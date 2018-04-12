Protective Life (PL) 2018 Company Update Meeting Conference (Transcript)

Protective Life Corporation (NYSE:PL) 2018 Company Update Meeting Conference Call April 12, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good morning. I’m Lance Black. I’m pleased to serve as the Treasurer of Protective Life Corporation, and I’d like to welcome you to our 2018 Company Update Meeting. For those joining us here in the room, we very much appreciate your efforts to travel and spend time with us here in Birmingham. And for those of you on the webcast, we appreciate you taking the time out of your day to listen to our story.

We believe we have a very compelling story and we will start off with Rich Bielen, our CEO, doing overview of this Company and the items and the going on the industry. He will be followed by Steve Walker, our Chief Financial Officer that will give a review of our 2017 earnings and our 2018 plans. And then after that, we will have Phil Passafiume, our Senior Vice President and Director of Fixed Securities; and Michelle Moloney, our Chief Risk Officer, doing overview of our portfolio and our risk management practices. And then finally, we will have Mike Temple, our Vice Chairman, Finance and Risk come up and review our financial strength. After that, we will have an opportunity for Q&A at the end. So, if you don’t mind holding your questions to the end. For those of you on the webcast, there will be instructions of how you will be able to submit a question at that point in time.

Rich Bielen

Thank you, Lance. And good morning, everyone. And good morning to everyone who is on the webcast and everybody here in Birmingham. For those of you who -- this is the first time you’ve ever come to the Protector Center here in Birmingham, as you can tell, we have a beautiful day here in Alabama; it’s in the 70s, the trees are blooming, azaleas are out. And you’re sitting on a campus here that is approximately 26 acres. And between the three buildings that we have on this campus, there is over 600,000 square feet of office space here. So, people, when they first come, don’t know what to expect when they come to our offices. But, as you come up that drive way and you see the trees and the campus, we have a beautiful location in terms of being able to have our employees and serve our customers. And I started there because as we go through things, and I start with the Company overview, I’m actually going to start with point two and that’s the culture and values of our organization.

For those of you walked in here, you may have seen across the wall that there were six CEOs prior to myself in our history. Protective was founded in 1907. And I became the seventh CEO in 2017. And I think for an industry and for a company that is very, very unique. And recognize that we as a company in our business will offer long-term promises to people. So, as we had dinner last night and I talked about the long relationships that we have with our vendors, with our counterparties, with our consumers, that relationship stays. And when you have an organization that’s only had seven leaders in its 111-year history, that’s consistency and that defines culture for an organization. And so, we always talk about our values, and that’s always about doing the right thing, serving people, building trust, and the one we keep trying to work on is simplify everything. We have a value of simplifying but the world doesn’t allow us to make it as simple as we really like. But, we recognize that is a goal that want to try and achieve in serving our customers being transparent to our people who work with us and support us over those years.

And so, I’d like start with we are financially strong. And as Steve Walker and Mike Temple will later go through some of our metrics, we ended 2017 with historically high RBC ratio in excess of 600%. We also at the same time had the lowest level of debt to capital in modern history or that I am ever aware of in the Company’s history of less than 20%. So, we go into this environment and into our future at a very, very strong base in terms of the environment allowing us to grow off that sound financial platform and that foundation to wind up moving forward.

The third item is we believe we’re very prudent at risk management. And when you look around the industry and things, it’s not necessarily what you do that recognizes whether you have good risk management, but it’s what you don’t do. And so, over the years, we’ve been pressed frequently to wind up offering products or features; we’ve maintained our discipline in terms of the marketplace. And as we look at our balance sheet and our income statement, we have a very, very sound financial business. And we know some of our competitors have some legacy liabilities that they’ve been working through. That’s not an issue that Protective has had in its history and allows us to move forward. It really puts us in a very positive position so that we’re looking to really talk about our growth and building more scale in our organization and not trying to deal with legacy liabilities.

Our global parent is supportive. As many of you know, just over three years ago, Dai-ichi purchased Protective. We became one of the 10 largest global life insurers in the world. And so, that was a change for us. So, what you would wind up seeing is if you talk to our customers, our distributors, our counterparties, they see no change in our behavior. As you look around the room, our management team, you see a lot of familiar faces versus the period of time. And if you look at all the Dai-ichi materials, as they talk about us, we are their growth platform in the U.S. They really have a goal of expanding their international operations. They have been very, very clear and looking at Protective as their platform in the United States. And every time you see any comments from them, they are very supportive of Protective and our movement forward.

So, as you look, one of the questions we got a few years ago is whether we would be able to do acquisitions the way we have historically. And since the time of the acquisition, we’ve looked at multiple opportunities. But as you saw in 2016, we closed the Genworth transaction; at the end of 2016, we closed the transaction for U.S. Warranty, which was in our asset protection division; and here in January, we announced the largest acquisition in our history in conjunction with Lincoln to purchase the life and annuity business from Liberty Mutual up in Boston.

And so, the support that we’ve had has just been phenomenal. And when people always ask me about how is the relationship with Dai-ichi, it’s really incredible and it’s gone better than we as a team could have ever imagined to go when we started our negotiations with them about four years ago.

Our business -- and as an example of that, our business and workforce are growing. So, as we go through the numbers, you’re going to see earnings have been growing during this period of time, our business and force has been growing, and today we have more employees at Protective than at the time the transaction was closed in 2015. So, as evidence of their support and our continued momentum, that’s really a very powerful item to recognize as we wind up moving forward.

And then this last item I put up here, it’s really very interesting. For a long time, we were highly dependent and are highly dependent on a lot of the independent distribution or relationships, affinity partners, other institutional distributors. But, what we’ve learned over this period of time is everybody is trying to understand the customer more. And it’s not us versus them any longer. In working with our distribution partners, we’re both trying to get smarter and better about how we access customers, how we efficiently use our resources, how we grow the business with our customers. And so, we’re now spending a lot more time on consumer insights looking at our customer base, helping to figure out how our distributor partners can also turn around and more effectively distribute product. So, it’s more of a partnership, it’s not what we’re trying to compete with them. We’re all trying to use our resources and people need that help as we wind moving forward.

We said,, we see we have really five core segments. I think, people are very surprised that when they look at us, we’ve always considered kind of a middle market company. We have over 8 million policy and contract holders in our organization and have life insurance in force of $862 billion. So, one day, I hope to be standing up here, showing that we have over a $1 trillion of life insurance in force, if we continue to grow on our path. Currently, we have almost 2,800 employees and a unique scale that we have as an organization is our acquisition capability, and I’ll talk about a little bit more.

Sometimes, as a CEO, you have to communicate a lot of messages. And there are a lot of priorities in this building. When you have 2,800 employees, you’ve got a lot of people holding in a lot of directions. But one thing that I tried to give is to communication what are we focused on so that we have a filter to understand how we’re moving forward, what is going on.

So, the first I start here is investing in talent and culture, and that’s why I started the conversation. As you walk around the room, not only you see a lot of familiar faces, but we’ve been really working to supplement our team. We look around and see what skills we need to compete in the future, and we’ve been adding people in the investment department, in the risk department, in the legal department, in operations and IT, in data analytics. We have data scientists together. We always have to be constantly focusing on replenishing your workforce, recognizing what skills you need in order to compete properly in the future, but at the same time keeping the good culture that we have. We do have a lot of long-tenured employees. We’ve been together for a long time. We’re very familiar with each other. We’re very familiar about what is important to us, what our guardrails are, what we will do, what we won’t do in terms of moving forward. So, that’s a really a critical factor.

Second item is customer experience. For a long time, I would tell you, we always focused on the customer. There wasn’t a person in the organization who didn’t love the customer. We go through extraordinary efforts in terms of trying and deal with the customer relationship. But, until about 2.5 years ago, we never had a person who was dedicated to focusing on the customer experience from beginning to end. What we always had was we had somebody who dealt with claims, we had somebody who dealt with underwriting, we had somebody dealt with the service and administration. And so, we recognize that the way the consumer looks at things when they deal with you, they’re worried about their whole experience and how we move it. So, we wound up hiring a person to take over the customer experience and that continues to be a focus for us as we move forward because we all know these telephones, computers, what we’re holding in our pocket these days is critical in terms of what consumer expectations are, and we need to move along with that.

Acquisition integration, as I always talk about deals and number of people in this room that participated in the deals over the time, doing the deal is actually yes, it’s busy and yes there are sleepless nights. But, I will tell you that’s kind of the easy part. You get to the point, you sign the document and then the real work begins. And then, that’s the time when you have to actually integrate the deal. And that’s when you go through how do you get assistance, how did you get the employees, what do you do, what’s your distribution opportunities. All of the heavy lifting starts after that in terms of bringing it along. So, if you were seeing these priorities for last year, one of the priorities was getting a deal. And so, I focused on let’s get a deal and we looked at probably 20 opportunities. Nancy Kane is in the back of the room and she looked at many, many deals during that period of time. And then, we finally wound up winning the Liberty deal which we announced. And so, when I look at the 2018 priorities, it’s about how do we integrate it and make that right.

We have two partners in deal Liberty Mutual and Lincoln. We need to make sure we coordinate and make sure that deal works very, very smoothly. So, we kind of shifted our priority this year. I will assure you by the time that’s on the books, when we start moving to 2019 if we haven’t found another deal, the priority is going to be what’s our next deal to find in 2019? But, to just recognize, you can search a deal, you have a deal, you need to make sure you bring it in and then you start focusing on the next one.

