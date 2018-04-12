Netflix: The Low-Budget Content Dilemma

Dumping cash on creating as much content as possible, without regard to quality, is not only harmful to near-term expenses but also to Netflix's long-term brand and churn rates.

The company has been premiering a lot of original content on its site, but has recently increased the proportion of low-budget and low-rated content.

Along among the FANG stocks, Netflix has barely seen any correction in the March-April technology selloff, with shares still up 55% YTD.

Over the past several months, I've noticed something very particular about my Netflix (NFLX) homepage - a lot of the titles featured on the "Trending Now" and "New Releases" sections are Netflix originals, with the red Netflix logo splattered across the icon. Netflix isn't lagging behind in its promise to spend $7.5 to $8.0 billion on content this year, a figure offered in its most recent earnings call and increased from an initial range of $7.0-$7.5 billion.

But there's something else that's peculiar about these titles - they seem haphazardly put together, feature B-list actors, and don't really draw massive appeal. The Titan, Iron Fist, Irreplaceable You, and Game Over, Man! are all recent releases that have been completely bashed by reviewers and have none of the star power of Netflix's earlier hits. The latter, in particular, was panned by the New York Times as an "almost laugh-free comedy" with "strangely listless vulgarity". Another writer from IndieWire wrote that "The downside to generating original content for Netflix is that there isn't any oversight whatsoever; no one to point out how many of the jokes aren't working."

The latter illustrates my point quite well. Netflix has such a large war chest for content that it might be letting its quality oversight fall to secondary priority. Not only does this cost the company's balance sheet, but its reputation as well. Four or five years ago, when Netflix was far from having the ~110 million subscribers it has now, it had a reputation for having only old or unpopular movies in its library. It really began to take off and grow its subscriber base when it acquired blockbuster content and starting producing hits of its own like House of Cards that couldn't be viewed anywhere else.The key sound bite for investors: dilution of Netflix's content library is a serious risk to long-term investors. We're counting on Netflix's huge content spending increase to drive subscriber and profitability growth, not flush cash down the drain for the sake of churning out as many low-quality films as possible. Netflix has a rich valuation at 8.1x EV/FY19 revenues currently. With risks to both the company's subscriber growth and EBITDA this year - due to the carefree spending on content creation - I think Netflix is at best a hold, with a price target of $261 (representing 7x EV/FY19 revenues).

Will a 27% y/y increase in content spending boost subscribers, or hurt profitability?

Here's a flash back to where Netflix ended fiscal 2017:

Source: Netflix investor relations

The company has continued barreling ahead - growing its top line by ~40% y/y, is EBITDA profitable, and growing both its international and domestic subscriber base when most observers believed Netflix was mostly saturated in the U.S. Netflix has beaten top-line expectations in each of the past three quarters, propelling the stock to all-time highs in 2018.

Most notably, Netflix has managed to grow its subscriber base by 23.8 million net adds (+25% y/y) and ended the year at 117.6 million subscribers - a huge amount. Yet you can also see that the company is predicting to begin a slowdown of subscriber additions, with Q1 guidance of 6.35 million net adds a deceleration over 7.05 million net adds in 1Q17. More so than the top-line numbers, investors are extremely sensitive to Netflix's subscriber results, and a poor showing on the subscriber counts has caused Netflix stock to stumble in prior earnings releases.

In my view, this problem will be further exacerbated by the proliferation of low-budget content on Netflix's site, which might alienate users who are loyal to Netflix for their favorite shows. Netflix doesn't need a bazaar of titles to compete effectively. Take HBO, for example. In AT&T's (T) bid for Time Warner (TWX), HBO is considered one of the crowning jewels precisely because of its rich library (Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, Westworld). HBO doesn't feel the need to offer an encyclopedia of content like Netflix does - its entire library consists of no more than a couple hundred titles. Yet subscribers are more than willing to pay $15/month, more than a Netflix subscription, to watch their favorite shows.

Netflix desperately needs another House of Cards to compete with the likes of HBO as well as traditional TV providers. An outburst of low-brand power content isn't going to keep subscribers in the gate, and the lack of a decent release slate in 2018 might increase Netflix's subscriber churn rate (a metric it conveniently does not report).

In addition, with content spending expected to jump to $8 billion (up 27% y/y from FY17's spend of $6 billion), Netflix faces further risk to its EBITDA growth - which is another metric investors zoom in closely on. As a mature company, investors expect some measure of profits from Netflix. Though Netflix does amortize its content costs over time, it would be foolish to ignore the short-term impacts of the largely expanded content budget on Netflix's bottom-line results this year.

