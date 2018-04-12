Long, Lucid Thoughts On Money Management With Anthony Deden

This is a long one, but many enlightened observations in this clip, especially in the first hour or so. Always cathartic to hear someone call ‘bollocks’ on mainstream financial memes and explain why the focus must be on protecting and enabling savings to endure rather than ‘running money’ and ‘playing markets’.

In his first-ever interview, Tony Deden, chairman of Edelweiss Holdings talks with Grant Williams of Real Vision. Anthony’s focus on scarcity and endurance in his investment portfolio and the stewardship of what he thinks of as irreplaceable capital has led him to reinvent the discipline of value investing. Tony’s thoughtful, patient approach to the allocation of his investors’ capital has yielded exceptional returns – and his disciplined investment philosophy offers an eye-opening insight into many of the problems inherent in the modern-day asset management business. Here is a direct video link.

