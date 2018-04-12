Wirecard AG's (WRCDF) CEO Markus Braun on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Good day, everyone. It's my great pleasure to welcome you to Wirecard's earnings call for the final figures of fiscal 2017. With me are CEO, Markus Braun; and the new CFO, Alexander von Knoop. Markus Braun will present the highlights and forecasts, followed by the CFO's review and the development of the key figures.

And now, I'd like to turn it over to Markus.

Markus Braun

Markus Braun

Hello, ladies and gentlemen from my side. As always I will give a rough overview about strategy, technology development and overall development of the company, and Alexander then will give some financial highlights.

I think we can say that 2017 was an extremely strong year for us. I will not - I think you have the numbers before you. So I will just mention or let’s say repeat that, I think, not only top line number development was very strong, but also cash flow was very strong after earnings development was outstanding.

We raised on basis of a very strong new sales in the first quarter, the guidance for 2018. So we have today now an updated EBITDA guidance for 2018 €520 million to €545 million. We always say the medium on this most likely scenario, and we will propose a dividend of €0.18, raising it from €0.16 last year.

Of course, this development is very much coming from a very strong overall growth of digital transactions. We saw a market growth of 16% to 17%. We outperformed that organically strongly by achieving overall an organic transaction growth of about 26%. You’ll find that on Slide 4, which translated, I think, in a very good development on top line into organic revenue growth of about or nearly 25% and an EBITDA growth of about 26%, showing that we still have scaling effects.

I will say a little bit later something to this - to the three acquisitions. The inorganic element we had last year, we entered the North American market very successfully and we had first effects by the acquisition of Citi Asia Pacific and a small effect from the acquisition we did in South Africa.

Coming to the overall strategy and those who are more long-term following us know that, of course, the overall trends from which we are profiting is, of course, a substitution of cash transactions, point-of-sale transactions, electronic transactions by digital transactions, real-time transactions. This is our overall, let’s say, a strategy from the beginning of the company, despite of strong ongoing growth that we see in mobile and online.

Of course, in the last year’s starting and now increasingly accelerating, we also see strong development on the point-of-sale side, or let’s say, starting strong initiatives on the point-of-sale side. So we say in the next years, beside of an ongoing strong growth trend online, we also see an additional growth perspective by transforming the point-of-sale to an e-point-of-sale and by fully integrating all sales channels on one digital platform, so the connection of all sales channels on one digital platform also beside of the transformation of the point-of-sale will become increasingly a strong growth trend.

And of course, we already see in some countries, take the Scandinavian countries that this also leads to a strong substitution of cash transactions. So I think that overall globally, we have no technologies in place that the portion of cash transactions that is still very large, that is still at 80% to 85% of all global transactions. In the next 10 years, we’ll strongly decrease and will be substituted more and more by full additional transactions. And this trend is, of course, just starting and is still quite early stage.

Two short sentences to our strategy. From the beginning, we were focusing on building up one global digital platform. So I - our idea always was not to, let’s say, just provide Acquiring products or Issuing products or Prepaid products, but to provide a global platform that covers an end-to-end process, where merchants and consumers can connect to over Internet connections.

So today, we have not only fully integrated on this platform acquiring Acquiring processing, Issuing processing, PSP services also now services at the point-of-sale to substitute to support IP-based terminal, for example, or mobile point-of-sale front-end. We have also since a longtime started to build up a strong data capabilities.

You’ll find on Slide 7 a good depiction of this overall strategy. We have, of course, as a core heart of our strategy payments in both areas, Issuing and Acquiring integrated on the platform. Around that, we have build up a data layer.

Historically, we called it a data warehouse. Today, it’s more called a data link, where from all transactions beside of using the transaction to process the transaction also the interacting information it’s feed in and is used for additional value-added services that, of course, constantly expanding. And they are expanding into core areas. One area is to bring it as an overall label data-driven services that’s improved the conversion rate of the merchant very much starting with risk management.

You know, that last year, we also launched a first version of our e-point-of-sale analytic suite that starts very much to support the merchant also in anticipating the next by interim analysis, et cetera. The other big direction of expansion of our value chain is digital financial services in the area of peer-to-peer money remittance providing virtual bank accounts, providing small credits, providing digital transaction banking services.

So the overall strategy is focusing on payment and around that building up a constant expanding ecosystem of additional value-added services that are strongly linked to the real-time digital payment as well.

