I Bond Investors: Hold Off On Purchases Despite A Declining Variable Rate

The potential for a higher fixed rate means investors should delay purchases at least until after May 1, maybe even later.

The fixed rate will also be reset May 1, and odds are that it will hold at 0.1% -- or rise to 0.2%, possibly even 0.3%.

The I Bond's six-month variable rate will fall from 2.48% to 2.22% on May 1. The difference in yields is temporary and negligible.

When the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the March inflation numbers on Wednesday, it set in stone the May 1 variable-rate reset for the U.S. Series I Savings Bond. The rate will fall from 2.48% to 2.22% for I Bonds purchased after May 1.

So, does that mean investors should swoop in before May 1 to lock in the higher variable rate for six months? I don't think so. I'll explain why; but first, let's cover some basics on why this is an issue.

I Bonds pay a composite interest rate that combines a fixed rate (currently 0.1%) that remains with the investment forever, and a variable rate (currently 2.48% annualized) that changes on May 1 and November 1 each year. For investors, a higher variable rate is nice, but it lasts only six months. A higher fixed rate is much more important, since it sticks with the investment until it is sold or matures in 30 years.

The variable rate is determined by six months of non-seasonally adjusted inflation leading up to the reset. Here is how the upcoming May 1 reset was determined:

The key quandary for I Bond investors is that the U.S. Treasury sets a limit on calendar-year purchases of $10,000 per person, and these are electronic purchases made through Treasury Direct. (You can also receive paper I Bonds up to $5,000 in lieu of an income tax refund.)

I have long argued that investors should buy I Bonds up to the limit each year, no matter what the fixed rate is, or variable rate. That's the only way you can build a large cache of tax-deferred, inflation-protected money. But the question remains: When should you buy them?

The fixed rate could rise May 1

I've been writing about I Bonds and TIPS for seven years, and I will readily admit that the formula the U.S. Treasury uses to set the I Bond's fixed rate is a mystery. Nothing is revealed, and the Treasury has made some strange and inconsistent decisions in the past. But in watching these rate decisions, I've concluded that the best indicator is the spread between the 10-year TIPS real yield and the I Bond's fixed rate. As that spread gets wider, the Treasury is more likely to raise the fixed rate.

The 5-year TIPS spread is also worth watching, but it is a less reliable indicator. At the last rate reset, on November 1, 2017, the 5-year real yield was 0.12% when the Treasury raised the fixed rate to 0.1%. That's a spread of only 2 basis points.

Here is my tracking of the I Bond fixed rate decisions back to 2008, with fixed rates higher than 0.0% highlighted. At the top are projections for the possible fixed rate decision on May 1, based on the real yields of April 11:

These numbers are a bit skewed because of the flat yield curve. The 5-year real yield is only 12 basis points lower than the 10-year; this spread is typically about 30 to 40 basis points. Because of this unusual yield curve, I think the Treasury could take a longer look at the 5-year yield.

Based on these numbers, I draw these conclusions:

The possibility of the fixed rate dropping to 0.0% is very close to zero. That would create a 10-year spread of 68 basis points -- and that can't be supported against recent Treasury decisions. The one recent anomaly was in November 2014, when the Treasury held the fixed rate at 0.0% when the 10-year real yield was 0.43%, still well below today's 0.68%.

is very close to zero. That would create a 10-year spread of 68 basis points -- and that can't be supported against recent Treasury decisions. The one recent anomaly was in November 2014, when the Treasury held the fixed rate at 0.0% when the 10-year real yield was 0.43%, still well below today's 0.68%. Will the Treasury hold the fixed rate at 0.1% ? This is definitely possible, but the resulting 5-year spread of 46 basis points would be the highest since May 2009. Back in May 2016, the Treasury set the fixed rate at 0.1% when the 5-year yield was -0.32%. That's a spread of negative 42 basis points! Even the 10-year spread would come in at 58 basis points with a fixed rate of 0.1%, the highest since May 2011.

? This is definitely possible, but the resulting 5-year spread of 46 basis points would be the highest since May 2009. Back in May 2016, the Treasury set the fixed rate at 0.1% when the 5-year yield was -0.32%. That's a spread of negative 42 basis points! Even the 10-year spread would come in at 58 basis points with a fixed rate of 0.1%, the highest since May 2011. How about an increase in the fixed rate to 0.2% ? I think the data clearly support this. That would put the 5-year spread at 36 basis points (the highest since November 2009) and the 10-year spread at 0.48%, the highest since May 2011). I'm thinking this is where the Treasury is heading if real yields hold or rise through April 30.

? I think the data clearly support this. That would put the 5-year spread at 36 basis points (the highest since November 2009) and the 10-year spread at 0.48%, the highest since May 2011). I'm thinking this is where the Treasury is heading if real yields hold or rise through April 30. Even an increase to 0.3% can be support by the data. That would set the 5-year spread at 26 basis points, still higher than the 2 basis points in November 2017 when the fixed rate rose from 0.0% to 0.1%. The 10-year spread would be 38 basis points, just under the 40 basis-point spread in November 2017. If the 10-year real yield rises sharply before April 30 - it reached 0.81% on March 20 - a fixed rate of 0.3% is possible, but probably unlikely.

Planning for a fixed-rate increase

I think it is most likely that the fixed rate will rise to 0.2% on May 1, and if that doesn't happen, it will hold at 0.1%. For that reason, I see no pressing need to purchase I Bonds before May 1 to capture the slightly higher variable rate. On a $10,000 investment, the higher variable rate would bring about $13 in additional income over six months. A higher fixed rate is worth more than that - but it isn't life changing! (An increase of 0.1% in the fixed rate brings $10 more a year in interest on a $10,000 investment, increasing with inflation.)

As of today, I'd suggest holding off on I Bond purchases until after the May 1 reset, and in fact, I'd probably wait until we get closer to the November 1 reset to make a decision on your 2018 allocation. If real yields continue rising, we might be able to capture an even higher fixed rate. If not, we can lock in a purchase before the November 1 reset.

I'd also recommend taking a long look at the April 19 auction of a new 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. It's possible that the auction will generate a real yield of 0.60% or higher, and that will easily outperform an I Bond over five years.

I will be advancing that auction on Monday. If you want to know more, hit the follow button to get updates on my articles.

