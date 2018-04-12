A Higher-Growth Utility For Your Income Needs

It offers a ~4.7% yield and aims to increase its dividend at a CAGR of 10% through 2022.

Algonquin is estimated to grow at a rate that's double that of some its bigger peers.



Big steady-eddy utilities such as American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) (FTS) are estimated to grow at rates of ~5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN) (AQN) aims to grow at double that rate!

Let’s explore Algonquin as a potential dividend-growth investment.

A Business Overview of Algonquin

Algonquin’s portfolio is best summed up in two parts:

1) Non-regulated electric generation assets powered by renewable and thermal energy. It has 1,545 MW of net generating capacity (68% wind, 8% hydro, 2% solar, and 22% thermal) across 38 facilities. This part of the portfolio makes up ~30% of Algonquin’s assets.

About 87% of the output from its hydro, wind, and solar facilities (i.e. ~68% of its net generating capacity) have long-term power purchase agreements with a production-weighted average remaining term of ~15 years.

2) Regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems, and transmission operations serve 762,000 customers across 12 U.S. states through 33 utilities. This part of the portfolio makes up ~70% of Algonquin’s assets.

How Does Algonquin Grow?

Algonquin has been benefiting from the shift to renewable power from coal. The utility has been growing its power portfolio partly by developing its own projects and partly by accretive acquisitions. This year, Algonquin has already put into service a wind facility and a solar facility in Michigan and California, respectively.

Algonquin currently has two other renewable power facilities (a solar project in Maryland and a wind project in Ontario) under construction, which will add an aggregate of 150 MW to its portfolio this year. It also has three other projects, which are under development and will add another 211 MW to its portfolio.

These facilities tend to have long-term power purchase agreements in place (in most cases for 20 years) and will increase the utility’s stable cash flow generation.

Algonquin’s regulated utilities continue to grow organically, and the company is also on the lookout for accretive acquisitions.

Here are some key financial metrics comparing Algonquin’s results in the 12 months that ended December 31, 2017, and the same period in 2016.

Fiscal 2017 (CAD$) Fiscal 2016 (CAD$) Change Revenue $1,977.8 million $1,096 million 80.5% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) $883.4 million $476.9 million 85.2% Adjusted net earnings $292.1 million $161.6 million 80.8% Adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”) $614.5 million $356.4 million 72.4% Cash from operating activities $457.8 million $287.9 million 59% Adjusted net earnings per share (“EPS”) $0.74 $0.57 29.8% Diluted net EPS $0.47 $0.44 6.8%

Source: Algonquin's Q4 & 2017 MD&A (pdf) - p11

Algonquin’s revenue and earnings had amazing growth due largely to the US$2,414 million acquisition of the Empire District Electric Company that occurred on January 1, 2017. However, it’s more important to highlight the per-share adjusted net earnings and diluted earnings growth of 29.8% and 6.8%, respectively, because Algonquin’s share count has been growing.

From 2018-2022, Algonquin has ~CAD$7.7 billion of investment opportunities to support its growth, which includes Algonquin’s recent expansion outside of North America by forming a joint venture with Seville, Spain-based Abengoa S.A. (OTCPK:ABGOF), which will focus on developing and constructing global clean energy and water infrastructure assets.

The CAD$7.7 billion capital program also includes Algonquin’s purchase of a 25% stake in Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) stock for US$608 million from Abengoa. Atlantica’s assets complement Algonquin’s portfolio, as Atlantica owns and operates a “long-term contracted portfolio of 22 facilities representing 1.7 GW of clean power generating capacity, 1,770 kilometers of electric transmission lines, and two desalination plants in selected global markets including North America, South America and EMEA.” Algonquin will get an initial dividend yield of 5.1% for its Atlantica Yield investment.

How Safe is Algonquin’s Dividend?

Algonquin is quite shareholder-friendly. It has increased its dividend for seven consecutive years with a 5-year dividend growth rate of ~9.6%, and it currently offers a decent yield of ~4.7%, which is more competitive than American Electric Power’s ~3.6% yield and Fortis’s ~4% yield.