The last two items here focused experimentation and building capabilities. It ties into the talent. You need to understand what capabilities that you need in the future. And as many of you’ve seen in the space, cultivated [ph] underwriting is moving along, data scientists, the ability to do analytics. I’m a big fan of doing experimentation in small amounts. I really do believe you have to be a continuous learning organization that you can never stop. In this room, I was talking to interns a few years ago and one of them asked me, when do you think you’ve gotten it, and I said you never have it. I said, if you ever think you’ve learned it all, the world is about to pass you by. And so, one of the emphasis for employees is to keep learning, keep experimenting, keep moving forward because the world is changing on us, we need to be able to respond to that.

And then, the last item is really the annuities and retirement protection. And many of you know that with the DOL rules a couple years ago, the annuity space was very disruptive. And you saw our sales come down. We were 3 plus billion back in 2013 and two years ago we were down 1.3 billion. So, we saw a real disruption in the place. We spent really the last 18 months focused on how were we going to rebuild that business? We dedicated some more resources to the product team, making sure that we brought in more actuaries, more expertise on that side, we revamped somewhat our wholesaler team to figure out how to make them more effective. And now, we started to see some momentum in terms of moving forward.

We are emphasizing more fixed and fixed index products, although we continue to sell VA and more limited amounts, in terms of going forward, we believe there’s a diversified portfolio that’s needed to succeed in the space, but we also believe retirement is a need that we will continue to see in the future. And we think we have a place in that world. And so, we’re working to rebuild that after all the disruption of the last couple of years.

I put digital, I’ve observed all the other competitor spaces and making sure that we all leverage the digital technology. When you talk about digital, a few years ago digital to everyone meant digital marketing. It was how do you get to the consumer over the internet. We don’t see that as a definition of digital. Digital is really how do we use that tool to make our customer experience more effective, our distributors more effective, our operations more effective during that period of time. And so, when we look at it, we look at finding new affinity distribution partners. As many of you know, we have our relations and exclusive relationship with Costco that’s a fully digital experience. We do have some -- we have some customer people, we call them customer guides that help consumers if they come in and if they have questions, but there’s no agent involved. It’s just they go onto their consumer website, they go onto Costco, they wind up with their Protective webpage, and start an underwriting process and applying for a policy with us.

You also look at digitally enabled functionality. So, we are trying to work on our EZ App process, making it easier for the BGAs and our distributors, underwriting simple things like e-signatures. There was an article the other day that credit card companies that finally recognized that they don’t need a signature for every value in terms of signing and the things. So, we recognize, these are all subtle items but they’re all digitally-enabled to make the customer experience better, online claims, omni-channel, we’ve experimented now over the last year with -- when we see somebody coming to our website that we have people who can see how they’re working through if they get stuck on a question, we can offer to help them, to help facilitate the scale, and move through things.

Innovative pilots, one thing that we look at is health and wellness. And one thing we’d like to see is to find ways to align with the consumer, a lot of what we do is offer life protection. If we can help them live longer, it is to our consumers’ benefit, it is to our benefit trying to bring along. So, we are experimenting with health and wellness offerings, and then robotics looking at places that we could be more effective. So, when you look at digital, I just try and remind everybody, it’s not just about digital sales, it’s about using digital holistically around the organization to make yourselves more efficient and create a better customer experience.

This is the all new chart where they gave me any numbers to wind up speaking on. So, I just want to make really two points. I am going to focus on our business mix, and it’s something that we think is really a strength of ours. We have a very good balance between what I will call mortality-oriented risk and then market/spread risks. So, if you look at our pretax adjusted operating income last year across our divisions, our life marketing and our acquisitions represent 47% of our GAAP earnings. If you go to the other side, annuities and stable value, which is more market dependent and spread dependent, represents 49% of our earnings, and then our asset protection division which is more of a P&C product is 4% provided a little diversification. But maintaining this 50-50 mix, so that if we have an adverse mortality quarter, we have the benefits maybe of the market at the same time, if we have some market volatility, we get the benefits of our mortality profit, that diversification.

One thing I do like to point out, people ask about life marketing earnings that only represents 8%. When we did the Dai-ichi purchase Protective, we had to go through purchase GAAP accounting and mark all of our assets to market. At that time, our book yields were approximately 5%, but after the mark to market, our book yields dropped to approximately 3.5%. And because of the long-tailed nature of the life insurance business, our profit margins changed and our profit patterns changed. So, the GAAP earnings from life marketing, although underlying the healthy, got impacted because of that dramatic drop in yield. So, there are some guarantees in there, your spreads really collapse. And that was the division had the most impact.

So, what we try to do is show you in this right hand side on the statutory basis, which is really our lifeblood, that’s where our regulatory capital, what the profit pattern is. And first, recognize that it’s actually somewhat similar to what it is on a GAAP basis. On mortality, profits are 54% of our earnings, our deposits and market profits of 41% and asset protection is 5%. But the big thing to recognize here is on a stat basis, we are seeing very good stat earnings that proxy our old GAAP earnings and represent approximately 20% on the numbers. So, the underlying business is healthy, the stat profits we originally expected are there but because of the gap, [ph] it got impacted the most because of the long-tailed nature of the liabilities.

So, our financial mission really remains constant. It hasn’t changed prior to the Dai-ichi acquisition or post of Dai-ichi acquisition. We are really focused on growing value over the long term. And actually with Dai-ichi support, we probably do that even more today than we did before. We always talked about having a one year plan, a three-year model kind of a midterm but with Dai-ichi we also every year forecast a 10-year plan. They are very long-term oriented seeing where we are going. And so, it allowed us actually with their ownership to look out a little bit further and try and envision what the Company is going to look like as we move down the road. So, it’s been actually a very big positive.

One thing that we’ve heard from everyone who’s ever been inside the Company, we invested about a decade ago, pretty substantially in some internal modeling capabilities in order to be able to project our business, our statutory and GAAP profits. And as we’ve had advisors, actuaries, investment bankers look at that over the last few years, they continue to repeat to us that it is somewhat unique to the industry. We literally have the entire Company’s business models on to one system that we update every single quarter with the actual in force business that we have on the books. And we think that is somewhat unique, but it allows us to understand what our future looks like, what our capital capacity is. So, as we look at acquisitions and we see our trends, it really is a fabulous tool in terms of moving forward.

We rationally price products and compete. It goes back to where I started about improving risk management. It’s what you haven’t done that is almost as important in this industry as what you have done. We know we have to be competitive. We know we have to be a good price point for consumers. That’s how you wind up competing in the market. But, at our size, we have some choices. We don’t have to be everything to everyone. And so, we over time have taken positions where we’ve moved away from certain product lines or we positioned ourselves more aggressively in product lines as we see ourselves having opportunity.

You are going to hear from Phil Passafiume later, manage our investment portfolio with discipline capitalizing on our strengths. I think that’s one of the things we’re most proud of. We’ve never – we’ve got hit in the financial crisis. But overall, our track record for defaults is on par with anyone in the industry when we wind up looking at it. And it’s the stability that you’ll hear. We’re not moving outside of our core of what we do in terms of our asset strength.

Size and agility, we’re I think in a unique position. We have an ownership that allows us to be on a global level. We have some significant product lines where we have scale, but we’re still of the size where we can move. And we can wind up moving through product lines and moving through opportunities. And the acquisitions business is a place where you can really see that where we tend to be very, very nimble, and we’ve repositioned the portfolios over time. I do think one of our strengths, and it goes back to the modeling, when we see anomalies occurring in our business, I believe we tend to see them relatively early given our size and given the fact that we only have five or six real business units that we focus on. So, we were able to go in and say what is it that is occurring that is having an impact on us that we can wind up responding to.

Our M&A expertise, I mean that is something that really is unique for our organization. I think, we’re considered to be one of the best counterparties in the industry in terms of looking at transactions that 55 deals, there may be somebody out there who’s done as many deals as our organization has. But, I doubt if there’s any organization that’s had a team that’s done as many deals as we have in our various areas of expertise along the line.

Being a great place to work, it’s the reason I started with our campus and our facility. We think that’s very important and it’s not just here in Birmingham. We have facilities in the suburbs of Chicago, in Cincinnati, in St. Louis, we have an operation now in Florida, making sure that people can have a good place to work, contribute. One of the things about our size that we find a lot in recruiting talents of the organization is they quickly recognize and an organization of our size, they can make a difference on the contribution very early on to our success. And that’s very, very appealing to people as they join us over time. And then, we’re always here because we have customers. Sometimes you have to always remind yourself that without customers, you don’t have a business. And so making sure we fulfill that promise and that’s why I always talk about the culture and the longevity because literally we are making promises that we may not pay for over 50 years for a consumer and so recognizing that longevity and what’s so important amongst that.

So, we know what we do well. We talk about this. People always ask for large strategy statements; we kind of talk about the virtuous cycle. We run a very healthy, retail organic business. That’s what keeps the lights on; that’s what keeps us moving. We think it’s important that we have that place in the market. We think that’s something that’s critical. It also gives us a lot of knowledge. So, we see market trends. We see how the competitors are moving. But then, at the same time, we’re in a relatively low growth mature industry, so that we get to supplement what we do by doing these acquisitions. And what the acquisitions do is it helps give us scale, it injects some additional earnings growth into the organization. By creating that scale, we actually get to move down our unit cost by integrating those systems. That’s why I talk about integrating the acquisition. By bringing down our unit cost, we get to move that back into our products on the organic side, because we use similar platforms whether the policy holder is someone who comes in from the outside or someone we go to get -- we wind up selling originally on our sales. And so, by moving down the cost, we now can offer a more competitive product in the primary market, which allows us to be competitive to keep growing our retail business with the idea that will supplement that with another acquisition. So, when we talk about liberty, you’ll see we’re going to pick up over a 0.5 million policyholders on top of that 8.3 million that will drive down our unit costs again as we bring those on to our systems and allow us to be more competitive.

