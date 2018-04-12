Nike's China Exposure Vis-à-Vis The Trade War Threat

The good news is that the growth argument is still valid even if you take China completely out of the equation.

Although I'm not forecasting for a doomsday scenario, investors need to know what kind of exposure Nike has in China should things start to go south.

Nike's China business represents more of a risk to the bottom line than the top line in light of the trade tension between the U.S. and China.

Nike (NKE) has been posting positive growth over the past few quarters on the strength of its sales in China. With the possibility of a U.S.-China trade scuffle still looming on the horizon, what exposure does the brand and the stock have to the macro events at play? Pointedly, is Nike still a buy opportunity despite the possible risks?

First of all, let’s talk about the state of the trade tension between the two largest economies in the world. Trump’s public trade tirades over the situation with China go back to 2012, possibly even before. In 2016, Trump proposed a 45% tariff on Chinese exports to the U.S. to “level the playing field.” He even promised to tag China as a currency manipulator on his first day in office, a label that was out of date at the time, according to experts.

More recently, on April 7, Trump tweeted that the U.S. has been “losing Billions of Dollars for decades” to its trade deficit with the PRC. That was after tweeting on April 4 that “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.”

On the Chinese side, President Xi Jinping’s conciliatory comments on Tuesday April 10 seems to have eased the tension, but the U.S. is still clamoring for concrete action against their complaints about the trade imbalance and China’s IP (intellectual property) policies.

The bilateral commentary of the past week has caused the markets to swing almost erratically, indicating that investors are likely to go whichever way the wind blows on the China matter.

What does this have to do with Nike?

Nike’s exposure in China is significant, but is the risk great enough to warrant shorting the stock at this point, or could this be the verge of another buy opportunity for those looking at a long term investment horizon?

Nike made $4.24 billion from its Greater China segment in FY17, or roughly 12.3% of total revenue of $34.35 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes from the region came in at $1.51 billion, or about 30.1% of Total NIKE, Inc. Earnings Before Interest and Taxes of $4.95 billion.

Nearly a third of its earnings before interest and taxes is coming from Greater China, which only represents less than an eighth of overall revenues. Clearly, a big loss in China would hurt Nike’s bottom line more than its top line.

Should things take a turn for the worse in China with respect to trade relations with the United States, Nike may witness some topline erosion. The government in China has the power to introduce new tariffs on foreign brands even if they’re made locally, and that’s something nobody can predict. If that happens, Chinese consumers may suddenly go soft on Nike.

More relevant to Nike’s earnings, however, is the fact that its bottom line is going to take a hard knock if something like that should happen.

Nike’s earnings before interest and taxes as a percentage of total revenue stood at 14.4%, and if you take China completely out of the picture, that drops to about 11.4%. That’s a major hit to profitability.

In dollar terms a complete loss of Greater China revenue would have hit the bottom line by about $1.5 billion, bringing net income down from $4.24 billion to about $2.73 billion and causing EPS to drop from $2.56 to $1.65 - nearly 36%. Bad news.

That said, the likelihood of something drastic like that happening and Nike being forced to shut down its China operations is extremely remote. Nike is not going to give up its most profitable and fastest-growing market unless complete disaster strikes.

On the bright side, even if such a scenario had played out, Nike’s overall revenues would still have been $30.113 in FY17 over $28.591 for FY16 (normalized for China loss), representing a growth rate of 5.3%. While that might fall outside of Nike’s goal of “High single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth” through 2020, it still leaves Nike as a growth company.

The problem is, Greater China’s profitability has more of an impact on Nike’s performance than its contribution to the top line does. In other words, even if nothing disastrous plays out for Nike in China in the future, any hit to revenues there would mean a magnified hit to earnings.

From the way the markets reacted to the Trump-Xi ping-pong game, some of Nike’s investors may well jump ship if earnings take a hit. That’s when the longs should move in and increase their positions in NKE.

This drama will be played out over the next few months. While Xi Jinping is making all the right noises as of now, there’s been no formal commitment to follow through. Moreover, Xi has practically been made dictator for life, and it’s anyone’s guess what his real intentions are with respect to trade with the U.S. Trump merely seems to flip-flop this way and that depending on Xi’s mood and response to his rants.

On the IP front China’s economy is more than a little dependent on counterfeit and pirated products because more than 60% of the world’s $461 billion in imported fake goods in 2013 originated from China, according to an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) report published in 2016. That’s more than $275 billion, or nearly 3% of the nation’s 2013 GDP of $9.6 trillion.

With the rapid growth of online marketplaces like Alibaba (BABA), that problem has only intensified. In 2015, two years after the period reported by the OECD, the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition reported that the size of the fake goods market in 2015 exceeded $1.77 trillion, and China accounted for 63% of that, or more than $1.1 trillion; in other words, nearly 10% of China’s GDP for 2015.

Is it then reasonable to assume that China is immediately going to bend to the will of Trump’s aggressive, tweet-based posturing and crack down on something that contributes significantly to its economy? Highly unlikely.

Nike is certainly not immune to the counterfeit problem in China, losing untold millions because of fake Nike products ranging from $5 to $200 on the counterfeit market. But when it comes to losing what it already makes from China, the worst case scenario will see the company lose about 12% at the top and more than 30% in earnings, as we saw.

As I said before, it will still remain a growth company, with EMEA (19% growth in Q318) and LATAM/APAC (13% in Q318) providing the buffer that Nike's North American segment still needs to get back to the growth path.

Not surprisingly, Nike investors and indeed the stock itself are both very resilient at this point. Despite poor North America numbers for the third quarter of 2018 the stock is still trading at the $65+ level. Much of that stems from the management team’s commitment to address the U.S. market with aggressive innovation and other initiatives.

I’m confident that the management team will be able to turn things around in North America over the next few quarters, and the other markets I’ve mentioned still adequately support a growth argument, albeit at lower levels than the company’s current financial goals.

My recommendation is to start buying NKE now in small installments on the dips, eventually stepping up the size of each installment when (or if) you see macro events start to exert any downward pressure. This company has just been through the fire, and it's going nowhere but up.

