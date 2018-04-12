U.S. Market Is Overvalued: Try Germany Instead

There are several markets in the world that offer the likelihood of delivering a positive return that investors should consider. Germany is one of those.

About a week ago, I published an article to this site discussing how the overvalued U.S. stock market should prompt investors to put their money into the markets of other nations that have a higher probability of delivering positive forward returns. In that article, I focused on Switzerland (EWL) as one alternative market but it is certainly not the only market that is likely to deliver better returns than the American ones. Another such market is Germany, which I promised to discuss in my previous article. The easiest way to invest in the German market is to use an indexed ETF, in this case the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG).

As was the case in the previous article, the metric that we will use to estimate overvaluation or undervaluation and by extension projected forward returns is the total market cap-to-GDP ratio. In essence, this ratio takes the combined market caps of all of a country's publicly traded stocks and compares it to that country's GDP. While this ratio is often under-followed by market commentators and participants alike, none other than Warren Buffett stated that the ratio is "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." As an indicator, the ratio tells us that the stock market may be overvalued if the ratio is above its average historic level and undervalued if it is below its historic average. This chart shows the total market cap-to-GDP ratio for 21 different economies along with their historic range:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As I stated in my earlier article, I doubt that the ratio for Russia is truly 1,604%. Such a ratio would give the country's stock market a total market cap of $25.34 trillion, which rivals the much larger U.S. market. That would also put it at a valuation that is several times larger than even bubble economies! There is fortunately little reason to doubt the other figures however, particularly the European ones that have highly functioning and transparent markets.

As we can see, the German market is currently valued at 50% of the nation's GDP. While this is above the historic mean, it is still well below its highest ever value of 58%. If we assume that the total market cap-to-GDP ratio will revert to its historic mean over time, we can predict the long-term future returns of the market using three factors:

GDP Growth Market Dividend Yield Return from Mean Reversal

We will begin by looking at GDP growth. This chart shows the historical average GDP growth rate of each of the countries shown in the above chart:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As we can see here, the nation of Germany has had a long-term GDP growth rate averaging 3.29%, which is just above the 3.2% rate of the United States. We will therefore assume that German GDP will continue to grow at approximately that rate going forward.

The World Bank states that German GDP growth has been slightly below its long-term average over the past decade. Although it has not yet published data for 2017, it states that annual German GDP growth has been in the 2-3% range for most of the 2006-2016 period:

Source: World Bank

However, the United States has struggled in recent years to achieve a 3% growth rate, which is its long-term average. Both countries therefore have failed to achieve their long-term averages over the trailing ten-year period (although Germany did meet or exceed it's 3.2% average a few times as shown above). Thus, the German economy appears to be more likely to hit the average used in our model than the United States. If the forward GDP growth of either country does not hit its long-term average (3.2% for Germany, 3.0% for the United States) then it will have the effect of decreasing our calculated expected return.

Next, we will look at the average dividend yields paid by the index ETFs corresponding to each nation's market. Historically, dividends make up a substantial portion of the long-term returns of a stock market. Here are the average dividend yields of each country's ETF over the past five years:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As we see here, EWG has paid its investors an average dividend yield of 2.12% over the past five years. This is substantially better than the 1.83% average for SPY. We will therefore assume that the ETF will maintain an average yield at around this level going forward.

Finally, we will assume that the national stock markets of each country will return to their long-term averages relative to the nation's GDP. If we assume that this mean reversal process will take eight years, we get the following annual returns from this process:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As we can see in this chart, our modeling from the perspective of mean reversion forecasts that the German market would decline 5.15% annually. This is significantly better than the expected 6.63% annual declines in the U.S. market as it reverts to its historic mean. However, this alone is not the only contributing factor to long-term returns, as detailed above. When we combine all three factors, we can predict the returns of each national market going forward, as shown here:

Source: GuruFocus.com

As we can see here, the German market is expected to significantly outperform the U.S. one going forward based on this model. While the U.S. market is expected to produce a negative 1.6% annual return going forward, the German one is expected to produce a positive 0.3% annual return going forward. While still not particularly impressive, I know which of the two I would rather have.

