Long-Term Breakouts In Financial Stocks: Here Is A Look At Their Underlying Fundamentals

A steeper yield curve and easier bank regulation should be a tailwind for the sector in 2018.

Schwab, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and the KRE are just a few of the Financial's making all-time-highs now.

Since their highs in 2007, Financial's have been trapped in a trading range, but several are taking out the old 2007 highs.

The Financial sector represents about 15% - 16% of the S&P 500's market cap but more importantly represent about 17% of the S&P 500's "earnings weight" so Financial's earnings weight remains a little higher than the sector's market cap weight, which is a positive in my opinion.

More importantly, several Financial names have managed to trade above their 2007, or in one case, their April, 2000, high, and are again trading at all-time highs.

What is the old saw in technical analysis - "the longer the base, the higher the space" which can be loosely interpreted as the longer the base formed, once the old all-time-high is taken out, the greater and presumably longer the run higher ?

As a fundamental investor first, but having learned to ignore technical analysis at client's risk, looking at longer-term charts is a great way to be early on longer term secular shifts amongst the 11 S&P 500 sectors and the various stock market indices themselves.

Let's look at the names that have broken out recently and their fundamental underpinnings and valuation:

Charles Schwab (SCHW):

A top 5 holding for years, Chuck is the new "brokerage" model for this bull market, and to be fair TD Ameritrade and E-Trade fit the bill too.

Trend in EPS and revenue estimates:

Q1 '18 (est) Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS $3.18 $3.11 $2.45 n/a 2019 EPS $2.85 $2.85 $2.28 $2.22 2018 EPS $2.40 $2.42 $1.96 $1.95 2020 EPS gro rt 12% 9% 7% n/a 2019 EPS gro rt 19% 18% 16% 14% 2018 EPS gro rt 46% 48% 21% 20% 2020 P.E 16x 17x 18x n/a 2019 P.E 18x 19x 20x 19x 2018 P.E 22x 22x 23x 22x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $12.5 $12.3 $12.3 n/a 2019 rev est $11.3 $11.1 $10.9 $10.7 2018 rev est $10 $10 $9.8 $9.7 2020 est rev gro rt 10% 11% 12% n/a 2019 est rev gro rt 13% 11% 12% 10% 2018 est rev gro rt 16% 16% 14% 12%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S earnings data and consensus estimates, 4/10/2018

"Chuck" per briefing.com is scheduled to report their Q1 '18 financial results next Monday, April 16th, 2018 before the opening bell.

Analyst consensus per T/R I/B/E/S, is expecting $0.53 in earnings per share on $2.37 bl in revenue for expected y/y growth of 20% and 6% respectively.

This article prior to the January '18 earnings report discusses the changing landscape within financial services, and how Schwab is - in my opinion - "the" brokerage giant for this bull market. Schwab currently has more assets under management (AUM) than Ameritrade, Morgan and Goldman, although Ameritrade is more Schwab-like than either Morgan or Goldman.

That doesn't mean there is anything wrong with Morgan or Goldman, it is just that Schwab in my opinion is better positioned for the emerging millennial and the smartphone generation, while Goldman and Morgan are still laden with the "investment-banking" moniker.

Morningstar thinks Schwab possesses a "wide moat" based on their low-cost trading position within the traditional discount-broker model. Schwab is the price leader in that regard - I believe Fidelity cut their trading commissions in late 2016, early 2017 - and then Schwab cut theirs and promptly cut their trading commissions further.

My guess is eventually there will be no trading commissions paid at all.

Schwab has increased their dividend from $0.24 to $0.40 in the last 3 years and that could go higher. With the lowering of their effective tax rate from the low 30% range to 21.5%, Schwab could be in a position to return more capital, but the Board has been VERY disciplined about not repurchasing stock with SCHW trading at a higher multiple. The credit rating remains in the A2/A range and the broker managed the 2008 crisis superbly.

What I'd like to see Schwab stop doing is deleting shareholders, or at least offset that dilution that amounts to about 1% per year, with some modest share repurchases.

Modeling the tax rate reduction, looks like it will add $100 to Schwab's net income every quarter.

