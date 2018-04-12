Are Things Finally Looking Up For Verastem?

The company’s cash situation is not as worrying as it was in December 2017, but another secondary offering should not be ruled out.

It has been a rocky road for shareholders of small-cap biotech Verastem (VSTM). Ever since the company halted enrollment for a Phase 2 trial for defactinib, its treatment for malignant pleural mesothelioma in September 2015, the stock has languished well below its initial public offering price of almost $12, at one point trading as low as $1.11. Now it looks like there may be light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered company.

On April 9th, the FDA announced that it had granted priority review to Verastem’s New Drug Application for duvelisib, the company’s treatment for chronic lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SML) and follicular lymphoma (NYSE:FL). Share price jumped 16% overnight on the news, and have since traded up to $3.77. The FDA’s target action date is October 5th, 2018. Although being granted priority review is by no means a guarantee of approval, it does show that the FDA are cognizant of the urgent need to develop treatments for these aggressive hematological malignancies. Furthermore, the drug has clearly demonstrated efficacy in a clinical context in a Phase III trial last year, so, barring an unlikely turn of events, approval looks likely.

Taking a closer look

If approval is likely, the next question for any investor should be - how much will duvelisib be worth? As we have previously discussed, peak sales of $200 million are a reasonably conservative estimate, which is more than the current market capitalization of $160 million, suggesting that the company is currently underpriced.

Even more noteworthy, however, is the fact that in the Phase III trial, duvelisib demonstrated significantly better results when compared to Novartis’ Arzerra (ofatumumab), reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 48% in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL or SLL. Although there are other treatments for CLL available, the fact that duvelisib so dramatically outperformed a major player in the lymphoma market is very encouraging for the drug’s projected sales. It also gives us more reasons to believe that the FDA will approve the treatment.

The company’s financial outlook is brighter, too. We outlined previously that the main concern facing Verastem was their reserve of financial dry powder. In the earnings report for Q4, the company posted a net loss of $18 million, leaving cash and equivalents to the total value of $82 million. Assuming a similar quarterly cash burn rate, this should be enough to carry them at least through 2018 to commercialization of duvelisib. A secondary offering in 2018 now seems slightly less likely than it was back in December, but should not be ruled out, particularly as Verastem will probably look to get defactinib back on track with more clinical trials in order to expand their range of treatments.

Investor’s-Eye View

We have said previously that Verastem is a compelling investment opportunity. At the time, the company’s finances were less solid than they are now, and approval for duvelisib was further down the line. Now, with more cash in the treasury, and will FDA priority review secured, the company looks even more attractive.

This is not to say that this is a slam-dunk by any means. Management will still have to ration their cash carefully, and there are still questions as to how a company with very limited experience in bringing a drug to market will fare with tackle the problem of commercialization.

That said, we should at least see some accumulation in the month leading up to the October 5th deadline. Overall, we remain cautiously optimistic.