Going forward, we also see a lot of potential to combine digital acquiring issuing processes to complete new overall business models. To give you one complete example and without going in too much detail, you saw that we signed on the first quarter a partnership with one of the biggest provider of RFID chip technology in retail stores. These RFID chips, of course, are today mainly used for security reasons to find out whether for a product was paid or not.

We will expand these abilities with NFC and QR code technologies. So in the future, you can go directly to a shelf desk and over QR code and NFC can scan the products and perhaps directly pay for it over a smartphone app. We could in real-time provide to you a different credit proposal. In real-time, additional products could be proposed with a dynamic pricing. And perhaps the consumer could in real-time also decide whether he wants to ship his product, or whether he wants to take the product directly or whether it should be shipped to his home.

And directly, of course, if the right color is not there, there’s a direct link to the online shop of the merchant and other product features could be chosen, and so you have a direct connection and a seamless connection between the sales channels. These are the future processes we’re working on, and this is what we mean when we say it’s a big advantage to come from both sides and to link such offerings to complete new business models.

And, of course, as said already on - in both areas on the acceptance side, as well as on the issuing side, besides of focusing and constantly expanding our digital Acquiring & Issuing services globally. Of course, we’re also constantly expanding our value-added service features. And you’ll find just some that were implemented on Page 9 on the Acquiring side.

So, for example, in some areas, we already have footnotes for logistics, you saw perhaps in India, the announcement last week with FedEx, and of course, this is also a good example. Some of these value-added services we will not do ourselves, but we’ll bring in third parties, but we will use our access points to merchants and consumers to facilitate them and to link them with our platform.

On our - in our small merchant sign up software, we have already the possibility for merchants to take a sharp solution very quickly to address beside of logistics also loyalty and couponing services to consumers and, of course, also financial services that improve working capital situation of the merchant, for example, also giving him the possibility to finance working capital, et cetera. These are also features that are there already in the first version and are constantly expanded.

Let me say something to financial services also bear as special when it comes to credit. We will not do this on a standalone basis, but we will bring in big bank partners, for example, where we will work together. We will bring the technology, the platform, the risk management, the direct decision-making and the platform and the bank partner is providing credit facilities.

To give you a concrete number for 2017, in total, we had in 2017 small credits out there to a magnitude of €240 million from which we generated already EBITDA contribution for about €60 million just as a side information.

The same strategy on the B2C side with boon as a flagship product in, not only, let’s say, in the branded version, but we’re also seeing boon on a white label basis implemented in a lot of B2B to C projects. So, of course, also when we’re launching projects, which large - with large telcos, we also had big insurance companies now going for such services. It’s boon normally in a white label version, so this is a general strategy to provide here again, not only the payment service, but step-by-step also build complete ecosystems that meets customer needs and consumer needs, and that’s in a holistic way address certain digital processes.

Coming directly to some core numbers. On Page 16, you’ll find a lot of new customer gains and some operating highlights. The most important number there, of course, are the new sales. You know that on half-year basis, we’re always giving the new sales pipe.

For second-half year 2017, these were €12.3 billion, which is up from last year by 29%. These are real new sales on aggregate. We always say that this number translates traditionally in real volume on a two-third basis in the next 12 to 16 months. But of course, this is a very strong number and of course, this is also one reason that we were already very early able this year to raise the guidance for 2018.

The short claims on industries and regions, I think, we can say we see an ongoing trend that consummate goods as it has a big gap to close. And of course, there, we have the largest potential in this area transformation point-of-sale to e-point-of-sale is a little bit outperforming the other industries, but the other industries have also performed - been performing very good in 2017 airline travel also up by 47.8%. Of course, here we have also some inorganic effects, especially from the transaction nature with Citi. But overall, I think, we can say that in all industries, we see the strong trend towards digital accelerating.

On Page 19, you’ll find a breakdown into regions and you’ll find a breakdown what we did transaction-oriented and what was in part of the revenue that was not translated or that was not related to transactions. I think here you definitely see that beside of strong growth in Europe - European growth in transaction level that, of course, was poor organic. It was 23%.

Of course, the regions outside Europe saw in 2017 an overproportionate growth. Of course, some of that, especially the American growth and also Asia Pacific growth was also related to the two transactions that we did that we entered last year the U.S. or the Citi Prepaid portfolio. And we had first effects by that portfolio that we took over from Citi in Asia Pacific. But this, of course, comes against the background also with very strong organic development in these regions.

