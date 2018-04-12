The Dividend Champions Are Not 'Fair To Cheap'

A recent article from Ploutos, titled Forward P/E Says Stocks Now Fair To Cheap, used Bloomberg estimates for the next four quarters and compared it to historic data from January 1990.
I had a problem with this and commented saying so, though my opinion is kind of worthless without data to back it up right? This article is the result of me believing it to not be the case, and having to do the work to prove it. Most of you could argue that because I’m using a different dataset, it doesn’t disprove Ploutos article. In my defense, most of the 69 companies are actually in the S&P 500, are of the highest quality to an investor, and if we get an average free cash flow of 16.66 or below, we can agree to his statement.
If you’re a passive investor who uses indexes like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) or the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), then you wouldn’t care too much about its forward price-to-earnings as you would most likely be averaging using a monthly order. However, it’s interesting for people like myself, who use a hands-on approach as we’re looking for stocks that actually ARE cheap that could outperform the S&P 500.
Before looking at the data below, be aware there are no financials, energy, or utility stocks in the list due to erratic earnings from a year-to-year basis.
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Industry
|Yrs
|Price
|CapFlow
|CROIC
|FCF Yield
|Score
|FCF PS
|P/FCF
|FV Price
|Fw Div Yield
|3M Company
|MMM
|Conglomerate
|60
|$214.33
|22%
|21%
|4%
|2
|$7.94
|26.99
|$119.10
|2.51%
|A.O. Smith Corp.
|AOS
|Industrial Equipment
|25
|$63.58
|29%
|11%
|2%
|1
|$1.33
|47.80
|$19.95
|1.12%
|ABM Industries Inc.
|ABM
|Business Services
|51
|$32.56
|950%
|-2%
|-3%
|0
|-$0.88
|-37.00
|-$13.20
|2.15%
|Air Products & Chem.
|APD
|Chemical-Specialty
|36
|$161.61
|42%
|11%
|4%
|0
|$6.67
|24.23
|$100.05
|2.70%
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|Tobacco
|48
|$63.84
|4%
|17%
|4%
|2
|$2.46
|25.95
|$36.90
|4.36%
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|Telecommunications
|34
|$35.25
|53%
|7%
|8%
|1
|$2.99
|11.79
|$44.85
|5.59%
|Automatic Data Proc.
|ADP
|Business Services
|43
|$115.58
|25%
|25%
|3%
|2
|$3.28
|35.24
|$49.20
|2.17%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|BMI
|Industrial Equipment
|25
|$46.15
|30%
|13%
|3%
|2
|$1.21
|38.14
|$18.15
|1.12%
|Becton Dickinson & Co.
|BDX
|Medical Instruments
|46
|$222.11
|29%
|6%
|4%
|1
|$8.14
|27.29
|$122.10
|1.34%
|Bemis Company
|BMS
|Packaging
|34
|$44.33
|50%
|7%
|5%
|0
|$2.07
|21.42
|$31.05
|2.81%
|Brady Corp.
|BRC
|Business Services
|32
|$37.55
|10%
|16%
|7%
|3
|$2.50
|15.02
|$37.50
|2.19%
|Brown-Forman Class B
|BF.B
|Beverages-Alcoholic
|34
|$55.55
|20%
|16%
|3%
|2
|$1.41
|39.40
|$21.15
|1.42%
|Carlisle Companies
|CSL
|Rubber and Plastics
|41
|$98.48
|35%
|7%
|5%
|1
|$4.67
|21.09
|$70.05
|1.50%
|Cintas Corp.
|CTAS
|Business Services
|35
|$170.14
|30%
|12%
|3%
|1
|$5.41
|31.45
|$81.15
|0.95%
|Clorox Company
|CLX
|Cleaning Products
|40
|$126.39
|23%
|31%
|4%
|2
|$5.61
|22.53
|$84.15
|3.02%
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|Beverages-Non-alcoholic
|55
|$43.99
|24%
|11%
|3%
|1
|$1.26
|34.91
|$18.90
|3.55%
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|CL
|Personal Products
|54
|$71.38
|18%
|38%
|4%
|2
|$2.81
|25.40
|$42.15
|2.23%
|Computer Services Inc.
