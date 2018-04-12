Applied Optoelectronics: A Short Squeeze On The Cards?

Approximately 79% of Applied Opto's stock stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle. Thus a sentiment shift relating to the company could trigger major short covering.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) popped by a healthy 14.5% yesterday shortly after Rosenblatt analyst, Jun Zhang, noted that the optical components maker is regaining market share at key clients. The research note didn’t consist of any sales estimates or the extent of Applied Opto’s market share gains, but the market celebrated the company’s prospective return to growth anyway. Now, perma-bears might still find a reason to bash the company and find flaws in Rosenblatt’s latest research note. But there is reason to believe that the party could just be getting started for Applied Opto longs. Let’s take a look.

Regaining Market Share

I’d like to start by saying that the second half of 2017 has been particularly hard for Applied Optoelectronics and its shareholders. There were a number of company, customer, industry and economy-specific catalysts that arguably created the perfect storm for the optical components manufacturer. Some of these are/were:

The industry transitioning from 40G to 100G ports much slower than previously forecasted; Data center clients slowing down their rate of transceiver purchases (this still issue still persists by the way); Sales to its largest customer, Amazon, dropping by a little over 70% between Q2 FY17 and Q4 FY17; Applied Opto’s sales plunging as a result of its largest customer (Amazon) pulling purchases; Competition catching up fast and nearly eliminating Applied Opto’s technological lead (debatable); Tough pricing environment for CWDM4 modules; China’s recently proposed tariffs hurting Applied Opto-related investors’ sentiment (debunked);

Applied Optoelectronics, which was considered to be the golden growth stock in its sector till about July last year, soon became a short magnet. Maybe market participants didn’t think the company deserved pricey valuations (~4.8x its sales back then) or maybe it was short-side traders taking advantage of the situation. Whatever the case maybe, what’s clear is that Applied Opto stock has crashed by as much as 70% since the highs it created this past July, caused by the drying of long-side buying and short positions piling up.

My readers would know that I have covered all of the above-mentioned points in my previous articles and I admit that a few of these issues still persist. But Rosenblatt’s latest research note suggest that most of these issues could vanish over the next couple of months, thereby pointing to Applied Opto’s return to growth.

Over the past month we have observed many interesting changes in the optical market. Our research suggests that Applied Optoelectronics has gained share at Facebook versus Innolight. We believe that AAOI could grow its share around CWDM4 from what we estimate is currently around 10% to 30-35%, in line with Intel. We believe that AAOI is seeing improved traction due to its aggressive pricing and ongoing quality issues at Innolight. Given these factors, we believe AAOI could take share at Amazon as well as H3C in Q2. As AAOI’s confidence grows, we would look for the company to grow its manufacturing capacity in order to fulfill rush orders. Based on this research, we believe AAOI could see a strong sequential rebound in Q2, coming off what we believe will be a weak Q1 – By Rosenblatt, published on Barrons.

So, what’s so special about this research note? Well, a couple of things actually.

What’s so special?

One, the news about Applied Optoelectronics signing a new supply agreement with Facebook isn’t exactly new news. I had written an article back in February discussing the same. But what we didn’t know back then was if Facebook distributed its overall orders equally amongst several transceiver manufacturers, or if it’s actually relying on Applied Optoelectronics to fulfill the bulk of its transceiver requirements. Rosenblatt’s research note confirms that it’s the latter scenario – I’m assuming the research note was written after conducting channel checks and not merely by reading 3-month-old articles.

Second, I’d like to point to readers that Rosenblatt has been very bearish on Applied Optoelectronics over the recent quarters.

Rewinding a bit further, back to October, 2017, they had issued another bearish note on AAOI:

Amazon’s diversified supply chain, in our view, is a positive for players like Lumentum and Finisar that do not have exposure to Amazon but have a low cost CWDM4 solution. – Posted on Barrons.

Now that we have some perspective, it’s clear that Rosenblatt pretty much took a U-turn in its most recent research note regarding Applied Optoelectronics. Two burning questions come to mind:

Is Rosenblatt indirectly acknowledging that they were excessively bearish on Applied Opto? This implies that AAOI has been beaten down too much, perhaps more than it deserved. And/or; If Rosenblatt’s information is based on channel checks, then has Applied Opto gained ground at Amazon and Facebook? This would imply that former’s management is yet to update us on the same.

We’ll find out soon enough which bullet is applicable in our case. But whatever the case maybe, I think the bottom-line here is that the sentiment relating to Applied Opto’s prospects appears to be changing for good. If a prominent analyst is changing his stance straight away from being bearish to bullish, then there could be a legitimate growth catalyst at play here.

So, what happens to AAOI?

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics have surged by almost 20% over the past week, where the bulk of these gains came in yesterday after Rosenblatt issued their research note. One might wonder if its shares are undervalued or overvalued, given how its shares have moved recently. But as the chart attached below would indicate, Applied Opto shares are still trading at discounted multiples compared to its peers, even after its recent rally. This metric stands to shrink even further once we plug the increased contribution figures from Amazon and Facebook (as Rosenblatt forecasts) into Applied Opto’s next year’s sales.

(1 Yr Forward Price-to-Sales, Compiled by Business Quant)

I believe that in addition to its low valuation, it’s AAOI’s short interest that also stands to move its stock price going forward. Short interest data for the most recent reporting cycle, which was disseminated only two days ago, reveals that shorting in the optical components manufacturer had spiked up to record levels yet again. A whopping 78.8% of Applied Opto’s entire floating stock stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle, making it one of the most shorted names on Nasdaq.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Nasdaq)

But Rosenblatt’s U-turn on Applied Optoelectronics would certainly make life harder for short-side market participants. A company that has deteriorating revenue streams might deserve such high short figures, but this kind of shorting can’t be justified for a company that is forecasted to start growing again soon enough.

If Rosenblatt’s research-note legitimately factors-in channel checks, and isn’t merely based on dated news reports, then short-side traders may be forced to cover their short positions in huge quantities. Given the low liquidity levels in Applied Opto stock relative to short positions in the name, which is highlighted by the days to cover metric (at ~13 days) in the chart attached above, chances for a short squeeze are rather high.

Your Takeaway

Granted that there’s still a long way to go for Applied Optoelectronics, before a few research notes and forecasted market share gains translate into its actual financial growth. But with improving market sentiment, I think we can at least expect selling pressure in the name to subside going forward -- which could possibly convert to a short squeeze if there’s any merit to Rosenblatt’s research note. I believe it’s a good time to be bullish on Applied Opto. Please refer to my past articles for more fundamental coverage on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.