So, it’s a core business segment. Nancy Kane is probably one of the most popular people on Wall Street. There is a lot of players who find her on dinners and industry conferences. But our appetite for transactions continues. We do favor traditional life business. We like the mortality business. We think that’s the place where we have some unique advantages. And our size target has grown. If I look back at this a number of years ago, that bottom number may have been even as well one-time is $100 million, then we moved it to $250 million; now, we would say our primary targets are to deploy capital at somewhere between $0.5 billion to a $1 billion plus. So, in the Liberty transaction, it’s approximately $1.2 billion. I think that’s a good sweet spot for us in terms of bringing things on; it’s material; it’s significant at the same time to add to our Company. We have a proven track record. And as I talked about talent, we’ve increased the capacity of our acquisitions team. We’ve brought on some new talent. We’re bringing in some more support because we know this is a part of our core and a part of our future that we need to keep moving on.

I already told you, we have a confidence of Dai-ichi, and I think that’s so important that we prove very quickly to the marketplace that there wasn’t going to be a change in our acquisition program; we have the support. And dealing with counterparties, dealing with no negotiations, there has been no slippage in terms of our effectiveness and efficiency in operating on deals. And then, we do think the pipeline is pretty robust. I would tell you, the industry, now it’s been almost a decade since the financial crisis. There are a number of competitors out there who are rethinking their strategic priorities. So, it’s not like I expect there will be mergers of large companies out there, but what I do think will happen is people will be reviewing their strategic positions and individual businesses and providing opportunities for people like us to maybe wind up buying those, merge those in, finding some organic opportunities there. And we expect that pipeline to continue here. I will tell you, even you may expect it to continue, what actually happens may turn out to be different over time. So, but we think that we will be busy as the years goes on.

I [indiscernible] I’m not going to spend any time, with all the good news there is always macro challenges. And I’ve put -- we have this chart here because I can play with all these issues. And although maybe the words we change a little bit, if you went back 10 years, I would be standing here telling you we have the same challenges, whether it’s regulatory, market volatility. But going back 20 years, we would have told you, we had the same similar challenges during that period of time. We think it’s our job as management to really manage through these challenges and work through them. If you don’t see anything on the horizon that is major that impacts us, but we do know there are things that continue to go on that impact our business that we’re going to have to adapt to over time just like we have in our 111-year history.

One thing though that I do think reflects something different here for us and it goes back to the virtuous cycle is delivering growth in a mature industry at the same time. And so, we talked about we’ve been growing earnings, we’ve been moving our headcount up, but if you look, U.S. population growth since 2009, we tried to move after the financial crisis to reset the bar. It’s been going up less than 1%. GDP goes up 2%, life insurance sales are only going up 2 to 3% during this period time and annuities have kind of tailed off here a little bit. And because of [indiscernible] we couldn’t do the earnings exactly but what we did is a proxy for that to show you our asset growth which reflects the increase in our business. During this period of time between our organic business and the acquisitions we have done and you’re back to 2010 doing United Investors, 2011 doing Liberty, MONY in 2013, our asset growth has been at an 8% level. And we think that as an organization, we can grow at that type of level in this combination of growing new organic business which we would say can grow at kind of a mid single digit level and then doing these acquisitions periodically where we can then adjust and increase the growth rates to reflect those kind of things. And that’s a reflection what we’ve been able to do over this period of time.

So, we like what we see ahead. One thing that’s interesting is we know this is an underserved market. And the reason I mentioned digital is I do think over time the digital effect will allow us to help serve that market in a more efficient way. It’s a way that we can get to the consumer, we can get there more effectively. In some cases and that’s market, it’s hard to get an agent to spend the kind of time with that consumer but we understand there continues to be a growing need for life insurance. We can see all the industry statistics, percentage of ownership is coming down. So we think there is an opportunity there but we have to find a better way of getting to the consumer than we have historically.

The next generation actually, we talk about the millennials, but in a lot of ways, they grew up in the period of financial crisis. They saw family members, others struggle through that ‘08, ‘09 period. And they are actually a little more conservative when you see the industry data. So, we think they actually set the value of the idea of protection and insurance.

The industry is catching up. We are not Amazon, we are not Apple, we are not bears [ph] in the industry but we recognize it as an industry that we need to move forward on our digital capabilities. We are in a consolidating industry. But, I will tell you, I think that consolidation works to our benefit; it allows us to pick up market share in the organic space but at the same time because of our expertise and acquisitions, we can be in a very good position to deal with operations or opportunities that come up that we can actually assimilate into our organization.

We’ll continue to remain financially disciplined, but we’re in a great strong financial position. We’ve had very stable organic growth during this period of time. We know what we do well, we’ve focused on that with our distributors on the teams is in place. And then, the last point and Steve will talk more about this, we’re excited about Liberty. There are some additional opportunities that we see with Liberty. We’re going to be able to pick up some organic distribution that we think can supplement our business on both the life of annuity side in addition to buying the legacy business from Liberty.

So, we’re really excited and frankly we’re ready for more. We’re going to try and accelerate as quickly as we can the integration of that. That’s why that’s one of those 2018 priorities to make sure we as an organization are in position to deal with the next opportunities when they come along.

So, with that I’m going to say thank you and turn it over to Steve Walker, our Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Walker

Thank you, Rich. Good morning. I’m going to talk to you about three items this morning. First things is going to be as Rich said, the 2017 financial results, I’m going to give you a brief summary of the Liberty Mutual transaction and then a brief summary of the 2018 plans. So those are the three things I want to cover this morning.

Before I jump into that, I wanted to just remind everybody that some of you may not be as familiar as others with our product of distribution and segments, Rich talked little bit about the segments earlier. But I won’t go through this chart in detail. But this metric shows our down the less -- the product distribution channels that we operate in, you got life marketing it's primarily a BGA channel, but we also sell-through banks and stockbrokers. We have been growing our affinity partners. Rich mentioned, Costco partner and we also have a small direct-to-consumer through our website.

On the annuities, we sell fixed and variable annuities through similar same channels BGA banks and stockbrokers. We are starting to get some affinity partners there as we kind of move forward. Stable value is really wholesale funding agreement business that sell-through institutional investors as you know. And then asset protection of primary sells vehicle service contracts and GAAP, and the main distribution partner there is through auto dealers. We also have some agents they call on auto dealers as well. But that would be auto are the marine dealers who we sell our service contract. And the Rich talk quite a bit about our acquisitions business and it's primarily focused on life and annuity, but we also have done some acquisitions in the asset protection space and we will talk more about that little bit later in terms of performance of U.S Warranty.

Moving on to the finance results, this gives you a high level overview and these financial results were on a GAAP basis. We had very strong operating after tax adjusted operating income of 1,153 million and that was favorable to plan 803 million. This large earnings number was primarily result a very favorable onetime tax benefit on due to tax reform and the benefit was about 767 million on a net basis, most of that came from changing the rate from 35% to 21% on our deferred tax liability. We had to revalue that and many of our peers had similar kind of results in their numbers after 2017 numbers.

But if you look at our numbers excluding the impact of tax reform, we reported 386 million after tax operating income and that was favorable to plan by 36 million. So, we're very pleased with our results being above plan, if you exclude this one-time benefit. We had very favorable net investment income and spread income, 92 million versus our plan on a pretax basis that was coming primarily three sources, participating mortgage loan income was 37 million and that was a record high force in the year, stable value balances and spread was significantly higher than our plan and that resulted in a positive variance of about 25 million in all the other segments, the GAAP yield for higher than planned and that was about $30 million favorable variance.

So if you add all that up, that's really all that positive investment income came from. The one item that partially offset that as we did have some unfavorable mortality and that was about 32 million on a pretax basis. Our growth claims that we pay out in a year are approaching 2.5 billion. So, on a relative basis that’s a fairly small variance, but it does impact our earnings relative to plan, most of that was isolated to a couple of blocks within our acquisitions business, so nothing to be overly concerned about there. In terms of net income we reported 1.1 billion of income, and that was slight over the planned 794 million. The chart here on the right, I'm not going to go through that because I will now take you through each of the major segments on the next future slides.

So, starting with life marketing results, we had very strong life sales in 2017. If you look at the trend over the last two years, we’re up about 10% over that period. We’ve been very focused as Rich talked a little bit about our merging analytics and digital platforms. If you looked at the results that we have had from that in affinity and our direct business, we've actually gotten life sales up to about 9 million in 2017. So we’ve been slowly growing that, but that’s becoming an emerging part of our distribution for life marketing. We did release a new underwriting platform in 2017 that we’re really excited about. It does accelerate the underwriting process for customers that need a certain criteria.

So that's been something that our actuarial group has focused on as well as operations. And looking at earnings our operating income was a 15 million unfavorable to plan, and we had a couple of legacy items that hit us, one there was the impact of some reinsurance accruals on some older treaties, that was about an unfavorable gains of about 19 million. We did have some unfavorable mortality which was about 9 million, mostly in our term block. And then that was partially offset by a very positive investment income of about 10 million favorable to plan.

Moving on to the annuity segment, we've been shifting our emphasis from fixed indexed annuity products, that’s where most of our sales are coming from. If you looked at the bar charts you can see that, basically the fixed business is up about 56% year-over-year. Sales were below plan in 2017, but year-over-year overall, they were up 18%. Mentioned -- Rich mentioned a little bit about some of the regulatory uncertainty around DOL that certainly had impact on some of our sales versus our plan.

