Tesla's Model Y: Why? Where? How? When?

Has Tesla abandoned the story that the Model 3 will transform it to profitability? I think so. It’s now trying to focus investors on the Model Y.

This week, Reuters published an “exclusive” story about how Tesla plans to begin building the Model Y in November of 2019.

In my “crossing the Rubicon” article last February (As Tesla Breaks Faith With Its Believers, It’s Time To Go Short, which happily is not behind the Seeking Alpha paywall), I included this as the final point of my 23-point Tesla (TSLA) short thesis:

23. The Model Y: Too Little, Too Late The time is surely right for an EV crossover, but that time is now, not three years from now, when the Model Y would arrive (if ever it does arrive) into a field already crowded with capable competitors. That said, it is already clear the Model Y will be Tesla's Next Great Narrative. You will begin hearing lots more from Musk about the Model Y as this year progresses. It will be the ultimate car for drivers, the first true product of Tesla's machine that makes the machine. And, for investors, it will be Valhalla. Alas, by the time of the Model Y, the FIT credit will be long gone. The EV crossover competition will be entrenched. And the Model 3 experience will have soured millennial enthusiasm for placing deposits years in advance of production (thereby depriving Tesla of a cheap source of capital). When they listen to Musk preach the homily about the coming savior, the Model Y, will the faithful (or, at least, enough of them) still believe? My guess is no. That's why last week's decision to sneak in the news of the big delay after the conference call was so destructive. But, that's just my guess. Me, so weighed down, as we all are, with my heavy load of cognitive biases. I have been wrong before and certainly will be wrong again. If there's one thing that might keep the faith alive, it is the Model Y narrative.

The Next Great Narrative Begins

Lo and behold, this week Alexandria Sage, who writes for Reuters, filed a story called, Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources.

Ms. Sage cited information from unidentified sources that Tesla has begun seeking preliminary bids from parts suppliers for the Model Y, which will be a compact crossover. Per Ms. Sage:

Tesla has given suppliers scant details about the program and had not provided a production time frame, but has now indicated the vehicle would begin to be built at its Fremont, California, plant in November of next year, the two sources with knowledge of the supply chain said.

At one level, I don’t doubt the truth of story. I learned weeks ago that Tesla is soliciting preliminary bids from Model Y parts suppliers.

At several other levels though, the story is simply absurd.

When?

First, if Tesla is only now soliciting preliminary bids from parts suppliers, there is simply no way Tesla can roll out a Model Y car beginning in November 2019. That would be true even if Tesla elected to take all the disastrous shortcuts that it took with the Model 3, including a severe curtailment of:

the production parts approval process (or PPAP);

production line validation; and

professional beta testing.

With a painfully slow ramp, many reports of defects, and congested service centers, Tesla is now paying the price for those shortcuts. As more consequences of shortcutting the testing and development process emerge, the pain is likely to get only worse.

I have spoken with several knowledgeable auto industry people about Tesla’s Model Y plans, and read comments from several others. Every single one of them thinks the timetable is impossible. And not just by a little. Can any reader point me to any auto industry executive who regards Tesla’s timetable as remotely realistic? If so, share a link in the comments here.

Where?

Second, where will Tesla build this car? The Reuters story says first at the existing Fremont factory, and later in a presumably to-be-built factory in China.

There is no room for another production line in Fremont. The Model Y would have to be built on the same line as the Model 3. Given that they are said to share the same platform (which, of course, was not the first story Musk told), perhaps that’s possible.

That would mean, of course, sharply limiting the number of Model 3s that can be produced.

As for building a factory in China, Tesla lacks (a) permission to do so, (b) plans to do so, (c) a Chinese joint venture partner, and (d) a factory site. It is exceedingly improbable Tesla can remedy all those deficiencies, and then have a factory up and running, inside of four years.

How?

Third, and this is just achingly obvious, Tesla lacks money to install the equipment in Fremont or to build the plant in China. Tesla had $3.4 billion of cash on hand at the end of 2017, with mounting accounts payable and contractual obligations. It will lose between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in 2018 on a GAAP basis, which translates to a huge cash burn just to operate the firm.

It’s apparent to me (and just about everyone else) that the Model Y narrative is being formulated as the prelude to capital raise that is urgently needed simply to keep the lights on for the rest of this year.

Why?

Fourth, by the time the Model Y arrives, the field will be flooded with capable competitors. This year alone, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) will roll out its compact EV SUV, called the Kona, and its sister company, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), will follow with the Niro.

(Hyundai's Kona)

(Kia's Niro)

And, indeed, if the Model Y is initially priced in the same way the Model 3 is now priced, Jaguar’s (NYSE:TTM) I-Pace should also be considered a competitor.

The Model Y will be, as I wrote last February, too little and too late.

And the Semi?

Fifth, whatever happened to the plans for the Tesla semi? As Tesla strains and struggles to ramp up production of the Model 3, how on earth does it propose to develop, simultaneously, the Roadster 2, the semi, and the Model Y? Not to mention, of course, the Solar Tiles first unveiled 20 months ago.

News of the Model Y prompted this exchange on Twitter between Grant Williams (who has a running thread called Things That Make You Go Hmmm...) and Charley Grant of The Wall Street Journal:

Grant's reply, of course, is the inspiration for today’s article title.

Farewell to the ‘Model 3 Will Make Tesla Profitable’ Story

It appears Tesla has now implicitly conceded the Model 3 will never be profitable.

The big clue was that story-telling Q1 deliveries report. It promised that in Q3, Tesla would be fully ramped by Q3 and achieve its gross margin targets. And yet, no mention at all of profitability.

Instead of profits, Tesla promised only “positive operating cash flow.” In an article last week, I doubted Tesla could achieve even that, but in a series of insightful comments (start here) Cash Flow Matters has persuaded me I am wrong.

For one brief shining quarter, Tesla may be able to achieve positive operating cash flow, even as it racks up a big GAAP loss. How will Tesla accomplish that? With one or more of the following steps:

selling down inventory in the face of a demand spurt created by the impending expiration of the full Federal Income Tax (or FIT) credit for EVs;

collecting Model Y deposits;

selling ZEV credits it has hoarded for several quarters;

adjusting accruals and stock-based compensation;

throttling back leasing and/or pushing leases to third parties; and

including (as it has done in the past) money owed to VIE investors as part of its operating cash flow.

The “positive operating cash flow” narrative is part and parcel of the effort to shift the narrative away from the Model 3 and toward the Model Y.

The problem, of course, is that the trick cannot be repeated. With expiration of the FIT credit, demand will collapse in the following quarter. And because the Y is at least two years away, and probably more, Tesla will then face a long stretch of deep GAAP losses and serial downward revisions of EPS estimates by the analysts.

Tesla is banking on the continuation of Musk's ability to sell tall tales, the faithful following he and Tesla enjoy, and the willingness of institutional investors to continue to surf the momentum waves. Will it be enough to keep the story alive? TBD, but I don’t think so

Just Say Anything

Will Elon Musk say just about anything? Yes, I think so.

But, increasingly, he will be called on it.

Musk’s claim that he was again sharing the hardships of the factory floor prompted this reminder from Seeking Alpha’s inestimable Arun Chopra:

As always, I warn that the only thing more dangerous than being short Tesla is being long Tesla. And I warn that no one should ever be short Tesla in any fashion without first considering all the caveats at Part V here.

