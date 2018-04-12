Asia Frontier Capital - Vietnam, Myanmar And Cambodia Travel Report

After spending a week in Ho Chi Minh City I flew to Yangon as part of an investor tour and our analyst Scott Osheroff joined me on this leg of the tour. Currently there is only one direct flight a day from Ho Chi Minh City to Yangon run by Vietnam Airlines. Vietjet used to run this route but stopped flying to Yangon a couple of months ago, though it continues to fly there from Hanoi. I arrived at the airport in Ho Chi Minh City well before my scheduled departure time, but as discussed earlier given the growth in tourist arrivals the international terminal at Tan Son Nhat airport is operating beyond its full capacity and this makes the entire immigration and security check process quite lengthy. No wonder a new terminal expansion at Tan Son Nhat was recently announced!



This was my second trip to Myanmar within a month as I also visited during the Chinese New Year break to visit Bagan. Though Myanmar has only recently opened up to foreign investment and more tourists have discovered the place, Yangon airport is a much better airport than some of the airports in the rest of our fund universe which I will not name but other frontier investors can figure out! However, getting through immigration can take a while even though there is not much of a line, but then again the country is going through a learning curve. Once getting out of immigration is when the hustle begins, i.e. bargaining the fare for a taxi at the “official” taxi counter outside the terminal. Getting a taxi doesn’t take time, it is just unorganised – but that was the case for many emerging markets not less than a decade ago so this will improve in time. Grab and Uber are all over the place in Yangon so one can avoid the trouble at the airport.



Traffic in Yangon is like any large developing city. Getting around does take time as the number of vehicles has increased while two-wheelers are surprisingly not allowed in the city. Also, Myanmar changed to driving on the right hand side of the road a few years ago but most of the cars at that time were designed for driving on the left hand side of the road so you will probably see many vehicles with the steering still on the right side and also driving on the right side! What is noticeable in Yangon though is the mix of a lot of cultures (i.e. South Asian, Chinese and the local Burmese culture). This is noticeable in the way people dress as well as in the food. Another South Asian influence is that almost every taxi driver is chewing tobacco wrapped in betel leaf and besides the health effects of this it is a sore sight on the pavements/road (red stains) while walking in Yangon.