –

For Amazon, Projected Share Price At Exit Is A More Useful Metric Than Current Intrinsic Value Per Share

Regardless of intrinsic value, the current share price is known and that is what must be paid at purchase (entry). Having identified a potential entry point, it is exit share price that will govern whether a profit will be made. Exit price will also determine the rate of return. The DCF discount rate is not necessarily the same as your expected rate of return, even if you buy and sell at the same share prices per the DCF calculation. This part of my thesis is detailed in my part 1 article (see here).

Will The Power Of Compounding Work For Or Against Amazon Shareholders In The Longer Term?

What does one penny grow to if progressively doubled and accumulated for 30 days? The answer is $10.7M - that is the power of compounding. Imagine the result if you started with the amount of the current Amazon share price instead of one penny. With compounding, the end result is governed by - the starting amount, the rate of growth (the length of the period required for the accumulated amount to double), and the number of periods the amount is left to grow. With Amazon, the company earnings are presently low, and the share price is high in relation to the earnings, and the share price has been growing at a faster rate than the earnings. The implications of this mismatch need to be understood by shareholders, particularly long-term holders.

For Amazon The Company, The Power Of Compounding Is A Two Edged Sword

High growth rates, maintained for long periods, result in very high to extreme absolute results, as per doubling penny example above. The other side of the coin for Amazon is, over time, it must start to produce ever increasing extremely high business growth and expansion, and similar extremely high earnings results, and then continue to grow at a fast clip beyond that, if it is to maintain high earnings growth rates in the longer term. This is particularly so if the company earnings growth is to ever match the share price growth.

Tweaking The Amazon Assumptions Can Yield Vastly Different Results – “Figures Don’t Lie, But Liars Can Figure”

Apart from developing assumptions for the future cash flows that are to be discounted to present value, there are a number of other necessary DCF assumptions which can have a considerable effect on the resulting present value. These include the number of years to project into the future, the selected discount rate, and the yield percentage to be applied in determining the terminal value. In their article on Amazon Long Hill Road Capital (LHRC) do an excellent job of fully disclosing all of their assumptions. If assumptions are not fully disclosed as done by LHRC, I give the warning, “Figures don’t lie, but liars can figure”. To more fully explain to readers, I will demonstrate how, in the absence of disclosure, it is possible to tweak assumptions in a present value calculation to come up with a very wide range of answers to fit any desired purpose. I find the unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) and terminal value projections for Amazon, in the article by Long Hill Road Capital, useful for demonstration purposes.

Tweaking The Amazon Assumptions Can Yield Vastly Different Results - “Figures Don’t Lie, But Liars Can Figure”

It is useful to use LHRC's projections and key underlying assumptions (as per TABLE 1 below) as a base for determining the effect of making changes to assumptions. In this first exercise, I show the effect on the calculated intrinsic share value, of varying the number of years of unlevered free cash flows projected.

Tweak #1 – Increasing or Decreasing The Number of Years Projected

TABLE 1

In TABLE 1, I have used LHRC's Base case unlevered free cash flow assumptions to show the calculation of Amazon intrinsic share value at December 31, 2017 and April 10, 2018. The Base case has projections for 13 years of UFCF and shows an intrinsic share value of $2,083, which is $647 greater than the April 10, 2018 Amazon closing share price of $1,436.22. I then make just one change in assumptions to reduce the number of years in the projection to 8 years. This 8 years projection of UFCF shows an intrinsic share value at April 10 of $1,347, which is $89 less than the April 10, 2018 Amazon closing share price of $1,436.22 and $737 less than LHRC's Base case projection. I also show an increase to an 18-year projection of UFCF and arrive at an intrinsic share value of $2,537 at April 10, $1,101 above the closing share price at that date, and $454 higher than LHRC's Base case projection. So, just by tweaking the number of years projected, and leaving all other assumptions unchanged, I arrive at an intrinsic share value ranging from $89 below to $1,101 above the current share price, and $737 less to $454 more than LHRC's Base case projection. In TABLE 2 below, I look at the effect of changing the selected discount rate, and, leaving all other LHRC base case assumptions unchanged.

Tweak #2 – Decreasing Or Increasing The Discount Rate

TABLE 2

Per TABLE 2, just changing the selected discount rate from 10% to 8%, and leaving all other projections and assumptions unchanged, increases the calculated intrinsic share value at April 10, 2018 from $2,083 to $2,172. Conversely, increasing the selected discount rate from 10% to 15% decreases the calculated intrinsic share value at April 10, 2018 from $2,083 to $1,924. The selection of discount rate is important, as it is an indicator of what rate of return might be expected. Each and every investor will have different expectations of the rate of return (ROR) they expect from an investment in Amazon shares. But, as explained and demonstrated in Part 1 (linked above), while the discount rate is an indicator, the actual rate of return will be less unless all UFCF is re-invested to earn at that rate. This is not the case for the assumptions and calculations for TABLE 2, and, if calculated, ROR would be less than the 15%, 10%, and 8% discount rates. In TABLE 3 below, I look at the effect of changing the 5% unlevered free cash flow yield for the terminal value, and, leaving all other LHRC base case assumptions unchanged.

Tweak #3 – Decreasing Or Increasing The UFCF Yield For Terminal Value Calculation

TABLE 3

Per TABLE 2, just changing the UFCF yield from 5% to 3.3%, and leaving all other projections and assumptions unchanged, increases the calculated intrinsic share value at April 10, 2018 from $2,083 to $2,800. Conversely, increasing the UFCF yield from 5% to 6.7%, decreases the calculated intrinsic share value at April 10, 2018 from $2,083 to $1,724. TABLE 4 below shows the present values resulting from a combination of all three of the above “tweaks”.

Tweak #4 – Decreasing Or Increasing The Number of Years Projected, The Discount Rate, And The UFCF Yield For Terminal Value Calculation

TABLE 4

TABLE 4 calculations show, by tweaking the number of years of UFCF projected, the discount rate, and the UFCF yield percentage used in terminal value calculation, it is possible to arrive at intrinsic share values ranging from $1,306 to $2,753. These values compare to the AMZN April 10th share price of $1,436.22. This is despite the assumptions for UFCF remaining unchanged in all cases, apart from increasing or decreasing the number of years.

Remember - “Figures Don’t Lie, But Liars Can Figure”

There is always much discussion on the subject of whether Amazon can grow its earnings and cash flows sufficiently in the years ahead to warrant the current lofty share price. But TABLES 1 to 4 above show, even if two people were to start with exactly the same projections for earnings and cash flow, the intrinsic share value derived by DCF analysis could be quite different. In fact, in TABLE 4, the range in intrinsic share values is from a low of $1,306 to a high of $2,753 compared to the current price of $1,436. In one case, Amazon shares are a sell, and in the other a strong “back up the truck” buy. For someone wishing to promote Amazon, it is relatively easy to tweak the DCF assumptions to arrive at a high share value. For someone wishing to criticize Amazon as an investment, it is equally easy to tweak the DCF assumptions to arrive at a low share value. The bottom line is, I never trust a DCF based valuation where all the assumptions are not disclosed. Only then is it possible to make one’s own judgment on such matters as the appropriateness of the risk adjusted discount rate adopted, and the multiple of earnings or cash flows used in the terminal value calculation. That completes the second of the four points to my thesis. There is still much to discuss and understand about the inevitable long-term battle between Amazon, described as the most powerful company in the world, and compound interest (or rate of return), described by Einstein as the most powerful force in the universe.