And if you look at the overall industry, they were down about 8% and the variable annuity sales were down 9% year-over-year. You can see that we really had a decline in our variable annuity sales due to our emphasis on the fixed side of the business. We have renewed and expanded several affinity relationships in 2017. We had really strong earnings through case bank selling SPA product. And then earlier this year, we had been selling product through all state, but we really ramped that up in the early part of this year with a fixed annuity -- some fixed annuity products, so we’re real excited about that opportunity as well in annuities.

If you looked at our operating income, we had very strong results being 29 million favorable to plan, these strong earnings were driven by higher fee income and lower deck in both amortization. This was really fueled by an increase in our equity market last year and the fund values increased the balances. If you look at the S&P, as you know it was up over 19% last year, so that drove our earnings quite heavily in the annuity segment.

Moving on to acquisitions, we had a strong year, as Rich said, we had a very active year at the end of the year, reported activity leading up to the signing of the Liberty Mutual transaction in January. The M&A pipeline has been consistently active as Rich said, we looked at a lot of opportunities last year and we found one that we thought was a great opportunity for us that we will talk more about later. We did have operating income variance the plan 26 million unfavorable. That was mainly driven by unfavorable mortality, really isolated to a couple of blocks and one of those blocks really was in plan that we brought forward that had previously been unreported to us and that was about 17 million unfavorable.

We did have a legacy issue around an unreported debt reserve that we were now able to estimate and that was an unfavorable variance that was not planned of about 16 million. But this was partially offset by very strong investment income and that was about 23 million favorable. One thing I wanted to point out is if you look at the contribution by the various blocks within this segment, we did the money transaction in the fourth quarter of 2013, and its contributing about half of our earnings in this segment. So that acquisition has worked out really well for us. And then in January of 2016, we closed a reinsurance transaction of some term business with Genworth and that now represents 21% of our profits. And then all the other transactions we have done over time represent about 31% of our earnings.

Moving onto the Stable Value segment, just to remind you, we sell fixed and floating rate funding agreements directly to institutional investors. We also market GICs the 401k and other qualified retirement plans. We really use this segment opportunistically to complement our asset liability management and product cash flows. So Lance is very active in looking at where we can sell these contracts, where it makes sense from an ALM perspective. We had very strong operating income, had a positive variance of 58 million the plan, so we reported 105 million of earnings here. This was due to really some of the factors that I mentioned in the summary of the results.

We had very strong participating mortgage income that was a positive variance in this segment up about 34 million. The balance significantly exceeded plan and that was due to growth in the funding agreement backed note program. If you look at the middle bar chart and you can see the blue bar there, you can see that we ended the year with our funding agreement backed notes reaching 3.3 billion and we have grown that since the fourth quarter of 2015 when we launched that program again in our company. And then the adjusted spread was very favorable to plan and that created a positive variance of about 13 million.

Looking at asset protection results, just to let you know we are a top provider of extended service contracts on automobiles, recreational vehicles, watercraft, power sports in this marketplace, and it’s a very fragmented market but we have a very good position in this marketplace. During 2017, we successfully integrated the U.S. Warranty acquisition. This was closed at the end of 2016 and what we had in terms of sales results is we saw that the sales grew from 405 million to 584 million, and about 98 million of this growth was due to the U.S. Warranty business that we brought on at the end of ‘16.

In terms of earnings, operating income was 24 million that was about 5 million unfavorable to plan. Our debt business does continue to be a little bit challenge there. It's really isolated mainly to one large producer where we put in several rate increases and we were just unable to get the right level that we were comfortable with. So, we canceled that producer in late 2017. So, we will see the GAAP earnings improve overtime with that producer gone. However, well, most of our earnings come from in this segment is the service contract business and we had very good results where the loss ratio last year was 36% and then plan there was about 8 million positive so that’s been able to offset some of the negative results that we had in the GAP product.

Now I am going to shift over and talk just briefly about the neutral transaction, as Rich said, we are all excited about getting us on the books and producing earnings for us and this next chart really just gives you a transaction overview and I am not going to go through all the boxes here, there’s always a lot of boxes when you do a transaction like this where you have three parties involved that, basically we’re going to reinsure the individual life and annuity business of Liberty Life Assurance of Boston as part of a broader transaction involving Lincoln National Corporation. Lincoln is pursuing Liberty Life the entity and they are going to keep the group business, so that was their interest in this transaction.

And then Liberty Life will insure the in-force the individual life and annuity business to protect it, so that’s a typical kind of a block acquisition that we would do with the reinsurance. This one is all different because we will be taking on the administration of this business as we quite often do and we will initially employ Liberty Life employees approximately 250 employees, most of those will be in their Delaware location, and then we’ll have a transition services agreement that will last about 18 months and we’ll need help from both Liberty Mutual and Lincoln to help us bring this business over on to our platform.

And then going forward, we are really excited about the opportunity to sell products to the Liberty Mutual property casually captivated channel and then have an existing bank channel and there’s not a lot of overlap between their bank channel and our bank channel. And then unlike most of the block transactions we also have this opportunity to grow our retail life and annuity business in this transaction which is typically not the case in most block acquisitions.

In terms of this block, it’s a very diversified block of business as you can see by this pie chart. This block will add diversification and scale to protect it as part of the purchase cycle that Rich talked about earlier. About 59% of the business is coming from the annuities and about 41% is coming from life. So it’s a pretty balanced block of business. And this will add about 525,000 policies to our platform and that’s one of things that allows us to reduce our unit cost overtime and be more competitive also in our retail product pricing.

Yes, just to summarize the transaction. We believe this is a very high quality acquisition opportunity for Protective. As Rich mentioned, we did look at a lot of opportunities last year and we found this one that we thought was a very good transaction for us. It’s going to represent an estimated capital deployment of approximately 1.2 billion. We do see very predictable and stated cash flows out of this deal. The capital does regenerate quickly so we will get this capital back overtime which will allow us to do further acquisitions. The assets are very well matched to liabilities, so there is very low reinvestment risk in this transaction.

So it’s not very sensitive from that perspective and what we found is the asset quality was very similar to Protective’s. We do expect very strong GAAP earnings out of this transaction. It’s a very seasoned stable block of business so we had good assumptions and good experience to base the pricing upon, and it is very well along with Protective’s acquisition strategy and it’s really in our sweet spot, where we’d like to be. It does diversify Protective’s business mix. You saw the structured settlements in there.

We have had some experience with peers, but we did a lot of analysis around that so that will give us a little more diversification on a different type of product that we normally acquire. It does provide an opportunity to lower earnings volatility and it broadens capacity for growth is this capital comes back to us overtime. As I said earlier, it does increase our economies of scale as this business transitions onto our systems and that’s a pretty complicated process, but as Rich said we’re going to try to do this quickly as possible, if we work through this with our IT and all the other folks that are working on the integration. And the good part of that is transaction is no financing as needed and it's well within Protective available capital.

Okay, the last thing I want to talk about is just give you a brief overview of our financial plan and Rich mentioned that our owner Dai-ichi likes to look at a 10-year time horizon, I’m not going to go through the next nine years after 2018, but I will focus on 2018. But I will sure you there is a lot of detail and that was out of the years. Rich, really talked a little bit about our capability here in terms of financial modeling and discipline, we do have a very robust modeling capability, we use poly systems which allows us to have all of our valuation of our policies on one platform and that’s one of the strength in terms of being able to do these projections, we don’t have a lot of fragmented information.

But we do it on a policy-by-policy level, it does incorporate our current capital accounting the reserve standards and we have update this model every quarter and Rich won’t let us take a break we do it every single quarter. But we do it, look at lines of business each quarter and we kind of compared that to the actual. So, it actually thinks as our accounting controls as we can compare our results to our most recent projection and into our plan which we do want to for us. And then we make adjustments to our business plans as we see trends emerging from this information.

Just to talk about some of the key assumptions in our 2018 plan, we do expect to close the Liberty Neutral reinsurance transaction in the second quarter, so for simplicity we just assume that we would start having earnings come through July 1, 2018, so we’ll have a half year. There will be some transition cost in the back half of the year, but we do expect this transaction to be accretive in 2018 with respect to our earnings. When we go in and look at our plan, we don’t try to forecast fluctuations due to fair value changes related to deck and mainly through unlocking, we just assume that it’s going to be flat in our planning.

With respect to capital accounting reserve standards we know those can change overtime, but when we look at our capital plan for that this time rather we don’t try to project what those are going to look like in the future. One thing we do every third quarter as we update our assumptions and our GAAP models and also our projections of stat and GAAP earnings for just assumption changes around last year's mortality, one of the big assumption changes that we look at every year as the investment rates. And we’re required to do this under GAAP, but it's just a prudent thing to do in terms of financial modeling.

But when our reinvestment rates are look at, we've picked kind of the third quarter and so we have to do kind of the middle of the quarter. So we use August 31st each year and these levels was August 31, 2017, these are not treasury rates, these are projected reinvestment rates. And so, at a 10-year level, the reinvestment rate was 3.6% that was up about 30 basis points from a year ago, where it’s kind of the low point. And then the 30 year our reinvestment rate assumption is 4.1% and this was up about 20 basis points from a year ago. So, we do project earnings using a forward interest rate curve so we project this rates level overtime over that projection period.

18 million is in our plan for extraordinary income and this is for things like participating mortgage income and we really don’t have really a lot of control over when these events happens, but we do recognize income every year last year was a great year but some years as rates move up this income can be variable to us. With respect to a management fees, we expect it to pay a fee of 13.5 million in our plans to date and then our GAAP effective tax rate is estimated to be about 20% post tax reform. So the statutory rate is 21% but there is the main preference item that we have is a dividend receive reduction into a couple of other small items that bring it down to about 20%.

