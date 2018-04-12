TLT: Smart Money Is Waiting To Cover

Rising inflation risks and strong economic growth seem to be unable to really damage government bonds.

The iShares 20+ Year Government Bonds ETF (TLT) is feeling tremendous pressure from economic fundamentals. However, the ETF is standing its ground and is at a point that could decide which trend prevails. Smart money already placed their bets/shorts and are ready to cover.

Source: Relakhs

The Trend Has Been Broken

Government bonds have been in a steady uptrend between 2011 and the end of 2017. Normally, I do not start with technical analysis unless a chart displays economic trends like the one below does. Note that 2011 marked the post-recession commodity peak. Both industrial metals and gold peaked and erased all hopes to see above-average inflation. These odds declined further when economic growth started to slow between 2014 and 2016, which crushed every major cyclical commodity, especially the ones that have the most influence on inflation like oil and copper.

Source: TradingView

The first quarter of 2016 saw a long-term commodity bottom along with a slowly increasing economic sentiment. Economic sentiment further accelerated right before the election of President Trump who further stimulated so called 'reflation' hopes by promising tax cuts and an infrastructure plan.

The only period that showed a strong bonds performance was in early 2017 when every single trader on earth seemed to be bearish on bonds. It was nothing but a counter-reaction which was erased in the fourth quarter of 2017.

At this point, we see that bonds are trying to re-enter the uptrend after using the recent sell-off as a reason to gain some territory.

Prices Are Red-Hot

One result of accelerating economic growth, higher commodities, and a weaker dollar is the tailwind for prices. The leading ISM manufacturing prices index tracks what purchasing managers expect in terms of inflation. This index hit its highest level since 2011 in March. Note that this index bottomed in Q1 of 2016.

Furthermore, bonds are generally speaking doing very well. The long-term trend is rock solid. The only thing that is able to push bonds down is higher growth and accelerating prices. 2012 and 2013 are a good example of this.

The only thing the current prices trend has achieved is that bonds quit going up. We do not see a decline as the graph below shows even better.

Moreover, regional prices indicators (comparable to ISM prices index) are indicating that consumer prices are about to soar much further as you can see below. The correlation between regional prices received and consumer prices is at 71%, and a lagging effect of a few months is nothing we have not seen before.

The interesting thing is that consumer prices are still 'just' at 2.4% growth which is just a 0.1 point increase compared to February.

We are either at a point where investors are ignoring inflation potential or have already priced in a lot.

Everything Seems To Be Priced In

The graph below seems to confirm that investors are very well aware what could happen to inflation. Net noncommercial positions are at their lowest level since Q1 of 2017. The same happened shortly after the 2016 election as I explained in the beginning of this article.

Source: Tradingster

Moreover, there is downside risk for economic growth given that sentiment is declining from a 14-year high. It does not mean that economic growth is in danger, but the highest readings might be behind us.

If you want more information about economic sentiment, feel free to read my article about this topic.

Takeaway

Going short bonds seems to be a no-brainer. Economic sentiment is sky high, inflation indicators are at 2011 levels, and the uptrend just broke.

All of this is true and still a reason to not short bonds. Everyone seems to be short already. Investors have positioned themselves to cover their shorts once investors who missed the boat start selling their longs when official inflation numbers start accelerating. And, by official inflation numbers, I mean CPI and PPI growth, not the leading indicators I just showed you.

So, should you buy bonds? No, I am still not a buyer. The best thing is to avoid yield trades for the time being, unless you are a long-term dividend investor. In that case, you should just continue to buy yield stocks.

I would only advise to buy bonds as a hedge as I discussed in this article. However, you won't get any alpha on the mid-term.

We just have to wait a little longer before we find a good entry on the long side.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.