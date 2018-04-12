General Electric: Upside Surprise?

General Electric (GE) slashed its dividend by 50 percent at the end of 2017 in order to conserve cash and buy the company some time to improve its cash flow. General Electric will be under extreme scrutiny in 2018 as far as its cash flow is concerned, and analysts currently lean on the bearish side. What should investors do now, and is General Electric a safe income vehicle for investors?

General Electric has greatly underperformed its industrial peers and the broader stock market index in the last two years. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average marched on to new highs in 2018 (at least at the beginning of the year), General Electric's share price knew only one direction: South.

General Electric was a terrible investment (as we all know by now), but the share price has fallen too far, too fast in my opinion.

Source: StockCharts

Sometimes things aren't working out the way they should, or the way one would expect. Remember that General Electric had the full support of analysts when the share price was at $30 two years ago? Today, when the share price is at risk of falling into the single digits, nobody really wants to have to do anything with the industrial company anymore, and confidence in General Electric's ability to improve its cash flow is at a multi-year low (just like the share price).

One can easily see how analysts have turned bearish on General Electric over time by evaluating the declining trend of fair value estimates/target prices in 2017. While most analysts saw a fair value in excess of $30 less than two years ago, the consensus fair value for General Electric today sits at $16.77, theoretically leaving 29.3 percent upside on the table (General Electric's share price at the time of writing is $12.97).

Here's the trend of consensus price targets over time.

Source: MarketBeat

Profiting From Low Expectations

The declining trend in fair value estimates, as well as the steep drop in General Electric's actual share price, has heavily weighed on investor sentiment. Today, nobody seems to have any love for GE at all (which I think is a great time to buy).

That being said, though, there is a bullish argument to be made, and this one is contrarian in nature. While General Electric was loved at $30 and investors jumped on the industrial company and lauded its restructuring plan, too many investors have abandoned GE in the meantime.

General Electric has been around for a long time and has managed multiple crises in its history. Against this backdrop, it is hard for me to see why GE couldn't find its way back to the top through a mix of asset sales, a hard restructuring in the power division (which has weighed on margins in 2017), and some acquisitions in healthcare and/or aviation that could add to earnings and cash flow in the coming years. Further, the company is saving a boatload of cash on the dividend after it slashed it by 50 percent last year (about $4 billion annually), which I think makes the current payout very safe. John Flannery would not want to announce yet another dividend adjustment, which would increase the probability of GE's shares dropping into single digit territory greatly.

The point here is that I think a contrarian argument can be made for buying General Electric heading into earnings season. Investor sentiment is too bearish and General Electric's share price has dropped too much. The industrial company will release first quarter earnings on April 20, 2018, and I think chances are that the company will beat low EPS expectations.

Here are the current EPS expectations for the first and second quarter.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If General Electric's real reported Q1-2018 EPS figures and cash flow are just slightly better than expected, I think GE could pop. General Electric is about ripe for a rebound.

Your Takeaway

Considering how far General Electric's shares have dropped already, I think a speculative buy position heading into earnings can make a lot of sense. General Electric is currently at the bottom of investors' shopping lists, which probably makes it the single best contrarian rebound play for 2018. General Electric will still have to produce results in terms of cash flow improvements in 2018, though (which I think it will). Expectations are so low right now, that there is a very good chance of earning a 20-30 percent return on GE by the end of 2018. Speculative Buy heading into earnings.

If you like to read more of my articles and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.