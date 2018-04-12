Target Is Off Target

By The Valuentum Team

We have grown worried about Target's (TGT) incrementally-shrinking long-term growth potential on the basis of some of the moves pursued by the company in recent years. We thought Target fell into the trap of short-term thinking when it backed out of the Canadian market, after only a few years. Though economic returns in the country may not have been what it wanted out of the gates, throwing in the towel on trying to establish a presence in what should have been an easily transferable business into a bordering nation is going to look a bit silly for Target shareholders in the next 10-20 years, in our view, especially when the brick-and-mortar retailing market becomes oversaturated in the US as online continues to proliferate. The decision to sell its pharmacy and clinic business to CVS Health (CVS) for $1.9 billion has further shrunk its long-term market potential, in our view, even as we say the move may have been a good one, should concerns about Amazon's (AMZN) entrance into the space come to fruition.

We understand why management may have pursued these strategic moves, as any economic-return analysis may have said to get out of Canada, but expectations aren't reality, and over the long haul, unit growth has now been severely truncated (the number of Target stores has essentially held the line for the past many years). When it came to divesting its pharmacy and clinic business, we understand, too, as it will make its business model a lot simpler, but again, it has only truncated the potential opportunity over the long haul, in our view, and that's what we think most investors in Target are or should be thinking about. Said differently, we think these strategic moves may make sense over a 5-10 year horizon, and not over a 10-20 year horizon, and we think management had to bite the bullet and do them. For starters, it would have been almost unbearable for the executive team, in our view, to face ongoing criticism in coming years on these endeavors, with the market demanding more and more right now, to struggle through building them for the long run and have to keep answering the question "why?" with no tangible near-term results. We think the recent moves were a long-term mistake, but Target now has to look forward, as it can't dwell on what could have been.

If there may be one thing that could save Target from perhaps these long-term missteps, however, it might be a tie-up with another food retailer. This is why the market continues to get excited about rumors surrounding a combination between Kroger (KR) and Target (TGT), which had hit the wires in late March, after Fast Company reported that the two were in talks about a "possible merger." Such a rumor was all-too-believable in light of CVS' acquisitive nature - it will buy Anthem (ANTM) - and the threat posed by Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods. If there is one thing that has to happen, in our view, however, the food retailers have to become more efficient, as Amazon has a burgeoning, cash-cow web services operation that can easily funnel money into Whole Foods to disrupt the brick-and-mortar retailing market, beyond what it already has done with its online operations. The merger-talk news between Kroger and Target was subsequently squashed when Seeking Alpha reported "the two companies are only talking about a Shipt partnership. Target acquired the online grocery player Shipt in December for $550 million."

Whether talks start up again remains to be seen, but Amazon's entrance into brick-and-mortar food retailing has changed the game regardless. Even though impacts may not necessarily be felt in the next 3-5 years, they may eventually be felt in the next 20. Making matters worse is that, as Target's gross margins may be squeezed in efforts to pursue more competitive pricing, its operating line may face headwinds as it relates to labor costs. The company has already stated that it plans to raise its minimum hourly wage to $15 by the end of 2020, and while we think this is flat-out awesome for workers, it will inevitably impact the operating margin. People will always be the most important part of the organization, and we think Target will still thrive in the US, but that doesn't mean shareholders will win, too.

Target's Core Deteriorating; Bottom Line Propped Up By Share Buybacks

Image Source: Target's 10-K, page 2

It's very difficult to be critical of any of Target's moves given that the company put up a very-solid fiscal fourth-quarter report, released early March, particularly as it relates to same store sales. Fourth-quarter 2017 revealed a 3.6% increase in comparable store sales, and at the time, management said January was off to a great start, with comparable store sales advancing more than 4% in the month. Traffic remains solid, too, with it accounting for a large part of the same-store-sales advance, and importantly, comparable digital channel sales leapt 29%, which anniversaried a 34% increase the prior year. Target noted that it experienced expansion across all five of its core merchandise categories in the last quarter of its fiscal year.

