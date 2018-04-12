Bed Bath & Beyond Is Heading To $12

Management does not appear to have a handle of the situation and has yet to provide a clear plan/path to stability.

In May 2017, I gave a presentation (click here) at a private investor event in Omaha, the day before the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway. At that time, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was trading in the high thirties and I talked about the opportunity in BBBY which I held in my own portfolio. Today, I admit that not only was I wrong but I see the stock dropping significantly further. In this article, I will outline what I see as problematic and why I expect the market to severely punish the stock.

Operating Performance

I was never too worried about BBBY product assortment or prices. I have already discussed my findings on pricing in comparative baskets of goods in two previous articles: Bed Bath & Beyond Products Are Already Cheaper Than Amazon! and Bed Bath & Beyond Products Are Still Cheaper Than Amazon. BBBY was cheaper and when applying the coupon it was a no-brainer. What troubled me was the decline in margins as SG&A increased. For sure I thought that management realizes this and at some point takes control of this situation. At the very least, we will get some presentation with a longer-term plan of where the company is heading and where they see margins and profits stabilizing. What we got was a situation that has gone from bad to worse. As shown below, operating profit continues to decline at a larger pace every year and dropped -33% this year versus -19% last year.

Operating margin was 15% in 2012 and is now 6.2% (9.3% last year). Over that time, competitor Williams Sonoma (WSM) saw its margin dropped from 10.3% to 8.6%. This horror movie looks even scarier on a quarterly basis where operating income has been declining in the double digits for the last 8 quarters in a row!

Sales have been flat with comp sales in a tiny decline as they have been offset by digital sales. Problem is that they have had to discount which has resulted in lower gross margins. The higher SG&A though has compounded this issue as SG&A was 29.8% of sales in 2017 vs 28.2% last year and 25.2% in 2012. Surely this can't get worse? Yes, it can! Management guidance for next fiscal year includes EPS at "low to mid $2"

Guidance:

The vision for 2020/goals: "Growing our comp sales, which we expect to begin this year, moderating the declines in our operating profit and net earnings per diluted share this year and next , and growing our earnings per share by 2020."

, and growing our earnings per share by 2020." "Operating margin deleverage to be less than we experience in 2017"

Depreciation: $315 - $325m

Net Interest Expense: ~$75m

Tax: 26-27%

Capex: $375- $425m

Opening 20 new stores (Buybuy BABY, Cost Plus World Market)

Close ~40 stores if they can’t get better lease terms (primarily Bed Bath and Beyond)

Diluted EPS: low to mid $2 range

Conference Call & Analysts' Frustration

I read the conference call which I found absolutely shocking. Management repeated the same blah blah blah we heard in previous calls, along with phrases that contained marketing keywords that sound nice. For example, "We are restructuring our merchant organization to free up our buyers to focus more of their time on driving a meaningfully differentiated offering and creating a best-in-class digital merchandising strategy."

Now that all sounds very nice but could you please "Show me the money"? Michael Lasser from UBS asked the CEO Steven Temares, 3 times "what's different" and he is still waiting for a meaningful answer. It is rare that I've seen the same question asked 3 times. At least I don't remember the last time I've seen it.

Jefferies' Dan Binder asked about the Beyond Plus program. Temares response was that they were not happy with where the program is and that it's very early. It's been over a year Mr. Temares! The program started in 2016 yet management thinks its still early...

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman asked about the registry business. I good questions as we are grasping at straws but Temares didn't have the numbers in front of him but believes it's not performing dissimilar.

The award for the best question though goes to Credit Suisse's Seth Sigman which needs to be read in full:

Seth Sigman Okay. I got it. And then, as you think about the earnings growth guidance, I think you talked about earnings growth resuming in 2020, so it implies 2019 could actually be down again. And I realize it’s far out, but I just want to clarify you are actually planning 2019 to be an investment year as well. Is that the right way to think about it? Steven Temares When you are saying investment, what do you mean by that terminology? Seth Sigman Well, that earnings could be down again in 2019, is that what the guidance seems to imply? Steven Temares Yes, no – and again, I think that that’s what we are saying is that basically that when we talk about the moderating the decline in the operating profit and the earnings per share, we are talking about 2018 and 2019 and again, not as we are saying that we are going to be satisfied. But it’s when we look out at the projects we are working on and the investments we are making and when we see the rolling in of the returns on them and the degree we are willing to walk away from growing top-line business in the digital world to drive more profitability. Those – the combination of those factors would result in what you just said, which is that the decline in 2018 moderating further in 2019, but declining, growing in 2020.

