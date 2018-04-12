Tesla: Competition Approaches - Why It's A Good Thing

Essentially, it's all the same market. Model S competes with large luxury German sedans, and the Model 3 will compete with entry level to mid-sized luxury sedans.

I argue that traditional automakers need to worry about their ICE car sales being cannibalized by all the new EV lineups. More so than Tesla needs to worry about "competition".

Tesla's competition is finally beginning to arrive, but with worldwide EV sales exploding by 500% over the last 4 years, is it really a threat to Tesla's sales?

Tesla: The Competition Approaches

Tesla (TSLA) has played an instrumental role in creating the 100% EV revolution we're currently witnessing in the auto sector. Before Tesla, EVs weren't really that cool, they didn't drive very fast, had very limited range, and, in most cases, looked quite unappealing from an aesthetics standpoint.

Well, a lot has changed since Tesla blasted onto the car seen with truly innovative products like the Roadster, the Model S, X, and now the 3. Thanks to Tesla, we now know that EVs can be fast, beautiful, and practical, while priced under $50,000. Essentially, Tesla has unlocked the massive 100% EV market, and other automakers want their share.

The words "Tesla Killer" are often used when discussing possible competitors likely to enter the 100% EV space in the near future. Skeptics often discuss the possible EVs bigger automakers will offer that will take market share away from Tesla. Well, the competition is coming, but it's not likely to negatively impact Tesla's growth rate meaningfully in the near term.

In fact, Tesla could benefit from established automakers releasing their own 100% EV lineups. More quality EV performance models will help propel the segment into the mainstream and will likely help fuse the EV market with the overall auto sector.

And, Tesla is not likely to lag any new arrivals. To the contrary, Tesla is likely to keep the substantial lead it has on its adversaries for years going forward. Tesla has several key advantages, including a vast infrastructure and Super Charger network catered specifically to its businesses. And, yes the competition is coming, but there isn't anything quite like a Model 3 in sight.

For anyone still doubting that the "EV Revolution" is here, and here in a big way I invite you to observe a few key charts. These illustrations clearly show that the EV industry, while still being in the relatively early stages of its adoption is already generating significant growth and is driving massive multibillion dollar sales.

Global EV sales have surged from about 200,000 units in 2013 to over 1.2 million units in 2017, an increase of about 500% in 4 years. This trend shows every intention of continuing into the future as EVs proceed to capture significant market share in the overall automotive sector.

So, What's Tesla's Competition Going to Look Like?

The Model X has several competitors on the horizon including the Jaguar i-Pace which very recently went on sale. Also, the all-electric Audi Quattro (OTCPK:AUDVF) SUV will likely be available in late 2018 to early 2019, followed by a sedan version roughly a year later. Then, there are the Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and the KIA (OTCPK:KIMTF) all-electric crossovers scheduled to hit the market relatively soon. Mercedes Benz is working on its version of an electric SUV as well, and so are several other automakers. So, what do all these vehicles have in common? Yes, they are all proposed competition for the Model X vehicle.

The i-Pace appears to be a very nice looking vehicle, and it seems to stack up relatively well to Tesla's Model X in price, performance, range, and design. Yes, Tesla has ludicrous mode, and other Tesla related features not available in the Jaguar, but overall, it appears the i-Pace is another nice alternative in the SUV space.

I don't believe that the Model X, and the i-Pace will be battling for the same market share. Instead, more and more car buyers are beginning to view both EVs and ICE vehicles when approaching a car buying decision. So essentially, the i-Pace, Model X, and any other electric SUV that enters this space will be competing with the numerous ICE SUVs currently being offered. Moreover, as time goes on EVs like the the X and the i-Pace should continuously capture market share from the ICE portion of the SUV market.

The Model S competition wise is another story. The only real competitors the Model S will face in the near future are scheduled to come to market in 2019 or 2020 in the form of Porsche's Mission E, and Audi's all-electric sedan.

Although it isn't perfectly clear if the Mission E is designed to compete directly with the Model S or Tesla's upcoming Roadster 2, it is clear that Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) wants to be in the EV game. And although the Mission E doesn't appear to be as practical as a Model S, it is likely that the model will compete well on price, performance, range, and design with Tesla.

But What About the Model 3?

When it comes to size, performance, and design, the cars that best compete with the Model 3 are entry-level luxury sedans including BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C Class, Audi A4, and others. In the 100% EV space direct competitor's performance, range, practicality, and design wise appear to be somewhat lacking. The closest ones are currently the Nissan Leaf, the Chevy Bolt, the BMW i3, and a few others.

Also, BMW has a Mini E on the way, Subaru wants to introduce an all-electric crossover soon, and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) plans to start releasing all-electric cars in 2019. The ultimate point here is that Tesla's adversaries don't appear to have viable competition lined up for the all-important mass market Model 3 vehicle.