Both investors and Wall Street cheered and supported Netflix's proposed $8 billion of content spending, but we want to underline that the quality of how this war chest is being spent truly matters, especially when Netflix's sky-high valuation is anchored to success in its content department.

Extended valuation largely based on content optimism

By all means, Netflix (NFLX) has been producing fantastic results thus far (as discussed in the preceding section) and deserves a valuation premium. But the largest driver behind the stock's huge expansion in 2017 and the beginning of 2018 is the hopes that original content will help Netflix conquer its global subscriber base and truly capitalize on the cord-cutting theme. Indeed, traditional broadcast TV players like Viacom (VIAB), CBS (CBS), and Fox (FOX) have all lost market share and are facing carriage issues in recent years, and most are in the midst of mergers that will give them greater scale to compete with Netflix. A lot of the capital outflows leaving the stocks of traditional TV content owners have gone to Netflix, whose stock has expanded more than 5x over the past three years as its traditional competitors have stayed flat.

Netflix's industry awards have further lent credence to the thesis that Netflix has become a true studio powerhouse. The company won its first Oscar in March 2018 for the documentary Icarus, and a total of eight Netflix titles won nominations. It was an even bigger force at last year's Emmys (many more Netflix titles are serials rather than full-length films, which Netflix only really began producing after releasing Bright in 2017, starring Will Smith), where it received 91 nominations and 20 wins.

The success of Netflix's original content has buoyed the stock. The so-called "de-FANGing" of the NASDAQ in recent weeks has scarcely affected Netflix, whose stock is still up 55% YTD - whereas Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG), stymied by data privacy outrage and regulatory concerns, have dipped into the red.

NFLX data by YCharts

Note also that Netflix trades at a forward P/E ratio of 109x, a forward EBITDA multiple of 67x, and a forward revenue multiple of 8.1x, as shown below:

NFLX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

With shares so richly valued, the hurdle for Netflix to continue to perform on the content side is extremely high.

Spray and pray might work for Silicon Valley, but maybe not in Hollywood

There's a well-known term for the general investing philosophy of venture capitalists in Silicon Valley, and it's called "spray and pray." The basic idea: bet small amounts on dozens of seed-round companies ("spray"), and just hope that at least one of them rides all the way to an IPO or acquisition that returns 100x and turns the entire portfolio into a gain ("pray"). This method has been a known quantity in VC investing.

But does it work for filmmaking? With the proliferation of random, low-budget content on Netflix's portfolio, it seems that the company's strategy is to produce as much content as possible, no matter how niche the audience or terrible the eventual reviews. Netflix doesn't need thousands more titles on top of the extensive library of original plus licensed content it already has. There are millions of hours of content on Netflix - a full-time Netflix binge-watcher couldn't get through it all in one lifetime. The quantity doesn't matter; the quality certainly does.

Huge hits like House of Cards, Stranger Things, and Narcos were instrumental in building up Netflix's audience. These series are often the reason why die-hard fans keep renewing their Netflix subscriptions - because they can't consume this content elsewhere.

It's not that Netflix hasn't released any good content recently. The Crown is an example of a surprise winner in the portfolio, with Season 2 launched late last year. Mudbound is another example of a highly-rated recent Netflix exclusive (though produced by an outside studio). But with House of Cards' sixth season delayed due to the Kevin Spacey fallout and no other big tickets on Netflix's near-term slate, it can't fill the void with an onslaught of lower-tier content.

After all, there is limited real estate on Netflix's home page, and subscribers will tire of scrolling through new releases that are half diluted with B-rated content. This content may be cheap to produce, but it's not free - both in terms of dollar cost and the potential customer impacts it will have.

Key takeaways

Investors have been bidding up Netflix shares this year with the seeming assumption that Netflix's growth story is invincible. It's not. At this kind of valuation, even the slightest whiff of trouble can knock the stock off course (if you need an example, look no further than Facebook).

Netflix doesn't report its churn rate, only its net adds - but a look at the churn data over recent months would probably yield an unpleasant surprise. The key to minimizing churn - and thus, expanding the subscriber base and along with it, revenues and the immense profit Netflix has promised for years - is high-value content that keeps them loyal to their Netflix subscription.

Netflix is upping its original content spending this year by 27%, from $6.3 billion in 2017 to an estimated $8 billion this year. Investors who are funding these losses should have an understanding of how that treasure chest is being deployed - and at the moment, the creative direction that Netflix has taken doesn't seem too favorable.

At current valuations, Netflix stock is at best a hold. It's still a fantastic story in the long run, but there are risks to subscriber growth this year.