We are today a truly global company, already nearly 50% of transactions revenue, et cetera, are coming from outside Europe. We are today a truly active on all five continents. So I think, beside of strong competitive advantages on technology level and platform level, this global footprint also is becoming increasingly a strong differentiator against very large accounts.

In the breakdown transaction versus non-transaction revenue portion, you’ll see we’re a truly a transaction-driven company. So 93% to 94% of our revenue is coming from transaction-related services. I think also the breakdown of the take rates there, you see we had a quite stable development of the take rates in 2017 also when it comes to the various industries.

I’m on page - we had effects from three acquisitions. I mentioned them already, the acquisition in North America, the acquisition of the Citi portfolio in Asia Pacific and South Africa. To make a long story short, in Wirecard North America platform better than expected. Also, the revenue development of the Asian Pacific portfolio was better than expected. You know, there we have after running integration process. So on EBITDA level, we will see the first effects - the first stronger effects in 2018 and then mainly in 2019 and 2020. South Africa developed in a planful manner.

Coming to the outlook very quickly, I said already, of course, the growth of digital is still early stage. We say 16% to 17% is a quite representative number. Now for 2018 as a market growth. On this basis, of course, we still see or we see a strong potential for us to outperform and we have now a guidance out there of €520 million to €545 million, again, the median is the most likely scenario.

The basis for this maybe on growth is an organic growth of about 25% on EBITDA level. And additional effect of Citi Prepaid or additional effects from the two acquisitions Citi over the U.S. business should be about €27 million of EBITDA, and we see first effects from the Asia Pacific transaction of more than €8 million EBITDA level.

We also reviewed the long-term view for the addition 2020. And to make a long story short on basis of a strong new sales, we increased the Vision 2020 on conservative basis. We raised the volume expectation from a volume of more than €190 billion to a volume of more than €210 billion and the revenue from - the revenue expectation from more than €2.5 billion to more than €2.8 billion. The remaining figures, of course, are relative figures.

So we will still say, this will translate into an EBITDA margin of 30% to 35%, and we expect free cash flow conversion above 65%. Let me say, this is still conservative. A lot of the new initiatives just as an example, the initiative with Crédit Agricole and also the initiative, for example, with this big Japanese bank are not or very limited in there or with very small numbers in there. So there it is, of course, further upside potential to that. But this is now on conservative basis the outlook for Vision 2020.

And with that, I would like to come to an end and give Alexander the possible - the opportunity to bring some highlights on the financial side. Thank you very much.

Alexander von Knoop

Thank you, Markus. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen also from my side. It’s my pleasure to give some additional numbers on the strategic thoughts of what Markus presented in the last minute. Of course, I will try to speed up a little. So that you will have enough time for all your questions and all our answers.

So let’s start on our Slide 13 with some financial highlights. As Markus already mentioned, we came up to almost €1.5 billion of revenues and a little more than €412 million of EBITDA, which is an increase of 45% and 34%. You, of course, on a Wirecard, our transaction and provision-based business model causes a corresponding increase of the relevant sufficient of our loss business - the balance sheet and the P&L. Because of that, I will try to concentrate on the positions with divergent figures.

Tax will come to - the tax result a little later, especially on the impact of the tax reform of the years administration from the beginning of the year respectively at the end of last year. The change in earnings after taxes significant - is significantly influenced by the sale of our shares in Visa Europe when they were acquired by Visa Inc. in 2016.

On this sale as a positive one-time effects in our financial result of roughly €91 million for 2016. And of course, there hasn’t been similar effects in 2016, so this explains a slight increase -a decrease. The same effect can be seen in the change of our earnings per share, of course, of €2.10 to €2.16, compared to 2016. Here is a comparable number, which have been €1.43 per share in 2016 with our Visa and an increase of about 47%.

We had a very strong cash flow. I will come to that a little later. Total assets are up around €1 billion, equity almost €200 million, which leads to an equity to a ratio - assets ratio of 35%. On this slide, we also put some figures on the development of our staff. At last year’s end, we came up to proximately 4,700 employees all over the world, only 30% of these are currently working in Germany, but almost half to be - 46% in Asia.

Currently, we have employees of 83 countries working for Wirecard. M&A-related, we had an increase of 145 employees in 2017, thereof 125 through the acquisition of the Citi Prepaid portfolio in the U.S. Almost half of our staff is working in technical sectors like research and development and, of course, our focus in the future will continue to win highly sophisticated people and the best experts in the field.

