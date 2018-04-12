Tesla: Dispelling Misconceptions

Borrowing against intangible assets is a relatively new concept but it is a growing trend in the US. Tesla has substantial intangibles.

One perennial concern raised by the bear camp is that Tesla (TSLA) has a looming debt "crisis". In truth, companies generally have some debt to be paid or renewed on the horizon at any point in time. It is the finance executives' job to keep track and plan for the refinancing before the debt comes due. The journalists conveniently ignore the fact that Tesla's CFO, the entire C-suite, and the board of directors would, of course, be fully cognizant of their debt obligations and would plan well ahead of the relevant due dates for refinancing.

Nevertheless, their insistence is understandable; nothing probably captures more eyeballs than reports foretelling the potential collapse of Tesla. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, had even played along with the media. On April 1, he tweeted an April's Fool joke that suggested he was devastated over the bankruptcy of Tesla (communicated explicitly in an earlier Twitter post), and apparently, his own as well.

Market players, unfortunately, did not appreciate the humor and the share price of Tesla plunged to its lowest in slightly more than a year when the market reopened on April 2, 2018.

SolarCity Is Liable For A Large Chunk Of The Non-Recourse Debt

The car side of the business is actually doing fine in terms of loan schedules. It is the $2.9 billion debt that was chalked up by Tesla in its acquisition of SolarCity, the subsidiary that specializes in solar energy services, that has become the fodder of media attention. The deal was done 16 months ago and a chunk of that debt is coming due. Interestingly, despite the media hype, the said debt is largely non-recourse, which means that Tesla is not liable for any further compensation even if SolarCity defaults and the collaterals are insufficient to pay off the loan.

Still, Moody's saw it fit to downgrade Tesla corporate debt rating to B3 from B2, which was already considered to be a junk-bond rating. That came even as Moody's recognized "Tesla enjoys solid market acceptance of its Model S and Model X vehicles, favorable Model 3 reviews, and growing regulatory support for electric vehicles". The decision was attributed to the likelihood that Tesla would have to conduct an equity raise to stave off a potential liquidity crunch. In response, the EV maker reiterated in a press release that it "does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines". In what is likely to invoke Elon Musk's chagrin, Goldman Sachs doubled down on its Sell rating as the investment bank believed Tesla would need a capital raise this year.

Tesla Can Borrow Against Its Intangibles

Given how the stock has roared back to above $300, it seems market players have largely shrugged off the cash crunch concerns and even fears of dilution. In my opinion, Tesla has yet to exhaust all avenues of raising cash even after it has utilized its credit lines. For instance, it has substantial intangible assets that it can use to borrow money. Its Goodwill and Intangibles, as well as Other Intangible Assets, combined is $783 million based on the last reported numbers. Tesla's actual value of its intangibles could be higher as some intangible assets might not have been revalued to present day's worth.

Such lending is receiving attention globally. In 2016, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (NYSEARCA:IPOS) said after the first loan backed by patents was disbursed to a Singapore-owned footwear company that "the concept of using IP as collateral was new to both the financial institutions and business community, not just in Singapore but across the world".

"Lending on intangible assets is a relatively new concept. There is a growing trend in the US for banks to lend against secured intangible assets, such as brands, and this trend is gradually filtering into Europe... This presents the biggest opportunity in the bank lending market as all other asset categories are nearly at saturation level." - Intangible Business

A Bloomberg article on Snapchat's (SNAP) apparent lack of tangible assets noted how intangible assets now represent a significant proportion of the value of the S&P 500. Hence, inevitably, companies could consider leveraging on their vast intangible assets to raise funds.

Tesla Could Be Supported By Chinese Internet Giants

Social media and gaming titan Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) already has a 5-percent stake in Tesla. Tencent purchased its Tesla shares in March last year for around $1.7 billion when the shares were trading in the low-$200s. If need be, Tencent could be counted on for some form of support that might not involve equity injection, as the Chinese company is perhaps more keen on collaboration in joint research and development projects. Other Chinese tech firms might be interested too, even if Tencent is the first-mover. For instance, Chinese internet search giant Baidu (BIDU) is a co-investor in Chinese electric-car startup NIO together with Tencent.

The possibility of Alibaba (BABA) getting involved cannot be ruled out too, especially since it is now getting into the ride-hailing service to rival China's Uber (UBER) and Tesla's treasure trove of intellectual property would certainly prove beneficial. AutoNavi, a top digital map and navigation solutions provider in China that is owned by Alibaba, could find some use in Tesla's cars.

Conclusion

The media appears to be continually biased against Tesla. In August last year, Tesla tapped the capital market to raise money. Headlines were brutal. For instance, the headline for Business Insider's article on the subject screamed There’s a potentially devastating new twist in the Tesla story. Despite the negativity then, Tesla proceeded to raise $300 million more than it initially sought from investors. Market observers accuse Tesla of breaking promises after promises and refuse to take Tesla's latest assurance that the company does not need an equity or debt raise this year.

Could the same be said of the media and analysts who might be crying wolf ever too often? In 2015, Business Insider ran a story with the headline It could be bad news that Tesla's CFO is retiring. What happened thereafter? As the saying goes, the rest is history. Now that the replacement CFO himself is leaving, suspicions are raised yet again. An opinion piece on Forbes was titled Tesla's CFO Abrupt Resignation Doesn't Pass The Smell Test. Obviously, the focus on the resignation obscured the fact that the former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja who had previously steered Tesla from many prior cash crunch situations would be making a comeback.

For what it's worth, the fact that Tesla is ranked above Apple (AAPL) as the best place to work in the world, according to a study by LinkedIn, is another refutation of the negative bias of the media.

Company Ranking Amazon 1 Alphabet 2 Facebook 3 Salesforce 4 Tesla 5 Apple 6 Comcast NBCUniversal 7 The Walt Disney Company 8 Oracle 9 Netflix 10

Is this too much attack on an already embattled visionary company? I think so. Tesla still has tricks up its sleeves and it is a speculative buy for those who believe in its potential. EV sales currently is a tiny fraction of the total automotive sales and an even smaller percentage of the total existing fleet. The runway ahead for Tesla is very long.