The CEO appears to have a problem with basic English or perhaps didn't expect the analyst to hit him on the head with what we are all thinking. I especially like the "Yes, no" response. And here is where I have a problem with management and can only conclude that they need to go. A management with detailed goals and a plan to get there tells us exactly what that is and accompanies it will specifics. Personally, I'd like to see a presentation. The conference call and my personal interpretation is that management has no clue where BBBY is going or when it will get there. 2020 is just a number thrown out there to the investment community accompanied by vague statements. They stated that they will grow EPS in 2020, but can't answer the analyst from where it will grow from? How does he know it will grow in 2020 if he can't respond whether EPS will be lower in 2019 or not?

In the call we have evidence to suspect further declines in margins:

"With Beyond Plus, in addition to 20% of your entire purchase and free standard shipping we are also providing additional offers throughout the year which includes features like, early notification of savings events, discounts on designer services and other cost concept offers."

"...decrease as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to an increase in coupon expense resulting from increases in redemptions and the average coupon amounts, a decrease in merchandise margins and an increase in net direct-to-customer shipping expense."

SG&A increased due to "...continued wage pressures... " and technology-related expenses.

E-commerce is less profitable than B&M and is becoming a bigger piece of the total.

So we have the membership programme which when expanded further will put pressure on margins. More people getting 20% off the entire purchased PLUS additional offers that will be made to them. We have a never-ending investment in technology and payroll. One could argue that the technology investment will benefit the company in the long run and I don't disagree with that but when does it end? Is it so hard for management to tell us that we will invest $XX for 2 years and that will drop to $XX? The same reasons for SG&A have been given quarter after quarter without a detailed plan. Finally, e-commerce is less profitable which means that as it grows (and replaces B&M sales) profits will be lower.

2018 and 2019 Estimates

Let's try and figure out where BBBY is going. To do that let's make some assumptions:

Sales will be flat in 2018.

Gross Margin will decline another 100 bps (the average drop in margin for the last 4 years has been 90 bps while the margin in 2017 was 150 bps lower than 2016).

SG&A as a % of sales rises to 30.8% from 29.8% in 2017. (In the last 2 years margin was 1.69% and 1.64% higher).



Net Interest at 75m

The above results in an operating margin of 4.2% (vs 6.2% in 2017 and 9.3% in 2016). Using the same number of shares results in a diluted EPS of $2.31 which is within the guidance range. If we downward adjusted sales for the 52 weeks (versus 53 weeks in 2017) then EPS 2018E drops to $2.26. This is my base case scenario. Note that a 1% change in sales affects EPS by 3 cents.

If we "moderate" the decline in 2019 to a 1% drop in operating profit (due to a 50 bps decline in gross margin and 50 bps increase in SG&A) then EPS drops to $1.62 (with flat sales and without assuming any buybacks). If we assume a 2% sales growth in 2018 and 2019 then EPS rises to $1.70.

Based on my base case, 2018E EBITDA 2018 is $825m. The consistent deterioration in the fundamentals could lead to a re-pricing of the company valuation to a 3x EV/EBITDA 2018E multiple which has occurred to several retail stories with problems (eg. ODP, GME). This results in a $12 stock price. Even at 4x 2019E EBITDA ($720m, 3.2% operating margin, $1.70 EPS) the stock is worth $15. I don't expect tangible book of around $15.50 to be the floor and should remind readers of Abercrombie (ANF) which traded at half of tangible book this last summer.

Conclusion

As a contrarian who has no problems investing in difficult stocks (eg. ANF at $12, TGT in the 50s, GME at $13, Sberbank this week, etc) I don't believe it is worth purchasing despite the drop in stock price. Management needs to be replaced and a real plan needs to be put in place and shared with the investment community. The company's fundamentals have been slowly deteriorating and the stock price does not yet reflect the risk. As a result, I believe the stock will re-price to around $12-15. As a holder of the stock, I admit it was a mistake and have reduced the position significantly with the goal of exiting the position entirely. Personally, I will re-visit the story at 3x EBITDA and/or when a likely catalyst appears. Remember just because a stock is cheap, doesn't mean it can't get cheaper.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In full disclosure, I have reduced the position significantly.