Slide 31, depicts our earnings figures looking at the five-year development of our EBITDA margin. We can see that we have a slight dip in 2017. This dip is due to our investments for the integration of our new acquisitions in the U.S. and in Asia. You can, of course, see the same effects looking at margin in the regions of America Africa and Asia standalone, when we did our M&A acquisitions in 2017. So we impact this ratio to rebound in 2018, when the integration costs will decrease.

Next slide, some details on our P&L. With the first look on revenues. As mentioned before, our revenues were up 45%, and what’s may be interesting meanwhile of just more than half of that precisely 53.9% is generated in Europe and already more than 40% is generated in Asia. The rest is divided between the years in Africa when first we just started our business.

The rate of material costs are stable with 52.9%, where the personnel costs also stable with 12.5%. M&A-related and non-M&A-related amortization without any surprises. Financial results minus €18.2 million, of course, the 2016 figure was highly affected by the sale of our Visa shares.

Slide 35, balance sheet. Without any surprises, total assets increased to €4.5 billion, reflecting, of course, our organic and inorganic growth. They were up approximately half of this €1 billion increase rate of organic growth and the other balance comes from M&A.

Next slide, our cash at a glance. As you, of course, know, to get the net cash, we take the cash item from our balance sheet and, in fact, customer deposit from banking operations here the €819 million receivables and liabilities of the Acquiring business. So that the €442, respectively, the €443 million, trade receivables and payables and the interest-bearing assets and liabilities. So we get to the amount of €464 million long-term cash.

Just a few words concerning the classification. As mentioned before, in 2016, we had the sale of the Visa Europe shares and this sale was taxed with only 5% following German Tax Law. This very low taxation let an overall tax rate of roughly spoken 12%, historically, 11.9. Without this one-time effect, we would have ended up with around 17% and 16.3%.

Regarding our M&A acquisitions in countries with much higher tax rates, especially in the U.S. We estimated during last year an overall tax rate of - for 2017 of slightly below 20%. So recently, the years administration surprised us with a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. So for us this means that made a tax savings of around €10 million and for 2018, we now expect an overall tax rate of between 17% and 18%.

Last slide cash flow and conversion. I already mentioned some aspects of our cash flow. We had summarized €376 million cash flow from operating activities adjusted by changes from our banking activities subtracted by our capital expenditure leads to €283 million of free cash flow and cash conversion of very convenient 109% plus sentiment. Free cash flow conversion - percentage of free cash flow and EBITDA stayed very stable at 68.5% and well in line with our Vision 2020 expectation of more than 65%.

Now so that was a rough overview of some key numbers. Thank you very much. Back to you Iris.

Thank you, Alexander. Thank you, Markus. We're now ready for the Q&A session.

Mohammed Moawalla

Mohammed Moawalla

Great. Thank you very much. I have two. The first one, Markus, if we look at the increase in the 2020 targets, the - around about €300 million uplift in the revenue objective. Can you give us a sense of how much is this incorporates Crédit Agricole contract and other kind of similar opportunities? and how much of this is just underlying strength in the market and kind of your organic kind of development?

And then secondly, one for Alexander, just by looking at the balance sheet, it seems like in 2017, there was about €496 million of additional kind of debt raised and on the back of another €464 million in 2016, given the business has also got pretty strong cash generation in the last couple of years and the ability of you to finance some of the acquisitions organically? What’s the sort of rationale around the raising of this new debt, particularly in 2017? Thank you very much.

Markus Braun

To your first question, let me say, of course, I cannot disclose clear numbers. We have the large partner here always. So I cannot disclose actual numbers. And let’s say, this is also an ongoing process. We started with this project with Crédit Agricole. We disclosed that we will come to the market beginning of 2019 with the first product and then it should aggressively start.

So to - perhaps to answer your question in a very soft basis, the majority of this increase is related to strong additional sales and to, let’s say, to today’s disciple effects and Crédit Agricole and similar initiatives. So, for examples, also with Japanese initiative is just in there with a very marginal portion. We’re always conservative. We follow here a step-by-step approach. So I would say, about 50% of this increase is related to stronger than expected organic development.

Mohammed Moawalla

Okay. Thank you.