So the results of that in terms of our sales assumptions I’ll just take you quickly through that like marketing we’re expecting good growth in our plan going from 172 to 190 million that’s about a 10.5% and that’s significantly higher than what we have see in the industry overall over the past several years. We do expect some very strong growth in our annuities business as we’ve been focused on riding our distribution there and adding some other partners. We expect to have sales around 2 billion and that would represent about 1 28% increase. And you can see in this chart if we hit this plan that would leave us with about 82% of the total coming from the fixed business.

And then asset protection, one thing you’ll see here is a little bit of a decline and its mainly due to what I mentioned earlier about a large gap producer that was producing some losses for us. We cancelled that and that calls us for a drop in sales of about 58 million but if you exclude that we are actually up year-over-year by about 4% and that’s really kind of the real trend there if you get under the numbers there.

And then with respect to the stable value account balance, our plan is to in 2018 at 4.5 billion we hope to hold this balance up and we will see some contracts rolling off so this would mean we would have to have about 700 of sales during the year in order to hit this number. And as we talk about earlier, this is opportunistic in terms of when we can go to the market and put these contracts on the book.

And then this leaves us with the final results of our 28 plan where you put those assumptions into our models, and we are expecting solid financial results based on this plan. After tax operating and our plan is to have 417 million of earnings. This would represent about an 8% growth over the 20178 adjusted for tax reform. Net income 376 million we do put about 10 or $11 million after tax a quarter or impairments and some volatility in some non-hedgeable items in our VA. That goes in just as part of our plan.

In terms of RBC ratio, we are expecting to deploy the capital that we mentioned earlier in the liberty mutual transactions so that’s why you see the drop to 474% RBC Mike is going to talk more about this a little bit later and break this down a little more for us. Our debt to capital is expected to decline down to 17%. We do expect to pay a dividend and we actually in fact pay this dividend now today to of a 142 million in the first quarter. Going forward, we expect to pay a dividend to Dai-ichi of about 40% of our GAAP net income each year.

And then finally, our capital that’s greater than 400% RBC target level that is expected to end 2018, about 700 million but this summarizes our plan. Basically our plan is to continue discipline growth in this mature market that we play in, our retail, life and annuity sales are growing double digit in a very slow growth industry, but we still have ample capital to use on the right opportunities, so I think this will be an active year in terms of looking at opportunities as we integrate the Liberty Mutual transaction.

So with that, I'm going to now turn it over to Michelle Moloney, who is our Chief Risk Officer and then Philip Passafiume is going to come up, he is our Director of Fixed Income.

Michelle Moloney

Good morning everyone. I will just jump into Slide 33. So, the risk management program at Protective Life is based on net practices ERM framework, fundamentally what that means is that we are focused on our financial strength of Protective Life over the long run. And as Rick said, we’re business of providing long-term promises and we want to deliver on them. From a day to day standpoint, what that means is we really want to have stable quality earnings and so to support that we have very robust set of risk appetite and limits that we're following when you saw what Steve went through, we saw very well within those risk appetite. And if you look and where we’re in 2018 as well with Liberty, so very strong program in place.

In this slide, it really demonstrates sound diversification that we have between our two lines deposit and protection, and Rich went through, we see this as a real asset for us and advantage in the marketplace and provide that diversification. The slide also shows how successfully been in acquisition with 39% of our source of income coming from it. And that’s leveraging our virtual cycle, the benefits from that and in growth, in scale and also in the ability to deploy our capital where it's more advantageous. It also give us the advantage of maintaining this balance in diversification and value of our product line and give us the ability to grow life business, we have a lot of mortality coming from our acquisitions. And we have by towards it because it also enhances the stability of our income.

Quality earnings is supported by having a strong risk management program, we think it starts with getting the pricing right, getting the assumptions right out front and then the product design that goes with that and that really enhancing the ability to have the other risk management tools that we have for strong lay, for example our hedging is better because our product design is effective and supports that. And Steve and going through our plan for 2018, you heard a lot of these assumptions that he was talking about, they were extremely realistic. We don’t have an increasing yield curve in our assumptions and having realistic assumptions means that we don’t have to hit home run, hit our earnings goals and so because of that we have more stable, predictable assumptions, realistic assumptions going into it, we’re going to have quality earnings over the long run, not just next year's.

Is this Protective Life balance sheet at the end of last year, and as the title said, it’s a clean balance sheet. So, on the asset side, it's largely fixed maturities and some mortgage. In fact that you took that those two items and reinsurance receivable that adds up to about 90% of our assets. So just those three items on the general account side, on the liability side we got three products that really make the reserves up and those products have very limited liquidity, so we’ve got life reserves with limited cash surrender value and passing over optionality.

On the annuity side, they had surrender penalties that they surrendered early, and a third product is our stated value which was prescribed term through it, so very limited overall liquidity for our product that we sell. And then on the equity side, one of the things that’s been mentioned a couple of times is, our debt where we have a very low leverage, and so on our equity not only is it -- a clean balance sheet, but it’s a strong balance sheet, given the low leverage.

So, just went through the balance sheet and the limited liquidity that we have in our liabilities that we offer. This shows the liquid assets to our liquid liabilities. We essentially use the Moody’s approach in developing these figures, with a slight modification on the annuities, we reflect not just the surrender fees that are in play but also the crediting rate and we had an incredibly strong ratio, at 3.3. But to support that was not only on the balance sheet, it’s been -- we had to see them further is our obligations on our debt, and our sources of liquidity or funding has been.

So, our net debt maturity is next year is only 400 million and then the next one, another typo is 2039, and at the holding company we have multiple sources of financing, just to give you an example, we’ve got dividend capacity of about 800 million this year and we’ve got another I think 250 million available in service fee, so that’s over a $1 billion spare. And then other sources of finance, we’ve got operating cash flow that are coming through which are very strong, we’ve got bank line of credit, FHLB and also heard earlier about our ALM program, we have a very strong asset liability management program.

So, this chart shows our in-force on the grey side, it’s our life reserves in-force life reserves, and stack on top of that is the reserves for our stable value and our annuity, and then the red line is our assets, that are back in, and you can see how well matched they are, and that’s by intention, it is a primary focus for us to ensure that we have well matched liabilities and assets and we have a risk policy that it has to be within plus or minus one, and to really support that is having quality assets.

And with that, I’ll hand it over to Phil.

Phil Passafiume

Great, thank you. So, yes, so if you flip to Page 38 in your package here, this is just to give you a pretty high little overview. I can get to hear of the -- of the lesson portfolio at the end of December. So at the end of December, we had $55 billion in net investment assets. As you could see the asset mix there, it’s been pretty similar over the last couple of years. Corporate security represents 57% of the portfolio, RBS represents 5%, and CBS represents 4% and those are big three main asset categories, with exception of mortgage loans. I’ll spend a little bit more time talking about that, but as we look at our asset allocation for 2018, 2019, I think we'll probably see corporate securities that percentage come down a little bit. If you where spreads are, obviously we’ve had a lot of volatility in the marketplace.

We think we’re on the latter stages of the second annex cycle, so corporate securities will probably come down a little bit and what we’ll probably do is increase our allocation to higher rated RMBS and CMBS. So, it's been big barrel of that in the past couple of years and we think that’ll tick up. If we look at the other asset classes, government agents, states, Moody's and others kind of 12% blended there, I think that will remain pretty consistent and again, I’ll talk a little bit more about mortgage loan.

We are going through the fixed maturity portfolio, so this is everything with the exception of commercial mortgages. So, we have 44 billion there. A couple of things I want to point out there. The portfolio is in very, very good shape, as we see it right now. So roughly 52% of the portfolio is rated single-A or better. If we look at the double BB or less out there at 5%, that is basically the lowest spend since the financial crisis. So most of that is going to be fallen angels in the investment grade world is world’s fallen angels in our RMBS looked that got downgraded that is they continue to aim down little bit. But we think that's prudent again, we are kind of based on where we are in the economic cycle.

If you look at BBB exposure there 36%, if you were to look to where that was, that is mainly going to be corporate credit. But if you look over three or four years ago that number was probably closer to 41 or 42, and we may have been a little bit early, but we thought we were again, kind of in the later stages of this credit cycle. So we made a concerted effort to sell triple BBB credits. We are not adding anymore to it, instead buy single way credit or higher rated mortgage-backed securities in CMBS. So you could see that. And the plan has worked out pretty good.

Let's dive a little bit down into the commercial mortgage portfolio. So on the left-hand side there you can see it’s a very, very diversified portfolio. It’s about $6.8 billion average loan size is 4 million, weighted average coupon is very good 4.76, credit quality continues to remain very good, LTV at 56.1 and the interest service coverage ratio of 1.55. And if you look at the pie chart there on the right-hand side, 52% our modus of operandi in the commercial mortgage portfolio has always been to focus on the necessities of life, i.e. people have to live somewhere, people have to work somewhere and people have to shop somewhere.

And as you can see, based on our exposure to resell office buildings and apartments that kind of bears that out, I know we get a lot of questions on a retail exposure with amazoning of America in the life, but if you drilled down to our retail portfolio at the end of the year roughly 1% of that was retail models, approximately 45% was neighborhood grocery stores, consisting of names you know like Kroger and then Publix, another 28% was what we call performance centers, which were going to be basically anchored by the top names in that space Hobby Lobby and T.J. Maxx. And then the other 25% are going to be single tailed resource and again that's going to be more toward grocery stores such as CVS and Walgreens. So I got another chart that we have talked about kind of bringing that down a little bit, but it continues to operate and then perform in a very, very good manner.