Source: Algonquin’s March 2017 presentation (pdf) - Slide 13

Management targets earnings per share growth north of 10% and dividend growth of 10% compounded annually, which will reduce Algonquin’s payout ratio over time.

At the end of 2017, Algonquin generated +90% of its revenue and EBITDA from its U.S. operations, which is probably why the utility pays a U.S. dollar-denominated dividend. So the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar will affect the company’s payout ratio, since the company reports in the Canadian currency.

Based on Algonquin's reported diluted EPS for 2017 and a currency conversion of CAD$1.28 -> US$1, the company's payout ratio would be ~126%. Based on Algonquin's reported adjusted EPS for 2017, which should be a better reflection of the business's profitability, the company's payout ratio would be ~80.6%. Based on the company's cash generated from operations, its payout would be ~53%. The analyst from the

Based on the company’s cash generated from operations, its payout would be ~53%. The analyst from the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) (BNS) has a 63.8% payout ratio estimate for the stock for this year, which seems to be based on his model of Algonquin’s cash flow generation.

Notably, at the end of 2017, ~22% of the common shares outstanding were registered for Algonquin’s dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”), which adds more cushion to the payout ratios. If the shares purchased from the DRIP came from the treasury, Algonquin will give a 5% discount to the shares.

The company has kept its U.S. dollar-denominated dividend the same for five consecutive quarters (and didn’t increase its Q2 dividend), which might have to do with its prioritizing capital for the Atlantica Yield acquisition and joint venture with Abengoa.

Valuation

Since Algonquin reported in Canadian dollars in 2017, I showed its valuation based on its trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange below. However, Algonquin will begin reporting in U.S. dollars this year to make it easier to assess its results seeing as most of its operations, earnings, and revenues are from the U.S.

The stock has made a spectacular turnaround since the Financial Crisis, delivering ~22% per year from the lows. Even if an investor bought it right before the recession at a high P/E of ~24.7, investors still would have gotten an okay annualized return of ~7%. However, the stock rode on the abnormal double-digit growth from 2013-2017.

Source: F.A.S.T. graphs

Going forward, Algonquin’s growth is going to taper off simply from growing from ~CAD$1 billion revenue in 2015 to almost ~CAD$2 billion in 2017. Analysts estimate that Algonquin will grow its EPS 10-11.7% per year for the next three to five years. That said, if the company is able to grow at this rate range, it’ll still be above average in the utility world.

At a P/E of ~17, Algonquin trades at a discount to American Electric Power Company and trades in line with Fortis’s valuation, while it offers higher growth. So Algonquin may be a better choice for income and total returns if investors are willing to take on more risk.

Risk

Notably, Algonquin has an S&P credit rating of BBB, which is a notch above the investment-grade rating of BBB- but still miles away from the A- ratings of Fortis and American Electric.

At the end of 2017, Algonquin had total debt of ~CAD$6.4 billion, including long-term debt of ~CAD$3.86 billion. Since the majority of Algonquin’s debt is subject to fixed rate interest, in the short to medium term, Algonquin has little interest rate risk. The weighted average tenor of Algonquin’s long-term debt is ~12 years with an average interest rate of 4.6%.

There’s uncertainty around Algonquin’s international expansion strategy. What kind of hurdles or challenges might the company experience? This is a factor that might prevent the stock from flying higher until the company starts showing results.

To put it in perspective, though, management expects its international operations to contribute only 8% by 2022. So how Algonquin’s stock performs should still largely depend on the performance of its North American operations.

Investor Takeaway

Algonquin is reasonably valued for investors seeking above-average yield in the utility space. Algonquin offers a ~4.7% yield compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which offers a yield of ~3.5%.

There's no doubt that Algonquin is a higher-risk investment in that it has a lower credit rating, but its largely fixed-rate debt and predictable earnings and cash flow should add some confidence for potential investors.

I'd like to hear your thoughts:

What do you think of Algonquin as an income investment?

Which utilities do you like?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.