Markus Braun

But let me say, of course, Crédit Agricole is also completely organic, yes. So everything is related to an organic development. But I would say, about 50% comes from non - or from new sales - from our new sales and not this project. So this is a clear additional upside potential one of many and that’s a little bit the message. I would say, it is addition - it’s still a conservative version and these are low accounts that we’re giving here and step-by-step when we have more visibility, we will give updates.

Alexander von Knoop

Okay. So on your second question about our new debt, you’re totally right. Our strategy on always was not the use operate as a cash for M&A. So we, of course, financed our acquisitions in 2017 externally, too. And that’s, of course, the reason for the increase of our long and short-term interest-bearing liabilities, that’s all and all around €1 billion, up €600 million one year before.

Our new M&A-related expenditures we used new debt of €470 million divided by about €250 million purchase prices for our acquisitions in the U.S., in Asia and in South Africa. Of course, €65 million of earn-outs for M&A deals in past years, they’re up 50 for the deal in year, for example, and the remaining parts are for M&A-related investments integration costs, consulting costs, and purchase price for acquisitions in 2016, which we have - which have been paid with own cash and has been refined in 2017.

Mohammed Moawalla

Okay. Thank you.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Sanjay Sakhrani

Hi, good morning. This is Sanjay Sakhrani from KBW. I guess, Markus, the first question is, it seems like the strategy towards serving merchants and consumers is evolving a little bit to be more diverse and holistic. I’m just curious if that’s something you always expected to do, or is this a new strategy? And maybe you can just talk about how that’s factoring into your new targets for 2020?

Markus Braun

Yes. Let me say since a long time, we are following this platform approach and we definitely see that in the future, it’s not about selling, acquiring, or issuing contracts, but it’s really driving holistic additional transformation processes. And for many of them, part will be digital issuing or what we would define to be as issuing, for example, take also loyalty component or basically payment product are issued that are combined with what historical you would call acquiring.

So we’re also - you see on the first slide a new term that we want to use more and more. So we see ourselves being a financial commerce platform. Digitals, it’s - each - the platform is much more than each part, each product. And more and more, so it’s not about again, selling certain contracts or selling cards, but it’s really providing end-to-end digital processes.

I mentioned one of this process at the start, where you pay over a smartphone app. Other examples, of course, what we do now with alternative payment solutions, such as Alipay and WeChat at the point-of-sale. Third examples is, what we do in mobile payments? Where we’re already linking the possibility for merchants, for example, in France to direct address consumers in the context when the consumer is, for example, near a shop.

So we think in the future, this will more and more, let’s say, convert. And this is already a long-term strategy and we think it’s a huge advantage that today we are a real B2B and also to C company. Let me also give you perhaps a first KPIs and I know until now we didn’t mention that too much. But probably starting in 2018, we will mention that more and I wouldn’t rule out that in the first quarter, we’ll give you an update.

In 2017, already more than 35 million consumers that we, of course, very often address over large merchants. We’re using Wirecard’s B2C products very often. Prepaid cards sometimes complete virtualized cards. In average, they were doing already a volume of more than €300 per year. So - but again, the large majority of these consumers were addressed over big partnerships with telcos, with insurance companies, or in the U.S. with cruise line, telcos, et cetera.

So going forward, we think it will become a big asset that were already strong in both areas, and we definitely see going forward a strong strategy in linking these two services.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay. One follow-up, I wanted to talk about M&A, not only about the opportunities you’re observing in the market, but - and maybe how you’re contemplating your next move. But also, obviously, there’s many large players in the market looking for acquisitions as well. Maybe you could just talk about your app - appetite to contemplate a deal as well from - for yourself? Thanks.

Markus Braun

We said clearly that our active M&A strategy using M&A to - for the strategic expansion process has come to an end with the acquisition of the Citi Prepaid in the U.S. So we are now active on all five continents. We’re active in all strategic markets. We are a truly global company and we can now perfectly expand from these strategic hubs.

What we do not exclude our opportunistic deals. So for example, the Citi Asia Pacific portfolio already was an opportunistic view. But you see also that we are very disciplined there and let’s say, sorting out from 100 deals 99. And yes, you’re right, currently, a lot is going on. This is also one reason, of course, why we keep a very strong cash position.

But we will, let’s say, going forward very much concentrate on organic expansion of the business. Again, we are active on all hubs. And I rather see M&A in a very reduced way if it’s a really very good opportunity that brings direct to majestic effects like, for example, this portfolio that we acquired from Citi in Asia.

