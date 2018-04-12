Roxgold - 2018 Estimates May Be Too Conservative

In this article I present my estimates for 2018; however, investors should keep in mind that the company's management is quite conservative.

It looks like the company's shares are entering a period of over-performance against its peers.

Roxgold, together with Teranga, is one of the cheapest mining companies operating in Western Africa.

I cover two West African miners on Seeking Alpha: Teranga (OTCQX:TGCDF) and Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF). Since my last article on Roxgold, the company’s shares went down 12.1% while GDX (a popular ETF representing the broad precious metals market) lost 1.6%. On the other hand, Teranga shares were market leaders and went up 23.3% since my latest publication on this company (March 7, 2018). Definitely, Teranga investors have made a killing but, in my opinion, Roxgold is still an interesting play.

EV / EBITDA valuation

In January 2018 I noted that, using an EV / EBITDA relative valuation method, Roxgold and Teranga were the cheapest West African miners. At that time Roxgold and Teranga shares were trading at EV / EBITDA ratios of 5.4 and 3.1, respectively.

Yesterday both companies were trading at the ratio of 4.3 (Roxgold) and 4.1 (Teranga). So, once again, Teranga is a bit cheaper than Roxgold but the relative valuation gap between these two plays has shrunk.

African miners as a group

I have constructed my own index replicating the share price action of a few West African mining companies (these miners operate only in the western part of Africa). The index is comprised of the following mining companies: Teranga, Roxgold, Semafo, Perseus, Endeavour Mining, Golden Star and Randgold. Very soon the list will be extended by a few new plays as, for example, Hummingbird Resources.

Now, the chart below shows the way the shares of West African miners performed against GDX:

As the chart shows, since middle 2017 the West African miners have been outperforming the broad precious metals market (the blue arrow). Therefore I can say that these miners are in investors’ fashion now.

What about Roxgold? Here are two additional charts showing Roxgold’s performance:

Well, it looks like there is a kind of cyclicality in Roxgold performance. After a period of underperformance (where the ratios presented on the charts above hit the lower horizontal lines) Roxgold outperforms its peers (and the ratios hit the upper horizontal lines). Then the sequence reverts.

I hope that in the not so distant future Roxgold shares will end this vicious sequence and break above the upper horizontal lines on both charts. However, until then it is much safer to trade these shares using the patterns discussed above.

Interestingly, now it looks like Roxgold is entering a period of outperformance so, in my opinion, it is a good time to get interested in these shares.

My projection for 2018

I follow Roxgold pretty closely and my estimates for 2017 were quite accurate. For example, last year I estimated that in 2017 the company would report an operating income of $41.1M. The actual result was $44.6M so I missed only a bit...

A few days ago I prepared new estimates for 2018. Here they are:

As the table shows, this year Roxgold is going to produce fewer gold than in 2017 (110 – 120 thousand ounces, compared to 127 thousand in 2017). Somebody can even say that it is not good but I am not bothered. Generally, the company goes according to the plan. For example, according to the initial mine plan (presented in the technical report published in 2014), in 2016 and 2017 Roxgold was to recover 219.8 thousand ounces of gold in total. The actual result was 215.7 thousand ounces (generally in line with estimates).

Now, according to the initial mine plan, this year Roxgold was supposed to produce 94.1 thousand ounces of gold (a decrease of 0.7%, compared to the estimates for 2017). It means that a slight cut in production is in line with an initial mine plan.

On the other hand, now the company develops its satellite deposit, Bagassi South. It means that Roxgold needs cash to finance this development. Hence, the company plans to produce more gold than it had estimated in its initial mine plan.

Now, for better comparison, my 2018 estimates were prepared using the gold price reported in 2017 ($1,260 per ounce). Simply put, I want my reader to fully understand what is going on at Roxgold. And the conclusion is also very simple, this year the company is supposed to produce its gold at a bit higher cost of production. For example, an all-in sustaining cost of production should be between $780 and $830 per ounce of gold (last year it was $740 per ounce).

As a result, at the price of gold of $1,260 per ounce Roxgold would have delivered slightly lower operating income than last year ($35.9M in 2018 vs. $44.6M in 2017).

However, assuming a current price of gold ($1,340 per ounce), the company is supposed to make $44.4M in operating profit and $72.0M in cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues).

Most importantly, despite developing the Bagassi South mine, Roxgold should burn cash of $33.5M (or $24.8M using the current price of gold). It means that there will be no need to finance development of Bagassi with external sources (I estimate that at the end of 2018 the company should have cash on hand of $29.5M or $38.2M using the current price of gold).

Now, in my opinion, Roxgold management is a bit conservative (and that is fine - I prefer conservative miners). For example, in the beginning of 2017 they estimated that the company would produce 105 – 115 thousand ounces of gold in 2017. In fact, the company produced 127 thousand ounces. I think that this situation may repeat this year. Why do I think so? Look at this chart:

A few days ago the company released its 1Q 2018 production figures. As the chart above shows, Roxgold produced 40.5 thousand ounces, which is well above the 2018 quarterly average (26.3 – 28.8 thousand). It means that, in my opinion, the company’s target is higher production than the initial estimates. On the other hand, Roxgold has warned that in 2Q and 3Q 2018 the Yaramoko processing facility may encounter minor technical problems. Simply put, the company is going to start processing the ore coming from the new deposit, Bagassi South, so small disruptions are likely. Summarizing – despite this warning, I would not be surprised to see higher production this year. And higher production and stronger gold prices may result in much better results than my (conservative) estimates.

Summary

In my opinion, Roxgold could be a decent play for investors interested in mining companies operating in Western Africa. As I discussed in the section “EV / EBITDA valuation”, its shares are among the cheapest ones at the moment (another cheap miner is Teranga). What is more, it looks like Roxgold has just entered a period of relative over-performance against its African peers and the broad precious metals market.

According to my estimates, this year the company should deliver comparable results to those reported last year (assuming the current price of gold). However, my estimates may be a bit conservative because Roxgold management is very cautious about the data it makes public.