With money market rates rising Schwab no longer has to waive management fees, and the net interest margin has room to grow. In terms of full and fair disclosure to readers, Schwab is our client custodian and the stock is our choice within the Financial Services sector for this bull market. There is no benefit given for either owning or writing about the stock.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME):

The CME is the choice amongst the "exchange" set, a unique sub-sector within Financial services that allows clients to participate in gradually increasing volume and products.

As a sector the exchanges survive off volume and volume growth, and there can be significant operating leverage when volume rises sharply and operating margin expands.

Here is CME by the numbers:

Q1 18 (est) Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $7.64 $7.63 $6.25 n/a 2019 EPS est $7.08 $6.99 $5.75 $5.66 2018 EPS est $6.67 $6.49 $5.36 $5.32 2020 est EPS gro rt 8% 9% 9% n/a 2019 est EPS gro rt 6% 8% 7% 6% 2018 est EPS gro rt 41% 37% 13% 11% 2020 P.E 21x 20x 22x n/a 2019 P.E 23x 21x 24x 22x 2018 P.E 24x 23x 26x 23x 2020 est rev's ($'s bl's) $4.55 $4.52 $4.4 2019 est rev $4.4 $4.47 $4.1 $4.1 2018 est rev $4.2 $4.0 $3.9 $3.89 2020 est rev gro rt 4% 6% 8% 2019 est rev gro rt 5% 6% 5% 5% 2018 est rev gro rt 14% 11% 7% 6%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates as of 4/10/18

CME reports their first quarter, 2018 financial results on April 26th, 2018, and consensus expectations are expecting $1.83 in earnings per share on $1.12 billion in revenue, for expected year-over-year growth 50% in earnings per share on 20% revenue growth.

The big jump in growth this quarter came from the Treasury and equity contracts which comprise 72% of CME's total volume, with CME's Treasury futures contract being fully 51% of CME's exchange volume in Q1 '18.

Here is how the contracts rank by products and percentage of volume:

% Q1 '18 CME vol Interest rates 51% w 17% y/y growth Equity 21% w 59% y/y growth FOREX 5% w 25% y/y growth Energy 11% w -6% y/y growth Commodities 7% w 23% y/y growth Metals 3% w 33% y/y growth Total 100% w 22% y/y growth

Source: CME vol reports

With Treasury/interest rate contract and the recent acquisition of NEX, which is another fixed-income and currency trader, CME has been well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates and interest volatility.

The stock has been owned for clients for some time, many years to benefit from a rising rate environment although admittedly, we were very early in owning the stock for clients.

CME rose 11% in the first quarter of 2018, well ahead of the both the S&P 500 and the Financial sector likely based on the large move in interest rates in Q1 '18.

There is also InterContinental Exchange (ICE) and the Chicago Board of Options Exchange (CBOE) which I also follow. A separate earnings preview will be done on the exchange sector at a later date.

Goldman Sachs (GS):

Q1 '18 (E) Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $26.30 $25.12 2019 EPS est $24.09 $23.88 $22.26 $23.64 2018 EPS est #21.80 $21.53 $20.13 $21.22 2020 est EPS gro rt 9% 5% -6% 2019 est EPS gro rt 10% 11% 12% 11% 2018 est EPS gro rt 11% 9% 7% 10% 2020 P.E 10x 10x 10x 2019 P.E 10x 11x 10x 10x 2018 P.E 11x 12x 11x 11x 2020 rev est ($'s bl's) $35.9 $34.9 $34.6 2019 rev est $34.8 $34.5 $33.9 $33.0 2018 rev est $33.35 $33.1 $32.7 $32.2 2020 est rev gro rt 3% 1% 2% 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 3% 2% 2018 est rev gro rt 4% 3% 2% 4%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates dated 4/11/18

Goldman returned just 5% in 2017, dramatically under-performing the 21% - 22% return on the S&P 500, and has started 2018 basically inline with the S&P 500.

Technical analysis: The stock broke out above its 2007 high of $250 per share after the Presidential election in Q4 '16, retested the $245 - $250 area in 2017 and remains mired in a trading range just above $250 in 2018.

Despite Goldman Sachs trading above its November, 2007 high of $250.70 the stock has been sold from all client accounts in the last two weeks.

The Spotify IPO was an eye-opener for me in terms of quality IPO's and I suspect that is what the future looks like. The other event was the naming of the successor to Lloyd Blankfein from Goldman's Investment Banking division, rather than Wealth Management. I do think Goldman - despite its obvious success - is now dealing with the last bull market's investment banking and trading model and I don't think that kind of business will get the multiple it deserves.