One thing that we have if you look to the portfolio five years ago, we had a 0% allocation to senior housing, we have brought that up about 14%, we had a lady that runs that force and she has put about $925 million to work in that asset class and perform very well. So that kind of overlays with that, this is just a five year history of the mortgage loan portfolio kind of a land there, which ties to the left-hand side. You could see we are up about $1.1 billion over the last five years. As in the blue and the yellow, that’s just kind of comparison of retail exposure to our senior housing. So you could see retail is gone from 60% to 52% 8% reduction and basically we just re-offset that with the senior housing. And we think that will continue to perform very well.

Look at the strong performance, the top five years of 11 year history of the credit losses and impairments versus the Moody's issuer default rating. One thing the blue numbers that are Protective that represents both credit losses and corporate credit portfolio as well as losses and impairment in the structured portfolio consisting of mortgage backs and CMBS, but as you can see we’ve outperformed obviously we got hit in 2008, 2009. We had Fannie and Freddie. Fannie and Freddie preferred holdings as well as Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual, but over the last years -- over the last couple of years we’ve definitely outperformed the overall sector.

The bottom line there, the problem mortgage loans up to nine year history continues to perform very well, continues to trend down at the end of the year 10 basis points of problem mortgage loans there, so it continues to perform. And when we look at those kind of top slide says it all. That is tiled on this. Our investment strategy remains unchanged, strong asset liability management, we have a cash meeting every Monday morning at 10.00 O’clock, we talk about how much cash we have, where we’re going to spend it, and the portfolios we have it. We have a national liability meeting every month, so we are up to speed on that.

Again, our high quality investment grade outsets, investment grade corporate bonds, RMBS and CMBS, are all top part of the capital structure. A disciplined approach to rates and diversification, one of the things we have mention it was on the other chart we don’t have any alternative assets. So if you look at us compares to our peers, we have no material exposure to private equity or hedge funds. So we look at those asset classes, we spend a lot of time. We just think for us from a risk return perspective this doesn’t really work for us.

Again as we said end of the year only 5% securities investment grade, again we think we’re in later stage of this credit cycle and making a commercial mortgage portfolio of this very, very high quality, they've had a great track record and we will continue to do that.

And the bottom line is here, we have a couple of separate accounts that we're following some money for the most part 99% of the money is managed in-house and if you look at the team that manages that 44 billion that's only nine people. So basically our cost to manage that money is basically one basis point. And if you were to compare that to track of to passive index fund such as the AG AGG, ETF, that’s going to cost you 5 basis points. If you go and buy the OTD ETF, that’s going to cost you 15 basis points. So always recognized kind of cost center as a revenue generator and we think we operate very, very good and very, very effective so.

I will pass it on to Mike Temple.

Mike Temple

Thank you, Phil. I apologize, Rich went to our beautiful campus, it also comes wooden spring with pollens, so I've got a little bit but crack your throat, so I am going to carry my drink around with me in case of struggling with my voice. I am going to -- good news on the end, we are going to wrap up and hit a quick some of the key highlights of our financial streak story and then we will open it up for your Q&A.

I wanted to start with capital -- capital management, and we are trying to do a couple of things here. One, we are trying to maintain capital of our target levels for ratings purposes, for risk appetite purposes et cetera, while at the same time we are trying to deploy capital to kind of invest in future growth. And so you can see a little bit of that in these two charts here. On the left hand side, you can see the RBC rations since financial crisis, is interesting, someone since Steve and I investor deck for 15 years ago last night that show RBC used to be 325 and we had a double A rating.

So the world has changed a lot. You can see -- our target now is 400% that’s what we think we really need to maintain over the long run. You can see the amount of excess capital varies. There is a couple of things kind of going on that may not be obvious. So first, if you look at 2011, you see we did two small acquisitions that kind of dipped then you see 2013 and that’s the money acquisition where it dipped and then it recovers. And you can see over here on the right hand side that’s, Steve talked about a little bit, of the depth from the Liberty and I’ll talk about that. But that’s a good thing that Rich mentioned one of the unique things about our M&A business and closed block acquisition, beyond the learnings and beyond the synergies, you can see we also get capital back to us really quick. So typical pattern is as we do a deal, we dip and the capital comes back and so we rebuild.

I am not here to go over the 2019 plan, so I’m not going to making any predictions about that. What I will say is we still see that same pattern that we deploy capital, we start getting earnings, we get it on our books and then we start growing, having to redeploy it again, you almost running on a treadmill. So this is a really powerful tool. You can see there is a gradual trend up. I will mention the -- 2017 our 614, we get questions sometimes about tax reform. With tax reform that came-in in December, we had to write-down our stack DTA that costs us about 30 points of our RBC. Absent tax reform, we would have ended the year around 644. So to Richard’s point, in our eyes we ran the business to a historical high RBC ratio.

Now the good news is that this is a long even though we’ve got higher capital requirements, we’ll have stronger earnings. And so we’ll earn all of that back overtime. And then you look on the right hand side, this is our 2018 plan. Steve mentioned, we’re staring the year at 614, we’re actually deploying a little over $1.7 billion of capital this year, roughly $1.2 billion on the Liberty acquisition and then the sales number Steve showed you roughly $500 million. Rich talked about balance in a good year, we like assume we average about $500 million a year on the retail side and $500 million a year on M&A. As we all know, it’s a little bit lumpy and episodic so we’ll go some years like last year without an M&A and then we’ll go some year this year at a little more invested.

The other thing I want to mention as you can see Item 2 there, we’re very cognizant of -- we have recession, we have all kind of unknown events, we like to maintain a cushion. Historically, we’ve told ourselves our risk appetite is 375 and we want to maintain at least 25 RBC point cushion to that. And so that’s why we said we don’t think of access capital to anything over 400. And you can see, depending on if you’re looking at our risk apatite or if you’re looking at our target level, we’ve got roughly 75 to 100 RBC points this year of cushion to absorb in the event of unnecessary unexpected event. So we feel like that’s a really good capital plan, it’s a really good balance between maintaining cushion, while at the same time, putting some of that capital to work which will come back to us really quick and regenerate earnings.

And you saw that gradually increasing chart where capital is going up. What that tells you is that we’ve gotten more capital coming to us than we’ve got deployment options. So one of the things we’ve been doing recently is also buying down our debt, and Rich mentioned, our debt to capital ratio. You can see, in 2013, we had over $2.1 billion of debt outstanding, and we ended of the year a little under $1.3 billion. We’ve retired over $840 million of debt, which is about 40% of our outstanding debt. So at the same time, we’ve been financing M&A deals and financing double-digit growth. We’ve also been buying down our debt, so just a really robust platform.

The table on the right is the outstanding debt that we entered the year with. The 2018 actually matured in January so those are gone. As Michelle mentioned, the 738 senior notes mature in 2019, it’s actually October of 2019. And then after that, we don’t have another debt maturity until the 2039. She probably mentioned Lance and the treasury team who had some offers and purchase some of the 2039. So we actually expect to end the year below $200 million of that level.

And then last you see our sub-debt. We used to have two hybrid sub-debts, we called them last year. They were roughly 6 and 6.25 coupons and we refinance them at a lower rate. And so we're at 535. So that's why you see the 34, it was 35 year debt issuance. And so you see that. So from a shelf point, we think about order events where we have a lot of money due, and the answer is not median, they are by enlarge way out in the future.

Rich alluded to our capacity a little bit. So for our peer group and generally for our ratings, the debt to capital ratio is generally around 25%. And so for '18 to start the year and '17 the end and we've got a significant capacity to issue debt if we saw a great opportunity or if we saw a risk event, we needed to raise some capital. We feel like we’ve got some firepower left. So we think about our -- on excess capital capacity it’s both capital over 100%, which Steve showed you, as well as the ability if we needed to issue debt.

Rich eluded to that we sale long term products with guarantees, we make promises. So obviously, ratings are very important to our commercial success. You can see on the right hand side of the table, our ratings are high-single A low AA that's our target, we're happy with that. We think that's where we need to be to operate our business. Since we met with you guys last year, we've had one change. Moody's was A2 last year and we're upgraded this year to A1. So there has been a lot of stability year-to-year.

I should also mention when we did the Liberty acquisition and due diligence, we met with our rating agencies who went over our pro forma and you probably saw them issue some releases in January saying that all our outlook was stable. So we feel like we're in a very good place from a rating standpoint.

And then lastly, I just wanted to add a little detail. Rich was talking about Dai-ichi, and I would just second what he was saying about. It's been a great partnership. So beyond our own financial strength, it's nice to have a really strong and supportive peer behind this. You can see in the table on the right hand side some of the metrics year-end at a glance by enlarge. So you're not familiar they've got about $480 billion of assets, over 60,000 employees around the globe. And the market cap of course varies where the year-end was around $25 billion. So that's a real benefit to us. If we ever did need support from our parents and know that we've got parents that we did work with.

And then also you see here the picture on the left, this is the Dai-ichi headquarters. Beyond just scale and financial strength, Dai-ichi has been great about bringing the group companies together and sharing best practices. So several of others have been to Tokyo and participating global management conferences, for instance ERM where we share best practices from the different -- the Australian, the Southeast Asia, North America, et cetera and that's been a real add too. It's helped everybody broaden your global perspective and learn best practices across.

And then last I’ll mention, the M&A is benefitted as well, because being part of Dai-ichi -- lot of times our M&A transactions are reinsurance where there’s counterparty credit risk and it helps us having a bigger parent. And so we've been seeing bigger M&A opportunities than we used to as a standalone entity. As Rich mentioned, we’ve actually moved upstream a little bit over time not a log, but that’s available to have a lot of set of choices.