|OTCQX:CSVI
|Technology-Services
|46
|$46.75
|28%
|21%
|5%
|2
|$2.57
|18.19
|$38.55
|2.76%
|Donaldson Company
|DCI
|Industrial Equipment
|31
|$44.36
|27%
|13%
|3%
|1
|$1.49
|29.77
|$22.35
|1.62%
|Dover Corp.
|DOV
|Machinery
|62
|$93.55
|24%
|8%
|4%
|1
|$3.96
|23.62
|$59.40
|1.99%
|Ecolab Inc.
|ECL
|Cleaning Products
|26
|$140.65
|42%
|8%
|3%
|0
|$4.16
|33.81
|$62.40
|1.16%
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|Industrial Equipment
|61
|$67.08
|25%
|12%
|3%
|1
|$2.24
|29.95
|$33.60
|2.87%
|Franklin Electric Co.
|FELE
|Industrial Equipment
|25
|$41.45
|49%
|4%
|2%
|0
|$0.72
|57.57
|$10.80
|1.04%
|General Dynamics
|GD
|Aerospace/Defense
|26
|$216.32
|11%
|22%
|5%
|2
|$11.31
|19.13
|$169.65
|1.57%
|Genuine Parts Co.
|GPC
|Auto Parts
|61
|$89.66
|19%
|11%
|5%
|1
|$4.45
|20.15
|$66.75
|3.19%
|Gorman-Rupp Company
|GRC
|Machinery
|45
|$30.06
|19%
|11%
|4%
|1
|$1.35
|22.27
|$20.25
|1.67%
|H.B. Fuller Company
|FUL
|Chemical-Specialty
|48
|$49.18
|39%
|2%
|3%
|0
|$1.65
|29.81
|$24.75
|1.22%
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|HRL
|Food Processing
|52
|$35.36
|22%
|15%
|4%
|2
|$1.46
|24.22
|$21.90
|2.12%
|Illinois Tool Works
|ITW
|Machinery
|43
|$154.50
|12%
|17%
|4%
|2
|$6.07
|25.45
|$91.05
|2.00%
|Jack Henry & Associates
|JKHY
|Business Services
|27
|$120.21
|41%
|19%
|2%
|1
|$2.68
|44.85
|$40.20
|1.23%
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|Drugs/Consumer Prod.
|55
|$129.63
|16%
|20%
|5%
|2
|$6.48
|20.00
|$97.20
|2.58%
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|Personal Products
|46
|$107.79
|27%
|30%
|6%
|2
|$6.02
|17.91
|$90.30
|3.69%
|Lancaster Colony Corp.
|LANC
|Food/Consumer Prod.
|55
|$122.80
|19%
|20%
|4%
|2
|$4.33
|28.36
|$64.95
|1.95%
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|Furniture/Bldg. Prod.
|46
|$44.46
|36%
|12%
|5%
|0
|$2.08
|21.38
|$31.20
|3.24%
|Lowe's Companies
|LOW
|Retail-Home Improv.
|55
|$86.65
|22%
|18%
|5%
|2
|$4.70
|18.44
|$70.50
|1.88%
|McCormick & Co.
|MKC
|Food Processing
|32
|$106.59
|22%
|9%
|5%
|1
|$4.95
|21.53
|$74.25
|1.97%
|McDonald's Corp.
|MCD
|Restaurants
|42
|$163.34
|33%
|14%
|3%
|1
|$4.53
|36.06
|$67.95
|2.48%
|McGrath Rentcorp
|MGRC
|Business Services
|25
|$54.35
|89%
|2%
|1%
|0
|$0.54
|100.65
|$8.10
|1.93%
|Medtronic plc
|MDT
|Medical Devices
|40
|$78.59
|18%
|7%
|5%
|1
|$4.04
|19.45
|$60.60
|2.32%
|Meredith Corp.
|MDP
|Publishing
|25
|$54.10
|16%
|11%
|8%
|2
|$4.09
|13.23
|$61.35
|4.04%
|MSA Safety Inc.
|MSA
|Medical/Safety Equip.
|46
|$83.49
|10%
|20%
|6%
|2
|$5.28
|15.81
|$79.20
|1.67%
|NACCO Industries
|NC
|Machinery/Consumer
|32
|$36.30
|39%
|10%
|10%
|1
|$3.57
|10.17
|$53.55
|1.81%
|Nordson Corp.
|NDSN
|Machinery
|54
|$135.22
|21%
|12%
|4%
|1
|$4.79
|28.23
|$71.85
|0.88%
|Nucor Corp.
