Key Questions For Uniti Group

The company has taken various initiatives to achieve organic growth to diversify its revenue further.

Investment Thesis

I currently rate Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) a speculative buy for risk-tolerant investors. However, as the first quarter's earnings call approaches, there are some key questions I will be searching for answers regarding as I constantly reevaluate my rating.

Key Questions

Question #1: How has the process of incorporating TPx's fiber into the Uniti network gone?

The TPx transaction was the second successful triple-net lease of fiber that Uniti has conducted. The announcement of the sale lease back transaction was a unexpected addition to their fourth quarter earnings call and showed that Uniti was actively educating and pursuing this valuable option for growth.

Furthermore, this deal offered Uniti the ability to market an additional 22,000 dark fiber strands within Texas and California. If Uniti has capitalized on the marketing and contracts of those additional strands, that will produce unexpected or not forecasted revenue.

The bull outcome for this question is that the process of incorporating TPx's infrastructure went off flawlessly and they already have additional contracts or contracts in various stages of completion for the additional fiber strands.

The bear outcome would be an unexpected capital expenditures to incorporate these lines weighing down on the rate of return from this lease.

Question #2: How effective has the newly developed sales team become?

Uniti announced in their fourth-quarter earnings call the development of a sales focused team to reach out to individual prospective clients to set up contracts with them. These clients would be new government offices, school districts and enterprises. Uniti projected a start up cost of just under $1 million dollars for this sales team, but expected them to produce $1 million in 2018 alone. The overall expectation is that sales will be small to start, as they learn the process and build up possible clients, and become larger by years end.

The first-quarter earnings call may not yield any information on the new team. They could still be in training, being hired or starting to build relationships with prospective clients. However any information could reveal how well this process will work. By 2020 Uniti projects this team will generating $10 million in revenue. If this team comes out strong in 2018, it could increase the pace in which Uniti diversifies its revenue streams.

Bull outcome would be an unexpectedly large contribution from this fledgling team right out of the gate, leading to unexpected additional revenue.

Bear outcome would be if any negative short-term results on earnings come from this group. If over the next number of quarters this sales team fails to meet the projected goals and weighs down Uniti's revenue, it could become a costly project for nothing.

Question #3: Have the utilization rates across the board improved?

Uniti has had low utilization rates on all of its various assets, changes in these can be an early sign of the direction the company is headed.

Source: Uniti Group

Any increase in utilization for many of Uniti's assets will directly impact the bottom line positively. Uniti can add additional tenants to its towers or increase contracts on its existing fiber strands very easily. Considering that Uniti's dividend is currently covered by its AFO (adjusted funds from operations) any additional funds can be directly used to increase this coverage ratio or invest in further deals like they made with TPx.

The bull outcome would be incremental utilization increases, this trend of greater asset utilization would show that those holding out for Uniti to rebound are holding on for all the right reasons. This increased utilization would further diversify their overall revenue from Windstream (WIN).

Question #4: Is Windstream still weighing down Uniti's progress?

Windstream and its on going financial and legal woes have long plagued Uniti. Even if these fears are overblown, it has directly effected Uniti's share value. Uniti's goal of diversification away from Windstream is well in motion, however it is still a work in progress. By the end of 2018, Windstream revenue will be 67% of Uniti's total income, baring any other changes.

If Windstream's legal woes come to an end or their financial situation were to rapid change, Uniti's outlook and share value rise accordingly. However, the opposite holds true if Windstream is found in default or their financial situation does not improve: Uniti's share value will take a solid reactionary hit. Uniti has a solid triple net master lease on the assets they purchased from Windstream, but this would leave the door open to a lot of uncertainty.

Question #5: Will there be any more surprise agreements?

Uniti surprised investors with their TPx agreement last earnings call while informing everyone on how they have been educating the telecom industry on the benefits of this model. One big question I have is will any other agreements be announced in progress or have been completed since the last time we heard from management.

The bull outcome would be if a deal or deals are announced in any stage of completion that are immediately accretive. These would further cover the dividend and further diversify Uniti from Windstream. Uniti's management is actively seeking growth without issuing addition shares. Growing without issuing shares is essential at this point; Uniti would be hard-pressed to finance deals that return over 14% (the current yield of Uniti's shares) to make the deals accretive.

the bear outcome is Uniti making deals that aren't accretive, by issuing shares or financing the agreements for the sake of diversification regardless of the impact. Management has done a fantastic job finding means of diversification that are also directly accretive.

Investor Takeaway

I currently hold Uniti as a buy for risk-tolerant investors. I have confidence in Uniti's ability to continue to grow within its circumstances and deliver value to its share holders, but the reality is that a misstep by management can have serious impacts to Uniti's future. I am excitedly waiting for the next earnings call on May 10th to re-evaluate my outlook on Uniti.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.