Looking to the current quarter, the first-quarter of 2018, Target is anticipating the pace of same-store sales growth to continue at a low-single-digit pace, matching what it thinks will happen over the course of the year. For the full-year 2018, Target is anticipating adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.15-$5.45, and we think the high end of that range is achievable on the basis of trends following the holiday season and healthy same-store sales performance to start the new year (the earnings-per-share midpoint, however, is below that achieved in the most recently-reported fiscal year). Right now, things look fantastic at Target, but as we noted, it's the long-term at Target that were most worried about, and we don't think a foray into toys is going to solve its problems, even as it may provide a short-term boost.

When one analyzes revenue trends over a longer-term horizon, performance continues to be shaky at best (see image above). For the 12 months ended February 3, 2018, sales of $71.9 billion are still below levels achieved in the recent past, as recently as 2013. Operating income for those same 12 months ending February 3, 2018, came in at $4.3 billion, the lowest it has been in some time, and well below levels achieved in the last fiscal year, ~$5 billion. Net earnings of $2.9 billion for the 12 months ended February 3, 2018, did improve over the most recently-reported fiscal year, but it, too, was less than the mark achieved in fiscal 2015 and even fiscal 2013. Masking all of these internal red flags, diluted earnings per share, however, soared to $5.36 on a GAAP basis in the most recently-reported fiscal year, improving significantly over the marks of years past. Most of this bottom-line per-share jump, however, came from a reduction in share count to the tune of 5.5% during the last fiscal year, as buybacks, from where we stand, have acted as a crutch to stagnating, or even, deteriorating performance in some respects.

Talking Target's Dividend

Image Source: Valuentum

We think free cash flow is one of the most important metrics in all of finance. Free cash flow, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending, gives a good idea of the cash flow left over for shareholders following the company's growth and maintenance endeavors. For Target, free cash flow is phenomenal. During the 12 months ended February 3, 2018, free cash flow came in at ~$4.4 billion (cash flow from operations of $6.9 billion less capital spending of $2.5 billion). This mark was materially higher than the $3.9 billion the company achieved in the prior fiscal-year period, consisting of $5.4 billion in operating cash flow and just $1.5 billion in capital spending.

The company's cash dividends paid during the 12 months ended February 3, 2018, came in at $1.4 billion, so Target has considerable capacity to keep raising the dividend payout on the basis of annual free cash flow coverage, despite a net debt position of $8.7 billion. Throttling back buybacks could also afford it more cushion for dividend increases, too. However, our 5-year forecast build, which chops of net debt in the process, suggests management might have to be a little cautious with the pace of dividend increases in coming years. We're expecting dividend increases in the low-single-digits over the long haul, even if management is able to beat that mark in the near term.

Image Source: Valuentum

Conclusion

Target is a fantastic company with an excellent business model, and it has been able to successfully navigate the negativity surrounding a widely-publicized data breach in 2013, a failed expansion attempt in the Canadian market, as well as the offloading of assets to CVS. We expect continued expansion in Target's dividend in coming years, though we note investors may have to start paying more attention to its net debt position if comparable store sales start to face pressure as Amazon ratchets up competition in the US brick-and-mortar arena.

Perhaps our time horizon, looking at what Target may be in the next 20 years, is a bit too long, as the near term does look bright, but we'd like management to stay focused on the end game. Operating earnings haven't advanced in a number of years, and the total number of stores still sits at ~1,800, only a small fraction higher than what it was 5 years ago. Right now, Target is a "comp growth" story with little expected unit expansion to aid in the trajectory, and it may face gross-margin pressure from Amazon and operating-margin pressure from rising labor costs, among other items. If comps slow, what will be Target's next move? The company is in a tough spot, to say the least.

We value Target's shares at $73 each, practically in line with where the company's shares are trading. We do assign it a relatively healthy Dividend Cushion ratio, despite the numbers being a little tight on an adjusted basis, and we think its inclusion on S&P's Dividend Aristocrat list, or a grouping of stocks that have raised their dividends in each consecutive year for a long time, speaks to managerial consistency. Though we like Target, the company, a lot, its stock may still have some tough sledding in the fast-changing retail market. Shares currently yield ~3.4%.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.