|NUE
|Steel & Iron
|45
|$60.98
|43%
|5%
|3%
|0
|$1.88
|32.44
|$28.20
|2.45%
|Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|PH
|Industrial Equipment
|61
|$170.36
|16%
|11%
|5%
|1
|$8.07
|21.11
|$121.05
|1.53%
|Pentair Ltd.
|PNR
|Industrial Equipment
|42
|$69.52
|11%
|8%
|4%
|1
|$2.98
|23.33
|$44.70
|2.01%
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|Beverages/Snack Food
|45
|$108.68
|30%
|16%
|4%
|2
|$4.89
|22.22
|$73.35
|2.94%
|PPG Industries Inc.
|PPG
|Conglomerate
|46
|$109.28
|23%
|12%
|4%
|1
|$4.68
|23.35
|$70.20
|1.63%
|Praxair Inc.
|PX
|Chemical-Specialty
|25
|$144.60
|43%
|13%
|4%
|0
|$5.99
|24.14
|$89.85
|2.25%
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|PG
|Consumer Products
|61
|$78.27
|29%
|13%
|4%
|1
|$3.52
|22.24
|$52.80
|3.52%
|Roper Technologies Inc.
|ROP
|Industrial Equipment
|25
|$270.02
|5%
|10%
|4%
|1
|$11.29
|23.92
|$169.35
|0.60%
|RPM International Inc.
|RPM
|Chemical-Specialty
|44
|$48.78
|33%
|8%
|4%
|1
|$1.93
|25.27
|$28.95
|2.63%
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|SHW
|Paints
|39
|$388.63
|12%
|12%
|4%
|1
|$17.38
|22.36
|$260.70
|0.89%
|Sonoco Products Co.
|SON
|Packaging
|35
|$48.99
|54%
|5%
|3%
|0
|$1.58
|31.01
|$23.70
|3.19%
|Stanley Black & Decker
|SWK
|Tools/Security Products
|50
|$150.70
|31%
|9%
|4%
|1
|$6.43
|23.44
|$96.45
|1.66%
|Stepan Company
|SCL
|Cleaning Products
|50
|$85.68
|40%
|12%
|6%
|0
|$5.22
|16.41
|$78.30
|1.05%
|Stryker Corp.
|SYK
|Medical Devices
|25
|$157.85
|38%
|6%
|2%
|0
|$2.53
|62.39
|$37.95
|1.17%
|Sysco Corp.
|SYY
|Food-Wholesale
|48
|$60.52
|32%
|15%
|4%
|2
|$2.71
|22.33
|$40.65
|2.38%
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|Retail-Discount
|50
|$72.82
|37%
|19%
|11%
|2
|$7.98
|9.13
|$119.70
|3.41%
|Telephone & Data Sys.
|TDS
|Telecommunications
|43
|$28.45
|88%
|1%
|3%
|0
|$0.81
|35.12
|$12.15
|2.26%
|Tennant Company
|TNC
|Machinery
|46
|$68.45
|43%
|5%
|3%
|0
|$1.72
|39.80
|$25.80
|1.22%
|Tootsie Roll Industries
|TR
|Confectioner
|51
|$30.15
|40%
|4%
|1%
|0
|$0.40
|75.38
|$6.00
|1.20%
|Universal Corp.
|UVV
|Tobacco
|47
|$50.20
|14%
|13%
|18%
|2
|$8.92
|5.63
|$133.80
|4.38%
|VF Corp.
|VFC
|Apparel
|45
|$77.54
|16%
|21%
|4%
|2
|$3.07
|25.26
|$46.05
|2.36%
|W.W. Grainger Inc.
|GWW
|Industrial Supplies
|46
|$279.17
|22%
|21%
|5%
|2
|$14.14
|19.74
|$212.10
|1.75%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|WBA
|Retail-Drugstores
|42
|$64.11
|19%
|15%
|9%
|3
|$5.47
|11.72
|$82.05
|2.51%
|Walmart Stores Inc.
|WMT
|Retail-Discount
|44
|$85.91
|34%
|18%
|8%
|2
|$6.72
|12.78
|$100.80
|2.41%
|West Pharmaceutical Services
|WST
|Medical Instruments
|25
|$87.33
|50%
|9%
|2%
|0
|$1.74
|50.19
|$26.10
|0.64%
|Weyco Group Inc.
|WEYS
|Footwear
|36
|$35.92
|6%
|16%
|9%
|3
|$3.20
|11.23
|$48.00
|2.50%
Below is an explanation of the metrics used for the research and what figures are needed in order to qualify for further due diligence.
