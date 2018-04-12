Pretium Resources: Takeaway From The Recent Production Update

PVG may re-test $9 (sell flag) as a new line resistance. I recommend taking some profit off the table between $8.50 and $9.

Image: The Brucejack

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is an attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada, with a high grade in gold and silver, and a very low theoretical AISC. The mine cleared an essential milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that it achieved commercial production at the Brucejack mine.

Since then, Pretium Resources began to show some signs of vulnerability. The project - so well explained with graphs and projections - began to weaken under the weight of what I call the mining reality.

We are now in the midst of an unsettled period where investors are not sure about their investment anymore, and despite the company's effort to reassure all that it is still in total control, the future is not as robust as it seems to be.

Reality testing is vital to prevent an investing delusion that could damage your financial health. Trusting blindly what the company is saying has its risks and limitation.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said it in a few sentences in the last conference call:

Our underground mining to date is showing us that the location of the best grade mineralization is highly variable. It is important for us to be mining high grade where we have the highest drill definition. Our reserve grade for the proven reserve is 14.5 grams per ton, and reserves are contained within that dotted line box you see outlined within our block model. The one thing that jumps out is that there is a lot of green and yellow within that box. So in order to be mining at 14.5 grams per ton, with all the green and yellow below 14.5 grams per ton,

With today's company presentation, I believe the stock is reasonably priced in by the market at between $8 and $9, after a sudden crash early this year. I am still recommending a hold while gold and silver production and costs stabilize enough to get a better global understanding of the future growth. A good strategy is to trade the stock.

PVG data by YCharts

What is the today's news?

Pretium Resources released a production update for the first-quarter 2018.

The results help alleviate concerns from earlier in the year that the Brucejack mine wasn't delivering as much gold as expected after production declined from the third quarter 2017 to the fourth.

What was well received is that the production increased steadily in 1Q'18.

Courtesy: Presentation Pretium Resources.

The company noted that its strong results in March reflect the first impact of grade control program into the mining process, which helps Pretium to understand the quality of the ore it is mining. The company expects that this process will be implemented during 2Q'18.

I regret that these results are not providing the production of silver which is an essential metal for the Brucejack mine. As a reminder, silver production was 83,233 Oz in 3Q'17 and 96,004 Oz in Q4'17.

A few topics raised about the recent presentation

1 - Average gold production is still indicated at 504K Oz (year 1-8), but the output for H1 2018 is 150K to 200K ounces of gold. It is highly unlikely that H2 2018 can produce 300K Oz.

My question here is why providing this old estimate in the new presentation when it is evident that the first year, gold production will be lower even if the steady gold production is expected mid-late 2018? Does PVG exclude 2018 as first year?

The last 2018 guidance was indicated on January 23, 2018.

Gold production at Brucejack for the first half of 2018 is expected in the range of 150,000 ounces to 200,000 ounces, for total first year ramp-up gold production of 302,000 ounces to 352,000 ounces (July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018).

2 - If we look at the grade in March, we have 10.9 g/T versus 14.5 g/T stated on average as a proven reserve. By the way, it was 15.8 g/T in 2016.

The grade is lower sequentially from 11.4 g/T in February to 10.9 g/T in March. Furthermore, in H1 production guidance, the gold head-grade is in a range of 9.8 g/T to 13 g/T, while the company is reviewing the grade risk according to earlier stope designs. More, the company indicates also that "some grade management issues are being addressed."

I am not a professional, but it seems confusing at first glance. Most of us, investors, are not sufficiently knowledgeable about the mining business. We invest in a gold miner, and the company presentation should focus on a more simplified and coherent view of the mine adapted to us (including the silver production.)

3 - AISC (all-in sustaining costs) is expected to be between $700-900 in H1 2018 compared to $852 per ounce of gold sold last year. This is very high as we compare to the $446 per ounce initially. What has changed to double this number in a few years?

Courtesy: PVG Presentation 2016

4 - Finally, let's look at the debt repayment schedule.

Courtesy: Pretium Presentation

My first reaction is that besides a small indication down the page, the company is not showing the $100 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022.

It means that the debt due is not $713 million on December 31, 2018, but $813 million instead. It is a lot of debt that must be paid, and it will not be an easy walk in the park because no business can run without a hiccup or two on the way, especially when the mining process is still not under total control. Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

Our underground mining to date is showing us that the location of the best grade mineralization is highly variable. It is important for us to be mining high grade where we have the highest drill definition.

It means that Pretium is mining the "bonanza zones" now and future results are subject to uncertainty.

On March 8, 2018, PVG indicated:

The credit facility is due at maturity on December 31, 2018; however, if necessary, the Company has the option to extend the maturity date to December 31, 2019 upon payment of an extension fee of 2.5% of the principal amount including accumulated interest. The Company's intention is to re-finance the credit facility within the next year.

Apparently, the company is now resolute to finance the credit facility in 2018.

However, Pretium expects to refinance the credit facility through different debt instruments, but the risk is that the company may need to raise cash through equity which suggests potential future dilution. The issue will have to be addressed at the first-quarter results and conference call.

The company is adjusting its strategy regarding the $237 million stream. Initially, the company indicated that the stream would be paid off in 2018. Tom Yip, CFO, said in the 4Q'17 conference call:

We'll also look to extinguish the existing 8% stream that is due to start in January of 2020.

5 - Finally, Pretium has not indicated the grade reconciliation to the reserve model which should have been better? I would like to have some clear explanation on this subject.

Tom Yip said in the conference call:

We reported in January that grade reconciliation to the reserve model for the period August 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 was approximately 75% to 80%.

and Joseph Ovsenek noted later:

So going forward, we expect grade reconciliation to be far more robust than based on that first five months where we didn't have grade control and we are running just off the bulk model.

Technical analysis

It is difficult to indicate a technical pattern based on one single day. However, my opinion is that PVG may re-test $9 (sell flag) as a new line resistance (using October 2017 starting point and line support in blue) assuming a descending channel pattern. I recommend taking some profit off the table between $8.50 and $9.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a position under $7 and I mainly trade PVG.