As a bet on EWG is a bet on the German economy, we should take a moment or two to analyze it. Germany currently has the strongest economy in the Eurozone, with a large current account surplus. This unfortunately means that the country depends heavily on exports and there are some problems in a few of its trading partners that could spread into Germany. One of the most major of these is problems in Italian banks. In short, the quantity of non-performing loans in Italy's banking system is quite high and has been steadily increasing over the past several years, although they did improve somewhat in 2016:

Source: Italian Central Bank

Business Insider pointed this out too back in 2016. The fear is that Germany, as the strongest economy in the Eurozone would be forced to rescue Italy's banking system to prevent contagion across the region. Ultimately, Germany has not stepped in yet, but the country did have some issues with the way Italy has handled the situation thus far. Germany's argument was essentially that taxpayer money should not be used to prop up failing private banks. Italy argued that not doing so would have devastated the economy of the Veneto region. While problems in Italy do not necessarily pose a direct problem to Germany, they could result in Italian consumers being unable to buy and spend as much on German goods as they once could, damaging the export-dependent nation.

Possibly a bigger problem in Germany, and one that affects nearly all developed societies, is one of demographics. In short, people are aging and there are not enough young people to replace them. This will cause burdens on the nation's healthcare and retirement systems and could hurt its ability to maintain its position as a manufacturing powerhouse due to a lack of skilled labor. This is admittedly a very long-term problem as it will take a decade or two to begin to have noticeable effects but as we are investing for the long-term, it is worth being aware of. On the plus side, Germany could resolve some of the problems caused by a declining workforce by using automation in greater amounts to perform some of the work that there will no longer be enough people to do.

Germany also has substantially higher electricity costs than some of the neighboring countries. According to Eurostat, the average electricity price in Germany is 29.8 cents per kWh compared to 15.9 cents in France. German industrial users pay an average of 15.9 cents per kWh compared to 9.6 cents in France. This is due to Germany's conversion of its power generation capabilities to primarily renewable sources (wind and solar) from nuclear. While this is arguably beneficial for the environment, it does have the result of hurting the competitiveness of its economy. This is something that is unlikely to be changed so the risk is that some of its industrial base will migrate to cheaper areas in which to manufacture their goods. That could hurt the German economy but it may not have a negative effect on investors in German companies since the firms will be saving money and thus increasing cash flows and profits.

Now that we have established that EWG is likely to significantly outperform SPY going forward, let us have an in-depth look at the ETF itself. As the name implies, the ETF is designed to track the performance of the MSCI Germany Index, which tracks the stock performance of 64 large and midcap German companies. MSCI claims that the index includes approximately 85% of the German stock market. This makes the index the broadest measure of the performance of the nation's publicly-traded investment universe.

Due to the relatively large presence of German companies in the American market, many of the companies held by the ETF will be familiar to readers on at least some level. Here are the top ten companies in the index, which comprise just over 50% of its total weighting.

Source: MSCI

In my previous article on Switzerland, I was rather critical of the relative lack of diversity in the index represented by the ETF. Fortunately, here we see a much greater amount of diversity as befits the German economy. The index as a whole has even greater diversity than the top ten constituents:

Source: MSCI

As clearly shown, no single industry accounts for more than 20% of the total index. This actually makes the German market more diverse than the tech heavy American one. Investors benefit from this as the relatively low amount of concentration ensures that events that may negatively impact one particular sector will not have an outsized effect on the portfolio as a whole.

Admittedly, the German market has performed somewhat worse than the markets of several other nations in recent years. This is something that has been a common feature of developed markets however, particularly European ones. With that said, its returns have been respectable. This is especially true when we look at longer periods of time:

As we can see, the MSCI German Index has largely trailed both the MSCI World Index and MSCI ACWI. However, both of these indices have relatively large exposure to the United States market, which we have already established as being overpriced and likely to produce negative returns going forward so that will likely hinder the performance of both of those indices in the future. It is worth noting however that the MSCI Germany Index does boast a higher dividend yield than either of the other two indices:

Index Dividend Yield MSCI Germany 2.81% MSCI World 2.43% MSCI ACWI 2.42%

Source: Author, data sourced from MSCI

In addition, the MSCI Germany Index has a lower valuation than both of the other indices on an average price-to-earnings basis, which may be appealing to some investors as it means that an investor pays a lower price for each dollar of earnings.

Index P/E Ratio (TTM) Forward P/E Ratio MSCI Germany 15.74 12.50 MSCI World 19.61 15.43 MSCI ACWI 18.84 14.90

Source: Author, data sourced from MSCI

In conclusion, the German market appears to offer a solid alternative to the United States for investors. Unlike the American market, the German one has a positive projected return, a higher dividend and a somewhat more reasonable valuation. The market also offers the same degree of transparency and regulation that the American one does. While investors will not likely find the same potential returns here that they would find in a developing market, there is also a much lower amount of risk here. With that said, a 0.3% return is quite likely to not be appealing given the risk of equity investing, so some investors may want to just sit out of both markets. But for those that wish to remain fully invested, the German market is certainly one that any investor should consider investing in so EWG deserves a place in your portfolio.

