Arcelor Mittal - Look Global For Steel

With so much going on in this market right now, it can be hard to know where to look as an investor. This is particularly true for those of use with a value mindset and a long memory, as bargains seem to be everywhere in some of the traditional places (commodities, utilities, manufacturing) but other areas seem maddeningly expensive. Will the market return to its senses or are we in a prolonged growth mode to stay? Ford worth less than Tesla? Utilities crashing even while uncertainty increases? Sometimes this market makes my head spin.

My gut tells me that we will return to some level of normalcy, particularly in trying times, and that traditional areas of opportunity like steel will be a part of that play towards hard/durable goods as it has always been. I believe smart investments in some traditional sectors will yield excellent results in the years ahead. I propose a look at Arcelor Mittal (NYSE:MT) as such an investment and I believe manufactured goods are still here to stay, and the makers of these products and the raw materials will be required for a long time. Not flashy like tech, but good solid value investing.

What to Make of Steel at the Current Time

Steel has been one of my longtime investing playgrounds as despite the high beta’s and generally unpredictable price action in the short term, it is predictably cyclical in the long term and a good option to investors who like or can time for value purchases. Over the years I have owned Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), US Steel (NYSE:X), AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Posco (NYSE:PKX) and Arcelor Mittal and have been trading in and out of each as the situation presents itself. I have also invested in several related miners and mineral companies such as BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Vale S.A (NYSE:VALE), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) having gotten my clock cleaned in the latter during a prolonged downturn not long ago. That being said, I have had relative success in the sector and have booked some nice gains over the last 15 years by staying committed to the long term, being patient, and buying for value when the opportunities present.

I am looking to steel stocks to book some gains in the coming year and I believe Arcelor Mittal presents an opportunity in steel right now. To get here we must look at a few factors. First, one must believe in steel (and I do) for the medium to long-term and one must also decide whether a domestic or global focus is mandated to achieve growth. There are lots of arguments for domestic producers right now given the tariff developments and generally favorable operating conditions prevailing at the moment. There are some headwinds – oil and gas exploration has been reduced (but seems to be coming back) and auto manufacturers seem intent on moving to other metals (read aluminum) and have reached a cyclical peak in sales, but I believe both do not represent a near term risk unless one believes the US economy is heading off a cliff (and I don’t – not yet).

Looking at the price action in steel stocks and the steel sector we can spot some interesting items and tidbits. I had written a previous article on AK Steel here: AK Steel: Prime Opportunity Or Potential Value Trap? - and had included the recent history of price action in the steel space thusly:

“… the VanEck Steel Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) which displayed a growth trend in steel starting in January of 2016 and accelerating through February 2017. Another way to watch steel broadly is through the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) which illustrated the same price action that SLX exhibited in the same timeframe.”

I illustrated in that article that following the movement early in the year 2017, a renewed strength came to steel in late 2017 primarily on the back of trade talks and the tariff rumors coming from the Trump administration.

This sector strength continued into early 2018 and was then virtually obliterated as the tariff ‘war’ seemed to ensue and no clear winner could be announced - with China talking tough - and the U.S seeming to water down the tariff plans. In the last number of days we have seen some resurgence and life again in steel after the tariff fever broke. In any case, the net effect on steel from any tariffs should be higher spot pricing and lower iron ore pricing and the market largely seems to be coming around to this point of view, and I believe the strength is here to stay. Given this assumption I believe that steel is poised to break higher in the short-term and represents a good value opportunity for the medium to long term.

The Case for Arcelor Mittal

I believe that an inspired play in steel could be Arcelor Mittal based out of Luxembourg. Given that Arcelor is the largest global steel producer with a presence in over 18 countries and nearly every continent of the world, they will not likely miss a rally in steel globally or in the US. They also have significant mining interests in-house in both iron and coal, which makes MT both vertically integrated and a partial play for a turnaround in iron-ore and input prices as they will benefit on the mining end. Arcelor also produces in all major steel segments of flat (hot and cold rolled), long, bars and wire, and pipes and tube – giving them a diversification of products. Of note – in the NAFTA region Arcelor shows that 26% of shipments (higher than all other product types) being in hot rolled products which are projected to be the largest beneficiaries of the tariffs.

In the most recent factbook published they show a European corporate sales presence of roughly 50% in the EU with 25% coming from the NAFTA region, and the balance from around the globe. Of significance, Arcelor also operates multiple types of steel making equipment including traditional blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. The former is more efficient in a high margin and utilization environment, and the latter is the newest tech utilized by Nucor and Steel Dynamics. Certain domestic steel industry players are reliant on blast furnaces which make them a more cyclical and risky play.