Those are the highlights, I want to -- I won’t read through the bullets here but just suffice to say that we’re very bullish on our prospects. Rich mentioned we like what we see about the future. We’re focused on growth as Steve mentioned both on the retail side, as well as on our M&A side and we want that balance that we think we get through the virtuous cycle. Steve mentioned we’ve had good earnings success the last few years and we feel good about our 2018 plan, it’s pretty good growth we believe. Michelle and Phil covered -- we got a very strong balance sheet with a high quality asset portfolio. And hopefully you would agree with us that we’re in a really strong financial position today from a debt, from a capital and from an earnings power perspective.

At this point, I think I’m going to turn it over Lance who is going to maybe moderate some of the Q&A.

Lance Black

Thanks Mike. I think for the post of the Webcast, I think you see that you have my email address to submit questions. And I would like to Rich to come up and we will open the floor for Q&A unless you have remarks you want to make before here.

Rich Bielen

I hope that all you recognize, I think we’re very confident about our future. We’re in a very strong financial position. And we always get back to the financial, because that’s the foundation. The confidence of working with us, being good counterparties, being out there to do business with whether it's on the retail side, on the acquisition side or frankly providing services and support in terms of our capital base is so important to us.

So with that, we’ll open it up for any questions.

So the question for everybody on the phone is, could we just speak to our acquisition philosophy and if we found something outside of our traditional space, how Dai-ichi might feel about that.

So I do think our acquisition philosophy is being one where we’ve really tried to stay within our normal parameters. So if you look at our history, it’s been the life businesses, it’s been the annuity business it’s been supplementing the growth of the asset protection division, working on things to bring that along. We talked about -- Nancy Kane and the team looked at probably 20 opportunities. We have looked at opportunities outside of the space. I think we’re always investigating whether there's a new growth opportunity for us.

I would tell you that we are likely to -- if we ever do anything outside of the life and annuity it would probably be an adjacency to something of what we do. I think culture of the philosophy where we think our expertise is relates back to our core business. So I don’t see us branching out into let’s say the medical arena or some other space that is not typical. But we could see some distribution opportunities and some adjacencies that within the organization if we think that was a growth pattern.

And Dai-ichi would be supportive of us. They are actually -- one thing to emphasize, not only do they want us to do transactions but they would continue to like to see us be able to grow further on the organic side, so really making our retail franchise bigger. And so they're very supportive of us of investigating those things. But I would tell you traditionally we’re going to stick to our hitting for things where we think it’s an adjacency where we can provide some expertise and enhance something for the organization.

Unidentified Analyst

Rich, I actually do have a couple questions that have come in and maybe say on the acquisition thing for a while for some of other ones. Asset accumulation, obviously the Liberty and a few more transactions were mortality focused. The question is around longevity based acquisitions, in particular into risk transfer. And then also again we talked about slew of competition, the quote from the email and the overall acquisition market.

Rich Bielen

So, let’s deal with pension risk transfer and longevity. We do think there’s an opportunity out there. We have not to this date participated in that. We have spent some resources doing research around this phase. We’ve actually talked to some other carriers about potentially partnering with them around it. We’ve looked at how could we service the business and investigate it. So what we understand and believe in that space is a number of traditional corporations who have legacy pension obligations. As their obligations become fully funded if interest rates were to go up a little bit, I could see where CFOs of those industrial type companies would want to shed that obligation and move it to someone. We’ve got more expertise around the mortality space.

So we have not participated to this date. We have spent time investigating that market. And I would say we would consider an opportunity if we thought it came along. But we also know it's more than just pricing the transaction, it’s also making sure that we have the capability behind it to service all those customers and have that in place. And so that’s answers the first part of the question, the second part of the question that our acquisitions and all the new competition.

So first of all, everyone needs to recognize that -- I would tell you the new entrants into the space if you look at it going back to really the early 2000, provided new capital into the industry. And I believe they actually allowed some transactions to occur that otherwise wouldn’t have happen. So the entry of new capital into the arena actually have freed up something. If you realize, we have actually partnered with a number of those new entrants over the years. We’ve partnered with what is now Global Atlantic. We’ve partnered with Wilton Re. We’ve partnered with Athene on transactions. And those partnerships actually worked very, very well, because as we came together, we looked at larger deals that individually we may not have been able to win the auction or participate in. But because of our own skill levels that we were able to add, so in our case, a lot of integration, a lot of mortality that we were willing to take some of those new entrants primarily more focus on more asset accumulation oriented products, looking at bringing their investment management skills to the table. So we’ve actually been able to work with the new entrants at the same time.

So when you look at it just a competitor but there were also times they were partner with us. So it’s unique item as we look at it. When we look forward though, there have been a number of new entrants into the space. I think it's one of the reasons that we see the pipeline of opportunities picking up, because there is capital entering that we consider doing things, may be a traditional carrier wouldn’t have a few years ago. But primarily they’re focused on asset accumulation. Our primary focus is around the life insurance and the mortality space.

So although, there’s a lot of new entrants and a lot of competition, we’ve been at this for a long time. We’ve had competition in every single deal we have ever done in the acquisition space. So now we may have some new people coming in that we think our strengths. Mike mentioned there at the end and we talked about Dai-ichi. At AA minus rating from S&P, we’re somewhat unique in the space in terms of being a counter party to people. And that’s a real strength of ours, our ability to put team on the ground.

We talked about acquisition and Nancy leads an incredible team in negotiations with a lot of sleepless nights and conference rooms in New York in terms of getting a deal done. But then we can put our HR team on the ground and work with the employees on the other side. We can put our IT team on the ground. We have our actuarial team up in New Hampshire earlier this week, working with them to integrate. There is a lot of work and effort and those feet on the ground are unique scale that allows the new competitors who really don't have in terms of that. So the competitors are out there. They are always going to be out there. But we think we’re well positioned to deal with them. And in fact at times they may actually be our friend and our partner to allow us to both get what we need out of the transaction.

Unidentified Analyst

If you could update us for a moment around the integration side, so particularly you’ve been talking about finding deals that [technical difficulty] or make decision. So as you go forward you look for the largest deals that you might not think about the client level [technical difficulty] plus. What’s the degree of difficulty of integration, have it changed the playbook for integration? What do you have to do strategically being able to integrate those larger deals as well as create the…

Rich Bielen

With respect to the larger deals versus the smaller deals we've done -- so the question really on the floor is as we look at much larger deals in the $0.5 billion to $1 billion range versus smaller deals we've done in the past. What’s different about the integration process that could impact us as we wind up moving forward when we go to do those things? So actually I’ll talk a little bit about Liberty, because Liberty is actually forcing us to think a little bit differently than we have in some of our other transactions. I will tell you though before I start that sometimes the small deal is as complicated to integrate as the large deal. So though size of transaction is not always the right judgment; it’s really works the complexity on the other side; how many systems they have; what businesses are they in; how many employees, locations; there is a lot of other things; do they have TPAs; do they not have TPAs; there is a lot of complexity. So size is not the right measure.

But Liberty is a little bit unique for us. We've done it once before really when we did the [Chase] transaction. So we’re working with Liberty and Lincoln to one, we’ll be converting administrative platforms through Protective. So that goes back to our scale. There is a number of platforms there. Liberty is obviously a complicated organization. So we’re going to have to work through all that. There are a number of employees on the ground. We’ve extended offers to a number of them in terms of working through bringing them onto our system. Sometimes we do transactions without employees.

So depending on the organization that creates a new complexity where do you house them, how do you set up the system, how do you get an email? I mean all of that simple things that you don’t really think about but has to get done in terms of time of closing. But the unique thing that we're now seeing in this one and I mentioned it Steve mentioned it is we actually see some organic opportunity there. So we’re going to use a portion on their bank distribution to add to our own bank distribution. So we’re bringing on wholesalers and the leader of that group.

We’re also going -- they've been selling products through their PAC agents on the Liberty Mutual, we’ll continue to work on the Liberty product through probably at the end of the year and then overtime convert to Protective product. So how do we integrate, that’s where all the new complexities come in. So it’s not really a size issue. I am not so sure when I look back at our past at $1 billion deal is more complicated than $100 million deal. It really depends on what are we picking up and what’s the complexity of each one. It really revolves employees, distribution and then how many systems that we’re bringing on. Bob?

Unidentified Analyst

What’s really driving the mix shift? And it seems like some of the new VA products in the market are de-risk have positive returns. I am just wondering why big move?

Rich Bielen

So the question is why the shift way in effect from the variable and the shift more towards the fix and the fix index. The variable product, we have created a number of years ago something as a house rule where we looked at the potential volatility on the VA. And the volatility, everybody focuses on the benefit side and the riders, but there’s also a second underlying volatility, which is you’re really in the investment management business.

And so when markets go up, your fees ride along with the upward markets. But if markets were to turn down 20%, not only do you need to have a robust hedging program in place but your fees that you’re going to generate off the product also decline. So it’s somewhat sensitive to the market. And we really value our stability as an organization. And so as we approach that 20% threshold on the product, we made the decision we prefer the stability of the fix and the fixed index product, which is less sensitive to market volatility. So we’re going to continue to sell VA, but it will not be our lead or flagship product. We think there’s places for VA but we think especially with the recent rise in rates that there’s plenty of opportunity on the fixed side.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you can discuss a little some of the upcoming [technical difficulty] changes and the [technical difficulty]…

Rich Bielen

So since I am no longer the CFO, I am going to turn it over. They only give me one side to the question for everybody on the phone is, could we go over some of the C1 factor changes and the changes that are going on. And I’ve now learned pass the buck…

Steve Walker

We’re clearly monitoring all that. We did, at the end of the year, go ahead and book as Mike talked about, the adjustment to our total adjusted capital for the true off of the DTA the tax differential that was about 30 RBC points. With respect to the denominator, the [NEFC] is looking at that change right now. It’s still unclear as to whether that will be 2018 or 2019 event. We’ve looked at it for us and are marketing it pretty closely. We’re thinking it’s going to be in the 30 to 40 percentage point range impact somewhere in that ballpark. So it will depend on where really the [NEFC] comes out in terms of getting that real finalized. I think they’re working pretty hard to try to get it done by the end of the year.