In the End, It's All the Same Market

Some skeptics claim that Tesla's growth and sales will get crushed by the "big automakers" when they begin mass production of their EV lineups. When in reality, competition isn't going to be for a niche spot in some remote segment of the auto market. Instead, it is going to be a battle for just about every inch of the entire automotive market. And in the future, the companies that can create the best 100% EVs will win large segments of the updated automotive market.

I would also argue that it is not Tesla that should worry about traditional automakers encroaching on its sales, but that traditional automakers will inevitably cannibalize significant portions of their own ICE sales with their newly unveiled EV lineups.

Tesla has a massive lead in the 100% EV space and in many respects, is the clear leader in this segment. Tesla also enjoys a significant, infrastructure, Super Charger, and a multifaceted competitive advantage. In addition, the EV segment is growing at a staggering pace. Therefore, Tesla's near-term sales should not be drastically impacted by upcoming competition.

The Model 3 Market

The Model 3 will primarily be fighting for market share in the small to midsized luxury sedan market. To get an idea for how huge this market is, we can look at some of the sales by leading automakers. Audi sold nearly 340,000 A4s worldwide in 2016. Mercedes sold nearly 400,000 C Classes amongst the U.S., China, and parts of Europe alone in 2017. BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) sold around 320,000 3 Series vehicles in the same 3 regions last year. In the U.S. alone, roughly 500,000 new small luxury sedans were sold in 2017. Considering that U.S. drivers account for only about 18% of the world's motorists, the market size for the Model 3 appears truly staggering.

So, what will likely happen to German automaker sales when the Model 3 begins to move in on the territory of some of their bestselling models? Yes, their market shares are going to go down, much like their sales in the full-sized luxury sedan market did, due to the Model S' disruption.

Model S Dominates - Can Model 3 Do The Same?

Tesla's Model S not only outsold its competitors in the large luxury sedan segment at home in the U.S., the Model S also outsold the German automakers on their home turf in Europe last year. So, how's Tesla doing this year? Is the Model S still outselling its three closest competitors combined in the U.S.?

Well, through the first three months of this year, Tesla has managed to sell 8,400 Model S vehicles in the U.S. It's three closest competitors Mercedes S Class, Porsche Panamera, and BMW 7-Series sold 4,565, 1,916, and 1,800 units in that time frame. This means that Tesla's three nearest challengers sold 8,281 cars combined in Q1 2018, still fewer than Tesla's 8,400.

Essentially, the Model 3 has the potential to replicate and plausibly surpass the Model S' success, but in its much larger small to medium size luxury car segment. Right now, the Model S accounts for roughly 40% of all large luxury sedan sales in the U.S. If the Model 3 can establish a similar level of dominance, this would equate to about 200,000 annual Model 3 sales in the U.S. alone.

In addition to the U.S., there is great potential in the European market for the Model 3, but the real massive story will come from China. I know, China has their own electric cars, but there is only one Tesla and just one Model 3. Demand from China will likely be unprecedented, as China is a country with the most drivers in the world, growing middle and upper class, and a staggering appetite for EVs. This is precisely why Tesla will still likely build the factory in China, Model 3 potential in China is simply too great to ignore.

Technical View

Tesla's chart shows that recently the stock became severely oversold and experienced a sharp bounce back from the $250 level support. It is constructive that the stock recaptured the $290 - $300 level in recent days. However, resistance now is the $310 level. Unless Tesla can trade decisively above this level, its stock price remains threatened from a technical standpoint.

Tesla 1-Year Chart

Tesla 3-Year Chart

In the end, competition is great for the EV market overall, and that includes Tesla. In fact, Tesla will likely remain the leader in the 100% EV market for some time. The company has a unique multifaceted competitive advantage vs its adversaries in the car market, and should begin to implement its economies of scale capabilities going forward.

Moreover, the EV market is on the verge of fusing with the overall auto segment, as more and more drivers look to EVs as the preferred mode of transport for the future. EV sales have surged by about 500% in the last 4 years and the EV part of the general auto market can continue to grow exponentially from here, suggesting there is plenty of room for competition.

Increased competition in the performance EV segment should propel the entire sector into the mainstream, where Tesla is likely to keep its leading position for years going forward. How will Tesla retain its place atop the EV market?

There is No Model 3 Competition in Sight

Well, one of the main reasons is because there isn't any viable Model 3 competition in sight. Sure, the X is starting to see some competitors materialize, the Model S will reportedly have Porsche's Mission E to compete with soon, but the mainstream Model 3 vehicle basically has the whole mid-level EV performance market all to itself. This is remarkable, and it means Tesla has the potential to build a much wider lead over its adversaries going forward.

There are other reasons why Tesla will likely keep its formidable lead in the EV space. After all, the company has amassed a significant infrastructure consisting of Tesla stores, service centers, and Supper Chargers. Also, Tesla enjoys a notable multifaceted competitive advantage and is likely to introduce its economies of scale capabilities later this year.