Sanjay Sakhrani

And as far as a deal that you might contemplate if someone approached you?

Markus Braun

Sorry?

Sanjay Sakhrani

If someone approached you, how would you guys look at that something in a situation like that?

Markus Braun

Yes. You mean, if somebody would like to take over Wirecard?

Sanjay Sakhrani

Right.

Markus Braun

Yes. Let me first say, my message to the market is, we have an extremely strong long-term growth development before us. That’s my message. And I think that everything we achieve is nothing again what we can achieve for the next five to 10 years. And my focus also was together with a very strong management team to build up a very strong independent company that now is really on the, let’s say, is now going global and managed in the last years to really globally diversify out of Europe.

So that’s my message to the market. I’m not looking for that on the other side, you’re absolutely right. There are some super large players out there that have hundreds of millions of market cap - hundreds of billions of market cap and, of course, I’m not naïve. There are some players out there that could support that even with a very huge upside. If this would be the case, I would present it to the market and then the shareholders have to decide. But again, we concentrate on the strong operative development.

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, congratulations. Thanks.

Alexandre Faure

Alexandre Faure

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for and letting me on. Just a small question, small clarification. First on your other operating expenses in Q4 that were quite high. Just wondering, if there’s anything worth calling out and if it’s just integration costs to get things running within the U.S. and in APAC? Your question one.

Second question is, just following up on what you discussed during your strategy in Issuing, especially towards FinTech companies, I think, you announced, for instance, winning transfer-wise quite recently for their prepaid card issuance. On the other hand, we’ve seen some customers that leaving Wirecard and launching their own solution thinking of the Revolut, for instance. So I’m just trying to get your thoughts on it, how do you see the business unfolding and what sort of strategies are you seeing, because we see two major customers investing in the space adopting quite different strategy, so I’m curious to hear here your thoughts on that? Thank you.

Alexander von Knoop

So that are starting to see them something to a 30%. So it’s true, we have a small, but heavily increasing business with FinTechs. I think, it’s always good to have a link. If and in various industries that’s the case for Wirecard, we always kept a strong link to the start-up scene, not only in FinTech, but in all areas of Internet and online being a first generation Internet company, of course.

We like the spirit of startups in FinTechs. And in the last years - in the last two years, especially a lot of FinTechs came on the platform. Let me say, we’re quite selective in what companies we partner with. I think, it’s a natural process that some of them for sometime will work together with us and then also go a different strategy. Overall, this business increased overproportionately.

And I said already, the number we had now, because this is mainly related to FinTechs. We had now - we have already also a quite successful small lending business with such FinTechs that related to about in 2017, €240 million and €60 million EBITDA effect. This - in 2016, this number was at €180 and €10 million EBITDA effect.

So I think, it’s a small part of our business. But we get a lot of, how shall I say it, additional impulses. And on the other side, of course, it strengthens our value chain in the area of digital services. So I think it’s a real win-win. And on these spaces, I see this kind of business.

Alexandre Faure

Okay, that makes sense. Thank you.

Alexander von Knoop

Okay. Coming to your questions about the other operating expenses, you’re totally right. We had some bigger change in that item in 2017. As you, of course know, this item includes something like equipment consulting travel costs and these kind of things, but also value adjustments. These kind of value adjustments increased from €6 million to €19 million wide.

Starting January 1, 2018, there will be - was a change in accounting regulation and so far that receivables will no longer be valued on a basis of incurred loss. But it will be valued on a basis of expected loss. And because of this change, we, of course, analyzed all of our receivables and came to result of this kind of generalized value adjustments of about €19 million. These adjustments are not affecting our profit, of course, in the future, but our book-to-bill equity just this one more sentence and because of this project, we also detected additional earnings, which has shown as other operated income of €5.2 million.

For the current year 2018, we expect an impact of between €30 million and €40 million from new accounting regulation of IFRS 9. The one before was IAS 39, which, of course, again will not be affecting our profit, but will reduce our net capital.

Alexandre Faure

I see, all right. And yes, that was it for me. Thank you very much.

Tammy Qiu

Tammy Qiu

Hi, thanks. Hi, thanks for taking my question. Firstly, I would like to get a clarity on the take rate. So take rate this year has been fairly stable compared to the level we have seen in 2016. And in your 2020 guidance, I believe that the implied take rate is still 134, 133 bps. So it’s actually going to decrease high single or mid to high single-digit from here. Do you see any reason for that to be stay at similar rate instead of going down every single year? And what will be the driver?