With respect to C1, I think those are the asset charges component of your RBC calculation. We’ve done some modeling around some preliminary proposals and things. I think it’s still too early to tell what the impact will be. We definitely believe it will be manageable in terms of our level of RBC and the capacity we have that we’ve talked about earlier. But I don’t want to throw out a number, because I think the proposals are too early. We do think that one will probably not be this year, we’re probably thinking more around year-end 2019 based on the intelligence we have.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Rich Bielen

So the question from the room is, on the acquisition segment, do we shift the earnings reporting from acquisitions to the other lines of business as time goes on since we have an organic component here?

Steve Walker

We look at it. There’s two components, the in force that we’re acquiring abroad that’s going to run off that will stay in the acquisition segment, so that will be reported there. Since we are writing new business on our paper at some point as part of this new distribution opportunity, we’re picking up. The Life business would go through Life marketing and all the associated new expenses regarding that. The annuity business will go through the annuity segment. And that’s how we’ve done it before when we’ve had opportunities to do any distribution out of the deal, like in the Chase transaction we did way back in 2006.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to see if you could comment on any plans you may have for issuance probably the agreement back [technical difficulty]?

Steve Walker

The question is around our plans for issuance in the funding note space. And what’s missing in our presentation we do view not just new space but they provide in general as opportunistic and as they ail into. Our desire would be to access the market a few times a year, call it three times a year. Obviously, in general, we’re going to do index eligible notes, which will require at least 300 million if it’s a public transaction, which the attorneys in the room would tell it’s really private, because it’s 144A not an SEC registered note.

So if you do the math the three transactions, $300 million to $500 million each time, hopefully in a given year -- assuming the market corporate, which obviously they have not been of late. And given our blackout periods that for financial reporting and things like that, if we can hit -- and maybe talking about myself into two times the way I’m talking. But in general, we would hope to access the market at least not every quarter but three out of the four quarters during the year.

Unidentified Analyst

As you mentioned anticipating the credit cycle is still a little bit more towards the labors right now. From the paper that the securities that do it best, when that we progress towards in terms of fixed [technical difficulty]…

Phil Passafiume

So the question has to do with what is the basis point to have it up going from roughly BBB to single A. I would think that's probably going to be, probably in the neighborhood 25, all-in 25 to 30 points. So about wrong cash flow -- a 30 year corporate bond right now, we have been buying our target for the most part it’s been 4.25. So that’s a 30-year corporate bond. Now we've been buying long cash flow agency and non-agency RMBS around the 380-390 area, so that gives you a benchmark. So the crew is very flat that's what we're doing it right now. So we've been buying a decent amount of 10-year CMBS as well. Also, that's going to be a lower yield. So that's going to be -- it's a marginal much lower in our yield. We continue to add commercial mortgages as well on senior housing.

Rich Bielen

We have some questions that are coming by email around asset protection, so I'm going to try and summarize them. And one there was about the integration of US Warranty, our growth and also the transaction recently with Assurant and TPG and what is that mean for the competitive dynamic.

So US Warranty, we closed late in 2016. That integration has actually gone very, very well. We've actually seen our sales be probably a little bit better than planned. In terms of attracting dealers, they had a slightly different model than the one that we have. And so we've been now starting to cross-sell with our historic sales force in terms of bringing our new dealers. So the transaction with US Warranty has gone very well, integration has gone very well. We had again to question about integration, we have some people on the ground there down in Florida to bring them along and help integrate them into the Protective culture. So we've been very pleased with that.

There is a transaction that's going on in the warranty space does create a very large competitor. But it's not just in the domestic market it's on a global scale. That is very -- the warranty group is very, very large. They were both global in nature. And so we know whether it was them standing by themselves are now in conjunction with Assurant, they were always a big competitor of ours in the space. When we look at that asset protection space, we see a very, very fragmented market. There is not a lot of dominant share there.

And so we could see continuing to add transactions similar to the US Warranty where you have some smaller providers out there. They may have a niche with respect to their product or geographic region that we would bring on in order to maintain our scale and competitiveness; so it's something that we will face and we do have a large competitor, but they'll have their own challenges of integrating their organizations and bringing that back. But overall, we've been very pleased with US Warranty. Steve, do you have anything else on that?

Steve Walker

I would just say the team has done a great job of integrating that into their division and including the sales part of it. And so their business model down there is mainly a fee model where they put auto dealers help them create their own warranty company. So those opportunities now are being taking to our current clients and dealers, the larger dealers in particular. So we’ve seen a lot of synergies as a result of those teams working well together.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions, one in terms of Dai-ichi and its international plans. What is their goal? What is their target in terms of trying to develop the international market outside of the United States, Asia, other geographic regions? And is there opportunity for Protective Life to participate in that?

Rich Bielen

So the question is what are Dai-ichi’s plans with respect to their international operations and is there a place for Protective to participate in that. So first I think Dai-ichi has been pretty clear. If you go to their own Web site and their investor conferences, they continue to want to grow the international business. And that progression is actually pretty aggressive over time.

I think there is a view over time that they could see that approaching half of their earnings at some point in the future recognizing and demographics are difficult right now. So part of their strategy was to go international. They obviously have Protective here in the United States, they have in Australia, they have a Vietnam subsidiary, I was just there last month and part of a sales conference celebration for them. And so they are promoting the international, they’ve got some minority stakes there. I would leave it to them to communicate what else they may do. But their international expansion continues as it has in the past and I think that will become a bigger place.

I think in terms of Protective's participation, I would expect that Protective will continue to focus on the U.S. domestic market, but that does not mean they might not utilize some of the resources or expertise that protective has available as an advisor in something as they consider other opportunities going forward. John, as you know as Executive Chairman, continues to advise them through Dai-ichi Life of North America as they think about their global aspirations going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Lance Black

The question is what the, on the average loan side as well as that ticked up a little bit. So the average loan size in the overall commercial mortgage portfolio is about $4 million and the average loan size in the senior housing, which is about $925 million to $950 million is roughly $24 million. So that’s probably going to be the most of it if I had to guess. I don’t think we’re doing -- we may be doing slightly bigger deals. I'll have to check with the commercial mortgage guys on that, maybe a little bit. But I think it’s mainly going to be due to that senior housing.

Rich Bielen

I would also just say it’s the burn-off of the legacy loans. You had a lot of smaller loans they’ve been refinanced over the years as you continue to turn over. I would just comment there that average loan size of $4 million is still pretty granular. My old joke is a New York City apartment you have a hard time buying one of those for $4 million on average…

Lance Black

We have a few more from online. One is around, if we found debt finance -- if we needed to debt finance and M&A or M&A above our excess capital. Would that be done here versus Tokyo given our lower leverage?

Rich Bielen

So the answer would be is that if we needed to take on additional capital through debt, we would do it here in the United States on Protective’s balance sheet. If the deal was such a size that it went beyond our own rating agency limits and debt capacity then we would look to Dai-ichi potentially to provide us additional equity down to Protective. But I would say within our normal course and our normal size that we’re looking at, we will do that on the Protective balance sheet.

Lance Black

A further question along that same line, which I may answer if that’s okay. The 2019 maturities do we intend to refinance them?

And at this point in time, I would say we are legging towards refinancing them. Obviously, that's year and a half away, a lot can happen between now and then. But we would expect based on just our current capital and obviously our desire to continue to grow to replace that capital as it matures at the holding company.

And then we do have a question around the sensitivity of our operating earnings due to equity market volatility, in particular around the VA? And I think Steve is going to handle that.

Steve Walker

It’s something we look at and it’s disclosed in our 10-K. But if you look at plus or minus 10% move in equity markets due to the effectiveness of our hedge program, that translates into about $10 million to $15 million in pretax earnings over the course of the year. And our after-tax earnings plan for 2018 is $417 million.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical difficulty]

Rich Bielen

So the question is what’s the consumer value on fixed indexed annuities? I think the construct in the marketplace, volatility, I mean we’ve seen recently volatility has been relatively low. So the ability to buy options has been attractive for the consumer. I think if you look, historically, if you have an upwardly trending market that a consumer will probably outperform the current levels of interest rates, because they can earn 5% cap rate, fixed rate of 1 point here in the last few years we’re down 1%. It really didn't take many opportunities over a six or seven year period to outperform the fixed alternatives.

As rates continue to go up that differential may start to narrow between the two in terms of going forward. And so when the question came up about where we’re prioritizing, we’re prioritizing both fixed and fixed index, which is a return of premium type approach, getting product back to them, but giving people the opportunity maybe earn a little more if the equity markets turn favorably while protecting their downside. So I think the consumer looks at it is if the equity market is going to go up, I might as well benefit but they don’t want to have the risk of the downside. And I think that's the appeal to those policy holders.

I know we’re approaching the hour. So I’d take one final question and then wrap it up.

Thank you very much. Thank you for everybody on the webcast. Thank you for everybody you came to Birmingham to spend time with us. We really appreciate your support to our organization, because everybody here has in one form or another help support our success. So thank you very much.

Lance Black

Thank you all for your participation today. As a thank you, we do have a certificate and I do want to take the opportunity to thank press reporter who has been phenomenal in helping us get this state plan.