CapFlow: To get this figure, we simply divide the annual capital expenditure by the cash flow from operations. This gives investors an idea of the percentage used to maintain the business from its cash flow. Any cash left over is what we call the free cash flow, which can be used for acquisitions, dividends, share buybacks or reinvested into the business. To score a point on the screen, we'll look for no more than 33% of cash flow being spent on capital expenditure.
CROIC: Cash flow return on invested capital is used by dividing your free cash flow by the long-term debt & total equity. This simply tells you the return the business earns on the money it invested. For example, a company above 20% CROIC means it makes more than 20 cents for each $1 invested. To score a point on the screen, we’ll look for 15% or more.
FCF Yield: This is basically the inverse calculation of the P/FCF metric, investors use this to assess the valuation of a stock. It's widely known to be better than P/E as this uses free cash flow, which is harder to manipulate compared to the earnings. To score a point on the screen, we'll look for 7% or more, which is the inverse of P/FCF 15 (100/15 = 6.66). This is what I would call fair value, the cheaper the ratio, the more interested we are to buy.
Results
The results are as I was expecting to be honest, the average P/FCF of the 69 companies turned out to be 26.57, giving a yield of 3.76%. Considering the current 10-year treasury yield of 2.775%, I’m not seeing the same equity risk premium that he is.
I got this data using the current calendar year on Morningstar, and I also found out that 26 of the companies posted free cash flow declines compared to their previous year. It’ll be interesting to see going forward how the new tax law benefits the companies bottom lines and if this is going to be passed on to shareholders with generous dividend raises.
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Next AR Date
|2017 FCF PS
|
2018 FCF PS
|3M Company
|MMM
|2019
|$8.55
|$7.94
|A.O. Smith Corp.
|AOS
|2019
|$1.40
|$1.33
|ABM Industries Inc.
|ABM
|2018
|-$0.88
|N/A
|Air Products & Chem.
|APD
|2018
|$6.67
|N/A
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO
|2019
|$2.18
|$2.46
|AT&T Inc.
|T
|2019
|$2.67
|$2.99
|Automatic Data Proc.
|ADP
|2018
|$3.28
|N/A
|Badger Meter Inc.
|BMI
|2019
|$1.66
|$1.21
|Becton Dickinson & Co.
|BDX
|2018
|$8.14
|N/A
|Bemis Company
|BMS
|2019
|$1.80
|$2.07
|Brady Corp.
|BRC
|2018
|$2.50
|N/A
|Brown-Forman Class B
|BF.B
|2018
|$1.41
|N/A
|Carlisle Companies
|CSL
|2019
|$5.30
|$4.67
|Cintas Corp.
|CTAS
|2018
|$5.41
|N/A
|Clorox Company
|CLX
|2018
|$5.61
|N/A
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|2019
|$1.41
|$1.26
|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|CL
|2019
|$2.85
|$2.81
|Computer Services Inc.
|CSVI
|2019
|$2.64
|$2.57
|Donaldson Company
|DCI
|2018
|$1.49
|N/A
|Dover Corp.
|DOV
|2019
|$3.76
|$3.96
|Ecolab Inc.
|ECL
|2019
|$3.57
|$4.16
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|2018
|$2.24
|N/A
|Franklin Electric Co.
|FELE
|2019
|$1.63
|$0.72
|General Dynamics
|GD
|2019
|$11.43
|$11.31
|Genuine Parts Co.
|GPC
|2019
|$5.34
|$4.45
|Gorman-Rupp Company
|GRC
|2019
|$1.77
|$1.35
|H.B. Fuller Company
|FUL
|2019
|$2.61
|$1.65
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|HRL
|2018
|$1.46
|N/A
|Illinois Tool Works
|ITW
|2019
|$5.68
|$6.07
|Jack Henry & Associates
|JKHY
|2018
|$2.68
|N/A
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|2019
|$6.71
|$6.48
|Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|KMB
|2019
|$6.80
|$6.02
|Lancaster Colony Corp.
