Terra Tech: California Dreaming

Yet the company will likely continue to make a loss and require dilutive sources of funding.

Terra Tech was showing significant revenue growth even before it received authorization to sell retail cannabis in California.

Every investment is a pay off between risk and reward. The US cannabis industry operates in a grey area with enormous potential, but faces many hurdles and risks. Liquidity is limited, regulations are liable to change for the better or worse, and taxes are prohibitive, both in accounting practices, and on products sold.

It's no wonder profits are hard to come by, and besides federal regulations restrict what could be done with it.

At this stage it's about accepting the risks in the industry, being patient for change and progress, and finding companies best positioned to grow and eventually reach profitability.

The potential can be seen by looking across the border at Canadian cannabis companies such as Cronos (OTC:CRON), who became the first ever cannabis company to be listed on the Nasdaq, and briefly had a market cap approaching $2bn.

I think it is a matter of time - although perhaps years rather than months - before US companies catch up and ultimately overtake the likes of Cronos. The market in the US is far larger, and recent developments in California (legalizing retail sales for adult use) show the potential; a recent report from BDS Analytics estimates California sales of cannabis to hit $3.7 billion by the end of 2018.

Californian Dreaming

One of the listed companies best positioned to capitalize on the Californian market is Terra Tech (OTCQX:TRTC) (OTCQX:TRTCD) who have operated a medical use Oakland dispensary since April 2016 and a Santa Ana dispensary since September 2017. On 1st January 2018 TRTC received temporary authorization from the state of California to retail sell cannabis for adult-use, and it planned to do so immediately through the existing facilities.

Additionally, according to its FY report,

On February 1, 2018, the Company submitted applications to open two additional retail dispensaries in Santa Ana and expects the City to announce whether these are approved in the next few months.

It is also expanding into San Leandro,

The Company commenced construction of a Blüm dispensary and extraction facility, both of which have received the necessary city permits, and are expected to open in the second half of 2018.

As well as selling through its dispensaries it should now have licenses to produce cannabis in California and is constructing a "13,000-square-foot cultivation facility which has the capacity to produce up to one metric ton, or 2,000 pounds, of cannabis per year."

The revenues from these new sales should start to show up in the next quarterly report and continue to increase as new dispensaries come online and production facilities are completed.

The 10-K

TRTC's 10-K came out in mid-March and shows revenues are growing steadily even before Californian sales.

The 41% revenue growth is impressive, but what excites me most is where the growth came from.

Cannabis sales more than doubled from $13m to $30m. This growth was primarily driven by the four Nevada dispensaries, which only started sales in July.

In July, the Company commenced sales of cannabis for adult-use at its four Blüm dispensaries in Nevada, following the approval of its Dual Use Marijuana business licenses by the State of Nevada Department of Taxation.

So less than six months of retail sales in Nevada seems to have had a big effect. With California sales ramping up, could TRTC reach profitability?

Well, not so fast...

Despite the $35m in revenues, the company lost $32m.

Most of this loss is due to the expansion of facilities, plus M&A. There may be some creative accounting, too, as cannabis companies cannot deduct business expenses in the usual way. Even still, profitability seems a long way away.

As with most cannabis companies, financing is difficult, and TRTC rely on placing shares and other equity offerings. Most recently they secured a $40m investment diluting common stock further, quickly followed by a 15:1 reverse split. This has led to new ticker TRTCD.

Is It a Buy?

With TRTC's revenues already growing at 45%, avenues for further growth, and production facilities due to come on line to improve margins, I think it has every chance of success.

At the current price of $2.65, the company has a market cap of $175m, and looks good value considering revenues could top $50m this year.

The cautious investor may perhaps wait and see how California revenues are coming along with the next quarterly report, but I would also wonder what cautious investors are doing in such a risky sector in the first place. TRTC is a penny stock, and the key to profitable trading is anticipating news.

I should point out there is still plenty risk, though, as California sales may underwhelm. Consider this from the 10-K.

The State of California imposes a 15.0% excise tax on products sold at licensed cannabis dispensaries. Local jurisdictions typically impose additional taxes on cannabis products. In addition, we incur significant costs complying with state and local laws and regulations. As a result, products sold at our dispensaries will likely cost more than similar products sold by unlicensed vendors and we may lose market share to those vendors.

The Price is Right

Jeff Sessions managed to take the shine off the rally on the California news towards the end of 2017. The subsequent dilution and reverse split will have further frustrated holders. But for those of us looking for an initial entry, the fall into support near $2 could be a good buying opportunity.

TRTC and other cannabis stocks tend to spike higher about once a year and then drift lower gain. The tactic must therefore be to take at least partial profits on any rally. Perhaps one day we will see clear and sustainable trends, but they will likely only come when cannabis companies are treated equally to other companies and institutions start participating more. Personally I plan on buying near $2, take profits near $4 and $6, and leave a small "runner" for the long term.

Conclusions

Terra Tech is arguably the best placed cannabis company to take advantage of the new California laws and its next quarterly statement should reveal another jump in revenues. Combined with increasing sales in Nevada, and its other existing operations, Terra Tech should continue to grow. Just don't expect profits or a smooth trend higher until there are industry wide changes.