And my second question will be, going forward, when you actually form a relationship with the FinTech companies, how do you make sure that they weren’t actually leave you after they gain certain level of success, because otherwise you can just support the new startups instead of getting involved in the successful business model of FinTech? Thanks.

Alexander von Knoop

To your first question, you’re absolutely right. One conservative element that is in the Vision 2020 is the take rates. I think, after this interchange effect, it was the result of some regulatory changes. We have now a quite representative development and it shows that by brining in additional services, we are quite able to keep take rate stable, high to high where you want to see.

So you’re right. If I do the math, we had in 2016 an average take rate of 166 basis points or 1.66% [ph] and now in 2017, it was 163%. On the other side, average volume per merchant increased, at least, on the mid-sized largest merchant basis by 10%. So this shows, these two numbers are showing that we have scaling effects. So to make a long story short, this is a conservative element in the Vision 2020 that we keep as, let’s say, a conservative element.

To your second question, we have now, I think, 150, 200 FinTechs on the platform something like this. Like this overall, this business has been strongly increasing. Again, let me see, on the other side, we’re also constantly integrating some of the services. So I think that one slide in there what kind of digital financial services we’re already providing.

So I really see it as a win-win. I think, it’s a fair game. Sometimes, the FinTech again, will use us for sometime. And sometimes, we will also integrate some part of the service when we see going forward. This is a successful service that can be very good integrated towards payment.

So I think, it works in both directions. I generally forward strategy of an open platform. We are partnering with a lot of potential competitors. We’re partnering also with PayPal, with Alipay, with WeChat. We’re partnering with Apple, with Google. We have such a strong, let’s say, nucleus of technology. I think, it’s the right strategy to try such an open approach and yes, we have been very successful with that.

Tammy Qiu

The next question comes from Hannes Leitner, UBS. Please go ahead with your question.

Hannes Leitner

Yes. Hello. Thank you for letting me on. Can you speak a little bit about the margin - the potential margins you can generate in the - in these merchant service business? And and a little - and talk about the closing about the next countries and when they come on? And then coming back to the FinTechs, can you talk, so you do - you generate interest income, but you also have the normal business with them. Can you give us a sense how big this business is now as a percentage of your overall business? And on the other side, how much revenues you generate from brick-and-mortar retailers? Thank you.

Alexander von Knoop

So to your first question, we said that after closing, the Asian Pacific business in most 11 countries, it’s this country-by-country closing. We closed, I think, three to four until last - end of last year. Three we closed last year and the remaining will now be closed 2018. After closing, we can start in each country with the migration to Wirecard platform and this should be finalized end of 2019.

So 2020 will be the first year, where every closing happens, of course, and the integration happen to - or the migration happen to Wirecard platform. So this will be the first real year. The additional is that between 1st of July 2018 and 13th of June, 2019, we should have the first more significant effect of an EBITDA of more than €20 million.

So I would say to make a long story short, in 2020, when the whole portfolio is really in Wirecard platform, starting we should see a convergence of the margin there towards group margin. It’s very tough for us to make in-between statements currently, because again, it’s a country-by-country migration process.

Second question FinTechs. Of course, the - when we do payment processing and other services for them, it’s part of the normal business. To be frank, yes, I don’t have fewer in number. I’m quite sure it’s very small in relation to the €91 billion. What I can disclose is the special number, where we have either on peer-to-peer money lending business or lending business to small merchants, we have this €240 million out there now in 2017, where we generated an additional interest of about €60 million or additional EBITDA of €60 million on transaction level, I would estimates, it’s probably under 2% of the business, but that’s out of my gut.

Markus Braun

Concerning point-of-sale, of course, the large majority, let’s say, when we talk about point-of-sale, it’s very much also digital. So take boon, for example. Boon is a mobile payment solution that can be used online and offline over NFC technology. So if you ask me for old style point-of-sale using proprietary technology, it’s zero. If you ask me for the portion, where we use digital technology online mobile at the point-of-sale, it’s, of course, it’s - it will increase. I would say, it’s today probably still under 10%. So 90% is, of course, online and mobile, and - but this portion will increase. But again, we’ll not talk about point-of-sale, we will talk to you about what we say, the e-point-of-sale.

A - Markus Braun

Yes.

