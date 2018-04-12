Interview With Former Home Depot Chairman And CEO Frank Blake On Retail Names And His Views On The U.S. Housing Market And More

The Boyar Value Group recently sat down with Frank Blake who helped orchestrate a successful turnaround of Home Depot. Frank has a fascinating background. After law school, he became a Supreme Court clerk for Justice John Paul Stevens. He later served as deputy counsel to Vice President George Bush. Later on he became Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at General Electric (NYSE:GE) where he reported directly to Jack Welch.

Frank left GE to become deputy secretary of the U.S. department of Energy. In 2002, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) recruited Blake to lead its business development and corporate operations and eventually became its CEO in 2007. He is currently on the boards of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Macy's (NYSE:M). He also serves as non-executive Chairman of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

In this wide-ranging interview, Frank discusses:

What investors should look for when analyzing a turnaround situation.

His views on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and what physical retailers must do to effectively compete against the online giant.

Which publicly-traded retailer (besides Home Depot) he admires.

Where he believes we are in the U.S. housing cycle.

His surprising thoughts on Wall Street analysts.

A lesson he learned from President George Bush.

To listen to the podcast, please see below:

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This interview does not constitute a complete description of our investment services and is for informational purposes only. It is in no way a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or investment advisory services. Any statements regarding market or other financial information is obtained from sources which we believe to be reliable, but we do not warrant or guarantee the timeliness or accuracy of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and there is no assurance that any targets or forward-looking statements will be attained. This interview represents the views of Boyar Asset Management as of April 2nd 2018 and may change without notice. Boyar Asset Management may own shares in any of the companies discussed during the interview..