Schwab, Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley have more assets under management than Goldman.

So yes, Goldman has broken out above the 2007 high, but after careful consideration, clients will own a JP Morgan or a Morgan Stanley rather than Goldman going forward.

JP Morgan (JPM):

JP Morgan reports Friday morning, April 13th, before the opening bell, with analyst consensus expecting $2.28 in earnings per share on $27.7 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 43% and 8% respectively.

After Charles Schwab, JP Morgan is client's second largest financial sector holding, given that - in my opinion - JP Morgan gives clients access to the capital markets and corporate/consumer banking, along with Jamie Dimon, arguably the best CEO in the world of banking today.

Q1 '18e Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $10.94 $10.84 n/a n/a 2019 EPS est $9.79 $9.78 $8.40 $8.47 2018 EPS est $8.91 $8.84 $7.60 $7.61 2020 est EPS gro rt 12% 11% 2019 est EPS gro rt 10% 11% 11% 11% 2018 est EPS gro rt 30% 28% 11% 12% 2020 P.E 10x 10x 2019 P.E 11x 11x 12x 11x 2018 P.E 12x 12x 12x 12x 2020 est rev's ($'s bl's) $118.9 $118.9 2019 est rev's $114.1 $114.0 $112.5 $114.3 2018 est rev's $109 $109 $107.5 $107.8 2020 est rev gro 4% 4% 2019 est rev gro 5% 5% 5% 5% 2018 est rev gro 8% 8% 5% 5%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimates as of 4/11/13

In the 4th quarter of 2017. JPM saw better-than-expected net interest margin (NIM) growth and better-than-expected core loan growth, two metrics that are closely watched in terms of bank execution.

Valuation Table

SCHW CME GS JPM 3-yr avg exp EPS gro rt 26x 18% 10% 17% 3-yr avg exp P.E 19x 23x 10x 11x 3-yr avg exp rev gro rt 13% 8% 4% 6% Price-to-book 3.9x 2.3x 1.4x 1.67x Price-to-tang book (TBV) 4.2x 1.5x 2.0x ROE 13% 7% 10% 13% Mstar intrinsic value est $57 $133 $245 $96 Mstar "moat" Wide wide narrow narrow

Source: valuations s/sheets, Morningstar data

Conclusion:

The factors that influence each of these specific Financial's are varied but rising interest rates, easier regulation and a generally supportive stock market are all positives for each of the entities.

Here are the key breakout levels being watched:

Schwab peaked at $51.69 in April, 1999 and the stock keeps coming back to this level despite trading as high as $58 in March '18. Schwab should be able to maintain what is roughly a break-out from an 18-year base.

CME: CME peaked at $142.90 in January '08 and it took 8 years or until December '17 to complete the base and have the stock break out above the January '08 high.

JPM: JP Morgan actually peaked in late 1999, early 2000 and didn't trade above that March, 2000, $67 high until late 2014, early 2015. JPM represents the "jack-of-all-trades" Financial where investors can get a little bit of everything in one stock. Corporate, consumer lending, Capital Markets, Wealth Management, etc. etc.

Goldman Sachs: after seeing the Spotify IPO, all the Goldman positions have been sold from client accounts. If readers would look at the above valuation table Goldman has the most appealing valuation, although the slowest growth, too. For me the stock exemplifies the business model of the last bull market. I can't see how there is a big return of proprietary trading. Even Morgan Stanley - after John Mack left and James Gorman ascended to the CEO role, immediately pivoted Morgan Stanley into the Wealth Management business and reduced the traditional "white-shoe" businesses of the 80's and 90's.

When some of the big banks kick off earnings Friday morning, April 13th, 2018 look at those banks that are executing via core loan growth and NIM expansion and less at those benefiting from capital return.

Clients are also long the XLF and the KRE which adds to the Financial sector overweight, but gives clients specific niche's in Financial services without picking stocks for every account.

My own opinion is that the Financial sector should be a solid relative and absolute performer this year with a steepening yield curve, and continued easier banking regulations. I don't think Dodd-Frank gets repealed entirely and I don't think either political party wants a return to 2008.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM SCHW CME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.