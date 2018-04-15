Fevertree: A Strong Performance, A Good Product, But Too Expensive For Me

I like the drinks and congratulate the company with its recent growth results. But I don't see why I should be paying 70 times the free cash flow yield for this company.

One earnings miss could send the company in a downward spiral, as the stock appears to be priced for perfection.

That being said, an EV/EBITDA of 52 and a P/FCF of almost 70 make this company overvalued. Even for a strong grower.

Fevertree: an iconic brand name owned by UK-listed Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF), which has enjoyed a true windfall on the sales level as it has almost quadrupled its sales results in just 4 years. Despite these impressive growth numbers, Fevertree is still trading at a premium valuation. Whilst I totally agree strong and fast growing companies deserve a premium, I’m not sure if Fevertree’s premium is really warranted.

As mentioned before, Fevertree’s main listing is on the London Stock Exchange where it’s trading with FEVR as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is 650,000 shares, and the current market capitalization is approximately 3.17B GBP after today’s 2% drop. As the company trades and reports in British Pounds, I will use the GBP as base currency throughout this article.

Fevertree’s margins and growth rate are spectacular

Fevertree was able to increase its revenue by in excess of 65% to 170.2M GBP, whilst the adjusted EBITDA result increased by a similar percentage, indicating the company was able to keep its margins consistently stable. Due to the lack of debt on the balance sheet and the relatively low average tax rate (19.83% in FY 2016, 19.35% in FY 2017), the net income increased by 65% to 45.5M GBP, or just short of 40 pence per share.

That’s right. Fevertree is currently trading at approximately 70 times its net income. And even for a growth company, that’s pretty robust.

I was kinda hoping to see the free cash flow result coming in stronger than the net income, as that could still influence my decision, but I was also pretty disappointed. Not with the performance (which is great!), but with the relatively low free cash flow result compared to the current market valuation of Fevertree.

Excluding changes in Fevertree’s working capital position, it reported an operating cash flow of 58.7M GBP, and after deducting the 10.9M GBP in tax expense (the effective tax-related cash outflow was just 9.4M GBP as the final part of the corporate tax will only be paid this year), the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 47.8M GBP. The capital expenditures remained very reasonable at just 1.2M GBP, resulting in a free cash flow result of 46.6M GBP. That’s slightly more than the net income, but it still doesn’t justify the current share price of 2694 pence, considering that’s a multiple of 67 (!) on the FCF result per share (40.4 pence/share).

But do I really want to pay 67 times the free cash flow?

Let’s make one thing clear. I have nothing against Fevertree or its products. In fact, I had very little choice in the British Airways First Class lounge as Fevertree (the 150 milliliter cans) was the default option for tonic water, and I have absolutely no complaints. (I have to confess I’m not sure BA still uses Fevertree in its lounges at Heathrow, but I will find out next week.)

I also truly and honestly applaud the company’s management team for quadrupling the revenue from 35M GBP in FY 2014 to in excess of 170M GBP in 2017 whilst keeping the EBITDA margin relatively stable at in excess of 30%. Fevertree perhaps is a textbook example of ‘well-executed growth’ in any Economics 101 book.

But everything has its price. And although the company has been able to grow, I’m not sure if the valuations are still reasonable. Even if the free cash flows would triple from here on, Fevertree still wouldn’t be cheap. And I see two main risks here. First of all, there’s a real ‘gin and tonic’ hype in Europe. What happens when a new drinking hype kicks off with an entirely different drink? Then the sales results of tonic water will go down all across the board. And even if the tonic water market remains strong, Fevertree might have to fight off more competitors who would probably also be very interested in increasing exposure in the high-margin sector.

And finally, one of the founders of Fevertree sold an extensive part of his position. Although he originally filed to sell 1.5M shares, he sold a total of 3 million shares ‘due to strong market demand’. Whilst I’m the very first one to preach a ‘take some money off the table’-scenario and my opinion doesn’t change when shareholders do, I think he’s taking a wise decision to sell a quarter of his stake at a record price.

Investment thesis

I still have severe difficulties to wrap my head around the current valuation. A free cash flow yield of 1.5% and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 52 are generous valuations even for fast growers, and especially for fast growers in a cyclical sector (I would expect the consumption of tonic water to fall off a cliff during an economic downcycle).

I personally wouldn’t dare to short Fevertree Drinks (as, you know, the market could stay irrational longer than you can stay liquid), but the stock appears to be so overpriced I’m definitely not even remotely interested in initiating a long position right now.