|LANC
|2018
|$4.33
|N/A
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|2019
|$3.06
|$2.08
|Lowe's Companies
|LOW
|2019
|$5.05
|$4.70
|McCormick & Co.
|MKC
|2019
|$3.94
|$4.95
|McDonald's Corp.
|MCD
|2019
|$4.10
|$4.53
|McGrath Rentcorp
|MGRC
|2019
|$2.17
|$0.54
|Medtronic plc
|MDT
|2018
|$4.04
|N/A
|Meredith Corp.
|MDP
|2018
|$4.09
|N/A
|MSA Safety Inc.
|MSA
|2019
|$2.87
|$5.28
|NACCO Industries
|NC
|2019
|$11.14
|$3.57
|Nordson Corp.
|NDSN
|2018
|$4.79
|N/A
|Nucor Corp.
|NUE
|2019
|$3.54
|$1.88
|Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|PH
|2018
|$8.07
|N/A
|Pentair Ltd.
|PNR
|2019
|$4.06
|$2.98
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP
|2019
|$5.07
|$4.89
|PPG Industries Inc.
|PPG
|2019
|$3.46
|$4.68
|Praxair Inc.
|PX
|2019
|$4.54
|$5.99
|Procter & Gamble Co.
|PG
|2018
|$3.52
|N/A
|Roper Technologies Inc.
|ROP
|2019
|$9.06
|$11.29
|RPM International Inc.
|RPM
|2018
|$1.93
|N/A
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|SHW
|2019
|$11.38
|$17.38
|Sonoco Products Co.
|SON
|2019
|$2.08
|$1.58
|Stanley Black & Decker
|SWK
|2019
|$7.69
|$6.43
|Stepan Company
|SCL
|2019
|$4.74
|$5.22
|Stryker Corp.
|SYK
|2019
|$3.49
|$2.53
|Sysco Corp.
|SYY
|2018
|$2.71
|N/A
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|2019
|$6.67
|$7.98
|Telephone & Data Sys.
|TDS
|2019
|$1.32
|$0.81
|Tennant Company
|TNC
|2019
|$1.72
|$1.72
|Tootsie Roll Industries
|TR
|2019
|$1.26
|$0.40
|Universal Corp.
|UVV
|2018
|$8.92
|N/A
|VF Corp.
|VFC
|2019
|$2.98
|$3.07
|W.W. Grainger Inc.
|GWW
|2019
|$11.87
|$14.14
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|WBA
|2018
|$5.47
|N/A
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
|WMT
|2019
|$6.17
|$6.72
|West Pharmaceutical Services
|WST
|2019
|$0.65
|$1.74
|Weyco Group Inc.
|WEYS
|2019
|$3.73
|$3.20
Companies worth considering
Even though Nacco Industries is considered very cheap, it recently spun off its housewares related business to shareholders, so the financials are not reliable until next year. Weyco Group posted a decline in FCF PS compared to last year, so I'm reluctant to consider it as it also trades in a crowded market with strong competition such as Nike (NKE), hence why they will be excluded from the chart below.
Based on the information listed above, I’m going to recommend a strong buy for Walgreens Boots Alliance and AT&T, with speculative buys for Meredith, Target, and Walmart.
I'm quite hesitant with Target due to the fact that, just 9 months ago, it was trading at $50 a share, at an insane P/FCF of 7.50 using its previous $6.67 free cash flow per share. As you can see, the share price has increased by 40% in that short space of time.
Walgreens Boots Alliance and Walmart are growing increasingly complementary as a pair investment.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is doing extremely well with its growth strategy, which has seen the best sales growth over the past 2 years, not to mention record U.S. pharmacy market share. Part of the growth is coming from their recent acquisition of Rite Aid (RAD) stores and the company raised guidance for 2018 just over 2 weeks ago.
Walmart is increasing its healthcare exposure by its largest acquisition to date in health insurance company Humana, and the recent acquisition talk of PillPack. The opposite side of the investment coin, where one is a consumer business increasing its healthcare exposure while the other is a healthcare business with consumer exposure.
Universal is also being avoided like the plague due to its weakening financials and market position compared to its US rivals Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM). Though its FCF is usually predictable, it’s had negative years in recent history, which makes me uncomfortable in regards to dividend safety. I could be completely wrong on this company, and a true deep-dive into everything the company does could prove it to be the screaming buy that the data is suggesting, but for now, I’m considering it to be a value trap.
