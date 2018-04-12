Express Scripts: Heads (Cigna Buyout) Or Tails (Go Solo), Investors Can Win Either Way

The uncertainty in Washington over the Trump Administration's stance on vertical integration mergers [think: AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX)] is presenting an opportunity in shares of leading pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts (ESRX). The stock currently trades around $69 per share, with a $90 cash and stock offer on the table from Cigna (CI). In addition, the outlook for the PBM sector is not nearly as dire as many would have investors believe.

Many people are looking forward to the result of the current trial which will determine if AT&T is allowed to proceed with its planned deal to buy Time Warner. A green light for "vertical" deals like this would increase the odds that Aetna and CVS would be approved, which in turn would probably pave the way for Cigna to follow suit and buy Express Scripts. That would leave the three major PBMs in the hands of insurance companies, after you throw in United Health and its internally grown Optum division.

While it is very hard to figure out the odds of the Cigna/Express deal happening, investors in ESRX today are paying a price that implies minimal odds of a deal. The roughly 30% spread is relatively unheard of with deals that have any decent chance (say, 50%) of closing. Interestingly, if AT&T and Time Warner happens, it is hard to argue that Cigna has a less than 50% chance of getting their deal approved, and yet the stock trades as if the odds are far less than that.

From a risk versus reward perspective we have to look at Express Scripts on a standalone basis. The PBM sector has been a popular punching bag lately, as a "middleman," in the debate over ever-rising healthcare costs. The easy argument is that by eliminating ESRX (and their profits), drug costs would come down. While this thesis sounds great to proponents of a healthcare system with more affordability and less corporate profit, it ignores the fact that Express Scripts and other PBMs actually have a role in the system and get paid because their clients value their services. Few corporate customers would gladly pay a company like ESRX if they were not getting value in return.

The PBMs exist because they can, despite what the naysayers preach, provide a service (drug plan management and prescription claim adjudication) at a lower cost than an employer can do on their own. That is the basic idea behind outsourcing any job, and doing so with pharmacy benefits is no different. If Express Scripts could not do it cheaper and/or better than an in-house benefit management team, there would be no reason to hire them in the first place. And that likely explains why Express Scripts recently guided analysts to a 96-98% client retention rate for 2018. If you want further evidence of the value they provide, that same press release reported that their clients saw total prescription drug spending growth of just 1.5% in 2017 (versus 2016), a figure below inflation. Simply put, the argument that companies like Express Scripts is the main reason behind surging healthcare costs is downright bizarre.

That said, there are times when a PBM will be favored in a contract with a client, and in those cases we should hope (and expect) that the client would renegotiate or switch providers. That is exactly what has happened with Anthem, ESRX's biggest customer as a result of buying Anthem's own PBM in 2009 and signing a long-term contract at that time. Anthem determined that their contract terms were unfavorable and will not renew the deal when it expires at the end of 2019. Express Scripts has now publicly announced the financial impact if losing this important client, and in doing so we have learned that their average profit per Anthem claim is more than double that of the rest of their business. As a result, Express Scripts is slated to lose about 15% of revenue and 30% of EBITDA beginning in 2020, which explains why the stock is currently trading at just 7.5 times 2018 projected earnings of $9.35 per share.

I estimate that earnings could drop to $6.50 per share in 2020 due to the client loss, which means the stock trades today at about 11 times normalized earnings. Given my view that the PBM sector is an important link in the healthcare chain, and that most clients would see little value in trying to bring that function in-house, that valuation appears to be very attractive. And it only becomes more so after taking into account that investors would get a 30% boost from current prices if the Cigna buyout goes through. All in all, it is hard to imagine a scenario where ESRX shares drop materially from here, which is probably why they were actually about 5% higher than today's level before the Cigna offer was even made public. From a risk/reward perspective, ESRX looks like a healthy bet.