On the financial side we see that Arcelor is looking good as well. The stock sports a $31.9 billion market cap on revenues of $68.6 billion, with a trailing P/E of 7.14 and a forward P/E of 9.00. While the dividend has been suspended, the company tallies $2.5 billion in cash against debt of $12.93 billion and sports a book value of $38.00. Arcelor has been working hard to use free cash to pay down their debt and have been making marked improvement moving debt downward, and have been increasing operational cash flow. All indicators are that management sees debt as reasonable but targeted for reduction, so investors should evaluate the lack of dividend vs. the improving balance sheet. I am a positive vote for this course of action and feel Arcelor is being very prudent.

They have also been looking for opportunity, particularly in India with a bid for Essar Steel in a joint venture with Nippon Steel of Japan. India promises to be a future market full of potential with over a billion people and production bottlenecks that plague the domestic industry. Arcelor could have just the formula to start a strong play in India infrastructure. I view this opportunity seeking as a very bullish indicator for the stock and think a successful acquisition could pay dividends in years to come.

Arcelor vs. Peers and Some Challenges

I think it is worth looking at the peer group of Arcelor Mittal on a number of fronts and see how they compare. Nucor sports a trailing P/E of 15.13 and a forward P/E of 11.29. Steel Dynamics has a trailing P/E of 13.39 and a forward P/E of 10.79. AK Steel looks to a trailing P/E of 222.50 and a forward P/E of 4.94. Domestic integrated favorite US Steel has a trailing P/E 16.46 of and a forward P/E of 7.24.

Note that Arcelor dwarfs these in size and global scope operating primarily outside the United States and NAFTA area, and sporting revenues of $68.6 billion. Nucor has revenues of $20.25 billion, Steel Dynamics $9.54 billion , AK Steel at $6.08 billion, and US Steel of $12.25 billion. This size and global presence should work in the advantage of Arcelor Mittal as it is able to navigate the tariff storms to the degree they arise, and provide products and capacity in areas of benefit and reduce in those areas that become challenging. The over-reliance on the EU as a source of revenue also seems to be a management priority as their investments in new capacity seem to be occurring primarily outside the euro-zone.

Some challenges have been mentioned already. The debt load has been a management concern throughout the downturn and they look to be addressing it prudently as it has been decreasing, and does not seem overly threatening with a current debt/equity of 31.64. The mentioned tariff complications are of concern, as is the corporate history and structure with an over-reliance on the EU sector. I believe the tariff issues to be neutral and the EU concern seems to be abating as management looks overseas for opportunity. The final over-riding concern with any metal or mining stock is the overall state of the world economy, and those sector economies in which they operate. I do not see a complete breakdown of the world or US economy in the next 18 months, and feel that any China letdown could actually be favorable for Arcelor if it does not infect its trading partners. I like that Arcelor is looking to partner with Asian companies to enter that space as it should provide a higher chance of achieving the growth opportunities they know to exist.

Summary

In conclusion, it is my belief that steel is a sector worthy of a look and also presents opportunity on a number of fronts. There are a number of ways to play the steel rebound, including some inspired domestic US producers. It is my belief that taking a global approach is both beneficial and a more stable bet for a value investor in 2018, and picking the largest and most diversified global steel producer offers many benefits. I am a proponent of Arcelor Mittal in this space.

Arcelor offers a strong and improving balance sheet and a unique position of global dominance (the adage of the ‘moat’) in a business that favors capacity and connections. If the stock can be gotten for under $30.00 I believe it is a strong buy. Even at $32.00 +/- I believe we should see a movement towards the $38 - $40 range in the coming year. If market conditions remain favorable and Arcelor is able to reach its targeted goals on the debt load we should expect a resumption of the dividend at some future date, furthering the case for a newly efficient and now income producing metals stock.

The tariffs may prove neutral for Arcelor compared to domestic US producers, but a rising tide should lift all boats. I also suspect that we will see a general uptrend in pricing despite any changes in short term demand conditions, and that globally positioned companies will offer more value in the long-term vs. the short-term play for domestic producers such as US Steel. Truly global steel concerns are rare, and Arcelor provides the best play in this pace. For these reasons I am going long Arcelor Mittal (MT)

Note: Please click the "Follow" button if you like what you have read above. I will continue to provide long term and value oriented investing articles in the months ahead and appreciate your readership.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies contained herein are not intended to be official financial advice nor an official recommendation to buy or sell a security. Please evaluate each stock according to your own research and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.