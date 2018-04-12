Mid-Week Credit Market Round-Up

Financial stress continues to escalate:

The St. Louis Financial Stress Index (in black) has been rising since mid-February, as has the Chicago Fed's index (in red). Both track a large amount of the same data, which explains why they have a similar contour.

And the commercial paper-Treasury bond spread continues to widen:

Levels are approaching rates seen during the oil market wash-out from 2016.

Some of these increases are related to the Fed hiking rates; as short-term rates increase, so will short-term paper rates. But stress in the financial markets is often a precursor to further economic problems, which is why I'm monitoring this situation closely.

On the plus side, CCC yields are actually coming in...

which indicates that risk is not spreading to lower-rated credits.

And, while we're seeing a widening in higher-grade corporate credits:

...this could just as easily fall under the "repricing of risk" rubric.

Finally, the after the latest round of rate increases, the yield curve is once again tightening:

The 10YR-FF Spread (in orange) is once again nearing 100 basis points while the 30YR-FF spread (in black) is below 1.5%.

What does all this mean? The credit markets usually start to signal potential issues with the economy about 12-18 months before a recession. Right now, we're potentially seeing some signs that could indicate we're in such an environment. Or, this could simply be the market reacting to Fed tightening. We need to watch as the data unfolds to make a final determination. But, it is, most assuredly, something to keep watching.

